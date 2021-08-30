Freshly printed money being inspected. Source MoneyFactory.gov
Aussie Coal Miners Demand Compensation for when Net Zero 2050 is Declared

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
24 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Coal miners are demanding handouts when the $50 billion / year export earning pits are closed, coal plants are receiving handouts to stay open, to stabilise the grid, renewable operators are demanding handouts and special treatment to build more renewables. One question nobody is asking, where is all the money supposed to come from?

‘We don’t want to be collateral damage’: Coal country concerns grow as climate reality hits

By Maeve McGregor
August 30, 2021 — 5.00am

For more than 25 years, Mark Richards worked at the coal-fired Hazelwood Power Station in Victoria’s Latrobe Valley until it closed in 2017.

Mr Richards said the majority of his co-workers, family and friends acknowledged the reality of climate change. However, they also feared that they increasingly would be saddled with the “heavy lifting” for climate change through job losses and economic sacrifice.

The survey of 15,000 Australians, commissioned by environment organisation the Australian Conservation Foundation, was conducted by research company YouGov in July to shed light on whether voters believe Australia should do more to reduce carbon emissions.

The results suggest Australians overwhelmingly believe the federal government is doing too little to address climate change.

Mr Richards said federal and state governments needed to ensure “genuine replacement industries” existed for people who would lose their jobs as a result of coal-fired power station and mine closures.

“We need bipartisan support for climate change policy which includes factoring in jobs for communities who have had their livelihoods displaced by climate change,” he said.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/environment/climate-change/we-don-t-want-to-be-collateral-damage-coal-country-concerns-grow-as-climate-reality-hits-20210829-p58mvw.html

Only an economic illiterate could think Australia, right now, could afford to abruptly shut down coal. At 11% of export earnings, coal is a major pillar of the export earnings which are keeping our currency afloat.

So why would globalists want so badly to damage Australia’s export earnings?

The answer in my opinion is very simple – its a smash and grab raid, on Australia’s mineral wealth.

Australia produces 37% of the world’s iron ore, more than double our nearest rival Brazil.

Iron ore is currently very expensive, down from its July high, but still near the top of historical price ranges. Part of the reason China is so interested in Afghanistan, is Afghanistan has one of the few large untapped iron ore deposits in the world, and for China this glittering pile of mineral wealth is just over the border. But to say China is having big difficulties exploiting Afghanistan’s iron ore resources would be an understatement.

Smashing Australia’s coal industry might be a more immediate path to lowering the global price of iron ore.

First, smashing coal exports could destabilise Australia’s currency, driving down the real value of Aussie miners’ wages.

Second the collapse of the Aussie coal export industry would release a significant number of skilled coal miners on to the market, who would compete with workers currently in the iron ore and other mining industries, further driving down mining wages.

Thirdly if government resource revenues are disrupted, Australia could have more trouble servicing foreign owned public debt – especially with everyone involved demanding more handouts from the Australian Government. Distressed debtor countries are more willing to make sacrifices, like cutting very favourable deals with foreign mining companies, in exchange for debt renegotiation.

Of course, if renewables advocates succeed in building a green hydrogen export business or whatever to rival Australia’s coal exports, that would completely change the dynamic. But so far this is all talk. The renewables industry is apparently expecting the Aussie government foster the industry, which once you translate the PR gibberish probably means they want even more handouts.

Mr.
August 30, 2021 6:13 pm

Why wouldn’t the coal miners union just get investments to buy out the coal mines owners, and make all the coal miners shareholders?

They’d be making big buck$ for ever more.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Mr.
August 30, 2021 8:08 pm

the Marxists want to drive the capitalists to bankruptcy then seize all the energy assets under State central control. Coals companies are being played straight out of Atlas Shrugged.
That novel,like 1984 where the dystopian outcome is already set, is being used as an instruction manual for the Marxists on how to get to Ingsoc and Big Brother.

And just the Communist Chinese, the Marxists once in total control really won’;t care one iota about emissions. Climate change really is nothing but the Marxist’s Trojan Horse.

Tom Halla
August 30, 2021 6:16 pm

Most of the greens are socialists, who understand economics about as well as my cat understands doorknobs.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 30, 2021 7:25 pm

Now, now, let’s not insult cats!

As an aside, I did come across one cat that had learned to jump up on the porch windowsill and press the doorbell to be let in…

nicholas tesdorf
August 30, 2021 6:38 pm

Here we go with handouts all around, Wind Turbines, Solar Plants, Coal powered generators, Gas powered generators, coal miners, coal mines, electric cars, there is not any end to the widening largesse and you, yes, you the taxpayer will be paying for all of it. All of it is for an unproven theory that CO2 is controlling weather and not the reverse.

Thomas Gasloli
August 30, 2021 6:40 pm

Well, as Maggie Thatcher said, “socialism is a lot of fun until you run out of other people’s money”.

Out elites are trying to see how quickly they can make them happen.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
August 30, 2021 7:26 pm

But these days, you can apparently just keep printing money anyway. The bill never comes due according to modern monetary theory.

Ian Smith
August 30, 2021 7:08 pm

People who have invested time and money in degrees, training, certification and equipment in roles for the mining, oil and gas should all be due compensation.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Ian Smith
August 30, 2021 7:15 pm

I completely understand and sympathise with this view, what I’m commenting on is the idiocy which has led to this ridiculous situation.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Ian Smith
August 30, 2021 7:28 pm

Nah. We’re going to be mining resources for a good long time, despite what some people like to imagine.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
August 30, 2021 7:32 pm

Yes, but I’m sympathetic to people whose lives are stuffed up by the government for no good reason demanding some comeback. Of course, much better if the government stopped messing up people’s lives.

Lrp
Reply to  Eric Worrall
August 30, 2021 7:58 pm

Maybe they should put up a real fight instead of sticking out their hand for government handouts. It’s too common these days in Australia for people, too many of them, to ask for government handouts and to conveniently forget that they’re asking for other people’s money.

Dennis
Reply to  Lrp
August 30, 2021 8:20 pm

And the growing army of public servants, now referred to as government employees, claim they too pay taxes, and they do, but the taxes they pay are a return of private sector taxpayer’s monies used to pay public servants to government account.

Effectively public servants, and including the ones that have meaningful jobs, are supported and the tax they pay adds nothing to new revenue.

Zig Zag Wanderer
August 30, 2021 7:22 pm

One question nobody is asking, where is all the money supposed to come from?

I can’t help feeling that a mirror would come in handy at this point…

Dennis
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
August 30, 2021 8:21 pm

If it could reflect through the smokescreens.

Jeff Alberts
August 30, 2021 7:38 pm

First, second, and thirdly? You know that sort of lackadaisical wording can cause the universe to pop out of existence, don’t you?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Jeff Alberts
August 30, 2021 8:26 pm

If the universe can cope with the sentence structure of live Biden videos, I’m pretty sure it can cope with my use of grammar 😉

markl
August 30, 2021 7:44 pm

In an era where people demand compensation for living why not?

Dennis
Reply to  markl
August 30, 2021 8:22 pm

No, Centrelink clients are paid a “wage”, I have heard reference to “pay day”.

I wonder how many think about where the money came from, meaning private sector free enterprise taxpayers?

Izaak Walton
August 30, 2021 7:49 pm

That is a fairly far-fetched and impressive conspiracy theory. If I have it correct, Chinese steel makers are deliberately engaged in fostering mistaken beliefs in climate change in the Australian population to get them to shut down coal mines thus causing coal miners to go and work mining iron instead thus reducing wages and the price of iron (despite the fact that the price is set internationally by global demand not local wages).

I can’t help but think if Chinese steel makers are smart enough to pull that off they would be smart enough to find a lot of simpler ways to increase profits, starting with increasing prices for example.

Dennis
Reply to  Izaak Walton
August 30, 2021 8:24 pm

Meanwhile in China, and other countries receiving foreign aid from that “developing nation”, coal fired power stations continue to be constructed and commissioned and “emissions” increase from China alone by a lot more than the total emissions from Australia every year.

Climate hoax?

Mark Kaiser
August 30, 2021 8:01 pm

One question nobody is asking, where is all the money supposed to come from?

Remember enough handouts = Communism. The end goal.

Dennis
Reply to  Mark Kaiser
August 30, 2021 8:27 pm

Yes, like the USSR Communists and fellow travellers in China, after watching the increasing wealth of the USA and other free enterprise system economy nations the Communists decided to allow free enterprise, but controlled and managed, only comrades need apply to participate.

Waza
August 30, 2021 8:32 pm

Supply and demand.
If Australia’s main coal buyers China, Japan, Korea, India and Taiwan decide not to buy. What will they use? Uranium? thorium?
Guess what we have both.

