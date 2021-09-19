Australia Energy Prices. Source Australian Government
solar power

ABC: Why Australia Stopped Manufacturing Solar Panels

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
42 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the Australian educated founder of the Chinese solar industry, “I really didn’t have much confidence in running a business over there”.

The world is hungry for solar panels. Why did we stop making them?

ABC Science / 

By technology reporter James Purtill
Posted Yesterday at 5:00am, updated Yesterday at 6:38am

Given we have the highest uptake of solar in the world, you might expect that some of these panels would be made here.

But with a few exceptions, that’s never the case.

Twenty years ago it was different: Australia appeared set to be a global player in the small but promising industry of manufacturing panels that could extract energy from the sun.

And then everything changed.

Over 20 years ago, the Harbour City was preparing to host the Olympic Games and the BP Solar factory was in full swing, making solar cells that were assembled into panels and then installed at the athletes’ village, promoted as one of the largest solar suburbs in the world.

But less than a decade after the 2000 Olympic Games, the factory closed.

Many of the leading lights of the UNSW research team moved to China, where they set up the country’s first solar PV factories.

Dr Shi completed a PhD under Professor Green in record time and then stayed on in Sydney to do more research.

He took a gamble in 2000, moving back to China to found a solar manufacturing company, Suntech.

When I was in Australia, I was just a scholar and a student. I really didn’t have much confidence in running a business over there.

“Also the cost of labour in Australia is fairly high.”

Cheap Chinese panels largely wiped out the local solar manufacturing industry.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2021-09-19/solar-panels-why-australia-stopped-making-them-china/100466342

The cost of doing business is a big problem in Australia. This time that cost hurt us. Australia could have been the global centre for solar manufacturing, but we missed out because one brilliant Australian educated Chinese scientist was put off by the problems he would have encountered setting up his solar panel business in Australia.

There is another problem Dr. Shi didn’t mention directly. Australia has very high energy costs.

In China’s coal powered economy, energy is very cheap. Under the last years of President Obama and under President Trump, US energy prices became competitive; the US fracking driven manufacturing boom, the job reshoring phenomenon, proved that the cost of energy is a crucial factor in decisions of where companies build their factories. And there are few processes which are more energy intensive than manufacturing solar panels.

It wasn’t always this way. Australia enjoyed a manufacturing boom for much of the later half of the 20th century, largely because of our cheap coal powered electricity grid. Then in the early 90s the Aussie government became obsessed with wind and solar, and government bureaucracies started seizing ever greater control of business affairs through a deluge of new regulations, and it all went to hell.

Now we have high energy costs, a high cost of doing business, and an economy which is absolutely not the first choice for entrepreneurs choosing a good place to start out or create new manufacturing jobs.

Some entrepreneur friends moved to Canada just before the Covid outbreak, for easier access to Canada and North America’s capital markets. Their product could become a new social media sensation. Leaving Australia was an absolute condition of receiving the investment they needed; the Angel investors they were negotiating with did not believe their business had a reasonable chance of succeeding if they stayed in Australia.

4.3 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
42 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Phillip Bratby
September 19, 2021 10:18 pm

Chinese solar panels are cheap because of use of coal and forced labour (modern slavery).

Last edited 3 hours ago by Phillip Bratby
5
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Phillip Bratby
September 19, 2021 10:27 pm

Fixing one of these issues is enough, as the US fracking boom proved. Use of forced labour might even be holding them back. If you look at the history of the British emancipation, the industrial revolution followed suspiciously soon after the slaves were freed. My theory is nations which use abhorrent forced labour practices don’t feel the same urgency to innovate.

9
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Eric Worrall
September 19, 2021 10:46 pm

And you can take that to the bank. China’s rapid success has followed its most lucrative import … other people’s ideas. Why waste any effort innovating when you can just pilfer the novelty you need? The problem with that is you get to the market sooner by making and protecting your own ideas, but Chinese don’t educate for innovation. They educate for precision and copying.

6
Reply
Alex
Reply to  Rory Forbes
September 20, 2021 12:05 am

Wrong narrative.
The Chinese learned fast and good.
Now they they are developing new original ideas, pushing the technology quite faster than the West does.
The Chinese became leaders in the innovation.

-2
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Alex
September 20, 2021 12:28 am

Naw, you’re dreaming. They didn’t unlearn 5000 years of tradition and suddenly adopt Western European ways. I don’t think you understand the Chinese nearly as well as you think you do. Sure, a few came here to complete their educations, but once back in China they revert back. Confucius has a long reach. Innovation wasn’t one of his guiding principles.

3
Reply
Anthony
Reply to  Eric Worrall
September 20, 2021 12:55 am

Britain never had slaves, well not since the Romans left…. Only in the Colonies did they have slaves and that was banned in 1806…

1
Reply
griff
Reply to  Anthony
September 20, 2021 1:13 am

not quite right: in Viking times and early post 1066 period, there were slaves.

Certainly there were no slaves on English soil after the 12th century: An English court case of 1569 ruled that English law could not recognise slavery. This ruling was upheld by the Lord Chief Justice in 1701 when he ruled that a slave became free as soon as he arrived in England. 

the slave trade was abolished in 1807, slaves were not freed until 1833.

The Royal Navy spent the 19th century fighting and blocading slave traders.

0
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Anthony
September 20, 2021 1:23 am

Although many Britons, and a few Yanks, were enslaved by the Barbary slavers.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Anthony
September 20, 2021 1:34 am

Nope. Somerset vs Stewart in 1772 was about liberating a slave on British soil. And Britain still has some slaves, though slavery is now officially illegal. Illegal immigrants often have to work in conditions indistinguishable from slavery, all their wages going towards a “debt” they will never pay off. And those victims of the vile rape gangs, and other horrible coercive situations, iMO qualify as slaves.

The industrial revolution is generally reckoned to have started in 1760, around the time slavery in mainland Britain was becoming difficult.

Last edited 16 seconds ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
tonyb
Editor
Reply to  Phillip Bratby
September 20, 2021 12:30 am

At our latitude (the UK) these things are almost useless . According to EU data installed UK electricity generating capacity is 66GW. Solar farms are extraordinarily inefficient, with installed capacity of 12GW but only 1GW actual output, so they typically work effectively for 11.5% of the year. Solar provides no power at all at night of course, and the amounts reduce as light levels drop after the peak summer months. In broad terms, a football sized field of Solar panels nominally supplies 90 homes, but actual output over the year will supply 10.
 
Installed capacity 16 GW for onshore wind, actual generation 3GW with 24% efficiency. Off shore wind 9GW installed, output 3GW, so 35% efficiency . Conventional power generation provides 90% efficiency. Govt estimates we will need at least 120GW by 2040.
 
Many solar panels used in the UK are sourced from China, with material and labour often provided by coerced workers, including persecuted Uighur Muslims from Xinjiang province, according to the BBC. An investigation by Sheffield Hallam University found almost half of the world’s supply of polysilicon – a key component of solar panels comes from this province. Many other sources worldwide are owned by the Chinese, who mine and process them in often appalling conditions in such places as the Congo, by virtual child slave labour. Bloomberg point out that Chinese panels are cheap because, ironically, massive amounts of coal -as well as cheap labour-are used in their production . The rare earths used are generally in short supply, and unless further large deposits are found we will run out of them sometime in the next decade.
 
Good quality panels may last up to 20 years but contain many permanent toxic materials such as Cadmium and according to Discover magazine are difficult and costly to recycle.
 
Renewables are not “Clean green energy,” nor ethical energy, nor cost effective, nor sustainable and not environmentally friendly. They are no practical answer to any energy question ever asked.

I do not know what the price of solar panels would be if they were ethically sourced and with full priced labour and real world power prices.

I suspect they would not be ‘cost effective’ (with or without the built in subsidy)

Tonyb

5
Reply
Anthony
Reply to  tonyb
September 20, 2021 12:58 am

Wait until they are covered in snow, which looking at this coming winter may find Northern Europe buried in the stuff…..

2
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Anthony
September 20, 2021 1:24 am

I’m ordering some coal.

0
Reply
griff
Reply to  tonyb
September 20, 2021 1:14 am

Really they aren’t… just look at the Gridwatch figures for how much generated. and they work fine covered in snow.

-1
Reply
griff
Reply to  Phillip Bratby
September 20, 2021 1:08 am

And are Watts readers boycotting Chinese goods, or anything with slave labour produced cobalt in? you aren’t, are you: it is only bad when it is a renewable…

0
Reply
Quilter 52
September 19, 2021 10:25 pm

Australian energy is expensive because of the stupidity of our political class and the ABC itself which should be forced to run on its own fairy dust.

10
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Quilter 52
September 19, 2021 10:47 pm

Why don’t they simply use the CHEAP ENERGY provided by Solar Panels…
Oh…Wait /snarkgasm

7
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
September 19, 2021 10:34 pm

The cost of energy in domestic manufacture is why Europe is headed at rocket speed to a cliff in its manufacturing and the employment and good wages it provides. German industry in Germany can only compete for markets within the EU by protective tariffs. Outside the EU, those German products cannot compete. Once Germany industry falls, so goes the EU to irrelevance.

9
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
September 19, 2021 10:39 pm

The insane response of all governments in Australia to the Covid-19 virus has added considerably to business and other difficulties in Australia.

6
Reply
Patrick MJD
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
September 19, 2021 11:37 pm

We have yet to see the reality of the political response to COVID-19. It has decimated, people, businesses and communities. No politicians were hurt in response.

4
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Patrick MJD
September 20, 2021 1:21 am

Yet…

0
Reply
Patrick MJD
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
September 20, 2021 1:33 am

Unfortunately Australian voters are not too bright.

0
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
September 20, 2021 1:21 am

The fascism is not about teh rona.

0
Reply
John MacDonald
September 19, 2021 10:42 pm

I keep seeing the forced labor meme about chinese solar panels. But it occurs to me that the very high tech, high purity, high cleanliness of solar cell manufacturing does not seem to go together well with forced labor. Is there a real source for this meme?

2
Reply
Ed Hanley
Reply to  John MacDonald
September 19, 2021 11:03 pm

No

2
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  John MacDonald
September 19, 2021 11:04 pm

The accusation of forced labour is based on a University of Sheffield study, and seems to be broadly accepted.

Regarding high tech forced Labour, the NAZIs didn’t have a lot of luck getting that to work, but in some ways they were surprisingly disorganised. China by contrast is meticulous, they may have thought of means to force compliance which never occurred to the NAZIs.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  John MacDonald
September 19, 2021 11:05 pm

No there isn’t. I lived in China for many years and it was an eye-opener. Companies have dorm setups for employees in factories and even car dealerships and kindergartens. People live in, what we would call, primitive circumstances. Funny thing is that the employees go to restaurants several times a week and eat cheap food and booze. They only sleep in their dorms and enjoy life outside. It’s just a different way of life that westerners don’t understand.
I see the ‘slave labour’ thing as a variant of that.
I’ll cop flack over this comment but I don’t care. Go to China and live there for a while and observe things.

6
Reply
MARTIN BRUMBY
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
September 20, 2021 12:21 am

Alexy, I haven’t lived in China but have toured round. And what you say chimes 100% with what I’ve seen and with what I have been told by friends of mine who have worked in China as experts in various aspects of Coal mining.

There are also numerous films (even from the ultra-left British Bullshit Corporation) showing the working conditions ‘enjoyed’ by workers in today’s China.

Still more attractive than life in Chinese villages without electricity.

It is worth pointing out that the Gulag Archipeligo in the USSR wasn’t abandoned because of humanitarian or ethical concerns, it was based on the realisation that slave labour turns out to be inefficient and expensive.

Thus even nonsensical Communist theory has been tempered by hard reality as both Russia and China have shown. It helps that those at the top may be (actually are) evil, but aren’t gormless like our own Beloved Leaders.

No worries. Here in the West, we still have most of Academia, the media, many politicians who itch to prove that their version of Marxism will indeed lead to Utopia.

1
Reply
tonyb
Editor
Reply to  MARTIN BRUMBY
September 20, 2021 12:34 am

Yes, bearing in mind that many of us will remember the pictures of chinese cities crowded with bikes-no cars-and the terrible living conditions, even these ‘dorms’ would be a step up for those that came before.

It will become less acceptable as living standards rise.

Which doesn’t get away from the conditions that forced labour will still live under.

tonyb

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
September 20, 2021 12:55 am

I’m with you here Alexy…
I’ve thought for a long time now that the whole ‘slave thing’ needs rethinking
Going back to the times of Slave Trading, slaves would have been expensive things to buy and you, as the purchaser wanted them to help you make money. As much money as possible with the lowest overheads
Taking my farmer experience, the contemporary equivalent would be buying a new tractor = very expensive things

It would make absolute sense to look after the thing. To maintain it properly, give it the correct fuel etc etc and in the broadest sense, keep it ‘healthy’

In the times of actual slave trading, if you kept returning to the market/auction for a fresh slave because you ‘trashed’ the last one, the market is gonna ‘take you for a ride’ and that will be the end of your business, cotton growing or whatever

It made good sense to look after slaves in the exact same way as you’d look after and cherish a shiny new car.

Now, see where we’re going when dealing with folks who rant and rave about ‘slavery’?
What they are doing there is projecting themselves onto the slave-keepers – when they describe horrible things that happened to slaves, they’re describing how they would have treated them.

Where have I gone wrong in that argument? In many ways I hope I have because those ‘projectors‘ are all around us now. If one of them accused you of ‘slavery’ – how would you feel?
Scary. Innit?

Solar Panels:
Yeeeeesssss, in a way solar panels are = ‘high tech’ but as high tech goes, they’re not really.
2 parts:

  1. The silicon cells themselves
  2. The assembled panel

The cells are very basic silicon diodes, nothing complicated, not requiring any super super clean clean-rooms and not needing ultra pure & defect-free silicon.
You could whack a panel with a hammer or shoot it full of holes with an air-rifle/pellet gun and it would still make electrickery.
Try that with the graphics chip in your computer….

Where ‘slaves’ are required is in the tedious and repetitive business of gluing the cells to a sheet of glass, soldering the bus0brs together, backing it with a sheet of sticky-backed plastic and sealing it all together with silicon mastic goo

Can anyone visualise the modern-day, highly-educated, ultra-intelligent and super-rich kids of today (the ones who don’t make babies and know the Quantum Mechanics of Trapped Heat inside out) queuing up to for that sort of job?
thought not

Somebody has to make bricks, dig drains and clean sewers.
Slaves basically.

But if the Slave Master takes care of all the little niggles of life such as basic food and accommodation and gives you a few $$$ to spend on beer or ciggies – why not.

And what the Slave Master does that’s of immeasurable benefit = the master deals with the finger-waggers, the BBC, the Grauniad readers, guilt & stress inducers and legions of tedious puritanical little nobodies that make modern life in the Western world so sh!t

So sh!t in fact it requires 100’s and 1000’s of blogs like this as some sort of antidote……..

Or, The People under and facing that stress turn to Comfort Food and other drugs.

And it’s killing them in droves – just as the Slave Owner in days of yore was/is cracked up to have done….
(see the projection?)

There’s food for thought. Not sugar for a change and not least as sugar consumption destroys ‘thought’

Last edited 33 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
0
Reply
Voltron
Reply to  John MacDonald
September 20, 2021 12:16 am

Why force the labor when they’ll work for peanuts as the cost of living is so low?

0
Reply
griff
Reply to  John MacDonald
September 20, 2021 1:15 am

It isn’t only solar panels which are produced by Chinese forced labour… it is however the only set of items Watts readers get exercised about.

0
Reply
Patrick MJD
Reply to  griff
September 20, 2021 1:31 am

So you are saying your forebears were forced to mine coal?

0
Reply
OldGreyGuy
September 19, 2021 11:05 pm

But all of the Green Activists keep saying that renewable energy is cheap why then do our energy costs keep going up?

/sarc

2
Reply
Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  OldGreyGuy
September 19, 2021 11:33 pm

Because they are both ignorant and liars.

4
Reply
Patrick MJD
September 19, 2021 11:40 pm

Australia started to export it’s industries back in the 90’s when it simply became too expensive to do stuff here. Australia is just one giant quarry.

0
Reply
Terry
September 20, 2021 12:03 am

Aus also has high unionization and very high labor costs.

0
Reply
Voltron
September 20, 2021 12:15 am

Last time I checked Australia appears to be full of boot licking idiots frantically salivating for the next government intervention to curtail their freedom and run by mediocre, leftist twits.

The country is soundly buggered. It used to be so much better – more free, more intelligent and creative in a useful way. Can’t imagine those ANZACs dying for what constitutes as our nation today.

1
Reply
tonyb
Editor
Reply to  Voltron
September 20, 2021 12:37 am

They wouldn’t have stopped tens of thousands of Oz citizens returning home because of covid whilst letting in jet setting sports people.

Neither would they have pulled out of the Rugby World Cup nor most likely the Ashes.

Crocodile Dundee? More like Mouse Dundee. Whatever happened over the last 30 years to that very fine nation, which can likely be reflected in most of the West?

0
Reply
griff
September 20, 2021 1:07 am

The reason china produces so much is LABOUR is cheap, not energy.

“Also the cost of labour in Australia is fairly high.”

0
Reply
Patrick MJD
Reply to  griff
September 20, 2021 1:30 am

It actually is both.

0
Reply
aussiecol
September 20, 2021 1:24 am

”Then in the early 90s the Aussie government became obsessed with wind and solar…”

No, more to the point, the then Labor Government became obsessed with attracting the green vote and bent over backwards to get their attention. Wind and solar became a consequence. 

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
September 20, 2021 1:33 am

Australia has closed itself down and thereby become a Chinese colony. The UK is going down the same drain.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

solar power

Solar Subsidy Farming

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
solar power Space

China is Constructing an Experimental Orbital Solar Power Satellite

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
natural gas solar power

California: Curtailing Solar Power & Building Natural Gas Plants… Because…

4 weeks ago
David Middleton
Climate Economics Opinion solar power wind power

The Hill: Forcing Renewable Operators to Pay for Network Upgrades is Impeding the Green Energy Revolution

4 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

solar power

ABC: Why Australia Stopped Manufacturing Solar Panels

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Michael E. Mann

Bloomberg: Nowhere is Safe from the Climate Apocalypse

8 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Clouds Oceans Sea ice

How do higher waves cause more ice clouds? Researchers claim expedition into arctic sea explains

12 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Models

IPCC Model Scenarios Compared To Actual Measured Temperatures

16 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: