Stalled: September Arctic Sea Remains Surprisingly Stable Over Past Decade, “Long Way From Predicted “Ice Free”

From the NoTricksZone

by P Gosselin on 10. September 202

This year’s Arctic sea ice minimum reaches third highest level in a decade, latest data show.

Die kalte Sonne here presents its latest climate video. The first part looks at this year’s Arctic sea ice melt season. Now that it’s September, sea ice extent has just about reached its minimum for the year and soon the annual refreeze will begin.

We recall that years ago alarmist scientists and wacko activists, like al Gore, predicted an ice free Arctic by now. Today we look at the most recent data and we see that we are a very long way from that point.

Very slow August melt this year

What follows is the chart from the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC):

Chart source: http://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/

This year’s result is eye-opening: The German Die kalte Sonne site reports: “The Arctic sea ice is surprisingly stable” and “truly robust”.

Third highest level in 10 years

Die kalte Sonne also looks at the chart from the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) in Bremerhaven, Germany, where we see the September minimum ice level (15%) in 2021 is the third highest in the past decade:

Die kalte Sonne notes that we are still a long way from the once projected iceless Arctic – of the sort that climate-crisis bedwetter Al Gore predicted.

Ice volume same as 80 years ago

When one looks at Arctic ice volume going back 170 years, today’s levels are in fact very similar to those seen in 1940:

As the above chart suggests, there’s a lot more to ice volume at the poles than mean global surface temperature. Other cyclic natural factors, which man has absolutely no control over, are very much at play.

Bill Toland
September 11, 2021 6:07 am

The 1991-2020 median line is still not shown on the website. I wonder why?

John Tillman
Reply to  Bill Toland
September 11, 2021 6:14 am

Antarctic sea ice extent was above its 1981-2010 median for yesterday’s date. Arctic sea ice was above its average for 2011-20.

John Tillman
September 11, 2021 6:09 am

It’s also the fourth highest in 15 years, ie 2007-21. Slightly higher years were 2009, 2013 and 2014. These followed the record low years of 2007 and 2012, during which more open water meant more heat lost to space. Similarly, last year’s minimum was about as low as in 2007, so a rebound was to be expected. Also low 2016, which saw two late summer cyclones, was followed by higher minima in 2017 and 2018.

Scissor
September 11, 2021 6:10 am

There’s still a lot of ice there for the taking. In that sense, it’s ice free.

Bob boder
September 11, 2021 6:16 am

Just more evidence the warming trend has stopped and a cooling trend may have began.

co2isnotevil
September 11, 2021 6:18 am

Two contributing factors:
1) The ice always comes back in the winter
2) The yearly average temperature is below freezing

SxyxS
September 11, 2021 6:19 am

“The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated”

Arctic Sea Ice.

Scissor
Reply to  SxyxS
September 11, 2021 6:35 am

Fourteen years ago, Jay Zwally said the Arctic would be “nearly ice free” in a few years. About the same time, Mark Serreze said the Arctic was “screaming.”

I see Mark Serreze occasionally, and he’s usually jovial. I wouldn’t dare ask him about his his Arctic screaming remark. I could be wrong, but I’d guess his jovial nature would turn to anger on a dime.

mkelly
Reply to  Scissor
September 11, 2021 6:43 am

People who are that wrong when trying to scare folks should be reminded of their failed predictions. He has been and probably still is on the side of willing to harm poor folks by restricting energy.

rbabcock
September 11, 2021 6:28 am

Not sure how they calculated sea ice thickness 100 years ago. These graphs are nice to look at and certainly look like they are accurate, but for the most part it’s all guessing. You can use certain things as proxies, but the Arctic is a very big place and measuring it accurately really is just using the three blind men and an elephant method.

philincalifornia
Reply to  rbabcock
September 11, 2021 6:44 am

I haven’t had time to read it yet, but the paper isn’t paywalled. It’s here:

https://tc.copernicus.org/articles/14/3479/2020/tc-14-3479-2020.html

Barry James
September 11, 2021 6:31 am

Has Gore apologised yet for his great deception for which he had the nerve to use the misnomer “An Inconvenient Truth”?. The world now knows that it was a long way from being the truth.

Scissor
Reply to  Barry James
September 11, 2021 6:42 am

I hope that I’m around to see an Al Gore free planet.

billtoo
September 11, 2021 6:36 am

mind boggling that something so incredibly cyclical can stay >2sd below mean when temps in the arctic have been stone cold normal for the last 3 months
Ocean and Ice Services | Danmarks Meteorologiske Institut (dmi.dk)

Scissor
Reply to  billtoo
September 11, 2021 6:52 am

There’s a mismatch of time periods involved, and some early satellite data is excluded making it even worse. If the early satellite data were used the decline in sea ice wouldn’t be so dramatic. That is, there is a certain amount of deception happening to create “the narrative.”

