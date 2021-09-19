Alarmism Michael E. Mann

Bloomberg: Nowhere is Safe from the Climate Apocalypse

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The recent resurrection of “The Day After Tomorrow” warming causes cooling scenario has panicked climate alarmists, who until recently thought they could ride out the apocalypse by moving somewhere cold.

With Climate Change, There May Be No Best Place to Live

If you’re looking to move somewhere in the U.S. to ride out the climate apocalypse, bad news: The list is growing shorter.

By Francis Wilkinson
19 September 2021, 22:00 GMT+10

Climate change is having a breakout performance this year. Throughout the U.S., the slow-motion calamity long described in scientific studies and news articles has been visible to the naked eye or felt on tingling flesh — here too wet, there too dry, everywhere too hot. It’s only human to wonder where the higher, safer ground might be. Where to run?

Consider America’s two Portlands — Oregon and Maine. Tucked into the northwest and northeast corners of the Lower 48, each was thought to be a safe haven from the ravages of climate change. Not anymore.

In June, Portland [Oregon] reached a record 116 degrees in the midst of a freakish heat wave. The temperature, which followed record-breaking highs on each of the two previous days, could have been worse. In the village of Lytton, British Columbia, 400 miles north of Portland, the temperature hit 121 degrees. Even Seattle experienced triple-digit heat on three consecutive days.

Portland, Maine, is another place that has received attention as a potential refuge from climate chaos. It makes sense. Portland is cool and coastal while being less vulnerable to the sea rise that is already complicating life in many East Coast cities. As one climate scientist told the New York Times in 2016: “Portland is high enough that certainly for the next few centuries it’s not going to have significant sea-level rise.”

On the other hand, Portland is not exactly balmy, with an average low temperature in January of 13 degrees. So any prospect of the city getting colder is cause for concern.

To understand how that could happen, it’s necessary to understand the evolution of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, the ocean current system of which the Gulf Stream is a part. The AMOC, as it’s known, transports warm surface waters up the East Coast of North America before crossing the Atlantic to Northern Europe.

Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-09-19/neither-portland-maine-or-oregon-is-refuge-from-climate-change

Michael Mann has been pushing warming causes cooling pretty hard lately, which seems to have upset greens who thought they might be safe if they move somewhere cold.

Imagine what it is like being a dedicated deep green climate alarmist. You move to Portland, Maine, and have your outdoor swimming pool installed, in anticipation of the apocalyptic warming everyone expects, only to discover you might have to fend off mile thick ice sheets. Better make sure those solar panels are ready to warm the house in winter!

Sweet Old Bob
September 19, 2021 6:07 pm

…”Throughout the U.S., the slow-motion calamity long described in scientific studies and news articles has been visible to the naked eye or felt on tingling flesh — here too wet, there too dry, everywhere too hot. ”

Everywhere too hot ?

Total bullcrap!

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Sweet Old Bob
September 19, 2021 6:11 pm

Ditto. There is no climate change crisis — just a climate education crisis.

LdB
Reply to  Sweet Old Bob
September 19, 2021 6:35 pm

It’s like millions of climate refugees you just have to have a vivid imagination and completely lost sense of reality.

Shoki Kaneda
Reply to  Sweet Old Bob
September 19, 2021 6:55 pm

We have had a really nice summer. Haven’t turned on the AC once.

Tom Halla
September 19, 2021 6:10 pm

So, War is peace, Freedom is slavery, and Ignorance is strength,? Warming is cooling?

The Saint
September 19, 2021 6:25 pm

I’m beginning to think that the only justice for the crazy people of planet earth is a very large asteroid and very soon. Let God sort out who is bad and who is good.

Richard (the cynical one)
September 19, 2021 6:25 pm

“Cooling is the new warming”. I think that is from Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’.

TonyL
September 19, 2021 6:34 pm

This is not too hard.
Just go to the Caribbean islands. The island temperature is mediated by the ocean, with evaporation and consequent cloud formation, mostly every day. The tropics, particularly the Caribbean islands, are already about as hot as they are going to get. They are not going to get any warmer. One would think that climate scientists, who have devoted their lives to the study of the world’s climates, would already know this.

Curious that they seem not to.

Rob_Dawg
September 19, 2021 6:35 pm

• Portland, ME, USA: July is the hottest month in Portland with an average temperature of 20.5°C (69°F) and the coldest is January at -6°C (21°F).
• Singapore: February is the hottest month in Singapore with an average temperature of 27°C (81°F) and the coldest is January at 26°C (79°F)
Clearly one is uninhabitable.

Eugene McDermott
September 19, 2021 6:38 pm

First post. Don’t pile on me all at once.

Theme song for the warmistas, assuming they have the good taste to appreciate Credence, which I doubt.

Hope you got your things together
Hope you are quite prepared to die
Looks like we’re in for nasty weather
One eye is taken for an eye

Rasa
September 19, 2021 6:44 pm

Michael Mann @michaelemann is a counter productive Talking Head for the Global Warmists. His silly work hastens the realisation that the whole “global warming” narrative is a complex mixture of scam, incompetence, dishonesty and Ponzi “science”
Give Michael as much airtime as possible and let’s put this whole sorry saga behind us. Buy waterfront realestate in a current balmy location👌😁

Mr.
September 19, 2021 6:45 pm

I often think that M. Mann was trained by the IBM sales team back in the 60s / 70s.

Their most effective ploy in closing big mainframe computer deals with government & corporate IT managers was –
“well if you want to take the risk of moving away from what all your peers are doing, that’s very interesting. All eyes will no doubt be on how it turns out for you”.

Fear of loss is one of the most powerful buying motives.
And one of the most manipulated.

Hoyt Clagwell
September 19, 2021 6:47 pm

So they’re flipping the switch back to “a few days in a small part of the world equals global warming” again? It was quite a mild summer here in Southern California this year. Does that count for anything?

nicholas tesdorf
September 19, 2021 6:47 pm

No matter where you move to, you will never be safe from hearing more Climate rubbish from Michael Mann, the Warmistas and the Greenies.

Iain Russell
September 19, 2021 6:51 pm

Oh dear, what’s a woke gel to do?

Shoki Kaneda
September 19, 2021 6:54 pm

Where does the heat go? Is it hiding in the deep ocean, again?

n.n
September 19, 2021 6:55 pm

Another handmade tale.

