Bloomberg: Nowhere is Safe from the Climate Apocalypse

The recent resurrection of “The Day After Tomorrow” warming causes cooling scenario has panicked climate alarmists, who until recently thought they could ride out the apocalypse by moving somewhere cold.

With Climate Change, There May Be No Best Place to Live

If you’re looking to move somewhere in the U.S. to ride out the climate apocalypse, bad news: The list is growing shorter.

By Francis Wilkinson

19 September 2021, 22:00 GMT+10

Climate change is having a breakout performance this year. Throughout the U.S., the slow-motion calamity long described in scientific studies and news articles has been visible to the naked eye or felt on tingling flesh — here too wet, there too dry, everywhere too hot. It’s only human to wonder where the higher, safer ground might be. Where to run?

Consider America’s two Portlands — Oregon and Maine. Tucked into the northwest and northeast corners of the Lower 48, each was thought to be a safe haven from the ravages of climate change. Not anymore.

In June, Portland [Oregon] reached a record 116 degrees in the midst of a freakish heat wave. The temperature, which followed record-breaking highs on each of the two previous days, could have been worse. In the village of Lytton, British Columbia, 400 miles north of Portland, the temperature hit 121 degrees. Even Seattle experienced triple-digit heat on three consecutive days.

Portland, Maine, is another place that has received attention as a potential refuge from climate chaos. It makes sense. Portland is cool and coastal while being less vulnerable to the sea rise that is already complicating life in many East Coast cities. As one climate scientist told the New York Times in 2016: “Portland is high enough that certainly for the next few centuries it’s not going to have significant sea-level rise.”

On the other hand, Portland is not exactly balmy, with an average low temperature in January of 13 degrees. So any prospect of the city getting colder is cause for concern.

To understand how that could happen, it’s necessary to understand the evolution of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, the ocean current system of which the Gulf Stream is a part. The AMOC, as it’s known, transports warm surface waters up the East Coast of North America before crossing the Atlantic to Northern Europe.

