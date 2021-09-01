Michael E. Mann -screencap from video interview given to Rolling Stone magazine, with "L" hand gesture overlaid. Used under fair use exemption for "commentary or criticism to the public through parody or satire."
Climate Hypocrisy Michael E. Mann Satire

Michael Mann: Carbon Shaming Celebrity Climate Hypocrites is a Big Oil Plot

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
38 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Mann, whenever we point out the private jet traffic jams at climate conferences, or Clown Prince Harry’s latest green PR disaster, its all part of a sinister big oil conspiracy to discredit climate activists, by making them all look like useless hypocrites.

As denying climate change becomes impossible, fossil-fuel interests pivot to ‘carbon shaming’

Aylin Woodward 
Aug. 28, 2021, 11:06 AM

  • Fossil-fuel interests no longer bother denying that climate change is real.
  • So they’ve pivoted to new tactics, including painting climate advocates as hypocrites.
  • Drawing attention to advocates’ non-eco-friendly habits undermines their credibility and distracts from policy changes.

After Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that climate change and mental health are two of the “most important issues facing the world today,” the New York Post threw the words back at him. In a story earlier this week, the Post reported that the “double-talking dilettante” had taken a private plane from Colorado to California.

Sky News and The Times too, have lambasted Harry’s carbon-intensive jetsetting. All three publications are tied to Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation, which previously denied the science of climate change. Murdoch is on the advisory board of Genie Energy, an energy company that invests in oil and gas projects.

London mayor Sadiq Khan, an anti-pollution advocate, got similar treatment from The Sun, another Murdoch-owned publication, for flying 32,000 miles (51,499km) between 2016 and 2019 and purchasing 4.3 million paper towels in a year.

According to Michael Mann, an atmospheric science professor at Pennsylvania State University, these types of stories are part of a larger strategy: Groups that support the continued use of fossil fuels have increasingly begun to point out climate advocates’ seemingly hypocritical behavior, rather than denying that climate change is real. It’s one of many new strategies the fossil-fuel industry has adopted, according to Mann’s latest book “The New Climate War.” 

Mann told Insider that in his view, “2009-2010 was the last hurrah for good old fashioned climate-change denialism.” By 2019, 62% of Americans agreed that climate change was affecting their day-to-day lives.

“It’s beyond not being able to deny the science,” he said. “It’s now a matter of having to deny reality.”

Read more: https://www.businessinsider.com.au/fossil-fuel-interests-target-climate-advocates-personally-2021-8

Anyone else noticed climate activists don’t seem to have a sense of humour? Perhaps that is why some people find it difficult to understand that when we point out the latest carbon outrage perpetrated by our hypocrisy challenged climate heroes, it is not part of some grand conspiracy to make them look silly. We just think its funny.

John Shewchuk
September 1, 2021 6:09 am

Bob Hope tried to warn us about zombie science … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdUbRu4FX8A

Bob Tisdale
Editor
September 1, 2021 6:11 am

Everytime I see his photo I think of Curly from the Three Stooges. I wish I could recall who introduced that thought to me so I could give her of him credit.

Regards,
Bob

Anti-griff
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
September 1, 2021 6:36 am

At least Curly was harmless and funny…don’t insult him.

Jeffery P
September 1, 2021 6:32 am

Progressives eat their own. While shills try to deflect and redirect, the left needs somebody to ostracize, censure and cancel. If they can’t find an opponent, they turn on themselves. The ideologically impure and imperfect can’t get a free ride forever.

Rudi
September 1, 2021 6:34 am

That is exactly what one can expect from someone like MM. Some people think government shall solve problems by force and they are fine with double standards and hypocrisy. A typical view of the Marxist mind. Obviously they do not believe in individual freedom and responsibility. Some of them even think that a society like that in 1984 is what they would like to have, for everyone else, except themselves. They think they will not suffer because they see themselves as servants of the oppressive regime and count on being rewarded for that.

H.R.
Reply to  Rudi
September 1, 2021 7:01 am

History shows that the useful idiots are always the first to be purged. The useful idiots are always so surprised when it happens… because they are idiots.

The Powers That Be determine there are too many clowns and not enough circuses, so the clowns must go.

Abolition Man
Reply to  Rudi
September 1, 2021 7:31 am

Rudi,
Just watched a Project Veritas video about the self-confessed Communist school teacher in Sacramento who gives his students extra credit for attending Antifa rallies! Not only does he have an Antifa flag on display in his classroom, he also has an Ingsoc tattoo on his left (duh) arm!!
He has to be the poster child for those who see 1984 as a training manual, not a cautionary tale! How can someone be accredited as a school teacher and still believe that Communism is anything other than scientismatic slavery!?

Last edited 34 minutes ago by Abolition Man
Mr.
September 1, 2021 6:42 am

Climates are always changing as part of natural evolution.

Man(n)’s propensity for perfidy –
not so much 🤑

2hotel9
September 1, 2021 6:43 am

Funny, Mikee Manni is payed 100% with tax dollars, that means Big Oil in PA is paying his salary.

Anti-griff
September 1, 2021 6:44 am

We live in a time of very benign and favorable climate…when has it been better? The arctic ice…Greenland ice…and Antarctic ice are all normal….there are no unusual storm patterns….the sea level is not alarming…Tony Heller has recently shown a graph of daily temps above 95 F in the USA – these temps have been declining for decades – remarkable. Fight on…but don’t forget to enjoy the climate.

Richard Page
September 1, 2021 6:47 am

Paranoid, delusional conspiracy theorist. Why is Mann being given a platform to spout this inane drivel?

bill Johnston
Reply to  Richard Page
September 1, 2021 7:28 am

Freedom of speech. First amendment. The corollary is freedom to be perceived as unknowledgeable.

Tony
Reply to  bill Johnston
September 1, 2021 7:58 am

Then why are we,the side who doesn’t believe in all his mumbo jumbo fearmongering lies and delusions being censored?

Curious George
Reply to  Richard Page
September 1, 2021 7:28 am

“It’s now a matter of having to deny reality.”
He lives in an alternative reality.

Peta of Newark
September 1, 2021 6:48 am

How. Is. It. Possible? – to be so dumb & lacking in self-awareness while so full of self-importance

The Very Fact that he ‘needs‘ to come out with this sort of verbiage completely undermines his ‘science’

<shakes head & wanders away muttering the words”This one’s due a very big fall“>

John Bell
September 1, 2021 6:50 am

We should bang the hypocrisy drum much louder, IMO. Really embarrass them…endlessly, until they shut up.

John Garrett
September 1, 2021 6:51 am

Sorry, but I don’t find the hypocrisy in the least bit funny.

It’s disgusting.

One of the first principles of leadership is that one leads from the front. The sleazy bastards like Michael “Piltdown” Mann, “Fat” Albert Gore, Barack Obama, David Attenborough and Leo DiCaprio are the antithesis of that principle.

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Garrett
Phillip Bratby
September 1, 2021 6:53 am

We don’t need to make them all look like useless hypocrites – they are useless hypocrites

M Courtney
September 1, 2021 6:59 am

As denying climate change becomes impossible, fossil-fuel interests pivot to ‘carbon shaming’

But climate change is denied by the actions of the hypocrites.
If they believed what they were saying they would not do it.
That’s denial. It’s quite possible.

Galileo9
September 1, 2021 7:01 am

MM’s “carbon shaming” rant is the equivalent of Greta Thunberg walking past some rubbish on the beach and saying “someone should pick that up!”.

ResourceGuy
September 1, 2021 7:08 am

I guess MM has some flights planned with this elite crew and he needs to do some damage control ahead of time.

Mr.
Reply to  ResourceGuy
September 1, 2021 7:56 am

now you’re pulling the curtain aside

Tom Halla
September 1, 2021 7:10 am

I don’t think they are hypocrites, but elitists. Just as people favoring a Marxist-Leninist political system always envision themselves as part of the Party cadre, and never as a prole.

Raven
September 1, 2021 7:15 am

pivoted” ?

Pretty sure we’ve always laughed at their hypocrisy.

Ron Long
September 1, 2021 7:19 am

I wonder if Mikey Mann ever heard the old adage “don’t start a war throwing rocks if you live in a glass house”? Looks like Aylin Woodward is calling out David M.? Disclaimer: I once worked for CONOCO, and was the recipient of Big Oil Money, thank you very much.

JohnC
September 1, 2021 7:21 am

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-58396975

Mr.
Reply to  JohnC
September 1, 2021 8:04 am

“we have more water vapor in the atmosphere, which is exacerbating . . . hurricanes, floods . . .”

Next paragraph –
“droughts are the biggest threats ”

WTF are they sniffing over there at the BBC?

Ronald Stein
September 1, 2021 7:22 am

Can climate change be the cause on absolutely no hurricanes hitting Florida from 2005 to 2017!

 

The last hurricane to strike New England was Bob in 1991, 30 years ago. As a result, at present, despite modest warming New England is currently experiencing the second longest period in recorded history without a hurricane making landfall in the region.

John the Econ
September 1, 2021 7:28 am

Alinski #4 is a bitch.

stinkerp
September 1, 2021 7:35 am

Is it any surprise that the guy who wrote an algorithm to create hockey sticks out of nothing (even random noise) to demonstrate something that isn’t happening (tree rings supposedly showing 20th century warming) sees dark conspiracies where there are none? He lives in a frightening fantasy world of his own making. It must be hell.

Last edited 33 minutes ago by stinkerp
ResourceGuy
September 1, 2021 7:43 am

He is a perfect fit for Penn State though.

Mr.
Reply to  ResourceGuy
September 1, 2021 8:06 am

State pen?

SteveOh
September 1, 2021 7:44 am

Hypocritical of Michael Mann to state in his book, as quoted in this excellent article, that 2009 & 2010 were the peak years of denying man-made-global-warming, and now 62% of people believe in it. I seem to remember that in November 2009, an unknown whistleblower at the East Anglia University working for Mann and the other top global warming “scientists”, got SO FED UP with their fudging and lying about the numbers, that he released 10,000 emails of theirs……proving that they LIED about the warming numbers, in MANY ways.

philincalifornia
September 1, 2021 7:51 am

Where’s his data? Oh no, the nitwit is so careless that he lost another set of homework? The dog ate it AGAIN ?

I skimmed and then searched the article for:

Chevron – no matches
BP – no matches
Shell – 1 match, the compulsive liar calling it a shell game

Then I gave up

SteveOh
Reply to  philincalifornia
September 1, 2021 8:03 am

He’s too busy “hiding the decline” again !! And he’s probably inventing a new “nature trick” to fudge the numbers. This guy Michael Mann should NOT be paid by Penn State. What’s wrong with the top Admin fools there ?

fretslider
September 1, 2021 7:54 am

“its all part of a sinister big oil conspiracy to discredit climate activists, by making them all look like useless hypocrites.”

By Jove, Mann really has lost touch with the footsoldiers. It isn’t big oil, it’s the ‘world we live in’….

One of Extinction Rebellion’s (XR) founders has admitted that she drives a diesel car

Defending her actions, XR volunteer and City recruiter Jonathan Tassell said that “We are all hypocrites, we are in a system” as he claimed that he could not afford solar power.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/08/23/extinction-rebellion-founder-admits-drives-diesel-car/

Bradbrook has previously been criticised for flying 11,000 miles to Costa Rica in 2016 for a holiday. She claimed that she flew to the island because of a health issue which could not be treated in the UK.

The treatment needed? Ibogaine and ayahuasca. Apparently, Bradbrooke claims ” I had a conversation with my left and right brain” 

Er, right.

Mann really is a dinosaur, isn’t he! I doubt he can get down with the kids anymore.
.

Last edited 13 minutes ago by fretslider
Bruce Cobb
September 1, 2021 7:57 am

Either LiarMann either just doesn’t get it, or is being disingenuous (probably the latter). First of all, Skeptics/Climate Realists have always pointed out the cereal hypocrisy of Climate Bigwigs, which is a fact, not a “tactic”. It is like pointing out LiarMann’s outrageous and continual lies. Secondly, “carbon shaming” is a favorite tactic of the Climate Taliban, not Skeptics/Climate Realists, since we don’t give a hootenany about so-called “carbon”. Indeed, CO2’s only “crime” is to support all life, and its increase is 100% a good thing.

Bernie
September 1, 2021 8:09 am

The hypocrisy is really the biggest piece of circumstantial evidence of the politics in science. That even the people who most staunchly say it’s an emergency don’t really believe it enough to change their own behaviour.

