Guardian: Frost Damaged Brazilian Coffee is Evidence of Climate Chaos

40 years go, Brazilian coffee growers in Paraná (latitude 24° south) relocated to Minas Gerais (latitude 19° south), after a hard frost devastated their coffee plantations. They thought they were safe.

Coffee bean price spike just a taste of what’s to come with climate change Global coffee prices forecast to hit $4.44 a kilogram due to Brazilian cold snap following a string of droughts and pandemic supply chain issues Royce Kurmelovs @RoyceRk2

Thu 30 Sep 2021 19.01 AEST Scientists have long warned climate change is coming for our morning coffee and a recent spike in global bean prices could be the first sign it’s actually happening. Global coffee prices are forecast to jump to $4.44 a kilogram this year, according to IBISWorld, after a July cold snap in a major arabica coffee-producing region of Brazil wiped out a third of the crop. Tom Baker, the founder of Sydney-based Mr Black Roasters and Distillers, noticed the spike when the first shipment this year arrived with a heavy price tag. “The feeling was almost despair. We were expecting it because everything’s gone up. All our costs on every line item,” Baker said. “Glass, coffee, paper costs, label costs. It’s all gone up – and not just a small couple of percentages.” … Farmers in coffee-producing regions of Brazil have been grappling with a string of droughts in recent years and while frosts are common in July and August, the suddenness and severity of the most recent event caught producers by surprise. … Similar frosts hit farmers in the state of Paraná 40 years ago, forcing many to seek out more stable conditions closer to the equator in Minas Gerais, which is why recent events have come as a shock as the area was thought safe. … Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/food/2021/sep/30/coffee-bean-price-spike-just-a-taste-of-whats-to-come-with-climate-change

From July this year;

Frost Hits Brazilian Coffee Lands, Extent of Damage Not Yet Known Jonas Ferraresso | July 12, 2021 [Editor’s note: Beginning two weeks ago, approximately three nights of frost touched farmlands in Southeastern Brazil, affecting corn, sugarcane, potato and other important food and cash crops. Frost also touched several key coffee-growing regions — in parts of the states of Minas Gerais, São Paulo, and Paraná — compounding troubles for many producers who were already negatively affected by sustained high temperatures in 2020 and drought conditions earlier this year. While exact losses to Brazilian coffee production as a direct result of frost exposure may not be known for months, some producers have shared photos of coffee plants with leaves turned brown and black from exposure to freezing temperatures. Reuters recently contacted several Brazilian coffee brokers who were each assessing the damage that one exporting company described as “not negligible.” What follows is an account of the situation in Brazil, as written by Brazilian agronomist and coffee expert Jonas Ferraresso.] … Impacts on growing areas On the morning of July 1, 2021, a huge number of reports from producers, agronomists, and technicians flowed through the internet, and social networks and news channels across the country filled with pictures. In the state of Minas Gerais, the most affected cities are located in the south of the state. They include Ibiraci, Três Pontas, Monte Santo de Minas, Três Corações and others. In São Paulo, a large part of the eastern region of the state known as Mogiana — including Franca, the largest coffee producing hub in the state — had affected crops. In the state of Paraná, frost reached almost 100% of the area, but according to Cocamar, one of the most important cooperatives in the state, only 10% of the crops were severely affected. In Carlópolis, the main producing city in Paraná, some coffee plantations were left with burned leaves and a lot of ice on the ground. … Read more: https://dailycoffeenews.com/2021/07/12/frost-hits-brazilian-coffee-lands-extent-of-damage-not-yet-known/

The rest of the article above is well worth reading, the author is a Brazilian agronomist and coffee specialist.

I don’t believe the determination to blame any unusual event on CO2 has reached peak absurdity.

In the fable of the Emperor’s New Clothes, all it took was one child to puncture the mass delusion that the emperor was wearing clothes, when he was actually stark naked. In real life, defenders of the catastrophic global warming narrative are utterly determined to continue, well beyond all reason and evidence.

