Climate Communications

Facts Debunk NPR Claim that Global Warming Is Causing Dying Trees, Power Outages

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
16 Comments

Reposted from ClimateRealism

By James Taylor -September 21, 2021

At the top of Google News search results this morning for “climate change,” National Public Radio (NPR) claims global warming is causing a mass die-off of trees in California and throughout the country, with the trees falling on power lines and causing power outages. In reality, objective facts show forests are becoming healthier during recent years and decades, falsifying any assertion that global warming is causing dying trees and power outages.

The NPR article, “Climate Change Is Killing Trees And Causing Power Outages,” attempts to shift blame for California power outages away from utilities’ negligence and poor government forest management to blaming global warming, instead. Quoting utility company personnel, NPR asserts, “According to more than a dozen of the country’s largest utilities, branches and trees falling on power lines are a leading source of power outages. Some utilities say that because of factors related to climate change, trees are dying faster than they can reach them on their normal trimming cycles.”

“We have never seen the sort of mass mortality that we’re seeing now,” said Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) advisor Igor Lacan in the NPR article.

Claimed NPR, “Extreme storms, droughts, disease and insects are stressing and killing trees, and these trees pose a growing threat of wildfires and to grid reliability, many large utilities say.”

If NPR’s claims are true, we should be able to see the declining tree numbers and “mass mortality” of forests in forestry data. Objective scientific data, however, show exactly the opposite is occurring.

Globally and throughout the United States, tree canopy gains far outweigh tree canopy losses. Since 1982, tree canopy cover in the United States has increased by more than 100,000 square miles. That is an area larger than Colorado. Globally, tree canopy has increased by more than 650,000 square miles.

Notably, the increase in tree canopy is occurring not just because forests are expanding their range. Tree growth within each forest acre is also outpacing tree mortality.

NPR focuses much of its tree mortality claims on California, yet the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports there are presently three times as many trees per forest acre in California as there were  150 years ago. The tree growth is so significantly outpacing tree mortality that U.S. Forest Service ecologists are urging forest managers to thin the forests by chopping down trees. This is not consistent with NPR’s claim that forests are in a “mass mortality” die-off caused by global warming.

Power outages have the potential to create tremendous disruption and danger to our daily lives. Recognizing this, climate activists like NPR attempt to further their alarmist climate agenda by blaming power outages on global warming. In reality, objective science shows forests are becoming healthier in a warmer world with more atmospheric carbon dioxide, which reduces the factors that NPR claims are responsible for recent power outages.James TaylorJames Taylor is the President of the Heartland Institute. Taylor is also director of Heartland’s Arthur B. Robinson Center for Climate and Environmental Policy. Taylor is the former managing editor (2001-2014) of Environment & Climate News, a national monthly publication devoted to sound science and free-market environmentalism.

ResourceGuy
September 29, 2021 2:03 pm

NPR knows who their rich daddy is. Follow the funding trail.

7
Reply
Rob_Dawg
Reply to  ResourceGuy
September 29, 2021 2:11 pm

NPR literally gets paid extra if they can work “climate change” into an article.

5
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
September 29, 2021 3:05 pm

“Climate change” is now an authorized part of “climate change” speech and can be inject almost anywhere into a “climate change” conversation, to add interest, emphasis and “climate change”. “Covid-19” will soon become a similar means to augment your writing 😎

1
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
September 29, 2021 2:16 pm

It was sooooo easy to debunk the idiotic NPR’s claims, yet there will be many warmist/alarmists who are convinced it is really happening.

I face this behavior in various places I post in where such people make irrational fallacies as their way to address the climate reality placed before them by IGNORING the data to pass on the media based propaganda of a doomed world…… unless we let the corrupt politicians play their planetary savior card, it is an endless supply as nation after nation try to be the hero while not realizing they are themselves the problem swimming in the lies they they create.

In several forums, I posted Eschenbauch’s Where is the “Climate Emergency?” the fallacies and personal attacks was all they could respond with, EXAMPLE

This is a link to a blogger whose main if not only purpose is to debunk anthropomorphic climate change. Not quite a reliable source for fact based science. I know this because I did not stop at the link, I went quite a bit farther. Sometimes the danger of relying on one unchecked,, un fact checked link leaves you open to unwisely relying on some ones deranged notion as defensible facts. Sorry you fell for this one.

LINK

This was my reply:

Thank you for not addressing an article you didn’t read in detail, must be that common fear that warmist/alarmists suffer from…..

If you think the article is bad, you are encouraged to go beyond your source fallacy bias and make a cogent argument…..

No one is stopping you from doing it.

Ha ha ha, that was the first warmist/alarmist comment in the thread, it goes on and on like this the mental laziness the lack of interest in reading the fact based information, it seems almost PAINFUL for them to see it.

He didn’t make a single counterpoint to the content of the post Willis made, not one!

I learned over the years that many warmist/alarmists will never wake up because they are so brainwashed and taught to obey the Modeling pseudoscience ideology they are being saturated with.

The only partial cure is a terrible run of a cooling world in the next few decades.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Sunsettommy
2
Reply
Ty Hallsted
Reply to  Sunsettommy
September 29, 2021 3:32 pm

I forget who said it but it is very true – “You can’t reason someone out of a position they didn’t reason themselves into.”

0
Reply
John in Oz
Reply to  Sunsettommy
September 29, 2021 3:33 pm

This attitude of not accepting facts and going with ‘feelings’ or catastrophic and unlikely scenarios is apparent with John Stossel’s suing of Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/JohnStossel/videos/1074673836404034/

At 4:10 the fact checker disagrees with the IPCC because they do not take into account sea level rise over the next 1,000 years rather than accept that we can adapt to the current steady, low increase.

At 5:10 they discuss hurricanes which leads to accepting that they are not getting stronger nor more frequent but that (in an email) “The problem is the omission of contextual information rather than specific ‘facts’ being wrong.”

The fact checkers are ignoring facts and banning people for stating them. Why they do not ban anything from the IPCC that states the same facts is a mystery.

0
Reply
Christopher Hanley
Reply to  Sunsettommy
September 29, 2021 3:44 pm

… The only partial cure is a terrible run of a cooling world in the next few decades …

And/or the awful results of the supposed cures for the non-existent climate emergency.

0
Reply
Elle W
September 29, 2021 2:20 pm

Maybe NPR could discuss the arrest of an academic in environmental sciences for starting some of those fires? And why that woman is not being charged with domestic terrorism (using deliberate destruction to advance a political agenda). Oh right, doesn’t fit the self-righteous little narrative NPR is pushing that California power outages are the result of global warming.

3
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
September 29, 2021 2:29 pm

If it is on NPR, it is a lie. I wish the Repubs, when they control Congress, would end tax deductibility & all federal funds for CPB/PBS/NPR/APR/PRI. They are just daily propaganda broadcasts for the Dems.

4
Reply
Peta of Newark
September 29, 2021 2:32 pm

Hardly any wonder that the trees are growing better, esp over that sort of timescale.

Why:
Because you’ve been feeding them – what are you like?

OK. What wiv, wot we bin feedin…((Beware explodin’ heads on this next bit)

  • You’ve been feeding them ‘pollution’
  • You bin feedin Nitrogen and Sulphur Oxides from flues, chimneys and tail-pipes
  • You bin ‘conditioning’ the dirt with soot, again tail-pipes and chimneys (sometimes called Biochar)
  • You bin dousing them with dust from farmland, loaded as it is with Phosphorus, Potassium, some Iron and other trace elements
  • You’ve put up an Ozone & UV Shield over them with leaked petrol, kerosene and methane – so they don’t need put up their own (VOC) shield and can thus spend more energy/resource into growth

Add more of your own but ‘the above’ is well plenty for the observed effects

Take the hint, feed them some more.
)It don’t have to be exactly what I described above – go here and learn
Look for the word ‘fertile’)

Feed them enough so that they can close the canopy
(It would be really helpful at this juncture if you Stopped Burning Holes in it)

When the canopy closes, the hot dry winds blow right over the top, moisture is retained in the living trees but especially then in the deepening layer of litter on the forest floor
The trees will transpire water as and when they deem necessary – making clouds and thus rain.
There is Good Reason why Rainforests are so-called

(Do beware, u iz gonna run out of CO2 – best lay in plans to make some extra)

And lo – The Climate Will Change.
The climate of everywhere and everyone
nice – so what you waitin for?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Peta of Newark
1
Reply
John Garrett
September 29, 2021 2:50 pm

NPR spreads misinformation and inaccuracies about climate every single day.

It boggles the mind that a broadcast operation that receives significant funding from the U.S. government (i.e., the Corporation for Public Broadcasting) is engaged in a concerted, intentional and deliberate effort to mislead and misinform its audience.

Last edited 53 minutes ago by John Garrett
3
Reply
Robert of Texas
September 29, 2021 2:53 pm

NPR is powered by hot-air. Their best source is their own reporting. It all free after all.

0
Reply
MARTIN BRUMBY
September 29, 2021 2:56 pm

How come NPR forgets what’s really killing US trees?

Ever heard of UK’s Drax Power Station?

3
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  MARTIN BRUMBY
September 29, 2021 3:30 pm

With new wood pellet mills opening even now in the U.S.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
September 29, 2021 3:32 pm

It does seem that all English language government broadcasting operation are aligned with the most left of the political parties in their country. The UK, Australia, Canada, and the US. I don’t know enough about South Africa or New Zealand to include them, but it would be no surprise if they run left too.

Last edited 13 minutes ago by Tom Halla
0
Reply
Rud Istvan
September 29, 2021 3:43 pm

More evidence that ‘we’ are slowly winning this climate war. The warmunist claims get ever more shrill and easyier to debunk. Summer Arctic Sea ice not disappearing. Sea level rise not accelerating. Polar bears thriving. Trees thriving. Renewables NOT thriving.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

