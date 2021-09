From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

SEPTEMBER 8, 2021

By Paul Homewood

It’s not often that climate sceptics get a chance to go head to head with alarmists on TV.

Here Marc Morano gets a chance to call out a Biden campaigner:

And credit to Fox News’ Dan Bongino, who inconveniently points out that the actual data does not support Walling’s claims that storms are getting worse.

