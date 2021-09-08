Climate Change Debate

Cancel culture in climate change

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
15 Comments

Reposted from Climate Etc.

Posted on September 7, 2021 by curryja

by Robert Wade

A microcosm on the ‘morality’ of cancel culture: the aborted conference on ‘Global Warming: Mitigation Strategies’, hosted by the Italian scientific academy the Lincei.

My essay ‘What is the harm in forecasting catastrophe due to man-made global warming?’ [link] placed the debate about human influences on the climate in the context of a larger process of polarization common when scientific disagreements become public. As described by sociologist of science Robert K. Merton [link], each group then responds to stereotyped versions of the other:

“They see in the other’s work primarily what the hostile stereotype has alerted them to see, and then promptly mistake the part for the whole. In this process, each group … becomes less and less motivated to study the work of the other, since there is manifestly little point in doing so. They scan the out-group’s writings just enough to find ammunition for new fusillades. 

Karl Popper’s epistemological basis for knowledge – knowledge advances by disconfirmation — goes out the window, for the birds, as what scientists believe to be approximately true becomes a function of their group identity. See also Anne Applebaum,  ‘The New Puritans’, recently published in The Atlantic.

The result is what I call a ‘syndrome of exaggeration’: each side is inclined to exaggerate evidence in its favour and downplay evidence against, which justifies the other in exaggerating evidence in its favour and downplaying evidence against; and back again. It is a syndrome in that the behaviour of each side confirms the negative expectations of the other. Members of each side often go at each other ad hominem, like adolescent school boys, including people who regard themselves as serious scientists.  In the digital era members are able to quickly find each another and the enemy, and communicate without editing.

Global warming and climate change provides fertile ground for these social processes, not least because many scientists, journalists, activists and others regard global warming as the impending catastrophe, the existential threat to humanity and life on Earth, and see it as their supreme duty to warn humanity and to help mobilize countervailing action globally, nationally, locally; while a small but vociferous set of scientists and others believe that to be a big exaggeration.  Amped up through the syndrome  of exaggeration, each side becomes predisposed to draw conclusions on individual issues (eg extreme weather) less from the evidence of those individual issues and more from packaged-up ideological visions, the better to maintain clear moral battle lines; disagreement becomes moral heresy

Unfortunately, the Merton polarization dynamics tend to squeeze out non-polemical consideration of intermediate arguments. In contemporary terminology, the dynamics could be called ‘cancel culture’, defined in Wikipedia as ‘a modern form of ostracism in which someone is thrust out of social or professional circles … a form of boycotting or shunning involving an individual … who is deemed to have acted or spoken in a questionable or controversial manner’.  In climate change, the dominant side, by far, is the side which says that the ‘catastrophe’ scenario of humanity’s future is likely enough that we must use it to mount major changes in public and private resource allocations and changes in individuals’ behavior all around the world over the next several decades, with the overriding aim  to reach ‘net zero by 2050’. Almost all the attention for avoiding catastrophe is on cutting emissions so as to minimize global warming; questions of adapting to climate change are confined to the margins.  This side’s members commonly embrace the morality of cancel culture when it comes to those whom they call ‘deniers’, regardless of scientific qualifications.

Recently I read on Climate Etc. (the blog hosted by climate scientist Judith Curry) ‘climate of dialogue’, a pacated dialogue between two scientists who have rather different approaches to issues of climate change.  (‘Pacated’ means to make less hostile, peaceful — an unfamiliar word that deserves wide currency in these polarized times.)  One of them was Andrea Saltelli. Through him I learnt of a conference that was to be hosted by the main and oldest Italian scientific academy,  Academia Nazionale dei Lincei, titled ‘Global warming: mitigation strategies’, on Environment Day  12 November 2019. Professor Saltelli was to be one of the speakers. But then the Lincei cancelled it, without official explanation.  Unofficially the reason was the backlash from invited participants at the inclusion of a paper (one of 14 papers ) challenging the evidence given in support of the hypothesis that current global warming is caused almost entirely by human activities. One of its seven co-authors (among whom were climatologists and physicists) was a professor of physical chemistry and reputed “denier”.  Through Saltelli I contacted Dr Monica di Fiore, who wrote an essay questioning the wisdom of cancelling the conference, published in an Italian academic discussion journal. With her help I reconstructed the following account of cancel culture in action.

From many submissions (all by scientists), a host committee of four selected 14 papers to be presented. One of the papers had seven authors, including climatologists and  physicists. The paper, ‘Critical considerations regarding the anthropogenic global warming theory’, took issue with the argument that current global warming is due almost entirely to human causes, spelling out why the kind of evidence given in support of the hypothesis is insufficient to confirm it. Its thrust was in line with the Popperian principle of falsification as the route to get closer to the truth.

 The newspaper Repubblica ran a story (18 September 2019) focused on the fact that one of the seven authors of this paper, Franco Battaglia, had not published about climate in peer review journals (he is professor physical chemistry at the University of Modena). Repubblica said that the Lincei was lowering its standards by including this paper with ‘denier’ Battaglia as a co-author.  The Lincei sent a short article to Repubblica explaining the reason for the conference and the inclusion of this paper, which Repubblica refused to publish.   

When some intending participating scientists read the Repubblica article, they disinvited themselves on account of not wanting to be in any way associated with Battaglia and his (and six co-authors’) argument. Some also said that the question of ‘attribution’ ( the extent to which global warming is due to human causes) lay outside the scope of a conference on mitigation strategies, and should not be included in the program. Some also affirmed  that there is simply no room for doubt – all reputable scientists accept that current global warming is due almost entirely to human action, so it would be a waste of everyone’s time to hear the paper (as though it was arguing that the earth is flat).  None had seen the disputed paper.

In response to the hostile Repubblica article and the wave of protest from intending participants, the Lincei decided to cancel the conference altogether – informing only the participants, giving no public notice.

Later (30 September 2019), Repubblica published an article titled ‘Clima, la fronda degli scienziati italiani che negano la scienza’(‘Climate, the fringe of Italian scientists who deny the science’), about the petition signed by over 145 scientists supporting the legitimacy of challenging the man-made global warming hypothesis, where it mentioned the cancelled conference.  

Monica Di Fiore (National Research Council) published an essay in ROARS, an online discussion journal for Italian academics,  6 March 2020, titled ‘Il silenzio dei Lincei. Cui prodest?’  (‘The silence of the Lincei. Who benefits?’), in which she questioned the wisdom of cancelling the event.   Her essay attracted 24 comments. The large majority supported the Lincei’s decision, and the large majority were expressed in polemical, ad hominem language, with little or no engagement with either the argument of the paper or the ethics of the Lincei’s decision. 

What could be the net benefit of cancelling the whole conference in order to prevent discussion of one out of 14 papers, one of whose seven co-authors was a reputed “denier” ?  Notice the title of Repubblica’s article, ‘Climate, the fringe of Italian scientists who deny the science’. This  converts ‘the science’, as an approach to knowledge, into The Science, a body of knowledge with the status of Revealed Truth.  

Cancellation of the Lincei conference on mitigation strategies is a microcosm of the morality of cancel culture in the scientific establishment.  It was canceled to prevent the presentation of a paper questioning whether full-on mitigation — big cuts in carbon emissions — is imperative to save humanity; and to block the voice of an outspoken ‘denier’ (a professor of physical chemistry).  The fate of the conference illustrates the danger that the Merton dynamics in global warming focus the attention of scientists and science on the fight against the other and away from dispassionate analysis and assessment of the goodness or otherwise of models, data and mechanisms. And also away from other pressing environmental concerns which cannot be treated simply as reflexes of climate change,  including collapse of insect populations and fisheries, atmospheric pollution, plastic pollution, endocrine disruptors, and several others of global scale – issues which are relegated to second- or third-order, once it is accepted as true beyond doubt that humanity is on the path to catastrophe unless we reach net zero by 2050 or maybe 2075.

Meanwhile, we the global public have to realize how useful the ‘climate emergency’ is for political leaders to be able to pledge their undying commitment to – and divert attention from more awkward topics. Imagine the relief of the G7 heads of government meeting in Biarritz, August 2019: their officials had prepared the way for a G7 discussion of how to make capitalism ‘fairer’ and reduce income and wealth inequality, but  the heads of government gratefully let the discussion of climate, with its class-free and more distant horizons, marginalize how to create a fairer capitalism. 

More than this, the Lincei case illustrates the dangers of scientists blurring the responsibility to ‘inform’ with the more political task to ‘persuade’. As informers they are morally obliged to follow Einstein’s dictum: ‘The right to search for truth implies also a duty; one must not conceal any part of what one has recognized to be true’. As persuaders they are not, and their incentives too easily produce Merton polarization dynamics with sharp lines between ‘them’ and ‘us’, between ‘heresy’ and ‘Truth’. The public should be beware that evidence and conclusions are affected by these politics, not only by ‘the science’.

Several friends who read this essay in draft and my long essay cited cited above have been upset by them and implicitly or explicitly urged me not to publish, because they give succour to the ‘deniers’. One, a highly respected investigative journalist based in London, wrote:  “you are in the very dubious company of climate deniers.  I am just wondering Robert, where you got your material.  Did you find this all yourself – or were you given it by someone else? No, you don’t need to give me an answer but you should ask yourself what you are doing and how you are doing it. And ultimately, whose fight you are fighting.”  I am struck that people (westerners) advocating fast exit from fossil fuels seem to be little aware of the situation of the large majority of the populations of developing countries; little aware of global energy demand as population in developing countries rises and standards of living rise (especially Africa). They imply that there is a pathway from today’s 80% of global energy from fossil fuels to 2050’s near zero, as though by magic; or else that ‘Africa and large parts of the rest of the developing world have to remain poor, their total energy use limited to renewables, because continued use of fossil fuels brings – we know — the ruin of humanity’.  

About the author: Robert H Wade is Professor of Global Political Economy, London School of Economics

Tom Halla
September 8, 2021 6:19 am

The Climastrologists are revealing their basically religious nature by their channeling of William Jennings Bryan, in his Scopes Monkey Trial persona. They want to ban any discussion of anything that does not actively endorse their worldview.
Bryan was on the left, by the way, despite his being a Fundamentalist.

5
Reply
James Snook
September 8, 2021 6:25 am

Thank goodness, some sense from the LSE.

Makes a change from Bob Ward, the propagandist for alarmism with a sinecure from a virtue signalling trust.

3
Reply
fretslider
September 8, 2021 6:31 am

What could be the net benefit of cancelling the whole conference 

Better to have no conference than a [highly?] controversial one giving valuable Oxygen to arguments that should not be platformed in the first place.

A case of burning the village to save the village

3
Reply
John Garrett
September 8, 2021 6:41 am

You have to ask yourself, "What is it that they're afraid of?"

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  John Garrett
September 8, 2021 7:02 am

What is it that they're afraid of

That huge amount of heat from the collective blush at being caught out lying. That could well be the source of the dreaded RCP8.5 warming

1
Reply
Michael in Dublin
September 8, 2021 6:43 am

I find that amidst the climate alarmist gloom across Europe there are some bright spots and in particular, Italy. I hold in the highest regard the work of the Clintel Foundation headed by Prof Guus Berkhout and science journalist Marcel Crok. Italy stands out in having the most signatories of their World Climate Declaration. I doubt Lincei will silence all these sensible voices and be able to diminish their influence on students.

2
Reply
Joao Martins
September 8, 2021 6:51 am

Cancelling the conference was a tremendous bad service to science.

The "Lincei" got their name for seeing better and to longer distances than the rest of the people; like what is said of the visual capacities of the lynx.

So, instead of trying to identify for further removal the obstacles to a clear and long range vision, the Lincei have chosen to thrust their heads in the sand, like the ostrich. I sincerely hope that they will not pursue this travel from long range sight of carnivores to the greedy voracity of the walking birds, which swallow almost everything, food or stones, great ideas or superstitions alike… I feel always very sad when I see some provect institution disappear through renouncing to its founding principles and betraying the lessons of its most distiguished associates.

3
Reply
Joao Martins
Reply to  Joao Martins
September 8, 2021 7:16 am

After some thought, I would add:

I understand Galileo's abjuration: better than a dead lynx is a living lynx (though abjuror) capable of pursuing his observations, research and theoretical developments.

But this is not a good argument: no one would extinguish the Lincei, prosecute their members or burn the Reichstag the beautiful Palazzo Corsini that is its siege in Rome! The Lincei had nothing to fear or lose if they went on with the call for the conference. (perhaps a few sponsors would chicken out, possibly a fair price to pay for honourably upholding the scientific spirit).

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
September 8, 2021 6:52 am

One of the warmist agenda items is to make sure the opposing viewpoint does NOT get any time on the podium. In this case, they are stating it is a waste 7% of the conference's presentation time, to hear controversial topics. So the conference was strictly conformist and nothing was open to discussion…..there was actually no use having a conference, and cancelling saved greenhouse gas emissions. It is also likely that conference organizers became concerned about event security given the unexpected publicity……Another cancel culture trick to deny podium time.

2
Reply
Jeff Corbin
September 8, 2021 6:54 am

Thanks for the very timely and helpful post. The use of propaganda may or may not flow out of the identification/exaggeration syndrome. In some cases, it flows from highly self aware and strategic power/financial agendas. In other cases, is flows from true belief, group identification and self-righteous action. Regardless of the agenda driving a set of propaganda, the result, (albeit intended and unintended depending on the agenda) is a rooting of self-righteous action on a mass scale, which, (and perhaps also intended) the destruction of intellectual pursuit of truth at all levels of discourse. It turns a nation in to a society of half-wits by ingraining the identification/exaggeration syndrome. I have seen this dynamic play out in the health care system during the pandemic…..making lying and exaggeration a self-righteous action and dare if you will to confront it with actual data. It turns good professionals in fools to be identified with the righteous. Divide, divide. divide has become the thrust of our political process, which has morphed beyond our political system into the realm of psychological warfare. The is the nature of global conflict, (corporate, markets, religious/pseudo religious, political and military…all the boundaries have faded) of our age. As an example, it turns a cloth and surgical masks, which have good scientific evidence of being useless against coronaviruses, into a banner of self-righteousness and the not wearing of masks into an opposite banner of self righteousness. There have been real economic and political phenomenological factors driving the division that has emerged in America since the rise of globalization over the past 35 years but the current rapid descent into mindlessness begs the question about power, agenda, intent of a few. After a while propaganda and self righteousness grows transparent and people either check out or bug out, the later is far worse than the former.

0
Reply
Jeff Corbin
Reply to  Jeff Corbin
September 8, 2021 7:26 am

I have been involved in the masks wars as a board member of a summer camp and a member of a church, and in my local community. The result is division, anger, despair and hatred between people who had been working partners and friends. Friendship is the absolute strength in local community and peace and charity is the strength of any family. The damage is likely to be permeant in our communities ,local institutions and families. I would say the damage of the mask wars is far worse than even the last presidential election. The only solution is to get a life, retain a sense of humor about yourself, cast off self righteousness (very hard to do once entrenched), stop attacking people, state the truth and then let it be. I would also suggest: refuse to be smartphone serf and turn your dang phone off when you don't need it which is almost contently. LOL

0
Reply
Steve Case
September 8, 2021 7:12 am

Exaggeration on both sides? For example I seriously doubt that windmills kill as many birds as is claimed on these and other web pages I visit.

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
September 8, 2021 7:15 am

'All reputable scientists' are simply wrong, and only reputable in their own esteem.

The arrogance of such statements is simply nouseating. Mankind sitting at the same table as the good Lord himself? Come off it. A reputable scientist takes the position he/she knows nothing.

0
Reply
co2isnotevil
September 8, 2021 7:17 am

'The right to search for truth implies also a duty; one must not conceal any part of what one has recognized to be true'.

For example, if skeptics are so wrong, why are there so many among real scientists, especially those in other fields who have applied due diligence to the alarmists claims.

A corollary is that one must not exaggerate any part of what one has recognized to be false.

For example, the hockey stick, CO2 is the climate control knob, natural change is no change at all, and so much more.

0
Reply
Olen
September 8, 2021 7:26 am

There is an old saying: If you see something wrong speak up or maybe listen. I added the listen.

Cancelled because one qualified individual was not peer reviewed by like minded reviewers. What standards are being lowered by listening?

0
Reply
