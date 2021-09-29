Matthew Schneider-Mayerson, Associate Professor, Social Sciences and Humanities, Yale-NSU
Climate ugliness Education

Yale-NUS Professor: Climate Lessons Need to “Demonstrate an Emotional Orientation”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
47 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Matthew Schneider-Mayerson, Yale-NUS associate professor of social sciences and humanities, we have to lead students to express correct emotional responses to climate change issues, rather than just presenting them with facts and letting them draw their own conclusions.

To Teach Students about Climate Change, ‘Just the Facts’ Isn’t Enough

We also need to talk about emotions and discuss pathways to action

By Matthew Schneider-Mayerson on September 28, 2021

After the latest gut-wrenching Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, with the United Nations Climate Change Conference ahead, and with the school year in full swing, a question arises: How should we be teaching young people about climate change?

I’ve taught about climate change for over a decade, and I’ve found that two critical elements are frequently overlooked as we teach students about the warming world. Failing to include them in the classroom not only leads to an impoverished understanding of the subject, but inhibits our collective ability to respond. These elements apply to teaching outside the classroom, too—whether it’s practiced by parents, grandparents, siblings or mentors.

The first is emotion. How should students feel about climate change? Emotion norms guide us on how to feel about different issues, but these norms tend to prioritize certain topics (such as intimate relationships) and ignore others (such as collective or global challenges). Some of my students enter my classroom having experienced significant climate anxiety. For others, I have the heavy responsibility of opening their eyes to some deeply troubling realities. At that point I may be the person in their lives who knows and cares the most (publicly) about climate change. As such, they unconsciously take cues from me about how one might feel about the subject, just as they take cues from their friends, public figures and people they encounter on social media and in films, TV shows and literature.

Should they respond to the climate crisis with a sense of objectivity and disinterest? That is what most teachers are trained and frequently incentivized to demonstrate: just the facts, please. Should they feel despair and hopelessness? Many students leave classes that discuss environmental issues in such a state. Should they feel blindly optimistic, despite the avalanche of bad news? It’s painful to see my students suffer, so there’s a temptation to end my classes by saying, “With the right policies and innovation, everything will be fine,” even if it’s not true.

Or should students acknowledge, feel, discuss and process their emotions—emotions that attest to their underlying care, concern and connection to the natural world? Should they use these feelings, hard as they are, as fuel to take meaningful action? This is what I now try to encourage and model for students. It begins by admitting to myself that teaching is, among other things, an affective demonstration, and that my students are carefully (if unconsciously) attuned to my performance.

That puts an additional burden on teachers. Not only must we stay up to date with a subject that is constantly developing and craft classes that are both educational and engaging during a pandemic, but we also have a duty to demonstrate an emotional orientation towards climate change. That’s hard; perhaps it’s unfair. So is climate change. It’s time we acknowledge that emotion is a critical aspect of learning about and responding to it.

Read more: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/to-teach-students-about-climate-change-lsquo-just-the-facts-rsquo-isn-rsquo-t-enough/

Yale-NUS claims their mission is “… As a community, we aim to provide every member with a transformative experience by encouraging habits of the mind (such as creativity, curiosity and critical thinking) and character (integrity, professionalism and ethic of service). Central to the transformation process is our engagement with diverse modes of enquiry and a commitment to challenge our assumptions. …”.

I’m curious about how the rigidly proscriptive teaching style Professor Schneider-Mayerson describes teaches students creativity, curiosity, critical thinking, and helps students acquire the self confidence to challenge assumptions.

5 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
47 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Tillman
September 29, 2021 10:04 am

Their “duty” has long since stopped being even “presentation of facts”.

14
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  John Tillman
September 29, 2021 10:59 am

Facts are unimportant, it is the ideology that matters. They do a good job in indoctrination of young generation based on well tested and tried methods employed by communists. It took 70 years to uproot them out of East Europe, hopefully it will not take that long, but they are preparing ground that even onset of a LIA tipe of cooling will be put down to that horrible CO2 and industrialization that has brought undreamt prosperity to the most of humanity all around the globe.

9
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  Vuk
September 29, 2021 11:55 am

This whole piece sounds like it’s right out of Robin’s work at http://invisibleserfscollar.com/. Lots of the buzz words and concepts that have been worked into modern Western education over the last couple of decades.

1
Reply
J Mac
September 29, 2021 10:06 am

If that isn’t a recipe for emotion driven indoctrination and propaganda, I don’t know what is.

16
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  J Mac
September 29, 2021 10:29 am

Yes he’s straight of the Jim Jones school isn’t he?

Do kids know what Kool Aid is these days?

6
Reply
Pillage Idiot
Reply to  J Mac
September 29, 2021 10:44 am

It’s like listening to a Greta speech.

All emotions and indoctrination, no facts or logic.

Unsurprisingly, this is what actually resonates with American Democrats – who consider themselves the party of Science.

5
Reply
Alan Robertson
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
September 29, 2021 11:07 am

“…no facts, or logic.”

If they used facts and logic to teach climate change, there would soon be no need for professors to teach climate change.

1
Reply
John the Econ
September 29, 2021 10:06 am

Science! If the 18th century where societies run by superstition and emotion were replaced by ones based upon reason was known as the “age of enlightenment”, what will future social scientists (if there ever are any) call the 21st century?

4
Reply
Paul Penrose
Reply to  John the Econ
September 29, 2021 10:13 am

The age of intentional ignorance.

4
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Paul Penrose
September 29, 2021 11:20 am

…. or more likely The Age of the Purposeful Ignorance.

2
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  John the Econ
September 29, 2021 10:52 am

The Age of Theocratic Advocacy

1
Reply
Alan Robertson
Reply to  John the Econ
September 29, 2021 11:11 am

Brave New World

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Alan Robertson
September 29, 2021 11:32 am

…with feelings

2
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  John the Econ
September 29, 2021 11:39 am

I have always objected to dignifying these areas of study by pretending they are science, they are nothing of the sort.

1
Reply
Joao Martins
Reply to  John the Econ
September 29, 2021 11:40 am

The age of switch-off the lights (either you do or we will order a blackout).

0
Reply
M Courtney
Reply to  John the Econ
September 29, 2021 11:51 am

The Age of China,

0
Reply
markl
September 29, 2021 10:11 am

So an “associate professor of social sciences and humanities” is teaching about climate change?

13
Reply
Gavin in Tulsa
Reply to  markl
September 29, 2021 10:30 am

Yes, because that’s what Climate Change actually is. It’s about taking control of humanity, not the climate.

1
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  markl
September 29, 2021 10:47 am

“rather than just presenting them with facts and letting them draw their own conclusions.”
That might be appropriate in kindergarten. That’s where Yale is heading.

1
Reply
Joao Martins
Reply to  markl
September 29, 2021 11:42 am

… and possibly a bright thermodynamics student got no job and is serving hamburgers in the restaurant.

0
Reply
whatlanguageisthis
Reply to  markl
September 29, 2021 11:54 am

Of course, because it is a social science. It is entirely based on feelings and emotions.

1
Reply
mark from the midwest
September 29, 2021 10:13 am

Another academic who’s trying to recreate the subject matter to fit their own world view, i.e., just more post modern nonsense. An emotion, and there are many are, by definition, subjective reactions, subsequently there is no correct response.

5
Reply
whatlanguageisthis
Reply to  mark from the midwest
September 29, 2021 11:56 am

There may be no correct response, but I bet in his classroom there is an incorrect one.

1
Reply
Devils Tower
September 29, 2021 10:15 am

End their trust fund tax exemption, all of these …. censored …

Last edited 2 hours ago by Devils Tower
1
Reply
Tom Halla
September 29, 2021 10:16 am

Scneider-Mayerson should admit what he is teaching is not science, but religion. When what you feel about a subject is as important as being able to discuss it intelligently (which is evidently something one should not do, on pain of being labeled a denier), it is religion.
As Eric Hoffer noted, every religion does not have a god, but every one has a devil.

4
Reply
n.n
September 29, 2021 10:23 am

Em-pathetic.

All’s fair in lust and abortion, I guess.

1
Reply
Hans Erren
September 29, 2021 10:29 am

“associate professor of social sciences and humanities“
I stopped reading.

1
Reply
MarkW
September 29, 2021 10:31 am

Why not just call it what it is? Indoctrination.

8
Reply
Caroline
September 29, 2021 10:32 am

I think he must be related to Pajama Boy. Another indicator of his worthlessness, his C.V. is 19 pages long!

pajamaboy.jpg
1
Reply
Roger Caiazza
Reply to  Caroline
September 29, 2021 11:05 am

Quantity not quality. No sign of any physical sciences background whatsoever so zero critical thinking about climate change and the transition off fossil fuels. No wonder he preaches it is all about the emotion.

2
Reply
Caroline
September 29, 2021 10:44 am

I can’t resist, here’s another photo of this twit.

schneider.jpg
3
Reply
chickenhawk
Reply to  Caroline
September 29, 2021 12:13 pm

I feel that this guy is a total loser. That’s my feelings…

0
Reply
Ron Long
September 29, 2021 10:46 am

How about being pissed off at CAGW idiots? Does that get me an A in Prof. hyphenated names class?

1
Reply
ASTONERII
September 29, 2021 10:48 am

Duh,m of course they do, because they cannot use science and facts, it must be emotional and nonsensical. That way common core educated people will understand it!

2
Reply
Andrew Wilkins
September 29, 2021 10:54 am

Associate Professor Matthew Schneider-Mayerson is an interdisciplinary scholar of environmental studies whose research combines sociology, media studies, and literary criticism to examine the cultural, social, and political dimensions of climate change, with a focus on climate justice.

So, not a real scientist then. He’s just a bed-wetter.
The concerning thing is that he’s in front of impressionable young people, handing out over-emotional and mis-informed propaganda. He’s not an educator, he’s an indoctrinator.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Andrew Wilkins
5
Reply
ResourceGuy
September 29, 2021 10:55 am

The commune moved back to campus in paid positions with benefits and travel budgets.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
September 29, 2021 10:59 am

Go right ahead mate – you teach ’em.

B4 I go on & on & on (as I’m want to do), there is a teeny weeny problem with what I’m gonna say here and am gonna put it out first.

If, and its quite a big one, we need students who are not coming into the classroom half asleep and zombified.

If they are properly awake. their ‘first impression’ gene will be firing on all four and they will recognise what a complete fraud you are.
Young People Are Not Stupid, do not project yourself onto them, you are wasting your time in your intent.
Not their time though. You will be teaching them plenty, just not what you thought you were teaching

The Problem is getting fully awake pupils
If they had, for breakfast, sugar based shyte such as cornflakes, Coco-Pops, toast & marmalade or in fact anything other than items off a Full English or proper Continental, then they will be half asleep.
Or as teachers from my old patch in Cumbria discovered a few years ago, the wee poppets were full asleep = right back in the Land of Nod by 09:30. Crashed out slumped over their desks.

Their response, the insanity, was amazing. They imagined that The Parents were so poor that the kids hadn’t been fed of a morning, that they were starving hungry thus causing them to fall asleep.
And proceeded to hand out – you guessed – cornflakes and toast.

No. The kids were having early morning Power Naps – brought on by having bellies full of sugar given them by their parents barely 2 hours previous.
(See now why sooooo many people have diabetes? We are so doomed if this madness persists)

Just like this guy, you really do wonder how folks can get such basic things so very very wrong

Last edited 1 hour ago by Peta of Newark
0
Reply
fretslider
September 29, 2021 11:10 am

Bonkers

With feeling

2
Reply
Fred Haynie
September 29, 2021 11:10 am

I tend to have an emotional response when I know that I am being told un-truths. What will the teacher do to the student that calls them out in class for “teaching” a falsehood?

1
Reply
Andrew Wilkins
September 29, 2021 11:15 am

I’ve looked through his CV; if you tried to invent a parody of a green zealot who churns out laughably pointless publications full of green twaddle you’d be hard pushed to improve on this wally.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
September 29, 2021 11:16 am

Yale is off the list for a lot of parents and smart kids unless they are going blindly to admissions on “emotions” and legacy.

2
Reply
Jan Jansen
September 29, 2021 11:27 am

A lot of bullshit

0
Reply
Opus
September 29, 2021 11:37 am

After the latest gut-wrenching Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, with the United Nations Climate Change Conference ahead, and with the school year in full swing, a question arises: How should we be teaching young people about climate change.
I ain’t no scinetist, but I did sleep at Holiday Inn once. I have a novel idea: teach the facts.

1
Reply
Bruce Cobb
September 29, 2021 12:06 pm

He’s a twat who teaches nothing but twaddle. This is what they call “education”?

0
Reply
accordionsrule
September 29, 2021 12:09 pm

Blah blah blah
– Greta

0
Reply
Charles Higley
September 29, 2021 12:11 pm

Yeah, that’s the way we should deal with reality and the real world, emotionally. How could that ever go wrong?

He’s an idiot and working at a preschool level, thinking that the world is all about our emotions. Growing up is learning that many of the things you fantasized about as a child are simply not possible in the real world.

Give him a lollypop and send him home, forever.

He teaches? That’s not teaching, that’s brainwashing while disarming students from thinking responsibly and logically about real world factors that affect their lives.

0
Reply
Andy Pattullo
September 29, 2021 12:28 pm

A Professor who feels that emotional content is a critical part of a discussion about a scientific subject is not teaching science. He is demonstrating his skills in propaganda. Science doesn’t need emotion, it needs evidence. Emotion is the condiment of fact-free belief. Emotional thinking led to “witch” killings, eugenics, the Holocaust, Lysenkoism and the many millions starved to death by the “great leap forward” in China. Professors like this are the ones the socialist dictatorships should have sent out to the farms for reeducation.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate ugliness

The New Yorker Asks, Should the Climate Movement Embrace Sabotage?

1 day ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Climate ugliness Opinion

NYT: “Do We Need to Shrink the Economy to Stop Climate Change?”

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness EPA

Court Docs Suggest Repeat of Obama/Copenhagen, Biden EPA Plans to Spring Unprecedented “Back Door” Climate Rule, One Obama’s EPA Chief Called “Not Advisable”, in Glasgow

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Climate ugliness

Guardian Demands Higher Density Cities to Combat Climate Change

1 month ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate ugliness Education

Yale-NUS Professor: Climate Lessons Need to “Demonstrate an Emotional Orientation”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Sea ice

Met Office’s Fake Arctic Ice Claims Mislead Public

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits

Facebook and Climate Feedback Sued for Defamation

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Coal Energy

“Fossil-Free” Energy: India’s Aluminum Industry In Peril

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: