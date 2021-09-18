Curious things

Question the Dogma

23 mins ago
Guest Blogger
2 Comments

Guest song by Guy F

I’ve eaten too much, drunk too much,

What can I say about saving the planet?

Do I need to go vegan?

Beer and spirits, steaks and burgers,

What can I have before they ban it?

I’m not going to be beaten.

Mother Earth is the new religion,

Windmills spread across the land,

Let’s drown our sorrows, have a party,

While we can.

Droughts and floods, fires and storms,

Is that what you get when the world warms?

Are coastal cities sinking?

They say we’re all doomed, apocalypse looms,

Let’s frighten the children and build some tombs,

What on earth are they thinking?

No one wants to question the dogma,

Believing the science is understood,

They’re all soaked in righteousness and feel so good.

The stats are skewed, the plans are laid,

They’re not to inform but to persuade.

It’s politics, not science.

We’ve got to change, rearrange

Our way of living and spend, spend, spend.

It’s all upfront, not deferred.

Someone has to question the dogma,

Stimulate a real debate.

There is another point of view which needs to be heard.

fretslider
September 18, 2021 2:09 pm

No offence, but give it some welly

It wouldn’t sound out of place on the BBC

B Clarke
September 18, 2021 2:18 pm

Its not got a title just a banner, so I vote ” the griff song”

Good song.

