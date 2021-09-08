Climate Politics

Biden on Tornadoes: ‘they don’t call them that anymore’

36 mins ago
David Middleton
13 Comments

Guest I literally couldn’t make this sort of schist up if I was trying by David Middleton

Biden twisted inside out as he claims people don’t say ‘tornado’ anymore

Matthew Miller
Tue, September 7, 2021

[…]

Biden visited New York and New Jersey to observe the damage caused in recent days by Hurricane Ida. He discussed the impact of the storm, as well as other devastating weather incidents around the nation and how they relate to climate change.

“We’ve got to make sure that we don’t leave any community behind, and it’s all across the country,” Biden said at a press conference in New Jersey.

Biden began to describe damage from tornadoes to communities in the middle of the country.

“The members of Congress know, from their colleagues in Congress that, uh, you know, the, looks like a tornado, they don’t call them that anymore, that hit the crops and wetlands in the middle of the country, in Iowa and Nevada. It’s just across the board.”

[…]

Yahoo! News
Blank Looks Matter
niceguy
September 8, 2021 10:05 am

They don’t call “that” a president anymore, either.

IAMPCBOB
Reply to  niceguy
September 8, 2021 10:12 am

America doesn’t HAVE a president any more.

John Tillman
Reply to  IAMPCBOB
September 8, 2021 10:16 am

We do, but don’t know who it is. Maybe Jarrett via Obama via Klain.

Tom Halla
September 8, 2021 10:11 am

I would blame senility, but Biden has been pulling schist like this for as long as I remember him in politics.

John Tillman
September 8, 2021 10:13 am

I say tornado and you say tornahdo, but we all still use the word.

fretslider
September 8, 2021 10:13 am

Biden is famous for leaving people behind

Opus
September 8, 2021 10:20 am

I didn’t know that Nevada was in the middle of the country.

DrEd
Reply to  Opus
September 8, 2021 10:32 am

Yes, and we must protect their wetlands.

BobM
Reply to  Opus
September 8, 2021 10:34 am

Yeah, and Nevada is nowhere near Iowa. Try Nebraska, apparently a difficult association for Biden.

ResourceGuy
September 8, 2021 10:27 am

Tornado

There, I said it.

Mr.
Reply to  ResourceGuy
September 8, 2021 10:35 am

Just so long as you don’t say –
“NIIHHH!”

rah
September 8, 2021 10:31 am

Hey! You can’t talk that way about “the leader” of the democrats and the ever shrinking “free world”! Not even if every word of it is true! The press and the democrats just won’t have it. I mean if the Constitution and other founding documents must have a “harmful language” warning slapped on them, then that kind of speech is obviously totally unacceptable!

ResourceGuy
September 8, 2021 10:34 am

Crazy ant policy decisions meets senility: I’m sure Putin and Xi have strategies for this too. But I’m not sure Nevada is ready for this.

