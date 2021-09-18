Chinese Emissions. Source BBC, Global Carbon Project
Climate Hypocrisy

Climate Activist Fury at BBC Suggestion they Target China

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to BBC’s Roger Harrabin, “… Greenpeace and WWF have offices in Beijing and if they rattle China too hard, they could be swiftly closed down”.

Climate change: Should green campaigners put more pressure on China to slash emissions?

By Roger Harrabin
BBC environment analyst

China will be urged at the UN next week to speed up the timetable for curbing its planet-heating carbon emissions.

It will be nudged by the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who’s experiencing climate pressure himself from activists blocking motorways.

But is the UK, with its world-leading emissions targets, the right target for demonstrators?

China produces 28% of global emissions and the UK just 1%. So shouldn’t they be picketing the Chinese embassy instead of the M25 motorway? 

On the face of it, that seems a reasonable question. And some veteran activists would indeed support a well-judged China protest – we’ll come to that later.

But when I initially asked the radical green group Extinction Rebellion (XR) if they had considered demonstrating against China, it triggered a furious response.

An XR member tweeted accusing me of perpetuating anti-Chinese racist stereotypes and failing to report climate change properly.

Why so vitriolic?

Well, there are two reasons. The first is practical: climate campaigning groups like Greenpeace and WWF have offices in Beijing and if they rattle China too hard, they could be swiftly closed down.

I would put small, polite pickets at every Chinese embassy worldwide. The Chinese authorities listen most to something coming from several different sources at the same time. 

“It would also preserve Chinese “face” more than a big single demonstration, and would almost certainly not make news – so it wouldn’t be picked up by the deniers.”

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-58584976

I understand why greens don’t want to target China on the ground inside China. China is pretty scary when you annoy them, if you are in their power. On the way to Taipei, three names read out in Hong Kong, I was the only person present. I was taken to a room, no words, a red army guard just glared at me for a full minute, before finally waving me towards the door. I can take a hint.

And there was that time Greenpeace tried to occupy an oil rig in the Russian arctic. I don’t think they’ll try that again in a hurry.

But being diffident about protesting in front of the Chinese Embassy, in a free country like Britain, making ridiculous excuses about how the “deniers” might notice them targeting China, is just pathetic.

Bob boder
September 18, 2021 10:09 am

It’s not about the climate, it’s about global Socialism.

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Bob boder
September 18, 2021 10:12 am

Yep. Watermelons.

Tom Halla
September 18, 2021 10:11 am

As Greenpeace knows full well what the PRC would do, Greenpeace looks for easier targets.

Posa
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 18, 2021 11:35 am

It’s best that the Green Terror machine crush the British economy and reduce the UK to an island of desperate serfs. The screams of pain from the serfs will be an object lesson for the rest of the world.

Chaswarnertoo
September 18, 2021 10:11 am

They prove themselves the cowards we always knew they were. If they really believed their nonsense they would take on the CCP.

Sparko
September 18, 2021 10:13 am

What did you expect?. Every lefties loves any authoritarian country that plays lip service to their creed, even better when they don’t practice what they preach.

Michael in Dublin
September 18, 2021 10:26 am

I would suggest that all the people in Europe insist that until China and India takes steps proportionate to their steps that they will not go a step further with the green agenda. The ball will then be in the UN and activists’ court. Inaction on their part should be met with inaction in the EU and from other industrialized nations. Let COP26 put this in their pipe and smoke it.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Michael in Dublin
Curious George
September 18, 2021 10:32 am

 “Greenpeace and WWF have offices in Beijing and if they rattle China too hard, they could be swiftly closed down”.
﻿
What an unimaginable tragedy would that be.

pouncer
Reply to  Curious George
September 18, 2021 10:42 am

Well, the French pulled back their embassies from the US and Australia over a climate dispute. The say they may pull back from the UK, too. The Aussies chose clean renewable nuclear power from the US/UK over carbon-dioxide-spewing diesel engines from France for their next-gen submarines. The French consider this bad policy. So, as punishment, the French left the capital cities of those who opposed their preferred policy.

Seems to me it would punish China just as much if the green NGOs “swiftly closed down” office building to punish China for advancing un-preferred policies.

bonbon
Reply to  pouncer
September 18, 2021 10:57 am

Nuts!
the current diesel electric showed the US in wargames that they are so silent, they got a ‘kill’ target without detection. Problem is Australia can crew only 4 of the 6 right now.
The new boats are much noisier, cost a fortune without local nuclear expertise, and as Scott Ritter , renowned weapons inspector says, will ‘never see the light of day’.
Collateral damage? NATO. China must be chortling!
Better to see Scott Ritter’s full report on costs, and actual capabilities.

Sweet Old Bob
Reply to  bonbon
September 18, 2021 11:08 am

“The new boats are much noisier ”
Than a snorkeling sub ? ?

David Guy-Johnson
Reply to  pouncer
September 18, 2021 11:13 am

Nothing to do with climate you oaf. All to do with wanting more capable boats and the French deal was way behind schedule

4E Douglas
September 18, 2021 10:58 am

They know where their money comes from.

M Courtney
Reply to  4E Douglas
September 18, 2021 11:08 am

And that is the real point.
Greenpeace has no problem with causing disruption, annoying authorities and being arrested. They even risk their lives on boats to oppose whaling.
But they can’t oppose their paymasters.

bluecat57
September 18, 2021 11:00 am

Closed down? Who cares? They are a waste of money and resources.

bonbon
September 18, 2021 11:05 am

Nuts!
the current diesel electric showed the US in wargames that they are so silent, they got a ‘kill’ target without detection. Problem is Australia can crew only 4 of the 6 right now.
The new boats are much noisier, cost a fortune without local nuclear expertise, and as Scott Ritter , renowned weapons inspector says, will never see the light of day.
Collateral damage? NATO. China must be chortling!

David Guy-Johnson
Reply to  bonbon
September 18, 2021 11:14 am

Not so.

tonyb
Editor
September 18, 2021 11:20 am

“China produces 28% of global emissions and the UK just 1%. So shouldn’t they be picketing the Chinese embassy instead of the M25 motorway?”

If Roger Harrabin believes this, then it is no wonder the BBC is so anxious about Climate change.

The figure is that China produces 30% of mans CO2 emissions, which in total are some 4% of the global total, the remainder coming from Nature.

Can someone tweet that to Roger and I am sure the BBC will then admit it has overestimated mans influence and it will close down its coverage of COP26. 

Mr.
September 18, 2021 11:24 am

In the lunchtime playground that is the West’s political construct at the moment, none of the kiddies in the assembled play groups are game to even look in the direction of that big, hulking, unfriendly-looking gangsta standing by himself in the middle of the playground, daring anyone to tell him to move, let alone join in the ring-a-ring-a-rosary.

It’s pathetic, isn’t it?

nyolci
September 18, 2021 11:29 am

An XR member tweeted accusing me of perpetuating anti-Chinese racist stereotypes and failing to report climate change properly.

While I don’t like XR either, they are kinda right here, and not even because of racism (while that is surely present). Blaming China is simply misrepresentation. Chinese per capita emissions are the 45% of that of the USA, 60% of that of the ROK, 82% of that of Japan, and 86% of that of Germany. In other words, China, an advanced, industrial country is much greener than most of Western countries. Furthermore, it has openly committed itself to reduction, and they will carry that out.

Ron Long
Reply to  nyolci
September 18, 2021 11:41 am

“…and they will carry that out.” No, they won’t. They will do whatever they calculate is in their best interest, which does include some window-dressing to give their supporters some ammo. The ongoing dust up with Australia over coal imports is a good example, they now buy Australian coal, which is cleaner and has a higher BTU, indirectly.

Posa
September 18, 2021 11:39 am

The PRC has a growth and tech dominance agenda that will boast them to global elite status fr the rest of the century. Green Terror campaigns are just another aspect of Anglo-American warfare and subversion. The PRC- CCP will treat it as such.

They won’t stop the West from making the Chinese agenda very easy by committing economic and social suicide.

Jim Clarke
September 18, 2021 11:45 am

The power of leftists is almost entirely illusion. The same is true for the globalist cabal, although I might be repeating myself. The only power they have is what we, the people, surrender to them. If we stop surrendering our own personal power and sovereignty, they will blow away on the breeze.

