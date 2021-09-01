Book Review

“Walrus Facts and Myths – A Science Summary for All Ages”

2 hours ago
Kip Hansen
7 Comments

Book Review by Kip Hansen – 1 September 2021

If you have more than one walrus, do you say “Two walruses”?  Or is it like hippopotamus for which the plural is hippopotami?   Or should you just play it safe and not chance the plural at all?  Life is full of chancy choices all of which risk making one appear ignorant, uneducated or just plain silly.

Rejoice!  The inestimable and wonderful  Dr. Susan Crockford rides to your rescue with her latest book:  “Walrus Facts and Myths – A Science Summary for All Ages”.   Available at your favorite online book store. [ here and for our Canadian readers, here ]

No, that’s not a picture of me, that is a male walrus with the rough skin bumps common only to the male walrus – bumps which are called “bosses”.   Just one of the wondrous and sometimes wacky facts you, your kids and your grand-kids will be able to learn while reading this marvelous little book.  Just 36 fact filled pages, many with great photographs of walruses (yes, it is either “walrus” or “walruses”, but never “walri”).  

This new book is the second in Susan Crockford’s Facts and Myths series – the first was “Polar Bear Facts and Myths – A Science Summary for All Ages”.   As the walrus and the polar bear share much the same range, you will find some photographs of walruses and polar bears interacting. 

Crockford’s facts-and-myths format makes it easy and clear reading for younger readers and will help clear up common misconceptions about these interesting animals.  It is just as informative for adults – a book to pick up for a quick learning experience – all at once or one fact at a time.

My favorite editor shared my advance review copy and remarked: 

“A most interesting and pleasing book! I like the approach of myth vs fact … Easy to read, digest and learn from.” 

And it is that.  Put a copy out on your coffee table. Buy a hard copy for your children to read and re-read, so they can pick it up in a spare inquisitive moment. Donate a copy to your kid’s elementary or junior high school.

Thanks to Dr. Crockford for yet another strictly-scientifically-correct nature-related book – I’m already looking forward to the next in the series! I recommend this book to all of you. 

# # # # #

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Oldseadog
September 1, 2021 7:27 am

Once again only Amazon? I will do without rather than use them.
In UK, Blackwell’s sold the Polar Bear one, although it is out of stock at present, so I guess the Walrus one will be available from them in due course.

1
Reply
John Tillman
September 1, 2021 7:27 am

The “-us” ending is derived totally differently for the marine and semiaquatic mammals. So it’s “walruses” and either “hippopotami” or “hippopotamuses”. Since it’s from Greek, most correct would be “hippopotamos” (“horse of the river”) and “hippopotamoi”. But it came to English via Latin.

“Walrus” is Germanic, most likely from Old Norse for “whale horse”, entering English via Dutch.

Last edited 39 minutes ago by John Tillman
0
Reply
ScarletMacaw
September 1, 2021 7:34 am

More importantly, is the plural of bigfoot “bigfeet” or “bigfoots”?

1
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  ScarletMacaw
September 1, 2021 7:37 am

Either. But for the Indian tribe, it’s Blackfoots and the Russian Su-25 attack plane, Frogfoots.

0
Reply
B Clarke
Reply to  ScarletMacaw
September 1, 2021 7:55 am

I thought it was a big myth.

0
Reply
B Clarke
September 1, 2021 7:50 am

Steam hissing out from under his hood, a Walrus pulls his convertible into a service station…

The service station attendant looks over and says “looks like you’ve blown a seal”

“No I haven’t,” says the Walrus, “I’ve just finished an ice-cream.”

1
Reply
H.R.
September 1, 2021 7:56 am

The next book in the series should be Arctic Penguins – Facts and Myths.

Okay, everyone here gets that little joke, but with the current state of public school education indoctrination and misinformation, Dr. Crockford may just have to write such a (short!) book.

It wouldn’t surprise me a bit to find that some kids believe there are penguins at the North Pole.


I’m pretty much up to speed on Polar Bears, but not so much on walruses. I’ll have to check out a copy.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Book Review

Climate book shelf

4 months ago
Charles Rotter
Book Review

Unsettled, Steven Koonin’s new book

4 months ago
Andy May
Book Review

It’s Here: Morano’s New book: ‘Green Fraud: Why The Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think’ – Foreword By Mark Steyn – Arrives March 23

5 months ago
Charles Rotter
Book Review

A Critique of Bill Gates’ New Book

7 months ago
Andy May

You Missed

Climate Hypocrisy Michael E. Mann Satire

Michael Mann: Carbon Shaming Celebrity Climate Hypocrites is a Big Oil Plot

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Book Review

“Walrus Facts and Myths – A Science Summary for All Ages”

2 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Climate Economics

AFR: The $30 Trillion Required to Decarbonise the Planet is a Great Investment Opportunity

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Hurricane Ida and Global Warming: Unsupported Claims

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: