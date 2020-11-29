Slight, beneficial warming from more carbon dioxide!

Exhaustive study finds more CO2 and water molecules will not cause dangerous warming
David Wojick, Ph.D.
Precision research by physicists William Happer and Willem van Wijngaarden has determined that the current levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide and water vapor are “saturated.” In radiation physics that means adding more CO2 or water molecules will bring modest warming that will benefit plant growth, and thus all life on Earth. More CO2 and H2O will not cause dangerous warming.
From this point forward, emissions from burning fossil fuels will bring little additional global warming, and what does occur will improve forests, grasslands and agriculture. There is no climate emergency.
This finding is astounding, paradigm shattering, contrary to what alarmist scientists have told us for decades. Scientifically, it resolves a huge uncertainty that has plagued climate science for over a century: How should saturation be measured, and what is its extent regarding the primary greenhouse gases?
Just as “the greenhouse effect” is nothing akin to how greenhouses work, in radiation physics “saturation” is nothing like the simple, everyday concept of saturation. Your paper towel is saturated when it won’t pick up any more spilled milk. Greenhouse gases are saturated when adding more water, methane or carbon dioxide molecules has no significant further effects on planetary warming and climate.
Dr. Happer is known as a leading skeptic of “dangerous human-caused climate change.” He co-founded the prestigious CO2 Coalition and served on the National Security Council, advising President Trump. But his career has been as a world-class radiation physicist at Princeton. Dr. van Wijngaarden teaches and conducts research in pure and applied physics at York University in Canada. Happer’s numerous peer-reviewed journal articles have collectively garnered over 12,000 citations by other researchers.
In their study, Professors Happer and van Wijngaarden (H&W) analyzed saturation physics in painstaking detail. Their preprint, “Dependence of Earth’s Thermal Radiation on Five Most Abundant Greenhouse Gases,” goes far beyond any work done previously on this complex problem.
To begin with, standard studies examine the absorption of solar radiation by greenhouse molecules using crude absorption bands of radiation energy. H&W go far beyond this, to analyze the millions of distinct energies, called spectral lines, that make up these bands. Their detailed line-by-line approach is an emerging field that often yields dramatically new results – and here contradict prevailing climate theory.
Moreover, H&W do not look only at absorption. As Dr. Happer explained it to me:First, thermal emission of greenhouse gases is just as important as absorption. Second, how the atmosphere’s temperature varies with altitude is just as important as its concentration of greenhouse gases.
The two physicists therefore looked hard, not just at absorption, but also at emissions and atmospheric temperature variation. The work is far more complex than I, most non-physicist scientists, and certainly most citizens and politicians can understand. However, the conclusions are simple and dramatically clear.
Happer and van Wijngaarden’s central conclusion is this: For the most abundant greenhouse gases, H2O and CO2, the saturation effects are extreme, with per-molecule forcing powers suppressed by four orders of magnitude at standard concentrations. (Forcing power means effects on atmospheric temperature.)
Their graphs are especially compelling: Figure 9 and Tables 2 and 4 show that, at current concentrations, the forcings from all greenhouse gases are saturated. The saturations of the most abundant greenhouse gases, H2O and CO2, mean the per-molecule forcing is weakened by a factor of 10,000.
The other greenhouse gases analyzed are ozone, nitrous oxide and methane. These are also nearly saturated, but not as completely as water vapor and carbon dioxide. They are also even less significant components of the atmosphere than CO2 (0.0415% or 415 ppm), which in turn is tiny compared to H2O (3% or less). At just 0.00019% methane truly has minuscule influence on climate.
The climate science community clearly needs to consider this work very carefully. This may not be easy since three major physics journals have refused to publish it. Their reviews have been defensive and antagonistic, instead of thoughtful, science-based or helpful. Climate alarmism seems to control these journals, and they tend to censor contrary findings. That’s why H&W released the preprint version.
Undaunted, H&W are now extending their analysis to include clouds. Alarmist climate science bases its “dangerous manmade” global warming, not on the CO2 increase alone, but also on incorporating positive water vapor and cloud feedbacks: emphasizing heat-trapping properties of clouds, while largely ignoring the degree to which clouds also block or reflect incoming solar radiation. Because carbon dioxide and water vapor are both saturated, it is highly unlikely that any positive cloud feedbacks can do much damage. However further careful analysis is needed to know this for sure. Stay tuned.
Meanwhile, America and the world are forced to ponder only “permissible” climate science – which is being used to justify demands that we eliminate the fossil fuels that provide 80% of all US and world energy, and replace that energy with enormous numbers of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, new transmission lines … and mines to produce their raw materials … all with major environmental impacts.
“Permissible” climate science is also being used as the basis for computer models that purport to predict planetary warming and weather 50 to 100 years from now. The models have not gotten anything correct up to now, which is understandable since the physics on which they are based is so faulty.
The good news, says Science and Environmental Policy Project president Ken Haapala, is that humanity’s use of fossil fuels and addition of CO2 to the atmosphere are not causing a climate crisis. Cutting existing atmospheric CO2 levels in half would have little effect on climate – but would harm plant growth and the ability of forests, food crops and grasslands to survive droughts and other stress. “Carbon capture” (actually carbon dioxide capture) is of little value, and would just increase electricity prices.
As to climate “tipping points” – at which the Earth gets inexorably hotter, never to cool down – the very notion is laughable. Over the ages, our planet has swung back and forth from moderate to very warm periods; from ice ages and mile-high glaciers across half of North America and Europe to interglacial periods, like the one we are in now; from the Medieval warm period to the Little Ice Age, 1350-1810, Haapala notes. (The LIA was ending just about the time the fossil fuel and industrial era began.)
Put another way, because greenhouse gases are already saturated, there is no reason we should accept IPCC or other claims that planetary temperatures could rise more than 3.0 ͦ C (5.4ᵒ F) without compelling empirical evidence of strong atmospheric warming. That evidence is totally lacking in IPCC reports, and satellite measurements find no strong warming. Accepting alarmist claims is science denial.
In reality, according to atmospheric temperature trends measured by satellites and weather balloons, and tracked by the Earth System Science Center, University of Alabama-Huntsville, the warming trend is modest. Since January 1979, it has remained at +0.14ᵒC/decade (+0.12ᵒC/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18ᵒC/decade over global-averaged land areas). That’s just 0.25ᵒF per decade, or 2.5ᵒF per century – modest, beneficial warming; certainly nothing remotely catastrophic.
Some of that warming is likely to be manmade. But most of it is natural and not at all unprecedented.
Moreover, the atmospheric “hot spot” above the tropics predicted by climate models is nowhere to be found. Put another way, for carbon dioxide to have significant impacts on global temperatures, humanity would have to burn more fossil fuels than are known to exist on our planet, Haapala concludes.
It’s no wonder climate alarmists, computer modelers, Green New Deal proponents, and wind turbine, solar panel, battery and concrete salesmen want to silence Happer and van Wijngaarden – or at least keep their work out of scientific journals. It’s also not surprising that China is happy to see the H&W science suppressed: its companies will be the ones selling us turbines, panels and batteries. Follow the science!
David Wojick is an independent analyst specializing in science, logic and human rights in public policy, and author of numerous articles on these topics.
A version of the Happer and van Wijngaarden paper (May 25, 2020) is available on Willem van Wijngaarden’s personal website. https://wvanwijngaarden.info.yorku.ca/publications/
The major conclusions in the report (quote):
“Radiative forcing depends strongly on latitude. Near the wintertime poles, with very little water vapor in the atmosphere, CO2 dominates the radiative forcing.
“…at current concentrations, the forcings from all greenhouse gases are saturated. The saturations of the abundant greenhouse gases H2O and CO2 are so extreme that the per-molecule forcing is attenuated by four orders of magnitude with respect to the optically thin values.
Saturation also suppresses the forcing power per per molecule for the less abundant greenhouse gases, O3, N2O and CH4, from their optically thin values, but far less than for H2O and CO2.”
“Doubling CO2 concentration will cause a temperature decrease of the upper atmosphere of about 10 K … to restore hypothetical radiative-convective equilibrium. For the case of fixed absolute humidity, the surface warms by 1.4 K which agrees very well with other work …. The surface warming increases significantly for the case of water feedback assuming fixed relative humidity. … we obtain a climate sensitivity of 2.2 K. The corresponding climate sensitivities determined by other groups differ by about 10% which can be expected using slightly differing temperature and water vapor profiles. The issue of water feedback would undoubtedly be greatly clarified if additional observations of water vapor concentration as a function of altitude were available.”
“… the overlap of absorption bands of greenhouse gases causes their forcings to be only roughly additive. One greenhouse gas interferes with and diminishes the forcings of all others. But the self-interference of a greenhouse gas with itself, or saturation, is a much larger effect than interference between different gases. …
The version you cite is about two weeks older than the version cited by Wojick; nevertheless, Wijngaarden’s personal website is a trove of other interesting papers.
Can we use this analysis to quantify the benefit of forcing CO2 levels to 800ppm or more?
When I look at Table 3 and Table 5 of the paper, it seems like the results of this paper line up with other papers within 10-20%. So, the exact opposite of “astounding, paradigm shattering”.
I can confirm Happer and van Wijngaarden’s findings in respect of CO2 saturation from practical experience.
In my last job I designed refrigerant gas leak detection equipment based on IR absorption. CO2 has the refrigerant designation R-744 and is used in a number of supermarkets.
The detector was required to alarm at concentrations greater than 1000 ppm but the 15um band was so saturated at 400 ppm background level that it was impossible to get a detectable difference in absorption between the background and alarm levels. We had to move to a band at a much shorter wavelength.
We used the HITRAN database and the very handy ‘HAPI’ (Hitran Application Programming Interface) to confirm this.
For readers with python programming experience I recommend downloading HAPI (and the Spyder IDE) and giving it a try. It really does show how absorption levels off as concentration increases. If I could post a graph here I would, to demonstrate for non-python readers.
Because this is not the first time as the results of Wijngaarden & Happer have been referred, I also repeat my comment. Basically the same message as from Danley Wolfe.
For some strange reason, bloggers repeat the saturation effect of CO2. I recommend reading the original article if you do not believe my references.
The message of these stories has been “at current concentrations, the forcings from all greenhouse gases are saturated.” This is a strange conclusion directly conflicting with the results of the article of W&H. They conclude that doubling the CO2 concentration will cause the case of fixed absolute humidity, the surface warms by 1.4 K which agrees very well with other research studies.
Indeed, in The AR4 the IPCC reports that “In the idealized situation that the climate response to a doubling of atmospheric CO2 consisted of a uniform temperature change only, with no feedbacks operating, the global warming from GCMs would be around 1.2°C”.
W&H reports that “The surface warming increases significantly for the case of water feedback assuming fixed relative humidity. Our result of 2.3 K is within 0.1 K of values obtained by two other groups.” So, what is the IPCC value in the case of water feedback? The IPCC reports in AR 5 that “It can be estimated that in the presence of water vapor, lapse rate and surface albedo feedbacks, but in the absence of cloud feedbacks, current GCMs would predict a climate sensitivity (±1 standard deviation) of roughly 1.9 ⁰C ± 0.15 ⁰C.”
The conclusion looks pretty strange to me. The IPCC’s TCR value is 1.9 ⁰C and the same of W&H is 2.3 ⁰C, and the TRC values without any feedbacks are 1.2 ⁰C versus 1.4 ⁰C. The warming values of W&H turns to be greater than those of the IPCC. The claim of saturated CO2 effects by W&H is not true at all.
In my country, the expression that humidity, for example, is saturated, means that the water content of the air does not increase, no matter how much water has been increased into the air. Is it so that in the USA if you try hard enough, some more water can be added and the air becomes over-saturated?
“This finding is astounding, paradigm shattering, contrary to what alarmist scientists have told us for decades.”
Absolute nonsense! We’ve been through this before. After all the “Gee, isn’t this a big number” stuff, they actually calculate the climate sensitivity using their revised figures. They compare with other, older, similar analyses in Table 5. They are absolutely in the same range. Almost identical. And they say so in the discussion, eg:
“All groups [including W&H] obtain similar surface warming for the case of fixed relative humidity using a pseudoadiabatic lapse rate in the troposphere. Some variation of the results is to be expected since the calculations used different water vapor concentration profiles as well as temperature profiles that differ slightly near the tropopause.”
Their ECS with fixed relative humidity is 2.2 K per doubling, just as others going back to Manabe (1967) have found. From their conclusion:
“Doubling the CO2 concentration will cause a temperature decrease of the upper atmosphere of about 10 K as shown in Fig. 11 to restore hypothetical radiative-convective equilibrium. For the case of fixed absolute humidity, the surface warms by 1.4 K which agrees very well with other work as shown in Table 5. The surface warming increases significantly for the case of water feedback assuming fixed relative humidity. Our result of 2.3 K is within 0.1 K of values obtained by two other groups as well as a separate calculation where we used the Manabe water vapor profile given by (87). For the case of fixed relative humidity and a
pseudoadiabatic lapse rate in the troposphere, we obtain a climate sensitivity of 2.2 K. The corresponding climate sensitivities determined by other groups differ by about 10% which can be expected using slightly differing temperature and water vapor profiles”
This may be a good time to point out that readers should visit Dr. Happer’s CO2 Coalition site from time to time. It’s a good resource and provides some great content. Moreover, his organization has been active in attempting to provide our legislators badly needed education about what the real climate issues are.
For those who have followed how badly almost all of the CMIP5 and CMIP6 climate models have over-predicted the actual warming and also followed the progression of the data-driven estimates of the climate’s sensitivity to a doubling of CO2 to lower and lower values, Dr. Happer’s recent study makes sense. We already knew that the “climate crisis” was a scam. Now, will the press finally start to look more critically at all the failed predictions of the climate alarmist scammers?
Every time I read that scientific journals are refusing to publish articles questioning climate change data, I am thankful that The University of Chicago published two of the most prestigious economic journals — The Journal of Political Economy and The Journal of Law and Economics. Keynesian economics was the dominant dogma in economics from the 1940s to the late 1970s. Economists developed large computer models to analyze the impact of various policies. They claimed these modeling studies allowed them to eliminate business cycles. Meanwhile Chicago economists led by Milton Friedman pointed out that these models were wrong because they did not incorporate monetary policy correctly. By the end of the the 1970s, inflation accelerated in the U.S., proving the Chicago economists were right. I think scientists need a journal that will print research by climate change skeptics.
