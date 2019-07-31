A-list Google Private Jet and Megayacht Climate Summit

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Google is hosting a three day climate summit packed with A-list activists arriving by mega yacht and private jet.
A-listers flock to Google summit in private jets, mega yachts to talk climate change
By Emily Smith and Ebony Bowden
July 30, 2019
The world’s rich and famous have flocked to a posh Italian resort to talk about saving Mother Earth — but they sure are punishing her in the process.
The billionaire creators of Google have invited a who’s who of A-list names— including former President Barack Obama, Prince Harry, Leonardo DiCaprio and Katy Perry — to the Sicilian seaside for a mega-party they’ve dubbed Google Camp.
The three-day event will focus on fighting climate change — though it’s unknown how much time the attendees will spend discussing their own effect on the environment, such as the scores of private jets they arrived in and the mega yachts many have been staying on.
“Everything is about global warming, that is the major topic this year,” a source told The Post.
Their three-day summer camp will cost the tech giant some $20 million, sources said.
I’d love to be a witness to what happens at that climate “conference”. But I somehow doubt the topic of conversation will be their personal carbon footprints, unless they decide to start comparing the size of their private jets.
I’ll start taking AGW seriously when these people do. Until then…
It’s disappointing to see how political bias has enabled otherwise smart people at Google to be so thoroughly fooled by the climate science deception perpetuated by the IPCC in its pursuit of the policy goals of the UNFCCC which are openly hostile to the economic system that enabled a company like Google to exist in the first place.
Oh no. The elites regard depriving oneself to fight climate change the same way the ancient Romans regarded chastity, a virtue admired in others.
They are the chosen ones, after all, and the peons can deprive themselves due to the higher prices for energy “to save the planet”. They are the chosen ones, remember.
Have they invited Just-incompetent Trudeau. He could tell them where to buy the “paper like drink box bottle water sort of thing” that he uses in his fight against plastic straws.
A good time was had by all.
They’ve mistaken their virtue signal for their left turn signal.
What a bunch of pompous scum bags.
Do as I say, not as I do.
Camp Google has one ulterior purpose in the minds of Sergey Brin and Larry Page…
Prevent a possible US government’s anti-trust breakup of Alphabet (Google’s parent company) by currying influence within Democratic and Liberal circles.
Left and right nuts, Elizabeth Warren and Donald Trump both attack Google as being too big, too much influence. Brin and Page both know that if they’ve got Obama and a host of “A-list” Leftists in their corner, nothing will happen in DC, London, or Brussels.
Climate change has nothing to do with climate… once again… it’s just a vehicle for Billionaire’s to exert influence, gain power, and get richer.
Do as i say, not as I do. Phonies and hypocrites
To be cynical, Microsoft was apolitical in the mid-1990’s, until it was hit with an antitrust suit by the Clinton administration. After that incident, Bill Gates suddenly grew a social conscience.
I’d bet a carbon-credit that 97% of the yacht owners also flew on a jet to the ‘event’.
From the article: “Leonardo DiCaprio (NASA/Goddard)”
I thought that was funny that the credit went to NASA/Goddard for a picture of Leonardo. He’s in the NASA photo archive, is he?
And then they spent $20 million on this three-day event! I would love to see an itemized list of those expences.
I wonder if they invited Greta? I seem to have misplaced my invitation.
A private jet go go where you will.
Stay free at a very exclusive and expensive resort, just because.
Rub elbows with the rich, famous and powerful.
I could get used to that.