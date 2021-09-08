Biden on Tornadoes: ‘they don’t call them that anymore’

Guest I literally couldn’t make this sort of schist up if I was trying by David Middleton

Biden twisted inside out as he claims people don’t say ‘tornado’ anymore

Matthew Miller

Tue, September 7, 2021

[…]

Biden visited New York and New Jersey to observe the damage caused in recent days by Hurricane Ida. He discussed the impact of the storm, as well as other devastating weather incidents around the nation and how they relate to climate change.

“We’ve got to make sure that we don’t leave any community behind, and it’s all across the country,” Biden said at a press conference in New Jersey.

Biden began to describe damage from tornadoes to communities in the middle of the country.

“The members of Congress know, from their colleagues in Congress that, uh, you know, the, looks like a tornado, they don’t call them that anymore, that hit the crops and wetlands in the middle of the country, in Iowa and Nevada. It’s just across the board.”

[…]