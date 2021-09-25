Ridiculae

“Insulate Now” Climate Radicals Block Imports of Insulation

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Insulate Now, an Extinction Rebellion Splinter Group, thinks the smart way to convince Britons to insulate their homes is to block the largest port in Britain.

Port of Dover: Arrests made as Insulate Britain blocks port

Thirty nine people have been arrested after climate activists blocked Dover port, causing queues of vehicles attempting to cross the Channel.

Insulate Britain, which has brought chaos on the M25 five times in the past fortnight, said more than 40 people had gathered.

The Kent port – Europe’s busiest ferry terminal – said passengers should take extra time for their journeys.

The main protest began at 08:20 BST and was cleared by police two hours later.

One lane of the A20 remained blocked afterwards, as two protesters were sitting on top of a tanker with their hands glued to the vehicle.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-kent-58676610

Extinction Rebellion, well they’re basically just a form of street theatre. One of their leaders admitted she drives a diesel, and they regularly make excuses for celebrity supporters who fly across the Atlantic to join their anti-flying protests. Not exactly leading by example.

I have no idea who Insulate Now really are. They’re just so different. And they don’t seem to be very good at communication. Perhaps that is why they split off from Extinction Rebellion – nobody understood what they wanted, so they got mad and left.

The real question, is what will the next splinter group be? How do a group of ambitious environmentalists differentiate themselves from “Extinction Rebellion” and “Insulate Now”?

Perhaps we can help them out, and think of a name and mission for the next splinter group. I’ll add a link to the funniest suggestions to the bottom of this article, judged by upvotes. Please keep it family friendly. Bonus points if a real group plagiarises your suggestion.

What will be the name and mission of the next headline grabbing climate splinter group?

Rick K
September 25, 2021 6:10 am

“Suicide Now.”

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Rick K
September 25, 2021 6:14 am

Not a very long lived splinter group…

Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  Rick K
September 25, 2021 6:21 am

Sadly, that movement died out..

Leo Smith
September 25, 2021 6:28 am

Insulate Now, an Extinction Rebellion Splinter Group, thinks

Always check your premises. No, they dont think. Period.

SxyxS
Reply to  Leo Smith
September 25, 2021 6:58 am

They are checking their cheques from Soros.

Ron Long
Reply to  SxyxS
September 25, 2021 7:14 am

Good advice, follow the money. I bet there’s more than Soros funding these CAGW looney-tunes groups, like who benefits from the destruction of Capitalism? NOT hard-working persons who take responsibility for their own success.

John Garrett
September 25, 2021 6:30 am

National Public Radio

“Save The Planet. Do Your Part. Freeze To Death In A Cold Dark Cave.”

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Garrett
n.n
September 25, 2021 6:32 am

Carbon Now. Geen Tomorrow. Extinction Never. Baby/Fetus Lives Matter

Greytide
September 25, 2021 6:46 am

Extraction NOW. A climate group comitted to removing the poison, Carbon, from the planet.
Started in a Playgroup, the leader is a fully inclusive binary number. They do not have any members as they removed the carbon from their bodies to save the planet.

John Bell
September 25, 2021 6:48 am

Climate Hypocrites

Patrick MJD
September 25, 2021 6:54 am

One of the leads of this “Insulate Britain” movement hasn’t insulated his own “very expensive” house and walks out if a huff!!

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Patrick MJD
September 25, 2021 6:59 am

Poor communicator. And apparently no conscience about the harm he is doing.

Last edited 41 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
B Clarke
Reply to  Eric Worrall
September 25, 2021 7:19 am

” no conscience about the harm he is doing” one of ten pointers to psychopathic behaviour.

2hotel9
September 25, 2021 6:54 am

Why not just drive the tanker to which they glued themselves to it’s destination. Why block the road? Are police in UK truly this stupid? Obviously the answer is yes.

DMacKenzie
September 25, 2021 6:58 am

Let the truck driver’s union unblock the roads a couple of times, and the problem will go away….

Olen
September 25, 2021 7:00 am

They may have a screw loose. They are the unscrewed while screwing over everyone else.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Olen
September 25, 2021 7:09 am

“Unscrewed” – dedicated to ending artificial light in Britain by unscrewing all the light bulbs. Not to be confused with “Unhinged”, who want to end artificial home heating, by removing everyone’s house doors, because global warming has made it unnecessary. 🙂

Last edited 28 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
Abolition Man
Reply to  Eric Worrall
September 25, 2021 7:45 am

Eric,
The Unhinged are the illegal immigration support group that removes their exterior doors to show their avid support for open borders! Their leader was recently quoted as saying: “Locks and front doors are just as racist as walls! We want every undocumented visitor to our country to know that they are welcome into our homes at any time whatever!”
There appears to be a splinter sect of the Unhinged forming that believes that roofs are racist as well, since many of the world’s poorest don’t even have one over their head; a fundamental human right if ever there was one! Look for them to start removing sections of other peoples roofs soon to increase understanding and sympathy for the plight of the destitute!

John the Econ
September 25, 2021 7:05 am

Just another example of what life will be like with “Universal Basic Income”, where the economically useless become more bored and self-righteous and feel compelled to make life miserable for those who do want to work and have better things to do.

Last edited 40 minutes ago by John the Econ
B Clarke
September 25, 2021 7:06 am

Highways England brought out a injunction against them,stopped them messing about on the motorway, so they moved to Dover docks ,as long as its not a motorway approach they can do this,the port authorities can bring their own injunction if need be.

So there’s only 40 of them, thats enough to cause severe disruption.

What these idiots don’t seem to realise is , theres a crime bill going through parliament, its mined in one part to basically make it impossible for demonstrations to take place in public places and roads , most demonstrations in the UK walk along the roads = pass through fairly quickly, which is the opposite of what insulate do, there going to screw it up for every one.

Pauleta
September 25, 2021 7:13 am

I’m paraphrasing an US president that once said if a certain island sunk into the Caribbean Sea it would make no difference whatsoever. If the same happened to UK, it would be a benefit for humanity.

B Clarke
Reply to  Pauleta
September 25, 2021 7:21 am

Would you mind if some of us got off first?

fretslider
Reply to  Pauleta
September 25, 2021 7:47 am

“If”

Wishful thinking abounds. Not every US president is the full picnic, you know.

“By the year 2000 the United Kingdom will be simply a small group of impoverished islands, inhabited by some 70 million hungry people…If I were a gambler, I would take even money that England will not exist in the year 2000.”     —Dr. Paul Ehrlich, speech at the British Institute for Biology, Sep. 1971

You don’t always get what you wish for in this world. Especially, a climate catastrophe.

observa
September 25, 2021 7:23 am

I have no idea who Insulate Now really are. They’re just so different.

Unfortunately they’re extremely fragile souls who didn’t take heed and stop reading immediately when they came across the mental health warning-
A recent climate report has left me devastated – I beg you to read it (msn.com)

Beg them to read it and they just can’t help themselves but I’m made of sterner stuff and desisted fairly quickly.

Mark Whitney
September 25, 2021 7:24 am

How many climate activists does it take to shingle a roof?
Just three, but you have to slice them really thin!

Christopher Torgersen
September 25, 2021 7:31 am

Greenkill.
Sadly, that name is already occupied other mass murderers.

fretslider
September 25, 2021 7:34 am

“Insulate Now” Climate Radicals Block Imports of Insulation”

Yeah, funny stuff.

But there is a serious side to it. Their unhinged action is designed to compound the fall out from HGV driver shortages that are already beginning to impact the country.

Insulation is a minute fraction. Food, medical supplies and all the other essentials missing from shelves etc were held up.

They really don’t care – most should know that by now…

“A mum has been left paralysed from a stroke after eco-protesters blocking the M25 delayed her son as he rushed her to hospital.

Chris, her heartbroken son, said he was forced to watch his mother “slip away” while stuck in standstill traffic for six hours.”

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/mum-paralysed-stroke-after-m25-25015653

“You’re an intelligent journalist,” [Insulate Britain’s Liam] Norton had said to Reid. “And you haven’t understood what I said last week about what we do in the next three to four years will determine the future of humanity.

To which Reid responded: “Liam, try not to be so patronising when you’re talking to me.”

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/insulate-britain-climate-protester-storms-080759427.html

And the best bit about this clown, Norton?

“Ringleader of Insulate Britain’s M25 eco mob ‘lives in house that uses gas central heating, is single glazed and has no insulation in cavity walls’
Liam Norton’s London home is single-glazed and has no cavity wall insulation
Electrician is a ringleader of Insulate Britain – the group that blocked the M25
Group are campaigning Government to reduce home heating emissions to zero
Mr Norton lives in housing association property, which are part of group’s aim”

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10006191/Ringleader-Insulate-Britains-M25-eco-mob-lives-house-no-cavity-wall-insulation.html

For Americans who may not understand, housing association properties are a form of [affordable rental] social housing; similar to council housing.

Last edited 8 minutes ago by fretslider
michel
September 25, 2021 7:42 am

Yes, they are completely mad. They claim to be alarmed about CO2 emissions which they think will lead to disastrous global warming. So they propose blocking traffic, which they think will lead to government agreeing to insulate housing better, and this will reduce CO2 emissions and have a material effect on the planet’s warming.

The traffic blocking will have no effect on British housing insulation, and that will have no effect on either British or global CO2 emissions, and will also have no effect on the climate’s warming or cooling.

But are their ideas and choice of means any madder than current government policy?

Which is, after all, to move to wind and solar which we have seen is erratic and intermittent in supply. To couple this with increasing the load on the grid by moving to EVs. And to do all this to reduce UK emissions, which it will not do, and… yet again…. to have a material impact on climate.

If your government routinely proposes doing things which have no discernible connection to what it claims to be trying to achieve, is it any wonder that large numbers of people also pick things to do which have no relation to what they claim to be trying to achieve, and do so in very inconvenient ways, and get very excited when their irrationality is pointed out to them.

And they have a point. Are they any madder about climate than Boris?

