In a blow to climate whiners, a new breakthrough creates crops that can grow 50% more potatoes and rice

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Like clockwork, every year climate activists and their media enablers publish bold headlines claiming that global warming aka “climate change” will result in crop yield reductions, crop failures, and food shortages. Of course this sort of claim has been going on for decades, yet has never actually happened. Cue failed doomsayer Paul Ehrlich and The Population Bomb.

The most recent absurd claim is from CNN Business who says:  Climate-driven crop failures are driving up food prices.

“Climate change is coming right into our dining room tables,” said Cynthia Rosenzweig, an agronomist and climatologist.

Of course, the data for actual crop yields doesn’t support that, their claims are all based on model projections rather than real-world data. Real-world data shows ever increasing global crop yields.

As shown in the chart above, the FAO’s recent “Cereal Supply and Demand Brief” reports new global records are being set nearly every year for production of the cereal crops (corn, wheat, rice, and similar crop staples) that comprise most of global food consumption.

But, real science without any social engineering agenda has just made all of these claims moot, especially in poorer countries where rice is the main staple of the diet.

The University of Chicago (UC) recently announced breakthrough research published in Nature Biotechnology that will yield increased crop production. By doing a simple manipulation of the RNA in plant cells,  this new modification allows plants to yield dramatically more crops, as well as increased drought tolerance

According to UC, in initial tests, adding a gene encoding for a protein called FTO to both rice and potato plants increased their yield by 50% in field tests. The plants grew significantly larger, produced longer root systems and were better able to tolerate drought stress. Further analysis also showed that the plants had increased their rate of photosynthesis.

On the left, rice plants without the RNA modification. On the right, a rice plant with the RNA modification that boosts yield. Note the plant on the right has double the number of rice kernels. Image courtesy of Yu et al.

“The change really is dramatic,” said University of Chicago Prof. Chuan He, who together with Prof. Guifang Jia at Peking University led the research.

“What’s more, it worked with almost every type of plant we tried it with so far, and it’s a very simple modification to make.”

The method has created some exciting results.

UC reports the rice plants grew three times more rice under laboratory conditions. When they tried it out in real field tests, the plants grew 50% more mass and yielded 50% more rice. They grew longer roots, photosynthesized more efficiently, and could better withstand stress from drought.

The scientists repeated the experiments with potato plants, which are part of a completely different plant family. The results were the same.

Above, the potato yield from unmodified plants. Below, the yield from plants with the new RNA modification. Image courtesy of Yu et al.

The fact that the same RNA modification worked on both potatoes and rice suggests a degree of universality for the new discovery that is extremely exciting. As the researchers try other staple crops such as corn and soybeans, the results, especially for American farmers could be dramatic.

While environmentalists and food safety critic will probably try to label this improvement yet another variation of “frankenfood”, it turns out the researchers are not doing any genetic modifications (GMO) at all, but merely tapping into something already in the plant.

According to Guifang Jia, one of the UC researchers, “This is a brand new type of approach, one that could be different from GMO and CRISPR gene editing; this technique allows us to “flip a switch” in the plants at an early point in development, which continues to affect the plant’s food production even after we remove the switch.”

“It seems that plants already have this layer of regulation, and all we did is tap into it. So the next step would be to discover how to do it using the plant’s existing genetics,” he said.

According to Michael Kremer, another UC researcher,  “This is a very exciting technology and could potentially help address problems of poverty and food insecurity at a global scale.”

Indeed, once it is applied on a global scale, it would essentially negate any argument made by climate change advocates that climate change will affect food production in a negative way, but that won’t stop them from trying.

The paper: RNA demethylation increases the yield and biomass of rice and potato plants in field trials

Abstract

RNA N6-methyladenosine (m6A) modifications are essential in plants. Here, we show that transgenic expression of the human RNA demethylase FTO in rice caused a more than threefold increase in grain yield under greenhouse conditions. In field trials, transgenic expression of FTO in rice and potato caused ~50% increases in yield and biomass. We demonstrate that the presence of FTO stimulates root meristem cell proliferation and tiller bud formation and promotes photosynthetic efficiency and drought tolerance but has no effect on mature cell size, shoot meristem cell proliferation, root diameter, plant height or ploidy. FTO mediates substantial m6A demethylation (around 7% of demethylation in poly(A) RNA and around 35% decrease of m6A in non-ribosomal nuclear RNA) in plant RNA, inducing chromatin openness and transcriptional activation. Therefore, modulation of plant RNA m6A methylation is a promising strategy to dramatically improve plant growth and crop yield.

Rhs
September 6, 2021 9:58 am

Never fear, Greenpeace and other NGO’s will find a way to scare folks and prevethe food from being consumed.
After all, all change provided is bad!

Tom Halla
Reply to  Rhs
September 6, 2021 10:01 am

Yeah, and the Little Ice Age was a climate optimumum!/s

mark from the midwest
Reply to  Rhs
September 6, 2021 11:17 am

Funny how progressives always want change, except when it’s a change for the better.

Felix
Reply to  Rhs
September 6, 2021 11:53 am

They delayed Golden Rice for years. They’ve delayed GMO crops around the world. They try to cancel “deniers” and “skeptics”, including academic researchers and private industry researchers. I will not be the last surprised if they try to cancel GMO research itself, not just at universities, but everywhere, as a field. Of course it won’t stick; too many poor countries want this stuff.

Krishna Gans
September 6, 2021 10:00 am

Greens won’t like it – genetic manipulation is a buzz word and it’s result can’t be other than bad.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Krishna Gans
Robert Hanson
Reply to  Krishna Gans
September 6, 2021 10:07 am

Of course the Watermelons won’t like it, but the world’s poor will be quite happy to eat it anyway.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Robert Hanson
September 6, 2021 10:13 am

What was with Golden Rice ?

Mr.
Reply to  Robert Hanson
September 6, 2021 10:16 am

City kids these days think all food just appears at the supermarket, so they won’t know what they’re eating anyway.

But those kids do know there are numerous genders.

DHR
September 6, 2021 10:10 am

Is the nutritional value of the crops unaffected? Fertilization requirements?

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  DHR
September 6, 2021 11:21 am

For those in the West more roughage fewer calories might be a good inovation

Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
September 6, 2021 11:30 am

I’m waiting for Burger King to announce their new “Impossible Fries”.

fretslider
September 6, 2021 10:13 am

More food could might may possibly likely unlikely blah blah… more humans

Whatever will St. David of Attenborough say?

Krishna Gans
Reply to  fretslider
September 6, 2021 10:20 am

Grave rotation.

Ron Long
September 6, 2021 10:20 am

Thanks, Anthony, for adding “climate whiners” to our vocabulary. This article points out the efforts at adaption/adjustment/mitigation that we humans are capable of, at least the ones not paralyzed by CAGW fear.

shivermetimbers
September 6, 2021 10:30 am

Oh oh. Greener than we think?

John Culhane
September 6, 2021 10:35 am

Sound promising, however, you don’t get something for nothing, what is the trade-off? Potatoes that growth like Kudzu ( am joking) are going to exhaust the soil much quicker, thus needing longer fallow periods for the ground to recover.

Felix
Reply to  John Culhane
September 6, 2021 11:56 am

Suppose the cost is twice the fertilizer per hectare, but the benefit is half the land. Sounds like progress.

Bruce Cobb
September 6, 2021 10:36 am

“Climate change is coming right into our dining room tables,” said Cynthia Rosenzweig, an agronomist and climatologist.

Yes, no matter where you are, climate change will be there, haunting you, taunting you, and plaguing you. You can’t escape it – it’s everywhere. You can even feel it when you’re flying. It sees you when you’re sleeping, it knows when you’re awake. So you better watch out. Climate Clause is coming to town.

J Mac
September 6, 2021 10:43 am

This is very encouraging news! The potential has been demonstrated. Is it scalable to commercial farming operations? Time will tell but the ramifications of large scale success are huge!

gringojay
September 6, 2021 10:49 am

FTO human gene tag name is an abbreviation for “fat mass & obesity [associated protein] & is microRNA de-methyl-ase (any biological term ending in “-ase” signifies it is an enzyme protein). It’s name arose because it has apparent relevance to body mass & human obesity risk, among other relevance.

It traffics in iron, but not the haem iron configuration. It is described as an alpha-keto- glutarate dependent di-oxygen-ase enzyme. Alpha-keto- glutarate is an intriguing molecule and can form intermediary molecules in energy production cycles.

[Supplemental arginine alpha-keto-glutarate is used by body builders at doses of 1.5 grams twice daily ideally in conjunction with the individual’s growth hormone cycle; ideally in the absence of simultaneous calcium intake. When the person’s circulating insulin is relatively quiescent this supplement increases human growth hormone levels. A 2020 report suggested that alpha-keto-glutarate is one of the demonstrable human longevity molecules.]

gringojay
Reply to  gringojay
September 6, 2021 12:01 pm

Plants perform oxidative phosphorylation that involve iron. In the mitochondrial 1st staging part (Complex I, having 45 separate proteins comprised of 100s of amino acids each) electrons from carbon bound hydrogen goes to an Fe 3+iron-sulphur (Fe-S) cluster(s) & as shuttles the Fe-S initially takes an electron (is “reduced” in ReDox terminology; Fe3+ become Fe2+), then subsequently the Fe-S loses an electron (is “oxidized” in ReDox terminology; Fe2+ become Fe+++).

The issue is that although these Fe-S clusters are usual 7 -14 angstroms distant from one another a few can be 18 angstroms apart [different angstrom spacings give electrons different paths via the quantum tunnels between Fe-S clusters]. When Fe2+ reacts with oxygen it can spin off oxygen in a reactive form (“ROS”) of a super-oxide oxygen (O2*-; signifying it has a single un-paired electron) &, because if the alternative angstrom distances between Fe-S clusters the mitochondrial Complex I is the most common place where free radical oxygen O2*- leaks out.

Different plants in different circumstances naturally make an enzyme (super-oxide dismut-ase) that can eliminate the ROS O2*- super-oxide [we humans walk around with 1-2 % of all the oxygen in our cells in the form of O2*-; coping with around 50 O2*- per cell per second we live]. The complication that can can arise is when some super-oxide O2*- forms some per-oxy-nitrate (ONOO-); because ONOO- can subsequently “nitrate” DNA leading to methyl-ation of some DNA regulatory regions. The key concept is methylated DNA can suppress that DNA’s transcription (activity) level & the Original Post’s wonder worker is a de-methyl-ase that counteracts methyl-ation (apparently in such a way that a plant’s pro-growth regulatory regions of it’s DNA are actively “on” more than otherwise (in part I presume because not getting phase methylated “off” by perfectly natural features of ROS dynamics [ROS perform a natural role as signal molecules] ).

Steve Fitzpatrick
September 6, 2021 10:52 am

From the Article: “Any increase in plant growth must be accompanied by increased carbon acquisition. Indeed, we found that FTO-expressing plants exhibited ~36% higher net photosynthetic efficiency than WT or FTOmut plants in the field”

OK, so modify trees between 30N and 60N in the same way, and start to draw down “excess” atmospheric CO2.

Rich Davis
September 6, 2021 11:01 am

More food with less agricultural land. World population leveling off. Poverty being dramatically reduced. It’s a nightmare scenario. The only way to forestall this is to end the use of fossil fuels!

DocSiders
September 6, 2021 11:02 am

This will put lots of Farmers out of business… unless we make another 100 billion gallons of ethanol from these mega-harvests.

Earthling2
September 6, 2021 11:06 am

There are many improvements (such as this) that can enhance agricultural output, as we have seen the last 75 years with huge improvements made to basic agriculture. However, In third world countries, storage of grains and rice have high losses to rot, molds, insects, vermin etc, due to lack of proper storage. And food waste post cooking is exceedingly high in first world countries, up to 30%-40% of all foods go to waste somewhere along the line. But there is really no food shortage even with nearly 8 billion people on the planet, except for political reasons why some regions starve. There is enough food grown on the planet to feed everyone as it is.

Just think what we will be able to grow when we unleash the ability to irrigate marginal soils and apply fertilizers, when energy is cheap and abundant enough to desalinize sea water. Or vertical green housing and hydroponics. Look what the Dutch have done, mostly below sea level, producing more food per capita than anywhere else on the good Earth. And flowers on top of that. Or the Israeli’s for that matter. This technology will add to long term food security.

Loren C. Wilson
September 6, 2021 11:12 am

Like golden rice, it will be vilified by the misanthropes who don’t have to worry about starvation.

InterestedBystander
Reply to  Loren C. Wilson
September 6, 2021 11:35 am

Much like irradiation of food to keep it fresh in places where refrigeration is scarce. The the house has been available for nearly 100 years but he ignoramus fear mongers have scared the public off of it.

Rud Istvan
September 6, 2021 11:13 am

Paper is paywalled beyond abstract. But I looked up human FTO. Is is an rna demethylase gene associated with obesity and osteoporosis. It apparently makes rice and potatoes ‘obese’.
In this work, a human gene ‘FTO’ is being expressed in plants, so they are most definitely ‘GMO’. Just like golden rice, this will bring ‘green’ controversy.

Gordon A. Dressler
September 6, 2021 11:13 am

Strange how many people have forgotten that Gregor Mendel showed in his 1865 paper Experiments on Plant Hybridization how plants could be “engineered”, on the basis of considerations of dominant and recessive genes, for beneficial purposes.

In a very real sense, GMO’s have been with us since the dawn of human civilization and human “breeding” of crops to produce maximum beneficial yields.

InterestedBystander
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
September 6, 2021 11:37 am

Selective breeding isn’t the same as putting a gene from an unrelated species into another species. For example the frost resistant tomatoes that had a mouse gene inserted into their DNA. Good product that failed because of the fear mongers.

mwhite
September 6, 2021 11:16 am

While environmentalists and food safety critic will probably try to label this improvement yet another variation of “frankenfood”,”

They could just get a genetically modified virus injected into their arms?

David Roger Wells
September 6, 2021 11:27 am

Now we know why the same people who scaremonger about fossil fuels and Co2 scaremonger about GM crops because if we can grow more food using less water land and fertiliser that is another arm of their fanaticism that gets chopped off. Proving beyond reasonable doubt environmentalism is not about conservation its about the promotion of an ideology which demands coercion and servitude to survive. What I fail to understand is how or why they appear unable to comprehend the reality that if we all succumb to their ideology their lives cease to exist as well. Is that their plan that the planet is sovereign and humanity merely by existing poses a threat to that sovereignty and therefore the only solution is to rid the planet of humanity even if that means their demise. Barking mad.

David Roger Wells
September 6, 2021 11:32 am

Politicians are relying on increasing the size of hedgerows and technology to be Net Zero whilst technology is advancing so fast in areas which they care to ignore which invalidate their posturing about Net Zero being necessary to make sure we can grow enough food. What I would like to know is exactly what Net Zero is supposed to achieve as regards temperature climate and weather, I keep asking the questions but I never get an answer. I still don’t know what skills we need to teach our children to stop the climate from changing.

michael hart
September 6, 2021 11:59 am

“Prof. Guifang Jia at Peking University led the research.”

Peking! Hey, well done someone.
Most of us here probably can’t read, write, or understand much spoke Chinese. But standing up for pronunciations of foreign words translated to your mother tongue is nothing to be ashamed of.

Everyone who knows a bit of French also knows that the capitol of France is pronounced “Paree” in their language. But any Frenchman, or woman, who takes offence at Anglophones calling it “Paris” when speaking with other Anglophones will often be given the treatment they deserve.

n.n
September 6, 2021 12:00 pm

A blow to climate whiners (looking for the proverbial pot of secular lucre, “gold”, at the end of the rainbow) and to planned parent/hood fiends (sic) of humanity.

