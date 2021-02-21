Land Surface Air Temperature Data

HadCRUT5 shows 14% more global warming since 1850 than HadCRUT4

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
35 Comments

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley

They’re at it again. The old lady of temperature datasets – HadCRUT, the only global dataset to reach back to 1850 – has released its revised monthly global mean surface temperature anomalies for 1850-2020. The earlier dataset (HadCRUT4) showed a least-squares linear-regression trend of 0.91 K on the monthly anomalies from 1850-2020 – only just over half a degree per century equivalent.

This was not enough. Like the endlessly-adjusted GISS, RSS and NCEI datasets, HadCRUT5 hikes the trend – and does so by a startling 14%. The usual method is adopted: depress the earlier temperatures (we know so much better what the temperature was a century and a half ago than the incompetents who actually took the measurements), and elevate the later temperatures with the effect of steepening the trend and increasing the apparent warming.

Of course, elaborate justifications for the alterations are provided. It is beyond my pay-grade to evaluate them. However, it is fascinating that the much-manipulated GISS, HadCRUT, RSS and NCEI datasets are managed by climate fanatics, while the UAH dataset – the only one of the big five to have gone the other way – is managed by climate skeptics.

I know the two skeptics who keep the UAH dataset. They are honorable men, whose sole aim is to show, as best they can, the true rate of global warming. But I do not trust the GISS dataset, which has been repeatedly and reprehensibly tampered with by its keepers. Nor do I trust RSS: when Ted Cruz displayed our graph showing the 18 years and 9 months of the last great Pause in global temperature to the visible discomfiture of the “Democrats” in the Senate I predicted that the keeper of the RSS dataset, who describes skeptics as “climate deniers”, would tamper with it to make the Pause go away. A month or two later he announced that he was going to do just that, and then he did just that. As for HadCRUT, just read the Harry-Read-Me file to see what a hopeless state that is in.

And the NCEI dataset was under the influence of the unlamented Tom Karl for many years. I once testified alongside him in the House of Representatives, where he attempted to maintain that my assertion that there had been nearly a decade of global cooling was unfounded – when his own dataset (as well as all the others) showed precisely that.

HadCRUT5 shows a 1.04 K trend from 1850-2020, or three-fifths of a degree per century equivalent, up 14% from the 0.91 K trend on the HadCRUT4 data:

From the HadCRUT5 trend, one can calculate how much warming would eventually be expected if we were to double the CO2 in the air compared with 2020. One also needs to know the net anthropogenic forcing since 1850 (2.9 W m–2); the planetary energy imbalance caused by the delay in feedback response (0.87 W m–2); the doubled-CO2 radiative forcing (3.52 W m–2 taken as the mean in the CMIP6 models); the anthropogenic fraction of observed warming (70%); the exponential-growth factor allowing for more water vapor in warmer air (7% per degree of direct warming); and the Planck sensitivity parameter (0.3 K W–1 m2).

All of these values are quite recent, because everyone has been scrambling to get the data shipshape for IPCC’s next multi-thousand-page horror story, due out later this year. The calculations are summarized in the table. I selected the seven input parameters using three criteria: they should be up-to-date, midrange, and mainstream: i.e., from sources that the climate fanatics would accept.

The industrial era from 1850-2020 is the base period for calculating the feedback response per degree of reference sensitivity over the period. This turns out to be 0.065. Then one finds the unit feedback response for the 100-to-150-year period from 2020 (415 ppmv CO2) to 830 ppmv CO2 by increasing the unit feedback response to allow for extra water vapor in warmer air.

Finally, one multiplies the 1.053 K reference sensitivity to doubled CO2 by the system-gain factor, which is the unit feedback response plus 1: midrange equilibrium doubled-CO2 sensitivity, known as ECS, turns out to be just 1.1 K. If one were to use the HadCRUT4 warming trend, ECS would be less than 1 K. I had previously guessed that the HadCRUT5 trend would be 1.1 K, which implied 1.2 K ECS.

Compare these small and harmless midrange values with the official CMIP6 predictions: lower bound 2 K; midrange 3.7 K; upper bound 5.7 K; lunatic fringe 10 K.

One can work out how many times greater the unit feedback response after 2020 would be when compared with the unit feedback response from 1850-2020 if these absurdly inflated predictions from the latest generation of models were correct: lower bound 14, midrange 19, upper bound 67, lunatic fringe 130.

These revealing numbers demonstrate how insanely, egregiously exaggerated are the official global-warming predictions. There is no physical basis for assuming that the unit feedback response from 2020 onward will be even 14 times the unit feedback response from 1850-2020. At most it might be about 1.1-1.2 times the earlier unit feedback response. Therefore, even the 2 K lower-bound global warming predicted by the models, which implies X = 14, is way over the top.

This is the most straightforward way of showing that the models’ global-warming predictions are without a shred of legitimacy or credibility. They are elaborate fictions. They suffer from two defects: they are grossly excessive, and they are accordingly ill-constrained.

For, as the graph shows, the ECS response to feedback fractions is rectangular-hyperbolic. The feedback fraction (the fraction of ECS represented by feedback response) implicit in the models’ ludicrous predictions generally exceeds 0.5: but there is absolutely no way that the feedback fraction could be anything like 0.5 in the near-perfectly thermostatic climate. When I first showed this graph to a group of IPCC lead authors, they suddenly stopped the sneering to which they had subjected most of my lecture. Suddenly, the lead sneerer fell silent, and then said: “Have you published this?”

No, I said, for at that time I had not worked out what climatologists had gotten wrong. “Well, you must publish,” he said. “This changes everything.”

So it does. But publication is going to be very difficult, not because we are wrong about this but because we are right. If there is going to be little more than 1 K anthropogenic warming over the next century or so, there is absolutely no need to do anything to prevent it. The flight of major manufacturing industries to China, which profiteers mightly from the climate scam sedulouosly promoted in the West by the fawning front groups that it subsidizes, can and should be reversed.

We are taking steps to compel HM Government to pay attention to the truth that global warming will be no more than a third of current official midrange predictions and that, therefore, no net harm will come from it. Watch this space.

5 15 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
35 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Nick Schroeder
February 21, 2021 10:05 am

0.91 K is 0.91 C above absolute 0 K.
Probably not what you meant.

-5
Reply
Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
February 21, 2021 10:19 am

“The earlier dataset (HadCRUT4) showed a least-squares linear-regression trend of 0.91 K on the monthly anomalies from 1850-2020 …”

0.91 K for an anomaly is exactly the same temperature change for 0.91 C for an anomaly.

Or do you think a monthly anomaly of 0.91 C means the global temperature was 0.91 degrees above 0 C?

5
Reply
Pauleta
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
February 21, 2021 11:09 am

It further proves my point that Math is racist.

0
Reply
fred250
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
February 21, 2021 11:39 am

I assume you were very tired when you typed that, Nick !

Its a trend, and yes, the trend is above zero.

And getting bigger with each new HadCrud fabrication.

Last edited 16 minutes ago by fred250
0
Reply
Russ R.
February 21, 2021 10:19 am

Science by revising past measurements is not science. It is propaganda promoting a globalist agenda. This is a cancer on civilized society, and needs to be condemned.

27
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Russ R.
February 21, 2021 11:04 am

Yes. There used to be a thing called the big lie. Scientists used to be regarded as honest. Today that’s not the case, and it would be difficult to know what this big lie is as there are so many to choose from. It could be AGW.

It’s almost as if it’s a challenge to see who can get away with the biggest whopper.

3
Reply
James Schrumpf
Reply to  Russ R.
February 21, 2021 11:33 am

This is like some “re-analysing” Tycho Brahe’s observations to support the Ptolemaic model.

0
Reply
Oldseadog
February 21, 2021 10:19 am

I do so hope that you can achieve the aim in your last paragraph.
Is there anything any of the rest of us can do to help, or would that just muddy the water for you?

2
Reply
Chris Nisbet
February 21, 2021 10:33 am

I appreciate that it would be a full time job trying to keep up, but is there a site we can visit to see the measured datasets alongside the adjusted datasets?
It seems to me that it would be helpful to have the measured/raw values prominently displayed for all to see.

1
Reply
Nicholas McGinley
February 21, 2021 10:33 am

Wait…so, it’s worse than they thought?
Been a while since they trotted out this old chestnut.

5
Reply
rah
February 21, 2021 10:34 am

Historical revision has always been a primary tool of the left to support whatever their current agenda may be. Don’t like the history? Rewrite it! Don’t like the recorded temperatures from the past? change them. Not enough ocean temperature data for the southern hemisphere to make any scientifically valid conclusions? Make it up from whole cloth.

And the beat goes on and on and on……….

11
Reply
Gregory Brou
February 21, 2021 10:39 am

I am not a statistics guy but the technology of temperature measurement changed from mercury and paper to digital in the 70’s. the hand method of recording temperatures would seem to have a built in bias toward lower temperatures. any reference to how this is incorporated would be interesting

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Gregory Brou
February 21, 2021 10:51 am

the hand method of recording temperatures would seem to have a built in bias toward lower temperatures.

Why would you assume that? There is a difference in reading mercury and alcohol thermometers. Alcohol wets the walls making it more likely to read high.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Gregory Brou
February 21, 2021 10:53 am

There is somewhat like a certain logic:
Usually, the thermometers are installed at 2 m high.
The average hight of the people reading these thermometers may have been about 1m50 – 1m60, so they read from below looking upward and may have so an bias to higher temperatures due to the perspective, and they have to be downgraded 😀 /sarc

Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans
3
Reply
Redge
February 21, 2021 10:43 am

“Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.”

0
Reply
Nicholas McGinley
February 21, 2021 10:45 am

In other news, it begins to look like the pause may be back at some point in the near future, eh?

UAH_AUH.jpg
0
Reply
Richard M
February 21, 2021 10:46 am

Not really too concerned with this data. It’s filled with researcher bias. Only two data sets are meaningful. HadSST and UAH. The rest are unnecessary. So, I’m more worried about HadSST4 and whether they are fiddling with it.

This graph demonstrates why.

https://woodfortrees.org/plot/uah6/from:1979/to/plot/uah6/from:1979/to/trend/plot/hadsst3gl/from:1979/to/offset:-0.35/plot/hadsst3gl/from:1979/to/offset:-0.35/trend

0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
February 21, 2021 10:48 am

Now the climate goblin-doomsters are proclaiming that carbon dioxide no only controls atmospheric temperature, but also the behavior and position of the jet stream.

1
Reply
Rory Forbes
February 21, 2021 10:55 am

Ah … further advancement towards the ‘Hockey Stick Project’. They’ll get there soon. When did raw data stop being sacrosanct?

0
Reply
Scissor
February 21, 2021 10:55 am

At this rate, it’l be up to the cold of 1816 in no time.

0
Reply
Ron Long
February 21, 2021 10:58 am

Good posting by Lord Monckton as usual. The blind faith (OK, not faith but adoption for hidden agenda) of the left/marxist/globalists/fund hounds in the unrestrained power of CO2 in the atmosphere is truly amazing. The whole issue of forcing and/or feedback is so chaotic that no current scientific study can produce a forecast for the future. Meanwhile, the earth is greening, crops have greater yields, Whoopi Goldberg is on her way to gigantism, and maybe, just maybe, us humans have pushed the onset of the next glacial cycle of the Ice Age we currently live in by a day or two.

1
Reply
CO2isLife
February 21, 2021 10:58 am

The Only warming you will find in Temperature Data is measuring the Urban Heat Island and Water Vapor, it is not measuring the impact of CO2 on temperatures. Here are over 400 Stations that show no warming over extended periods of time. I literally have trouble finding stations that show an uptrend in warming.

WUWT, you should start a Station Watch Page where people could post Stations that show no warming. I’ve been shocked at how easy it is to find them. SImply look for weather stations that haven’t been impacted by urban development and/or are desert locations.

Steveston (49.1333N, 123.1833W) ID:CA001107710 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=CA001107710&ds=14&dt=1 Maiduguri (11.8500N, 13.0830E) ID:NIM00065082 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=NIM00065082&ds=14&dt=1 Zanzibar (6.222S, 39.2250E) ID:TZM00063870 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=TZM00063870&dt=1&ds=15 Laghouat (33.7997N, 2.8900E) ID:AGE00147719 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=AGE00147719&dt=1&ds=15 Luqa (35.8500N, 14.4831E) ID:MT000016597 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=MT000016597&dt=1&ds=15 Ponta Delgada (37.7410N, 25.698W) ID:POM00008512 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=POM00008512&dt=1&ds=15 Wauseon Wtp (41.5183N, 84.1453W) ID:USC00338822 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00338822&dt=1&ds=15 Valentia Observatory (51.9394N, 10.2219W) ID:EI000003953 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=EI000003953&dt=1&ds=15 Dombaas (62.0830N, 9.1170E) ID:NOM00001233 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=NOM00001233&dt=1&ds=15 Okecie (52.1660N, 20.9670E) ID:PLM00012375 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=PLM00012375&dt=1&ds=15 Vilnius (54.6331N, 25.1000E) ID:LH000026730 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=LH000026730&dt=1&ds=15 Vardo (70.3670N, 31.1000E) ID:NO000098550 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=NO000098550&dt=1&ds=15 Port Blair (11.6670N, 92.7170E) ID:IN099999901 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=IN099999901&dt=1&ds=15 Nagpur Sonegaon (21.1000N, 79.0500E) ID:IN012141800 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=IN012141800&dt=1&ds=15 Indore (22.7170N, 75.8000E) ID:IN011170400 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=IN011170400&dt=1&ds=15 Enisejsk (58.4500N, 92.1500E) ID:RSM00029263 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=RSM00029263&dt=1&ds=15 Vladivostok (43.8000N, 131.9331E) ID:RSM00031960 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=RSM00031960&dt=1&ds=15 Nikolaevsk Na Amure (53.1500N, 140.7164E) ID:RSM00031369 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=RSM00031369&dt=1&ds=15 Nemuro (43.3330N, 145.5830E) ID:JA000047420 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=JA000047420&dt=1&ds=15 York (31.8997S, 116.7650E) ID:ASN00010311 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00010311&dt=1&ds=15 Albany (35.0289S, 117.8808E) ID:ASN00009500 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00009500&dt=1&ds=15 Adelaide West Terrace (34.9254S, 138.5869E) ID:ASN00023000 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00023000&dt=1&ds=15 Yamba Pilot Station (29.4333S, 153.3633E) ID:ASN00058012 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00058012&dt=1&ds=15 Wilsons Promontory Lighthouse (39.1297S, 146.4244E) ID:ASN00085096 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00085096&dt=1&ds=15 Mount Gambier Post Office (37.8333S, 140.7833E) ID:ASN00026020 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00026020&dt=1&ds=15 Cape Otway Lighthouse (38.8556S, 143.5128E) ID:ASN00090015 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00090015&dt=1&ds=15 Lencois (12.567S, 41.383W) ID:BR047571250 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=BR047571250&dt=1&ds=15 Eagle (64.7856N, 141.2036W) ID:USC00502607 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00502607&dt=1&ds=15 Orland (39.7458N, 122.1997W) ID:USC00046506 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00046506&dt=1&ds=15 Bahia Blanca Aero (38.733S, 62.167W) ID:AR000877500 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=AR000877500&dt=1&ds=15 Punta Arenas (53.0S, 70.967W) ID:CI000085934 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=CI000085934&dt=1&ds=15 Brazzaville (4.25S, 15.2500E) ID:CF000004450 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=CF000004450&dt=1&ds=15 Durban Intl (29.97S, 30.9510E) ID:SFM00068588 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=SFM00068588&dt=1&ds=15 Port Elizabeth Intl (33.985S, 25.6170E) ID:SFM00068842 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=SFM00068842&dt=1&ds=15 Sandakan (5.9000N, 118.0670E) ID:MY000096491 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=MY000096491&dt=1&ds=15 Aparri (18.3670N, 121.6330E) ID:RP000098232 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=RP000098232&dt=1&ds=15 Darwin Airport (12.4239S, 130.8925E) ID:ASN00014015 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00014015&dt=1&ds=15 Palmerville (16.0008S, 144.0758E) ID:ASN00028004 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00028004&dt=1&ds=15 Coonabarabran Namoi Street (31.2712S, 149.2714E) ID:ASN00064008 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00064008&dt=1&ds=15 Newcastle Nobbys Signal Stati (32.9185S, 151.7985E) ID:ASN00061055 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00061055&dt=1&ds=15 Moruya Heads Pilot Station (35.9093S, 150.1532E) ID:ASN00069018 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00069018&dt=1&ds=15 Omeo (37.1017S, 147.6008E) ID:ASN00083090 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00083090&dt=1&ds=15 Gabo Island Lighthouse (37.5679S, 149.9158E) ID:ASN00084016 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00084016&dt=1&ds=15 Echucaaerodrome (36.1647S, 144.7642E) ID:ASN00080015 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00080015&dt=1&ds=15 Maryborough (37.056S, 143.7320E) ID:ASN00088043 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00088043&dt=1&ds=15 Longerenong (36.6722S, 142.2991E) ID:ASN00079028 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00079028&dt=1&ds=15 Christchurch Intl (43.489S, 172.5320E) ID:NZM00093780 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=NZM00093780&dt=1&ds=15 Hokitika Aerodrome (42.717S, 170.9830E) ID:NZ000936150 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=NZ000936150&dt=1&ds=15 Auckland Aero Aws (37.0S, 174.8000E) ID:NZM00093110 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=NZM00093110&dt=1&ds=15 St Paul Island Ap (57.1553N, 170.2222W) ID:USW00025713 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00025713&dt=1&ds=15 Nome Muni Ap (64.5111N, 165.44W) ID:USW00026617 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00026617&dt=1&ds=15 Kodiak Ap (57.7511N, 152.4856W) ID:USW00025501 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00025501&dt=1&ds=15 Dawson A (64.0500N, 139.1333W) ID:CA002100402 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=CA002100402&dt=1&ds=15 Atlin (59.5667N, 133.7W) ID:CA001200560 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=CA001200560&dt=1&ds=15 Juneau Intl Ap (58.3567N, 134.5639W) ID:USW00025309 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00025309&dt=1&ds=15 Skagway (59.4547N, 135.3136W) ID:USC00508525 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00508525&dt=1&ds=15 Hay River A (60.8333N, 115.7833W) ID:CA002202400 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=CA002202400&dt=1&ds=15 Prince Albert A (53.2167N, 105.6667W) ID:CA004056240 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=CA004056240&dt=1&ds=15 Kamloops A (50.7000N, 120.45W) ID:CA001163780 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=CA001163780&dt=1&ds=15 Banff (51.1833N, 115.5667W) ID:CA003050520 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=CA003050520&dt=1&ds=15 Mina (38.3844N, 118.1056W) ID:USC00265168 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00265168&dt=1&ds=15 Merced Muni Ap (37.2847N, 120.5128W) ID:USW00023257 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00023257&dt=1&ds=15 So Entr Yosemite Np (37.5122N, 119.6331W) ID:USC00048380 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00048380&ds=15&dt=1 Santa Maria (34.9500N, 120.4333W) ID:USC00047940 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00047940&ds=15&dt=1 Maricopa (35.0833N, 119.3833W) ID:USC00045338 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00045338&ds=15&dt=1 Ojai (34.4478N, 119.2275W) ID:USC00046399 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00046399&ds=15&dt=1 Death Valley (36.4622N, 116.8669W) ID:USC00042319 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00042319&ds=14&dt=1 Rio Grande City (26.3769N, 98.8117W) ID:USC00417622 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00417622&dt=1&ds=15 Beeville 5 Ne (28.4575N, 97.7061W) ID:USC00410639 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00410639&dt=1&ds=15 Carlsbad (32.3478N, 104.2225W) ID:USC00291469 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00291469&dt=1&ds=15 Burnet (30.7586N, 98.2339W) ID:USC00411250 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00411250&dt=1&ds=15 Mtn Park (32.9539N, 105.8225W) ID:USC00295960 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00295960&dt=1&ds=15 Williams (35.2414N, 112.1928W) ID:USC00029359 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00029359&dt=1&ds=15 Needles Ap (34.7675N, 114.6189W) ID:USW00023179 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00023179&dt=1&ds=15 Loa (38.4058N, 111.6433W) ID:USC00425148 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00425148&dt=1&ds=15 Priest River Exp Stn (48.3511N, 116.8353W) ID:USC00107386 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00107386&dt=1&ds=15 Republic (48.6469N, 118.7314W) ID:USC00456974 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00456974&dt=1&ds=15 Rangely 1E (40.0892N, 108.7722W) ID:USC00056832 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00056832&dt=1&ds=15 Lovelock (40.1906N, 118.4767W) ID:USC00264698 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00264698&dt=1&ds=15 Pendleton (45.6906N, 118.8528W) ID:USW00024155 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00024155&dt=1&ds=15 Nevada City (39.2467N, 121.0008W) ID:USC00046136 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00046136&dt=1&ds=15 Culbertson (48.1503N, 104.5089W) ID:USC00242122 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00242122&dt=1&ds=15 Indian Head Cda (50.5500N, 103.65W) ID:CA004013480 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=CA004013480&dt=1&ds=15 Sherman (33.7033N, 96.6419W) ID:USC00418274 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00418274&dt=1&ds=15 Ballinger 2 Nw (31.7414N, 99.9764W) ID:USC00410493 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00410493&dt=1&ds=15 Ocala (29.1639N, 82.0778W) ID:USC00086414 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00086414&dt=1&ds=15 Akron 4 E (40.1550N, 103.1417W) ID:USC00050109 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00050109&dt=1&ds=15 Yates Ctr (37.8786N, 95.7292W) ID:USC00149080 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00149080&dt=1&ds=15 Alfred (42.2497N, 77.7583W) ID:USC00300085 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00300085&dt=1&ds=15 Georgetown (6.8000N, 58.15W) ID:GYM00081001 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=GYM00081001&dt=1&ds=15 Casa Blancala Habana (23.1670N, 82.35W) ID:CUM00078325 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=CUM00078325&dt=1&ds=15 Ft Kent (47.2386N, 68.6136W) ID:USC00172878 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00172878&dt=1&ds=15 Moosonee (51.2833N, 80.6W) ID:CA006075420 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=CA006075420&dt=1&ds=15 Jackman (45.6275N, 70.2583W) ID:USC00174086 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00174086&dt=1&ds=15 Columbia Rgnl Ap (38.8169N, 92.2183W) ID:USW00003945 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00003945&dt=1&ds=15 Srinagar (34.0830N, 74.8330E) ID:IN008010200 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=IN008010200&dt=1&ds=15 Olekminsk (60.4000N, 120.4167E) ID:RSM00024944 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=RSM00024944&dt=1&ds=15 Turkestan (43.2700N, 68.2200E) ID:KZ000038198 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=KZ000038198&dt=1&ds=15 Shimla (31.1000N, 77.1670E) ID:IN007101600 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=IN007101600&dt=1&ds=15 Silvio Pettirossi Intl (25.24S, 57.519W) ID:PAM00086218 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=PAM00086218&dt=1&ds=15 El Golea (30.5667N, 2.8667E) ID:AG000060590 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=AG000060590&dt=1&ds=15 Salamanca Aeropuerto (40.9592N, 5.4981W) ID:SP000008202 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=SP000008202&dt=1&ds=15 Kahler Asten Wst (51.1817N, 8.4900E) ID:GME00111457 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=GME00111457&dt=1&ds=15 Coloso (18.3808N, 67.1569W) ID:RQC00662801 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=RQC00662801&dt=1&ds=15 Nassau Airport New (25.0500N, 77.467W) ID:BF000078073 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=BF000078073&dt=1&ds=15 Tarpon Spgs Sewage Pl (28.1522N, 82.7539W) ID:USC00088824 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00088824&dt=1&ds=15 Cape Hatteras Ap (35.2325N, 75.6219W) ID:USW00093729 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00093729&dt=1&ds=15 Hamburg (40.5511N, 75.9914W) ID:USC00363632 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00363632&dt=1&ds=15 Charlottetown A (46.2833N, 63.1167W) ID:CA008300301 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=CA008300301&dt=1&ds=15 Saint Johnsbury (44.4200N, 72.0194W) ID:USC00437054 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00437054&dt=1&ds=15 Lake Placid 2 S (44.2489N, 73.985W) ID:USC00304555 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00304555&dt=1&ds=15 Elmira (42.0997N, 76.8358W) ID:USC00302610 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00302610&dt=1&ds=15 Franklin (41.4003N, 79.8306W) ID:USC00363028 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00363028&dt=1&ds=15 Sparta (43.9364N, 90.8164W) ID:USC00477997 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00477997&dt=1&ds=15 La Harpe (40.5839N, 90.9686W) ID:USC00114823 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00114823&dt=1&ds=15 Ashley (46.0406N, 99.3742W) ID:USC00320382 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00320382&dt=1&ds=15 Tooele (40.5353N, 112.3217W) ID:USC00428771 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00428771&dt=1&ds=15 Lander Hunt Fld Ap (42.8153N, 108.7261W) ID:USW00024021 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00024021&dt=1&ds=15 Green River (41.5167N, 109.4703W) ID:USC00484065 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00484065&dt=1&ds=15 Kennebec (43.9072N, 99.8628W) ID:USC00394516 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00394516&dt=1&ds=15 Cooperstown (42.7167N, 74.9267W) ID:USC00301752 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00301752&dt=1&ds=15 Marshall (39.1342N, 93.2225W) ID:USW00013991 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00013991&dt=1&ds=15 Imperial (40.5208N, 101.655W) ID:USC00254110 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00254110&dt=1&ds=15 Milan 1 Nw (45.1219N, 95.9269W) ID:USC00215400 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00215400&dt=1&ds=15 Grundy Ctr (42.3647N, 92.7594W) ID:USC00133487 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00133487&dt=1&ds=15 Laramie Rgnl Ap (41.3119N, 105.6747W) ID:USW00024022 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00024022&dt=1&ds=15 Curtis 3Nne (40.6742N, 100.4936W) ID:USC00252100 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00252100&dt=1&ds=15 Laketown (41.8250N, 111.3208W) ID:USC00424856 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00424856&dt=1&ds=15 Springview (42.8222N, 99.7467W) ID:USC00258090 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00258090&dt=1&ds=15 Culbertson (40.2333N, 100.8292W) ID:USC00252065 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00252065&dt=1&ds=15 Deseret (39.2872N, 112.6519W) ID:USC00422101 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00422101&dt=1&ds=15 Lamoni (40.6233N, 93.9508W) ID:USC00134585 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00134585&dt=1&ds=15 Vestmannaeyjar (63.4000N, 20.2831W) ID:IC000004048 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=IC000004048&dt=1&ds=15 Akureyri (65.6800N, 18.0794W) ID:IC000004063 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=IC000004063&dt=1&ds=15 Maliye Karmakuly (72.3794N, 52.7300E) ID:RSM00020744 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=RSM00020744&dt=1&ds=15 Torshavn (62.0170N, 6.767W) ID:DAM00006011 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=DAM00006011&dt=1&ds=15 Oestersund (63.1831N, 14.4831E) ID:SWE00100026 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=SWE00100026&dt=1&ds=15 Karlstad (59.3500N, 13.4667E) ID:SW000024180 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=SW000024180&dt=1&ds=15 Linkoeping (58.4000N, 15.5331E) ID:SW000008525 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=SW000008525&dt=1&ds=15 Torungen Fyr (58.3831N, 8.7917E) ID:NO000001465 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=NO000001465&dt=1&ds=15 Oksoey Fyr (58.0667N, 8.0506E) ID:NOE00105483 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=NOE00105483&ds=15&dt=1 Brockport (43.2000N, 77.9333W) ID:USC00300937 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00300937&dt=1&ds=15 Pana (39.3686N, 89.0867W) ID:USC00116579 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00116579&dt=1&ds=15 Susanville 2Sw (40.4167N, 120.6631W) ID:USC00048702 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00048702&dt=1&ds=15 Choteau (47.8206N, 112.1919W) ID:USC00241737 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00241737&dt=1&ds=15 North Platte Rgnl Ap (41.1214N, 100.6694W) ID:USW00024023 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00024023&dt=1&ds=15 Billings Wtp (45.7717N, 108.4811W) ID:USC00240802 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00240802&dt=1&ds=15 White Hall 1 E (39.4411N, 90.3789W) ID:USC00119241 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00119241&dt=1&ds=15 Helena Montana (46.7186N, 112.0017W) ID:USR0000MHEL https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USR0000MHEL&dt=1&ds=15 Miles City F Wiley Fld (46.4267N, 105.8825W) ID:USW00024037 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00024037&dt=1&ds=15 Ipswich (45.4478N, 99.0383W) ID:USC00394206 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00394206&dt=1&ds=15 Wilbur (47.7681N, 118.7239W) ID:USC00459238 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00459238&dt=1&ds=15 Wamsutter (41.6717N, 107.9786W) ID:USC00489459 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00489459&dt=1&ds=15 Elko Rgnl Ap (40.8289N, 115.7886W) ID:USW00024121 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00024121&dt=1&ds=15 Cascade Locks (45.6778N, 121.8736W) ID:USC00351407 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00351407&dt=1&ds=15 Canon City (38.4600N, 105.2256W) ID:USC00051294 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00051294&dt=1&ds=15 Missoula Intl Ap (46.9208N, 114.0925W) ID:USW00024153 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00024153&dt=1&ds=15 Pipestone (44.0139N, 96.3258W) ID:USC00216565 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00216565&dt=1&ds=15 Ketchum Rs (43.6842N, 114.3603W) ID:USC00104845 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00104845&dt=1&ds=15 Ely Yelland Fld Ap (39.2953N, 114.8467W) ID:USW00023154 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00023154&dt=1&ds=15 Faulkton 1 Nw (45.0364N, 99.1342W) ID:USC00392927 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00392927&dt=1&ds=15 Albia 3 Nne (41.0656N, 92.7867W) ID:USC00130112 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00130112&dt=1&ds=15 Medford (45.1308N, 90.3439W) ID:USC00475255 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00475255&dt=1&ds=15 Minonk (40.9125N, 89.0339W) ID:USC00115712 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00115712&dt=1&ds=15 Chicago Midway Ap (41.7861N, 87.7522W) ID:USW00014819 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00014819&dt=1&ds=15 Crawfordsville 6 Se (40.0028N, 86.8011W) ID:USC00121873 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00121873&dt=1&ds=15 Clarinda (40.7244N, 95.0192W) ID:USC00131533 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00131533&dt=1&ds=15 Melilla (35.2778N, 2.9553W) ID:SP000060338 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=SP000060338&dt=1&ds=15 Dublin Phoenix Park (53.3639N, 6.3192W) ID:EI000003969 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=EI000003969&dt=1&ds=15 Hanty Mansijsk (61.0167N, 69.1167E) ID:RSM00023933 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=RSM00023933&dt=1&ds=15 Biser (58.5167N, 58.8500E) ID:RSM00028138 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=RSM00028138&dt=1&ds=15 Gyzylarbat (38.9800N, 56.2800E) ID:TX000038763 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=TX000038763&dt=1&ds=15 Lahore City (31.5500N, 74.3330E) ID:PK000041640 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=PK000041640&dt=1&ds=15 Hyderabad Airport (25.3830N, 68.4170E) ID:PKM00041764 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=PKM00041764&dt=1&ds=15 Mukteswar Kumaon (29.4667N, 79.6500E) ID:IN023420800 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=IN023420800&dt=1&ds=15 La Estanzuela Eele (34.45S, 57.85W) ID:UY000086562 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=UY000086562&ds=14&dt=1 Yuma (40.1236N, 102.7217W) ID:USC00059295 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00059295&ds=14&dt=1 Waialua 847 (21.5750N, 158.1203W) ID:USC00519195 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00519195&ds=15&dt=1 Asmara (15.2830N, 38.9170E) ID:ER000063021 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ER000063021&dt=1&ds=14 Malkal (9.5500N, 31.6500E) ID:SU000062840 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=SU000062840&dt=1&ds=14 Gulu (2.8200N, 32.3300E) ID:UGXLT448852 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=UGXLT448852&dt=1&ds=14 El Fasher (13.6170N, 25.3330E) ID:SU000062760 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=SU000062760&dt=1&ds=14 Wau (7.7000N, 28.0170E) ID:SU000062880 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=SU000062880&dt=1&ds=14 Fort Portal (0.6700N, 30.3000E) ID:UGXLT766407 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=UGXLT766407&dt=1&ds=14 Zinder (13.8000N, 9.0000E) ID:NG000001090 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=NG000001090&dt=1&ds=14 Kayes Dag Dag (14.4820N, 11.44W) ID:MLM00061257 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=MLM00061257&dt=1&ds=14 Mbarara (0.62S, 30.6500E) ID:UGXLT101295 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=UGXLT101295&dt=1&ds=14 S Tome (0.3833N, 6.7167E) ID:TPXLT533006 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=TPXLT533006&dt=1&ds=14 Fort Lamy (12.2800N, 12.4800E) ID:NIXLT944649 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=NIXLT944649&dt=1&ds=14 Maracaibo (10.5500N, 4.77W) ID:UVXLT362943 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=UVXLT362943&dt=1&ds=14 Sokotonigisoko (13.0000N, 5.3000E) ID:NIM00065010 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=NIM00065010&dt=1&ds=14 Bobo Dioulasso (11.1600N, 4.331W) ID:UVM00065510 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=UVM00065510&dt=1&ds=14 Jinja (0.4500N, 33.1830E) ID:UGXLT843949 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=UGXLT843949&dt=1&ds=14 Entebbe Airpo (0.0500N, 32.4500E) ID:UGXLT430579 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=UGXLT430579&dt=1&ds=14 Tabora Airport (5.083S, 32.8330E) ID:TZ000063832 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=TZ000063832&dt=1&ds=14 Pemba (5.07S, 39.7200E) ID:TZXLT051591 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=TZXLT051591&dt=1&ds=14 Zomba (15.38S, 35.3000E) ID:MIXLT389630 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=MIXLT389630&dt=1&ds=14 Quelimane (17.883S, 36.8830E) ID:MZ000067283 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=MZ000067283&dt=1&ds=14 Gwelo (19.43S, 29.7500E) ID:ZIXLT622116 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ZIXLT622116&dt=1&ds=14 Okiep Northern Cape (29.6S, 17.8700E) ID:SFXLT220486 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=SFXLT220486&dt=1&ds=14 Beira (19.8S, 34.9000E) ID:MZ000067297 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=MZ000067297&dt=1&ds=14 Harare Kutsaga (17.917S, 31.1330E) ID:ZI000067775 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ZI000067775&dt=1&ds=14 Livingstone (17.817S, 25.8170E) ID:ZA000067743 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ZA000067743&dt=1&ds=14 Bulawayo Goetz Obs (20.15S, 28.6170E) ID:ZI000067964 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ZI000067964&dt=1&ds=14 Ihosy (22.25S, 43.9200E) ID:MAXLT339911 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=MAXLT339911&dt=1&ds=14 Fianarantsoa (21.45S, 44.7800E) ID:MAXLT429888 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=MAXLT429888&dt=1&ds=14 Antananarivoville (18.867S, 47.5000E) ID:MAM00067085 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=MAM00067085&dt=1&ds=14 Pamplemousses (20.1S, 57.6000E) ID:MPXLT384158 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=MPXLT384158&dt=1&ds=14 Cocos Island Aero (12.183S, 96.8330E) ID:CK000096996 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=CK000096996&dt=1&ds=14 Hamelin Pool (26.4008S, 114.1667E) ID:ASN00006025 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00006025&dt=1&ds=14 Nabawa (28.5008S, 114.7897E) ID:ASN00008028 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00008028&dt=1&ds=14 Marshalltown (42.0647N, 92.9244W) ID:USC00135198 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00135198&dt=1&ds=14 Fremantle (32.055S, 115.7500E) ID:ASN00009017 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00009017&dt=1&ds=14 Northam (31.6508S, 116.6586E) ID:ASN00010111 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00010111&dt=1&ds=14 Collie (33.36S, 116.1467E) ID:ASN00009628 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00009628&dt=1&ds=14 Katanning (33.6856S, 117.6064E) ID:ASN00010916 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00010916&dt=1&ds=14 Esperance Post Office (33.85S, 121.8833E) ID:ASN00009541 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00009541&dt=1&ds=14 Balladonia (32.4569S, 123.8653E) ID:ASN00011017 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00011017&dt=1&ds=14 Laverton (28.6306S, 122.4072E) ID:ASN00012045 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00012045&dt=1&ds=14 Southern Cross (31.2319S, 119.3281E) ID:ASN00012074 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00012074&dt=1&ds=14 Cue (27.4233S, 117.8994E) ID:ASN00007017 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00007017&dt=1&ds=14 Wiluna (26.5914S, 120.2250E) ID:ASN00013012 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00013012&dt=1&ds=14 Murgoo (27.3636S, 116.4261E) ID:ASN00007064 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00007064&dt=1&ds=14 Yalgoo (28.3392S, 116.6828E) ID:ASN00007091 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00007091&dt=1&ds=14 Coleman 3 Wnw (39.3500N, 76.1333W) ID:USC00181980 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00181980&ds=14&dt=1 Cet Central England (52.4200N, 1.83W) ID:UK000000000 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=UK000000000&ds=14&dt=1 West Point (41.3906N, 73.9608W) ID:USC00309292 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00309292&dt=1&ds=14 Mount Hope (40.9833N, 73.8667W) ID:USC00305540 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00305540&ds=14&dt=1 Elizabeth (40.6667N, 74.2333W) ID:USC00282644 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00282644&dt=1&ds=14 New York Wb City (40.7000N, 74.0167W) ID:USC00305816 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00305816&ds=14&dt=1 Kodaikanal (10.2333N, 77.4667E) ID:IN020081000 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=IN020081000&dt=1&ds=14 Fort Cochin (9.9670N, 76.2330E) ID:IN010033100 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=IN010033100&dt=1&ds=14 Mannar (8.9700N, 79.9200E) ID:CEM00043413 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=CEM00043413&dt=1&ds=14 Gallesri Lanka (6.0000N, 80.2000E) ID:CEXLT267392 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=CEXLT267392&dt=1&ds=14 Cuttack (20.4670N, 85.9330E) ID:IN017042600 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=IN017042600&dt=1&ds=14 Raipur (21.2170N, 81.6670E) ID:IN011291000 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=IN011291000&dt=1&ds=14 Darbhanga (26.1667N, 85.9000E) ID:IN004031400 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=IN004031400&dt=1&ds=14 Mymensingh (24.7500N, 90.4500E) ID:BGXLT840267 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=BGXLT840267&dt=1&ds=14 Patna (25.6000N, 85.1000E) ID:IN004102500 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=IN004102500&dt=1&ds=14 Cherra Poonjee (25.2500N, 91.7300E) ID:INXLT243961 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=INXLT243961&dt=1&ds=14 Allahabad (25.4410N, 81.7350E) ID:INM00042475 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=INM00042475&dt=1&ds=14 Khushab (32.3000N, 72.3500E) ID:PKXLT403174 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=PKXLT403174&dt=1&ds=14 Peshawar Intl (33.9940N, 71.5150E) ID:PKM00041530 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=PKM00041530&dt=1&ds=14 Multan Intl (30.2030N, 71.4190E) ID:PKM00041675 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=PKM00041675&dt=1&ds=14 Hindu Muslim Bagh (30.7500N, 67.8700E) ID:PKXLT059176 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=PKXLT059176&dt=1&ds=14 Sibi (29.5500N, 67.8800E) ID:PKXLT024011 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=PKXLT024011&dt=1&ds=14 Narayanjan (23.6200N, 90.5000E) ID:BGXLT435877 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=BGXLT435877&dt=1&ds=14 Dinajpur (25.6500N, 88.6800E) ID:BGXLT792072 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=BGXLT792072&dt=1&ds=14 Srimangal (24.3000N, 91.7300E) ID:BGXLT440631 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=BGXLT440631&dt=1&ds=14 Ya’An (29.9800N, 103.0000E) ID:CHXLT781875 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=CHXLT781875&dt=1&ds=14 Pabna (24.0200N, 89.2300E) ID:BGXLT428269 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=BGXLT428269&dt=1&ds=14 Mandalay (21.9830N, 96.1000E) ID:BMM00048042 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=BMM00048042&dt=1&ds=14 Iskanderkul (39.1000N, 68.3800E) ID:TI000038718 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=TI000038718&dt=1&ds=14 Buzaubaj (41.7500N, 62.4670E) ID:UZM00038403 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=UZM00038403&dt=1&ds=14 Kochkorka (42.2000N, 75.7000E) ID:KGXLT480001 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=KGXLT480001&dt=1&ds=14 Tangivoruh (39.8500N, 70.5500E) ID:KGXLT472364 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=KGXLT472364&dt=1&ds=14 Pendzhikent (39.5000N, 67.6000E) ID:TI000038705 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=TI000038705&dt=1&ds=14 Ciili (44.1670N, 66.7500E) ID:KZ000038069 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=KZ000038069&dt=1&ds=14 Baityk (42.7000N, 74.5000E) ID:KGXLT973718 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=KGXLT973718&dt=1&ds=14 Kokpekty (48.7500N, 82.3670E) ID:KZ000036535 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=KZ000036535&dt=1&ds=14 Magnitogorsk (53.3500N, 59.0830E) ID:RSM00028838 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=RSM00028838&dt=1&ds=14 Kara Tjurek (50.0000N, 86.4200E) ID:RSM00036442 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=RSM00036442&dt=1&ds=14 Rodino (52.5000N, 80.2000E) ID:RSM00036020 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=RSM00036020&dt=1&ds=14 Nakanno (62.8800N, 108.4300E) ID:RSM00024713 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=RSM00024713&dt=1&ds=14 Jiuquan (39.7670N, 98.4830E) ID:CHM00052533 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=CHM00052533&dt=1&ds=14 Lampasas (31.0717N, 98.1847W) ID:USC00415018 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00415018&ds=14&dt=1 Blanco (30.1061N, 98.4286W) ID:USC00410832 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00410832&ds=14&dt=1 Boerne (29.7986N, 98.7353W) ID:USC00410902 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00410902&ds=14&dt=1 San Marcos (29.8833N, 97.9494W) ID:USC00417983 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00417983&ds=14&dt=1 Uvalde (29.2167N, 99.7667W) ID:USC00419265 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00419265&ds=14&dt=1 Llano (30.7425N, 98.6542W) ID:USC00415272 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00415272&ds=14&dt=1 Luling (29.6756N, 97.6578W) ID:USC00415429 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00415429&ds=14&dt=1 Hondo (29.3364N, 99.1383W) ID:USC00414254 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00414254&ds=14&dt=1 Junction 4Ssw (30.4453N, 99.8045W) ID:USC00414670 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00414670&ds=14&dt=1 La Pryor (28.9831N, 99.8686W) ID:USC00414920 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00414920&ds=14&dt=1 Whiteriver 1 Sw (33.8214N, 109.9839W) ID:USC00029271 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00029271&dt=1&ds=14 Holbrook (34.9094N, 110.1544W) ID:USC00024089 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00024089&ds=14&dt=1 Saint Johns (34.5172N, 109.4028W) ID:USC00027435 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00027435&ds=14&dt=1 Petrified Forest Np (34.7994N, 109.885W) ID:USC00026468 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00026468&ds=14&dt=1 Keams Canyon (35.8111N, 110.1917W) ID:USC00024586 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00024586&ds=14&dt=1 Bluff (37.2825N, 109.5575W) ID:USC00420788 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00420788&ds=14&dt=1 Silverton (37.8089N, 107.6633W) ID:USC00057656 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00057656&ds=14&dt=1 Monticello 2E (37.8736N, 109.3075W) ID:USC00425805 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00425805&ds=14&dt=1 Delta (38.7531N, 108.0783W) ID:USC00052192 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00052192&ds=14&dt=1 Caliente (37.6128N, 114.5264W) ID:USC00261358 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00261358&ds=14&dt=1 Huntington Lake (37.2275N, 119.2206W) ID:USC00044176 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00044176&ds=14&dt=1 Lemon Cove (36.3817N, 119.0264W) ID:USC00044890 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00044890&ds=14&dt=1 Ash Mtn (36.4914N, 118.8253W) ID:USC00040343 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00040343&ds=14&dt=1 Villa De Aldama (28.8300N, 105.18W) ID:MX000008157 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=MX000008157&dt=1&ds=14 Las Burras (28.5300N, 105.42W) ID:MX000008092 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=MX000008092&ds=14&dt=1 Ciudad Delicias (28.2000N, 105.43W) ID:MX000008044 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=MX000008044&ds=14&dt=1 Meoqui (28.2700N, 105.48W) ID:MX000008102 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=MX000008102&dt=1&ds=14 La Boquilla P (27.5500N, 105.4W) ID:MX000008085 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=MX000008085&dt=1&ds=14 Pecos (31.4167N, 103.5W) ID:USC00416892 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00416892&dt=1&ds=14 Battle Mountain 4Se (40.6117N, 116.8917W) ID:USW00024119 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00024119&dt=1&ds=14 Visalia (36.3278N, 119.2994W) ID:USC00049367 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00049367&dt=1&ds=14 Prescott (34.5706N, 112.4322W) ID:USC00026796 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00026796&dt=1&ds=14 Red Bluff Muni Ap (40.1519N, 122.2536W) ID:USW00024216 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00024216&dt=1&ds=14 Portland Intl Ap (45.5908N, 122.6003W) ID:USW00024229 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00024229&dt=1&ds=14 Walla Walla Rgnl Ap (46.0947N, 118.2869W) ID:USW00024160 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00024160&dt=1&ds=14 Boise Air Terminal (43.5667N, 116.2406W) ID:USW00024131 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00024131&dt=1&ds=14 Bismarck (46.7708N, 100.7603W) ID:USW00024011 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00024011&dt=1&ds=14 Dodge City (37.7608N, 99.9683W) ID:USW00013985 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00013985&dt=1&ds=14 Shreveport (32.4506N, 93.8411W) ID:USW00013957 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00013957&dt=1&ds=14 Little Rock (34.8364N, 92.2619W) ID:USW00003952 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00003952&dt=1&ds=14 Mobile (30.6794N, 88.2397W) ID:USW00013894 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00013894&dt=1&ds=14 Pensacola Rgnl Ap (30.4781N, 87.1869W) ID:USW00013899 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00013899&dt=1&ds=14 Portsmouth Sciotoville (38.7569N, 82.8872W) ID:USC00336781 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00336781&dt=1&ds=14 Ironton (38.5333N, 82.6833W) ID:USC00333971 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00333971&ds=14&dt=1 Ashland (38.4536N, 82.6131W) ID:USC00150254 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00150254&ds=14&dt=1 Winfield Locks (38.5278N, 81.9153W) ID:USC00469683 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00469683&ds=14&dt=1 Charleston 1 (38.3500N, 81.65W) ID:USC00461575 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00461575&ds=14&dt=1 Jackson 3 Nw (39.0800N, 82.7078W) ID:USC00334004 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00334004&ds=14&dt=1 Parkersburg (39.2811N, 81.5572W) ID:USW00013867 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00013867&ds=14&dt=1 Creston (38.9628N, 81.2728W) ID:USC00462054 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00462054&ds=14&dt=1 Spencer (38.8008N, 81.3583W) ID:USC00468384 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00468384&ds=14&dt=1 Cairo 3 S (39.1667N, 81.1667W) ID:USC00461328 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00461328&ds=14&dt=1 Glenville (38.9339N, 80.8325W) ID:USC00463544 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00463544&ds=14&dt=1 Bens Run 1 Sse (39.4667N, 81.1W) ID:USC00460687 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00460687&ds=14&dt=1 Weston (39.0439N, 80.4725W) ID:USC00469436 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00469436&ds=14&dt=1 Rome (34.2453N, 85.1514W) ID:USC00097600 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00097600&dt=1&ds=14 Tallapoosa 2 N (33.7667N, 85.3W) ID:USC00098547 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00098547&ds=14&dt=1 Valley Head (34.5686N, 85.6064W) ID:USC00018469 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00018469&ds=14&dt=1 Dalton (34.7700N, 84.8872W) ID:USC00092493 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00092493&ds=14&dt=1 Chattanooga Lovell Ap (35.0311N, 85.2014W) ID:USW00013882 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00013882&ds=14&dt=1 Atlanta Nas (33.8667N, 84.3W) ID:USW00093830 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00093830&ds=14&dt=1 Scottsboro (34.6736N, 86.0536W) ID:USC00017304 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00017304&ds=14&dt=1 Copperhill (34.9939N, 84.3758W) ID:USC00402024 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00402024&ds=14&dt=1 Dahlonega (34.5328N, 83.99W) ID:USC00092475 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00092475&ds=14&dt=1 La Grange 1N (33.0536N, 85.0317W) ID:USC00094949 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00094949&ds=14&dt=1 Camp Hill 2Nw (32.8236N, 85.6561W) ID:USC00011324 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00011324&ds=14&dt=1 Clanton (32.8203N, 86.6522W) ID:USC00011694 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00011694&ds=14&dt=1 Union Springs 9 S (32.0142N, 85.7464W) ID:USC00018438 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00018438&ds=14&dt=1 Napoleon (41.3939N, 84.1144W) ID:USC00335669 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00335669&ds=14&dt=1 Defiance (41.2783N, 84.3847W) ID:USC00332098 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00332098&ds=14&dt=1 Bowling Green Wwtp (41.3831N, 83.6111W) ID:USC00330862 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00330862&ds=14&dt=1 Paulding (41.1247N, 84.5919W) ID:USC00336465 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00336465&ds=14&dt=1 Findlay Wpcc (41.0461N, 83.6622W) ID:USC00332791 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00332791&ds=14&dt=1 Toledo Blade (41.6500N, 83.5333W) ID:USC00338366 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00338366&ds=14&dt=1 Toledo Wb Ap (41.5667N, 83.4667W) ID:USW00014849 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00014849&ds=14&dt=1 Findlay Ap (41.0136N, 83.6686W) ID:USW00014825 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00014825&ds=14&dt=1 Adrian 2 Nne (41.9164N, 84.0158W) ID:USC00200032 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00200032&ds=14&dt=1 Van Wert 1 S (40.8494N, 84.5808W) ID:USC00338609 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00338609&ds=14&dt=1 Olney 2S (38.7003N, 88.0817W) ID:USC00116446 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00116446&dt=1&ds=14 Mt Carmel 4 Nw (38.4500N, 87.7833W) ID:USC00115893 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00115893&ds=14&dt=1 Fairfield Radio Wfiw (38.3806N, 88.3264W) ID:USC00112931 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00112931&ds=14&dt=1 Flora 5 Nw (38.7103N, 88.5758W) ID:USC00113109 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00113109&ds=14&dt=1 Vincennes 5 Ne (38.7386N, 87.4878W) ID:USC00129113 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00129113&ds=14&dt=1 Princeton 1 W (38.3567N, 87.5906W) ID:USC00127125 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00127125&ds=14&dt=1 Effingham 3Sw (39.1181N, 88.6244W) ID:USC00112687 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00112687&ds=14&dt=1 Washington 1 W (38.6489N, 87.1989W) ID:USC00129253 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00129253&ds=14&dt=1 Mt Vernon 3 Ne (38.3483N, 88.8533W) ID:USC00115943 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00115943&ds=14&dt=1 Mcleansboro (38.0844N, 88.5425W) ID:USC00115515 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00115515&ds=14&dt=1 Charleston (39.4761N, 88.1653W) ID:USC00111436 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00111436&ds=14&dt=1 Evansville Regional Ap (38.0442N, 87.5206W) ID:USW00093817 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00093817&ds=14&dt=1 Minden (40.5156N, 98.9514W) ID:USC00255565 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00255565&dt=1&ds=14 Kearney 4 Ne (40.7258N, 99.0133W) ID:USC00254335 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00254335&ds=14&dt=1 Holdrege (40.4517N, 99.3803W) ID:USC00253910 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00253910&ds=14&dt=1 Franklin (40.1000N, 98.9667W) ID:USC00253035 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00253035&ds=14&dt=1 Hastings 4N (40.6472N, 98.3836W) ID:USC00253660 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00253660&ds=14&dt=1 Ravenna (41.0319N, 98.9214W) ID:USC00257040 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00257040&ds=14&dt=1 Alma (40.1000N, 99.3667W) ID:USC00250145 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00250145&ds=14&dt=1 Red Cloud (40.0978N, 98.5197W) ID:USC00257070 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00257070&ds=14&dt=1 Grand Island Ap (40.9611N, 98.3136W) ID:USW00014935 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00014935&ds=14&dt=1 Loup City (41.2808N, 98.9681W) ID:USC00254985 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00254985&ds=14&dt=1 Clay Ctr 6 Ese (40.5033N, 97.9372W) ID:USC00251680 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00251680&ds=14&dt=1 Fayette (42.8503N, 91.8158W) ID:USC00132864 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00132864&dt=1&ds=14 Elkader 6 Ssw (42.7753N, 91.4536W) ID:USC00132603 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00132603&ds=14&dt=1 Independence (42.5069N, 91.9014W) ID:USC00134052 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00134052&ds=14&dt=1 New Hampton (43.0453N, 92.3122W) ID:USC00135952 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00135952&ds=14&dt=1 University (34.3725N, 89.5308W) ID:USC00229079 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00229079&dt=1&ds=14 Batesville 2 Sw (34.3061N, 89.9806W) ID:USC00220488 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00220488&ds=14&dt=1 Holly Springs 4 N (34.8219N, 89.4347W) ID:USC00224173 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00224173&ds=14&dt=1 Pontotoc (34.2486N, 88.9975W) ID:USC00227106 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00227106&ds=14&dt=1 Pontotoc Exp Stn (34.1381N, 88.9983W) ID:USC00227111 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00227111&ds=14&dt=1 Hernando (34.8039N, 90.0103W) ID:USC00223975 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00223975&ds=14&dt=1 Moscow (35.0711N, 89.4117W) ID:USC00406274 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00406274&ds=14&dt=1 Memphis Intl Ap (35.0564N, 89.9864W) ID:USW00013893 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00013893&ds=14&dt=1 Booneville (34.6344N, 88.5622W) ID:USC00220955 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00220955&ds=14&dt=1 Clarksdale (34.1864N, 90.5572W) ID:USC00221707 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00221707&ds=14&dt=1 Helena (34.5211N, 90.59W) ID:USC00033242 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00033242&ds=14&dt=1 Corinth 7 Sw (34.8792N, 88.6178W) ID:USC00221962 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00221962&ds=14&dt=1 Aberdeen (33.8300N, 88.5214W) ID:USC00220021 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00220021&ds=14&dt=1 Rushville (39.6042N, 85.4528W) ID:USC00127646 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00127646&dt=1&ds=14 Greensburg (39.3475N, 85.4892W) ID:USC00123547 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00123547&ds=14&dt=1 Shelbyville Sewage Plt (39.5283N, 85.7914W) ID:USC00127999 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00127999&ds=14&dt=1 Greenfield (39.7858N, 85.7611W) ID:USC00123527 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00123527&ds=14&dt=1 Cambridge City 3 N (39.8667N, 85.1833W) ID:USC00121229 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00121229&ds=14&dt=1 Anderson Sewage Plt (40.1117N, 85.7164W) ID:USC00120177 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00120177&ds=14&dt=1 Columbus (39.1661N, 85.9228W) ID:USC00121747 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00121747&ds=14&dt=1 La Crosse Muni Ap (43.8789N, 91.2528W) ID:USW00014920 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USW00014920&dt=1&ds=14 Trempealeau Dam 6 (43.9994N, 91.4378W) ID:USC00478589 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00478589&ds=14&dt=1 Winona (44.0422N, 91.6364W) ID:USC00219067 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00219067&ds=14&dt=1 Viroqua (43.5594N, 90.8761W) ID:USC00478827 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00478827&ds=14&dt=1 Blair (44.2906N, 91.23W) ID:USC00470882 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00470882&ds=14&dt=1 Gays Mills (43.3144N, 90.8486W) ID:USC00473022 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00473022&ds=14&dt=1 Hatfield (44.4169N, 90.7314W) ID:USC00473471 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00473471&ds=14&dt=1 Alma Dam 4 (44.3272N, 91.9194W) ID:USC00470124 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00470124&ds=14&dt=1 Decorah (43.3042N, 91.7953W) ID:USC00132110 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00132110&ds=14&dt=1 Mather 3 Nw (44.1747N, 90.3483W) ID:USC00475164 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00475164&ds=14&dt=1 Gibson Dam (47.6017N, 112.7536W) ID:USC00243489 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00243489&ds=14&dt=1 West Point (41.8450N, 96.7142W) ID:USC00259200 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00259200&ds=14&dt=1 West Point (32.8789N, 85.1808W) ID:USC00099291 https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=USC00099291&ds=14&dt=1

1
Reply
Eric Harpham
Reply to  CO2isLife
February 21, 2021 11:23 am

All of these stations are being closed down tomorrow. sarc. off

2
Reply
Gyan1
Reply to  CO2isLife
February 21, 2021 11:48 am

Scaffetta 2021- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00382-021-05626-x

 Between 25-45% of the warming from 1940-’60 to 2000-’20 appears to be artificial, or non-climatic.

0
Reply
Indur Goklany
February 21, 2021 11:02 am

If the HADCRUT5 data are correct, then previous versions may be incorrect. And the conclusions/findings from any study, particularly the quantitative ones, that used the previous versions are suspect. [I say “may be” because error bands may overlap.] The suspect conclusions/findings includes any global temperature trends as well as models that were developed/derived/verified using input data from pre-HADCRUT5. I would ask all journals, papers, reports, policies, etc. based on crummy data to put an asterisk next to those papers, etc., indicating they need to be verified and/or withdrawn otherwise. Retraction Watch should also be notified.

3
Reply
Pauleta
February 21, 2021 11:08 am

Math is racist. I don’t believe in any of this.

February will the hottes month on record in the past two decades.

Science is settled, we just need to deconolize it.

Last edited 48 minutes ago by Pauleta
1
Reply
Latitude
February 21, 2021 11:09 am

the temperature they tell us today….will not be the temperature they told us tomorrow

….science is evolving….LOL

0
Reply
fretslider
February 21, 2021 11:13 am

Result!

0
Reply
John Robertson
February 21, 2021 11:14 am

Does it matter?
I call 2021 the International Year of Lying.
Under the “Medical Emergency” declared over the Dread Covid,we have no individual rights to resist direct attack by our government morons.
Now these very same “Helpers” are imposing their “Solutions” to Anthropogenic Global Warming,of the Catastrophic kind..

Nothing our fearless helpers,have told us for the last 12 months has been effective or beneficial to the citizen.
In fact as I read it; Government,our parasitic overload,has declared war on the citizen..Seeking to deny or remove every human right we thought we had,to “protect us”.
From what?
We don’t know,except these treacherous,power hungry fools, keep insisting they are saving us from a virus which kills less 1%.
As they imprison all.

So this years rewrite of climate history,is just another lie,from serial liars and abusers.
Now next they will have to burn the libraries and museums,as this “correction” of the data throw written records even further from the narrative.
Now according to our progressive comrades,those people of the past lacked their supernatural ability to know what the daily weather should be.

What was that soviet snark?
“We know the present and future,but the past is unknowable”?

I think the phoney wars are over.CAGW was just a test case.
Government has lied to us for 4 decades ,about the weather,shaping a narrative to herd the gullible and trusting into surrendering ever more wealth and control to the State.

Now these clueless and useless bureaus,believe they rule.
And we have always been at war with Oceana.

It is almost an act of madness to discuss the science,when science is not really at play.
Climatology is pure politics.

Perhaps Lord Monckton is privy to this information;Did the CRU ever produce the “original data” promised in 2010?

My apologies if I am too cynical.
There is a limit to my tolerance for the parasitic overload,as the economies collapse worldwide,these first world problems will be swept aside by the by those age old realities,the 4 horsemen riding through your living room tend to adjust your focus.

4
Reply
ResourceGuy
February 21, 2021 11:15 am

Airbrush science goes with authoritarianism because it can.

1
Reply
Bruce Cobb
February 21, 2021 11:27 am

“HadCrud5 – now with 14% more warming. Tastes great, less filling!”

0
Reply
JCM
February 21, 2021 11:30 am

Funny how the change in total trend on the HadCRUT5 (+0.13K; increase 0.91K to 1.04K) is outside the error range commonly cited on HadCRUT4 (+ and – 0.12K) . It’s safe to say that most published error bars are hog-wash.

From AR15 sr15 ch1 “Accordingly, warming from pre- industrial levels to the decade 2006–2015 is assessed to be 0.87°C (likely between 0.75°C and 0.99°C).” https://www.ipcc.ch/sr15/chapter/chapter-1/

Maybe an honest assessment would list the trend as indistinguishable from zero.

1
Reply
Alan Welch
February 21, 2021 11:32 am

I’ve shown this graph before. It shows that quadratic fitting and long term (1000 year cycle) fit readings equally well. The sinusoidal shows a large temperature range (nearly +/- 3 degrees) but I am not claiming it as indicative of the future any more than the quadratic but I feel there is a message in it some where. Also shown are the 20year moving average indicating 60 year decadal changes.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/14tMkBslz2MLKSRQQ97XXX6ydSlpjuCNS/view?usp=sharing

0
Reply
fred250
February 21, 2021 11:44 am

“I know the two skeptics who keep the UAH dataset.”

.

Roy is actually more of a partial lukewarmer.

But I agree that UAH is run by honest people who are not inflicted with ACDS (Anti-CO2 Derangement Syndrome)

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
February 21, 2021 11:48 am

Back of napkin calculation….something, anything (not necessarily CO2) raises the surface temperature say 1 degree….. Stephan Boltzmann equation says that corresponds to 3.7 watts more Q would be emitted from surface….
Look at another important equation, Dalton’s law. 1 degree warmer ocean surface means 7% more water molecules in the air immediately above the ocean…..say the moist air rises, and dry air falls to replace it, then we will eventually get 3.5 % more clouds somewhere, some kilometers and days away by advection, or that afternoon via convection in the form of thunderstorms…lets say cloud albedo is a low .5, so these clouds will reflect 500 W/sq.M for a couple of hours for a daily average of about 40 watts heat reflected. A strong negative 40 watt feedback compared to the 3.7 watt feedback…yes I am comparing apples and oranges, nonetheless fruit.

CO2 is a bit player since its calculated effect is only few watts per doubling, compared to our cloud that only had a 2 hour life…… thus CLOUDS control the temperature of the planet….the vapour pressure of the water that covers 70% of the planet controls the planets temperature….via additional cloud formation.

It is interesting that before clouds to form, the additional water vapour back-radiation causes the temperature to stay a bit higher…we call the combination of humidity and temperature “muggy”. Then, oversimplifying and being somewhat facetious, it starts to rain from the clouds, Ph.D students pack up their equipment and go home. Then they calculate that the increased cloudiness from their instrument readings resulted in a positive cloud feedback, them having missed the rainy low temperature part of the day, or maybe deciding that raindrops had invalidated their net radiometer readings….

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Land Surface Air Temperature Data

UK National Temperature record at Cambridge Botanic Garden –An examination of the data.

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

A team of climatologists is studying how to minimize errors in observed climate trend

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

The New Pause lengthens from 5 years 4 months to 5 years 6 months

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Could Recent U.S. Warming Trends be Largely Spurious?

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Land Surface Air Temperature Data

HadCRUT5 shows 14% more global warming since 1850 than HadCRUT4

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears

Fact: polar bears are thriving despite sea ice loss according to the scientific literature

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Solar

NASA Missions Make Unprecedented Map of Sun’s Magnetic Field

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Ice Ages

The melting of large icebergs is a key stage in the evolution of ice ages

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: