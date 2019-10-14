Facts About Methane Ignored to Support Climate Narrative

Guest essay by By Walter Starck
Science is, above all, a search for understanding based on a primacy of reason and evidence, with all findings subject to revision in accord with further evidence or more comprehensive explanation. The highest achievement in science is to discover a new or better understanding that can extend or replace an existing one.
The other major systems of organized understanding are ideology and religion. In these systems, understanding derives from what is deemed to be revealed truth, which is unethical even to question. Reason and evidence are subordinated to a supporting role that’s restricted to selected examples that accord with belief. The highest achievement here is not to discover truth, as that is accepted to be known with absolute certainty, but rather to defend such belief from any questioning and to maintain it without change or doubt, regardless of any and all reason and evidence that does not support it.
In this regard, climatology—and to an increasing extent, much of the field of biology—has ceased to be science. It has instead become a hybrid of ideology and religion, employing selected science to lend authority to existing beliefs, more like Scientology than any actual science.
This selective use of blatantly misleading and even provably false scientific claims to promote a quasi-religious ideology is nowhere more exemplified than in the claims involving the role of methane from livestock as a potent source of anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions contributing to dangerous climate change. Although the evidence clearly refuting this nonsense is compelling, readily available, and not controversial, it is simply being ignored.
Now consider some relevant facts about methane:
· Methane (chemical symbol CH4) is claimed to be a potent greenhouse gas, an idea based on its estimated effect compared to CO2. However, this is highly uncertain and can vary from 21 to 84 or more times greater than CO2, depending on the methods used for estimation. These high multiples derive mainly from a strong level of infrared absorption in the IR bandwidth of methane and a hypothetically lengthy persistence of many years in the atmosphere, due to a low rate of sequestration in natural sinks compared to CO2.
· What is conveniently ignored is that the IR absorption spectrum of methane is limited to two quite narrow bands. Although CO2 is a weaker absorber of IR, it has a much wider bandwidth of absorption and is about 200 times more concentrated in the atmosphere than methane. Also, due to constant turbulent mixing in the atmosphere, it makes little difference to temperature if absorption of particular amounts and wavelengths of backradiated IR occurs in a few centimetres or over a few meters. In either instance, a similar amount of heat energy is being mixed into the lower atmosphere.
· In the case of methane, and unlike CO2, it also breaks down chemically in the atmosphere, with a half-life of only about five years.
· Even more importantly, the IR absorption spectrum of methane is overlapped by that of water vapor, which has a hugely broader IR absorption spectrum. It is also on average about 10,000 to 20,000 times more abundant in the atmosphere than is methane. No matter how little or how much methane is in the atmosphere, all the IR in its absorption spectrum is still going to be absorbed, if not by methane, then by water vapor. More methane adds nothing to the effect on temperature.
· Cellulose is the most abundant structural component of plants. Its decomposition by various microbes and digestion by a wide range of animal life generates methane. This is pervasive across all vegetated land. Such natural generation of methane is similar to what is being attributed to livestock. Plant material not eaten by livestock is only consumed by something else or decomposed by microbial activity with similar amounts of methane being produced.
· Trees are also major emitters of methane, both through their own metabolism and by acting as conduits bringing methane generated by microbial activity in the soil up into the atmosphere. A recent study has found that the Amazon rainforest is a major global source of methane.
· The bottom line is that reducing livestock has little or no effect on the amount of methane being generated from an area of land.
· Most of the land used for the grazing of livestock is either unneeded or unsuitable for agriculture. Grazing lands, however, are also shared by a wide range of wildlife that benefit from the year-round water supplies, improved pasturage, weed and pest control, as well as controls on hunting, which grazing also provides. Graziers tend to have high regard for the flora, fauna, and natural features of their land and take pride in being good custodians of it.
The whole idea of becoming vegans to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of methane from livestock displays an extraordinary level of scientific, environmental, and economic ignorance. This goes well beyond just not knowing or being mistaken. It entails a profound ignorance compounded by understanding so little it is not even possible to recognize one’s own ignorance. This way of thinking is then made malignant by believing it should be imposed on everyone else for their own good.
The more one considers the multiple unrealities of what is coming to be called the Green New Deal (GND), the more it appears that the most effective solution may simply be to just try it. Doing so would immediately squelch the endless arguments and polarization. As the unfolding EU experience already indicates, recession with rising costs of living and unemployment plus chronic government deficits would begin to accelerate.
With a fully implemented GND, the capacity of government to pander to those who vote for a living would soon cease to exist. Then, with an overwhelming majority of the electorate having to do something others actually want or need in order to earn a living, a much-improved level of common interest would be restored. Being primates, we will probably always find things to incessantly squabble about, but we’ll be without the impossible levels of polarization that currently plague us.
It appears that when life gets too easy, we start to find petty concerns to obsess over. Doing something really stupid and suffering the consequences very effectively serves to reconnect us to reality. Climate change and the new version of Green politics provides a rich opportunity for such a correction.
Walter Starck, a policy advisor for The Heartland Institute, is one of the pioneers in the scientific investigation of coral reefs. He received his Ph.D. in marine science from the University of Miami in 1964.
“Even more importantly, the IR absorption spectrum of methane is overlapped by that of water vapor, which has a hugely broader IR absorption spectrum. ”
Actually only a small amount is overlapped, but doesn’t really matter much since CH4 absorb so little IR in the first place.
One can use extensive data bases of IR absorption characteristics of these gases and the MODTRAN model and the present concentration of CH4 and CO2 in the atmosphere to calculate the relative amount of absorption of each. Doing this says CO2 absorbs about 4 times the IR as does CH4. The IV assessment report from the IPCC gives about the same ratio, or CH4/CO2 ~0.25, nowhere near the large ratios one reads about.
Overlap of H2O and CH4 absorption (also CO2) is mitigated because H2O gives its final emission at lower altitudes (because it condenses at cold altitudes), but CH4 has considerable molecules above that. Thus, some of the overlap IR released by H2O is absorbed again by higher CH4, and the CH4 emission rate controls the IR output at those wavelengths. I don’t know if IPCC and MODTRAN consider this.
I wondered about that hand-waving assertion as well. There are reasonably accurate radiative models of the atmosphere, I’m pretty sure there are freely available online versions of HITRAN available. This is one of few areas where they can claim “basic science” has it covered.
The concentration of methane is so low that its effects are still in the linear range, not saturated like CO2 where it become logarithmic. If methane is so low despite all the natural sources, it obviously does not last long. IMO the major point to check on IPCC claims is the time it remains before being oxidised to CO2 and water vapour.
That is much less certain than arguing about the well established physics of radiation transfer, that is where they will be making “expert assessments” in place of “basic physics” to exaggerate the effect of methane as a pretext for pushing there moralistic veganism. This is another climatic false flag operation.
“It entails a profound ignorance compounded by understanding so little it is not even possible to recognize one’s own ignorance. This way of thinking is then made malignant by believing it should be imposed on everyone else for their own good.”
A very good definition of “Dangerously Stupid”.
“It appears that when life gets too easy, we start to find petty concerns to obsess over.”
My daughter calls these: “1st World problems”
Not altogether different to cognitive dissonance. While “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver complains over China’s control over demonstrations in Hong Kong about democracy, he constantly promotes everything anti-Trump and is quite happy to destroy democracy in the country he now calls home. GND-believers need a taste of it for themselves, because it’ll be less than a week before they realise how stupid they were, and they’ll be very busy trying to deny it.
This idea of cattle grazing on wild prairies is fine. Sadly this is not always the happy, healthy life that many livestock can enjoy. The same arguments do not apply to feedlots where cattle a treated, not like living animals but like nuts and bolts in a machine and do not even have the space to turn around.
To not even mention this massive industrial use of cattle displays “profound ignorance compounded by understanding so little it is not even possible to recognize one’s own ignorance.”
Sadly this author is just as selective and biased in his arguments as the John “Rommel” Cook and his fake science crew at SkS.
It seems that Heartland are applying the principal of fighting fire with fire as fight BS with BS. I don’t think that helps anything.
Since the free energy of methane oxidation to CO2 and water is so large and negative (at ordinary T and P), and there is so much dust in the air to catalyze the oxidation, I don’t think methane persists very long in the atmosphere anyway.
It’s just something else for greenies to try to control other people with.
Methane is 0.00018% of the air, or 1.8 parts per million.
So alarmists are telling us that 2 molecules of hot methane are able to significantly heat up 999,998 molecules of nitrogen and oxygen?
No, but 2 people with an agenda are enough to scam 999,998 gullible people
“So alarmists are telling us that 2 molecules of hot methane are able to significantly heat up 999,998 molecules of nitrogen and oxygen?”
Yes, those methane molecules are feisty little devils! That can happen when you get stuck in some cow’s colon for a few hours…
This should be required reading for everyone.
Such a required reader would require an open mind.
1 – So the GND would be a good idea?
2 – Who votes for a living? As far as I can tell, being paid to vote is illegal in most places.
3 – Most people think the current levels of polarization is due to the ease with which we can sequester ourselves into information silos on the internet.
Voting to increase welfare, while on welfare, is voting for a living.
Like welfare recipients, government employees vote for a living more often than they vote for good governance.
Any government that robs Peter to pay Paul can rely on the support of Paul
“What is conveniently ignored is…….”
I cant imagine that the overlap in the absorbtion spectrum is ignored.
CH4 is usually referred to as the chemical formula for methane, not its symbol.
It is both. Just as ‘CO2’ is the accepted molecular formula and symbol for carbon dioxide. Similarly, ‘C’ is the accepted elemental formula and symbol for elemental carbon. And technical accuracy requires it is always incorrect to refer to CO2 as ‘carbon’ or ‘C’, in either technical or non-technical articles. Doing so is a glaring error and immediately makes ones accuracy with other technical details suspect.
I respectfully disagree, as a practicing chemical scientist, the term “symbol” is this case is not quite right. Of course, we understand the meaning.
A chemical or molecular formula is typically used for specifying the elemental composition of a molecule. Sometimes abbreviations will be used for chemicals, such as MeOH for methanol. The formula can be used as a symbol for a compound, which I don’t object to, I am just objecting to the way that the terminology is being use.
I agree with the definition that is described in chemistry textbooks like the definition here: https://www.thoughtco.com/definition-of-chemical-symbol-604909
I found the symbol for methane :
💩
Simulating bull?
“…discover a new or better understanding that can extend or replace an existing one.”
Speaking of science – I have some – you bring some.
The atmosphere and its albedo reflect away 30% of the incoming solar energy making the earth cooler. Remove the atmosphere, the earth receives 25% to 40% more kJ/h and as a result gets hotter. Radiative GreenHouse Effect theory claims exactly the opposite.
That the earth without an atmosphere would be similar to the moon, blazing hot lit side, deep cold dark, is not just intuitively obvious, but that scenario is supported by UCLA Diviner lunar mission data and studies by Nikolov and Kramm (U of AK).
This actual and indisputable fact negates, refutes and tosses RGHE theory straight onto the long established rubbish heap of failed scientific theories together with Vulcan, phlogiston, Martian canals, luminiferous aether, spontaneous generation, tabula rasa, phrenology and cold fusion.
Zero RGHE, Zero CO2 warming, Zero man caused climate change.
Since the earth is actually hotter without an atmosphere, making RGHE just another failed theory doomed to the dumpster, all the handwavium, pseudo-science, thermodynamic nonsense pretending to explain RGHE follows close behind.
Rick
The RGHE hypothesis is now falsified by data analysis. See( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfRBr7PEawY ) for radiosonde evidence that the atmosphere obeys the ideal gas law and no greenhouse effect is present. Adding more radiatitively active gasses to the atmosphere increases absorption and emission equally so no warming happens. It will be interesting to see how the climate activists respond to this work when it is published.
That was interesting. I wish, however, they find a better speaker(s) to present their work.
The atmosphere obeys Q = U A dT not P V = nR T.
A few other un-answered questions about methane emissions and AGW
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/12/16/beef-and-climate-change/
It’s such a pity the National Academy of Sciences, American Association for the Advancement of Science, American Physical Society, American Chemical Society, Royal Society … have their own ideas about science and the “scientific method” and categorically ignore the experts here at WattsUp.
Yes indeed. When it comes to climate science at least, they have thrown actual science out the window, accepting what amounts to an ideology instead. They aren’t even interested in the truth.
Yes Dennis, it is a pity;
Those Society’s should stop using flawed computer muddles & political agendas, & revert to observational science, just like their founders used to do !
Dennis has a long history on blogs of sucking up to authority. He’s harmless, though.
yep…can’t help but notice they never actually dispute anything that’s said
Nothing to do with experts at WUWT.
Every group you mention has revenue streams to protect and alarmism to promote to keep that revenue flowing. They are what is known as corrupt at the administrative levels.
Scratch the surface and you will quickly learn the APS and ACS members do not support the unscientific claims by their activist leaders.
Try reading the writings of Freeman Dyson and many of the famous physicists of the 20th Century.
Yes sir, it is true that appeal to authority is useful in the absence of relevant information on the issue at hand but when possible, the data should also be considered. Here for example is a PNAS paper that played well on the media and still does as far as I know.
But please take a look at the data.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/04/25/inequality/
Regarding “Plant material not eaten by livestock is only consumed by something else or decomposed by microbial activity with similar amounts of methane being produced.” Far from true. Ruminants produce much more methane than other herbivorous animals for the same amount of plant biomass consumed. As for decomposition: Methane production varies widely with how anaerobic the decomposition process is.
Donald,
Thanks for making this point. I’d add that 60% of the mammals on Earth are livestock, mostly cows and pigs. 36% are humans. 4% wildlife. I’d be interested to know what percentage of the livestock are cows.
Over a 20 year period, CH4 absorbs 84 times the radiation as an equal mass of CO2. The quantities may be relatively minute, but that doesn’t mean they don’t make a difference.
Sorry, Walter Starck, but you are no atmospheric chemist. There’s no reason to take your word for something that is far better understood by those with expertise in the area. Nice try.
Few people are advocating veganism for everyone. That wouldn’t be ethical, considering the importance of protein in the diet. But Americans in general eat far more meat than we need to; cutting back on beef would probably make us healthier. It’s a way of making those who are concerned about climate change look like nutty radicals to suggest they all think we should ban all fossil fuels everywhere, eat only plants, destroy the economy, etc.
How are those percentages calculated? Certainly not numbers. Biomass?
By the way pigs aren’t ruminants.
“Over a 20 year period, CH4 absorbs 84 times the radiation as an equal mass of CO2. The quantities may be relatively minute, but that doesn’t mean they don’t make a difference.”
There are approximately 225 times more CO2 molecules per unit volume of air than there are methane molecules. So even if the 84x number is correct, ignoring all other things, atmospheric methane absorbs 2.7 times less IR than CO2 does. If a methane molecule absorbs 25 times more IR than CO2 does, then atmospheric methane absorbs 9 times less IR than CO2 does. That’s almost an order of magnitude less.
‘2Methane production varies widely with how anaerobic the decomposition process is.”
Yes indeed. Most methane is produced anaerobically in wetlands. Drain all swamps!
Methane makes up just 0.000187% of earth’s atmosphere…. That’s Scary Bad!
CO2 makes up just 0.041% of earth’s atmosphere…. and that’s Scarier Worser!
Combined, they make up just 0.041% of our atmosphere, by volume and…
OMG! Like – They’re gonna burn up the planet in the next 12 years!!!
/sarc off
Who’s afraid of the big bad
wolfnegligible gas molecules?
Those arguing against AGW effect of increase of CO2 have been telling two stories that disagree with each other. One is that CO2’s absorption spectrum is already saturated, so adding CO2 won’t change anything. (Figure 1 disagrees with this.) The other is that CO2 is a “trace gas” and therefore negligible. Figure 1 does not have a statement as to whether or not the absorption spectra of various greenhouse gases is for average presence of them in Earth’s atmosphere for relevance to their greenhouse gas effect, although I have seen elsewhere similar absorption spectra with statements that they are for relevance in Earth’s atmosphere, at least for CO2 and water vapor.
As for negligibility of trace gases: Consider that something with presence of one part in a thousand or even per 10,000 where the total pressure is around .3 to 1 percent of Earth’s average surface atmospheric pressure can be so dominant and strong in emission spectrum (from ground state, so similarly having an absorption spectrum) that this is used in the most efficient light bulbs ever having significant deployment since the 1950s (low pressure sodium vapor lamps at 180 lumens/watt), and the most efficient lightbulbs having high common use, as weighted by light produced (fluorescent lamps using low pressure mercury vapor at partial pressure of millionths to about 1/100,00 of 1,000 milibars.)
“One is that CO2’s absorption spectrum is already saturated, so adding CO2 won’t change anything. (Figure 1 disagrees with this.)”
It is a very close approximation to reality though. Here is an easily worked version of MODTRAN:
http://lorelei.uchicago.edu/modtran/
Press “Save this run to background”
Double the amount of CO2 to 800 ppm
Not much difference eh? The most visible change is actually in the center spike in CO2 absorption band where CO2 is so saturated that radiation to space is from the stratosphere and actually increases with more CO2
Regarding “Even more importantly, the IR absorption spectrum of methane is overlapped by that of water vapor, which has a hugely broader IR absorption spectrum. It is also on average about 10,000 to 20,000 times more abundant in the atmosphere than is methane. No matter how little or how much methane is in the atmosphere, all the IR in its absorption spectrum is still going to be absorbed, if not by methane, then by water vapor. More methane adds nothing to the effect on temperature.”:
Figure 1 shows methane’s absorption bands being at wavelengths where absorption by water vapor is moderately weak. Although the atmosphere has more water vapor than methane, methane is more strongly absorbing of IR in its absorption bands than water vapor is in its absorption bands.
A little playing around with MODTRAN shows that the effect of a doubling of CH4 in the atmosphere is about equal to that of a 4% increase in water vapor (which would probably not be measurable).
Try it yourself:
http://lorelei.uchicago.edu/modtran/
Since you’re in part talking about cattle, a very little discussed reality is that there are microbes that live in pasture soil that eat methane as their only food source (methanotrophs).
I have looked for, but never found research about what percentage of cattle burbs raised on pasture are eaten by methanotrophs before the methane actually mixes with the bulk atmosphere. I’m convinced it is a relatively high percentage and I’ve seen some claims that it is actually above 100%.
If it being above 100% makes no sense, let me give you some reasoning for how it might be possible.
With pure ungrazed grass (such as a golf course) the methane density of the air directly above the atmosphere is only 1.8 PPM methane. That isn’t enough for methanotrophs to live on, so all there is is dormant spores. Thus no methane is eaten by methanotrophs.
But, for grazed pasture there is a lot cow burped methane floating just above the surface. Plenty of food for methanotrophs, so they are alive and well. But they are so successful, they eat all of the burbed methane, plus some of the background methane!
What the truth is, I don’t know. I’ve spent some time looking but not found any solid answers.
Probably precious little ch4 released to the atm is absorbed by soil, thus methanothropes are unaffected by it.
OTOH- the total population of ungulates/ruminants in NA is probably about the same today as in pre-Columbian times. ie- those sources of ch4 production are unchanged. BUT- grain fed cattle (feedlots) produce less ch4 than grass fed cattle (or bison). http://newzealmeats.com/blog/grain-fed-vs-grass-fed-beef-greenhouse-gas-emissions/
Probably precious little ch4 released to the atm is absorbed by the soil. Methanotropes are metabolizing ch4 produced in the soil itself.
OTOH- the total population of ungulates/ruminants in NA is roughly the same today as it was in pre-Columbian times, ie- no real change in ch4 production from that source. Also note that grain fed cattle (feedlots) produce less ch4 than grass finished cattle. http://newzealmeats.com/blog/grain-fed-vs-grass-fed-beef-greenhouse-gas-emissions/
Regarding “However, this is highly uncertain and can vary from 21 to 84 or more times greater than CO2, depending on the methods used for estimation.”: 80-84 is how many times more joules of heat is stopped from being radiated away into space over a 20 year period by a given quantity of added methane than by the same quantity of added CO2 (at a given global temperature). 1/4 of that is how many times as many joules of heat is stopped from being radiated away by a given quantity of added methane in comparison to the same quantity of added CO2 (at a given global temperature) in the long run. The difference is because the atmospheric lifetime of methane is much shorter than 20 years and the atmospheric lifetime of CO2 is longer than 20 years.
“the more it appears that the most effective solution may simply be to just try it. Doing so would immediately squelch the endless arguments and polarization.”
Your belief in people becoming more rationale if allowed to fail is NOT based in historical fact. People will in fact double-down until they destroy their own civilization, culture, or country, rather than face the facts about being wrong. Only those not somehow vested in the original belief would in fact become evermore resistive. This entire narrative is about power and control.
Most people are not trained in science or skeptical thinking – colleges certainly do not teach either anymore. They are not even interested. They follow the most “group-acceptable” ideas and charismatic leaders – which is why Hollywood idiots are often effective spokespersons.
If you allow your institutions of higher learning (colleges and universities) to be overtaken by agenda-minded activists (or social warriors) who have no understanding of science, then you have lost the battle of of remaining a rationale society. We are just about there. The new generation of young men and women do not seem to understand or care, so it isn’t going to get better.
It will not matter that the hypothesis of catastrophic climate change is flat-out wrong, they will migrate to a new equally false narrative to keep going after power and control.
Regarding “In the case of methane, and unlike CO2, it also breaks down chemically in the atmosphere, with a half-life of only about five years.:
This is a bit of an exaggeration of the shortness of the atmospheric lifetime of methane. Most sources say half life of 6-8 years.
How do you know you’ve met a vegan?
Don’t worry they will tell you a few times in the first couple of minutes!
I’ve watched a number of videos in which ex-vegans tell their stories of this diet and the ills that it has caused them. Sounds like a cult, sort of like AGW people
Brian Valentine, of October 14th, the question could also b e “”Why do our politicians take any notice of these two people ?””
That explanation about the properties of Methane is the best I have ever read, my thanks.
MJE VK5ELL
No, we don’t need to implement the GND just so we can learn how bad an idea it is, any more than we need to put our hand a red hot stove top to find out how bad an idea that is. Some of those bad effects could be very long term.
The radiative greenhouse effect has not been observed in a real greenhouse, in the Earth’s atmosphere, or anywhere else in solar system for that matter. The radiant greenhouse effect is science fiction so hence the AGW conjecture is science fiction as well. In order to rid the Earth of so called greenhouse gases we need to get of all manifestations of H2O and hydrocarbons including all hydrocarbon based life. Doing so will have virtually no effect on global temperatures. What we need to cool the Earth’s surface is to lower the surface pressure. The molecule that contributes most to the Earth’s current surface pressure. Currently there is no practical way of significantly reducing N2 is the Earth’s atmosphere.
Matt Gaetz (R-FL) co-introduced the Super Pollutants Act of 2019 that would regulate methane to some degree in the US. IMO, either the guy is highly ignorant (which I doubt), or he’s a sleeper pretending to be something he’s not while pursuing a pernicious agenda. While everyone is focused on CO2, he’s pushing a backdoor, incremental approach to regulating methane as part of his Green Real Deal (thesis, antithesis, synthesis). If passed, this law would be the first step to, among other things, eventually regulating the beef industry with the goal of eventually making beef too expensive to eat via a methane tax. Everyone needs to be aware of his sleight of hand and work to thwart his treachery.
An excellent article about methane, which (as a commenter above said) should be required reading for any climate change alarmist.
A few issues were not addressed in this article. Some warming alarmists claim that permafrost contains clathrates, or hydrates of methane, which they claim could emit methane to the atmosphere if the permafrost melted. What is Dr. Starck’s evaluation about how much methane could be emitted from clathrates?
Other warmists worry about accidental emissions of methane in the production of petroleum or natural gas. Since natural gas is about 85 – 90% methane, any losses of methane mean losses of valuable product for a producer of oil or natural gas, which they would seek to minimize in order to maximize production and profits, regardless of the environmental impacts.
Also, while CO2 concentrations have been increasing at a rate of about 3 ppm per year for decades, despite the known sinks in the ocean and by photosynthesis, methane concentrations in the atmosphere have been stable at about 1.8 ppm. Apparently, both man-made and natural emissions of methane have either been decomposed chemically, or may escape the atmosphere. Methane has a molecular weight of 16 (less than the other gases in the atmosphere N2 = 28, O2 = 32, CO2 = 44), so it has a higher mean molecular speed at the same temperature, and will tend to rise through the atmosphere, and some may escape Earth’s gravity.
Steve Z: “[…] and some may escape Earth’s gravity.”
Aha! The real reason astronauts wear those suits. It’s stinky-poo up there ;o)
.
.
.
@Walter Starck – I particularly enjoyed the first four introductory paragraphs. That was a very tidy delineation of science from faith of any sort.
Atmospheric methane —
And wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Noctilucent_cloud) says …
The CH4 molecule isn’t “relatively heavy”. It is actually much lighter than oxygen, nitrogen and carbon dioxide and slightly lighter than water vapor.
“Such natural generation of methane is similar to what is being attributed to livestock.”
To the best of my knowledge, CH4 is CH4, regardless of created by cows or microbes.
The CH4 from cows is created by microbes. Cellulose can only be broken down by microbes. Whether they live in the soil, in swamps or inside cows or termites is immaterial.
Incidentally there is a theory that the long and severe glacial/low CO2 interval from the late Devonian into the Permian (with huge coal deposits) was due to the evolution of decomposers lagging the evolution of forests.
I believe that termites may produce the same amount of methane as livestock. Difficult to count their numbers though. If some folks claim that we should reduce livestock numbers, then surely we should also reduce termite numbers.
The GHE of 33K (sic!) has been attributed to GHGs quite arbitrarily. Both, the claimed magnitude of the GHE and the attribution are completely wrong, and the problem is by no means limited to CH4. Of course, to understand to whole issue one will have to read a little.. 😉
https://de.scribd.com/document/414175992/CO21
It’s not just the marxist left that wants to stop meat eating for idealistic and political reasons; the capitalist right wants to create opportunities for great profit by throttling back the consumption of beef. How does that work? One way is for fake meat companies to give stock options to legislators who push legislation to regulate methane via a methane tax. That makes real meat more expensive and fake meat relatively less expensive. Consequently, the fake meat business booms, and large stock holders become rich. That’s one way how legislators become millionaires in Congress.
Cows are Climate Change Neutral.
Enjoy your steak in full confidence that your eating habits are doing no harm to the Earth’s atmosphere or climate.
“a hypothetically lengthy persistence of many years in the atmosphere”
How about some evidence? The persistence used in calculations is in fact 12.4 years (AR5 Table 8.7.1) which is derived from time to oxidation.
“What is conveniently ignored is that the IR absorption spectrum of methane is limited to two quite narrow bands.”
Where is the evidence that it is ignored? The band structure is the basis of any calculation of IR absorption, as AR5 8.7.1.2 explains. The narrowness of the bands results in mathane having only a quarter of the effect of CO2.
“Plant material not eaten by livestock is only consumed by something else or decomposed by microbial activity with similar amounts of methane being produced.”
Wrong. Methane can only be produced by breakdown of cellulose in an anaerobic environment – ie with exclusion of oxygen. Livestock rumens can do that; bacteria can’t, unless the material is buried or in anaerobic swamp etc.
”Wrong. Methane can only be produced by breakdown of cellulose in an anaerobic environment – ie with exclusion of oxygen.”
Wrong.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/7364086_Methane_emissions_from_terrestrial_plants_under_aerobic_conditions
From your link:
“Most of the methane from natural sources in Earth’s atmosphere is thought to originate from biological processes in anoxic environments.”
There’s an awful lot of important grey area between the two. It is more helpful to consider “low oxygen” rather than “anoxic”.
It is also helpful to consider the staggering large amounts of methane hydrates in the ocean. These add some perspective to the ridiculous theories espoused about what effect a few ruminants will have munching on a small fraction of the vegetation on a small fraction of the land area.
Like the author, I also consider it to be one of the most outrageous stories foisted on us (yet) by the global warmers in cahoots with the vegans and militant vegetarians.
Bacteria can’t produce methane. Whew, we’re safe than from the bacteria contained in permafrost. No more permafrost bomb…that was sure close
“Bacteria can’t produce methane.”
as I said
“bacteria can’t, unless the material is buried or in anaerobic swamp etc.”
Nick. Not being familiar with the fine details of the models as you are, you may be able to help me. Do the models attenuate the incoming /outgoing IR with increasing optical depth which would be fairly important where absorption bands overlap for more trace ghgs.
Nick Stokes
October 14, 2019 at 5:49 pm
“Livestock rumens can do that; bacteria can’t, unless the material is buried or in anaerobic swamp etc.”
Nick, so are you saying that 100g of grass decomposed by termites will produce less CH4 than if digested by a ruminant?
What do you see as the reason for the Envisat discrepancy between ruminant numbers and global CH4 emissions? There seems to be a very poor correlation and also there’s the huge northern and southern hemisphere difference.
The IPCC says that by mass, methane has a Global Warming Potential of 86 including feedbacks, 85 without. That is to say they are claiming that it is 85 times more powerful than CO2. This figure has increased over the years as the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere has increased. You can be sure that the GWP of methane will increase substantially when the IPCC’s AR6 is released. That is really nuts if you think about it.
On average methane increases a few parts per billion ppb annually. By the end of the century that might amount to as much as 0.5 parts per million (ppm). What the GWP says is a similar increase in CO2 of 0.5 ppm will cause 1/85th the temperature rise caused by 0.5 ppm methane So an increase in temperature due to an increases in CO2 from 400 to 400.5 ppm can be calculated and multiplied by 85. Then because methane’s mass is less than CO2 (16/44) the final answer is multiplied by 0.36. It comes out to be about 0.05 deg Celsius or nearly nothing and unmeasurable.
Here’s the article in Nature and link where this nonsense comes from:
Model calculations of the relative effects of CFCs and their replacements on global warming
Donald A. Fisher, Charles H. Hales, Wei-Chyung Wang, Malcolm K. W. Ko & N. Dak Sze
Nature volume 344, pages513–516 (1990)
Abstract:
Halocarbons can contribute to global warming by absorbing long-wave radiation. Concern over the depletion of stratospheric ozone has led to inter-national agreements that restrict future uses of fully halogenated compounds, such as chloro-fluorocarbons CFC-11 and -12. But most compounds proposed as replacements also absorb long-wave radiation, and so their potential contributions as greenhouse gases need to be assessed. Model calculations show that the replacement compounds have an effect about an order of magnitude less than that of their regulated counterparts.
If you’re still not convinced, try to find out how much methane, business as usual, is on course to run up global temperatures by 2100. You won’t find the answer to that anywhere.
“The other major systems of organized understanding are ideology and religion. In these systems, understanding derives from what is deemed to be revealed truth, which is unethical even to question. Reason and evidence are subordinated to a supporting role that’s restricted to selected examples that accord with belief. The highest achievement here is not to discover truth, as that is accepted to be known with absolute certainty, but rather to defend such belief from any questioning and to maintain it without change or doubt, regardless of any and all reason and evidence that does not support it.”
You can define religion that way if you want to, but I would strongly disagree. That’s not my understanding or practice of religion. Religion is as much seeking to discover truth as science is, perhaps more so. The questions religion seeks to answer are different than scientific questions (mostly). Nevertheless, the objective is the same – seeking truth.
To me the elephant in the room remains natural submarine emissions from continental shelves. Huge areas of the shelves are yet to be explored. I am yet to see any quantification of this source, mainly because it would be hellishly difficult.
I suspect that emissions from farmed ruminants are insignificant when compared with natural sources.
M
Not to mention that on a hot day the methane slowly combusts when exposed to oxygen and ceases to be methane anyway.
What makes cows/cattle so special with regards to methane? Prior to the dominance of cows/cattle there were millions of bison here in the US, not to mention all the other ruminants. Ruminants are everywhere in the world and they all emit methane to one degree or another. The ignorance and/or duplicity of the alarmism crowd is disgusting.
Beef is not the only product we get from cows. The loonies want to ban milk, cheese, yoghurt and ICE CREAM, too. If the kids knew that ice cream was on the list of climate taboo foods, they might not want to join the How Dare You movement. Somebody should tell Ben and Jerry about this.
“It appears that when life gets too easy, we start to find petty concerns to obsess over.”
Such a small observation … and so pertinent!
“In this regard, climatology—and to an increasing extent, much of the field of biology—has ceased to be science. It has instead become a hybrid of ideology and religion, employing selected science to lend authority to existing beliefs, more like Scientology than any actual science.”
Just because you don’t understand it (and clearly you don’t) doesn’t make it a belief. What is the above but a belief?
Looks mostly overlapped, but what the heck, mild warming is a benefit to the planet.
The real issue is lack of WV increase, with no feedback the warming from CO2 (and CH4, whcih breaks down into CO2) is beneficial. Add in it’s greening effect and it is of staggering benefit.
What is the figure, something like 3.5 trillion $ of agriculture is due to man made CO2?
Buried in this article is a comparison between climate science and Scientology. I have no idea whether that’s fair, but do quite like the term which occurred to me as a result: “Climate Scientology”. Somebody has probably already thought of this.
“The more one considers the multiple unrealities of what is coming to be called the Green New Deal (GND), the more it appears that the most effective solution may simply be to just try it.”
This might be so if we were the only country on the planet. But we are not. The national security implications of the catastrophe that attempting it would result in are enormous.
“No matter how little or how much methane is in the atmosphere, all the IR in its absorption spectrum is still going to be absorbed, if not by methane, then by water vapor. More methane adds nothing to the effect on temperature.”
err wrong.
next
Why?
An increase in CH4 will indeed have a (very small) effect on temperature.
In the US Standard atmosphere profile a doubling of CH4 has the same effect as a 5.4 % increase in water vapor.
Who needs science when we are blessed with people who just know?