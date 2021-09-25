How CO2 Saves the Earth: Greenhouse Gas have Vital Warming & Cooling Effects

Jim Steele

While CO2 warming effects have raised earth’s temperature to present levels, CO2’s absorbed wavelengths are saturated. More CO2 will have reduced warming effects going forward. On the other hand, more CO2 increases collisions with O2 and N2 allowing those air molecules to release heat absorbed from conduction with the ground to be radiated back to space.

Those cooling effects offset warming, reduce dangerous inversion layer heating, and maintain a balanced climate.

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of CO2 Coalition

