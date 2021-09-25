Positive effects of CO2

How CO2 Saves the Earth: Greenhouse Gas have Vital Warming & Cooling Effects

1 min ago
Guest Blogger
No Comments

Jim Steele

While CO2 warming effects have raised earth’s temperature to present levels, CO2’s absorbed wavelengths are saturated. More CO2 will have reduced warming effects going forward. On the other hand, more CO2 increases collisions with O2 and N2 allowing those air molecules to release heat absorbed from conduction with the ground to be radiated back to space.

Those cooling effects offset warming, reduce dangerous inversion layer heating, and maintain a balanced climate.

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of CO2 Coalition

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

Positive effects of CO2

Slight, beneficial warming from more carbon dioxide!

10 months ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Positive effects of CO2

Shocker: study finds global warming may be net beneficial for the global economy

2 years ago
Anthony Watts
Positive effects of CO2

Extra Atmospheric CO2 Increased Red Spruce Forest Growth 106% Since 1989

3 years ago
Anthony Watts
Positive effects of CO2

Study – Global Tree cover on the rise – possibly due to CO2/global warming

3 years ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Positive effects of CO2

How CO2 Saves the Earth: Greenhouse Gas have Vital Warming & Cooling Effects

1 min ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Opinion

Nancy Pelosi: Aussie PM “leading the way” on Climate Change

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Fossil Fuel Divestment Fools

Shell Goes Full BP – Part Deux

8 hours ago
David Middleton
Energy

Energy poverty is not an option for India’s 360 million poor

12 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: