Six States Provide 55% of US Primary Energy… (And Federal Oil & Gas Leasing to Resume!)

2 hours ago
David Middleton
Guest “Two posts for the price of one” by David Middleton

AUGUST 31, 2021
Six U.S. states accounted for over half of the primary energy produced in 2019

In 2019, the top six primary energy-producing states—Texas, Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and North Dakota—accounted for 55 quadrillion British thermal units (quads), or 55% of all of the primary energy produced in the United States. In 2000, these six states had accounted for 39% of the nation’s primary energy production, indicating that primary energy production has become more concentrated to the top producing states.

Primary energy production in the United States grew 40% from 2009 to 2019, driven largely by increased crude oil and natural gas production in Texas, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, and North Dakota. During that period, advances in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling made drilling for previously inaccessible crude oil and natural gas more economical in the United States. Between 2009 and 2019, production of primary energy more than doubled in Texas and Oklahoma, more than tripled in Pennsylvania, and more than quadrupled in North Dakota.

[…]

EIA
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, State Energy Data System
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, State Energy Data System

A fairly significant portion of the oil production from “rest of United States” comes from the Federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico, produced by companies mostly in Texas and, to a much lesser extent, in Louisiana.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook, November 2019

So, Texas is a significantly bigger energy producer than portrayed in the EIA graphs.

Speaking of the Gulf of Mexico…

News Flash!

Biden administration takes step to resume drilling auctions in setback to climate agenda
By Nichola Groom 08/31/21

Aug 31 (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled more than 700,000 acres it plans to auction to oil and gas drillers as it seeks to comply with a U.S. federal court order directing the government to resume its leasing program.

The move represents a setback for Democratic President Joe Biden’s plans to fight climate change, which included a campaign vow to end new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters.

Biden had paused drilling auctions after taking office in January pending an analysis of their impacts on the environment and value to taxpayers.

In June, however, a federal judge in Louisiana ordered a resumption of auctions, saying the government was required by law to offer acreage to the oil and gas industry.

[…]

The Interior Department was expected to unveil details for an offshore auction in the Gulf of Mexico later on Tuesday.

Reuters

“Later on Tuesday”…

BOEM Updates Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 257 Record of Decision

Release Date 08/31/2021

As follow up to the Department of the Interior’s announcement on August 24, BOEM has posted an updated Record of Decision (ROD) for Lease Sale 257 (LS 257) to its website.

The Department has determined to move forward with the process for Gulf of Mexico (GOM) Lease Sale 257, consistent with the Secretary’s authorities and discretion under applicable law.

This ROD identifies BOEM’s selected alternative (i.e., Alternative A) for proposed LS 257, which is analyzed in the Gulf of Mexico OCS Lease Sale:  Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement 2018 (2018 GOM Supplemental EIS).  Alternative A allows for a proposed GOM regionwide lease sale encompassing all three planning areas:  Western Planning Area (WPA); Central Planning Area (CPA); and a small portion of the Eastern Planning Area (EPA) not under congressional moratorium. 

As stated in the Department of the Interior’s announcement, BOEM expects a Final Notice of Sale for LS 257 to publish in September, with a lease sale to follow in the fall of this year.

For more information, including a copy of the ROD, please go to https://www.boem.gov/environment/environmental-assessment/nepa-activities-gulf-mexico.

— BOEM —

The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is responsible for America’s offshore energy and mineral resources. The bureau promotes energy independence, environmental protection and economic development through responsible, science-based management of energy and mineral resources on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf.

BOEM

As nearly as I can tell, the regular March Gulf of Mexico lease sale will be back on in 2022.

Returning to the actual topic of this post…

Fun With Statistics!

Energy/Population

States with 15% of the population, produce 55% of the primary energy with 7 times the productivity of the 44 other states…

2020 Census% of USEnergy (Quads)Pop/Quad
6 Energy States49,266,36315%55       895,752
44 Other States285,477,93685%45    6,343,954
50 US States334,744,299

Energy/Politics

Unsurprisingly, the energy producing states are overwhelmingly Republican…

US SenateUS House20162020
RDRDTrump/CommieTrump/Commie
6 Energy States10241227657
44 Other States4048171198019
Tom Halla
August 31, 2021 6:10 pm

California and New York should have contributed more, given geology, but the State governments are crazy even for Democrats.

1
Reply
Sweet Old Bob
August 31, 2021 6:24 pm

Griff to set up a Go Fund Me Pacifier account ?
😉

1
Reply
commieBob
August 31, 2021 6:36 pm

In June, however, a federal judge in Louisiana ordered a resumption of auctions, saying the government was required by law to offer acreage to the oil and gas industry.

So, why doesn’t Biden just change the law? This sounds like the, “I couldn’t help it, the judge made me do it” excuse. Well, OK, if OPEC won’t increase its output, I guess we’ll just have to get a judge to force us to drill for our own.

My brain is boggling. I need a nice glass of wine.

2
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  commieBob
August 31, 2021 7:06 pm

JB is more likely to ignore the courts and do what he wants to do. (See the rent moratorium) Not to say he’ll get his way, but they’ve been putting in liberal judges like they’re going out of style. (As we could only hope)

1
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Spetzer86
August 31, 2021 7:24 pm

Biden can ignore the courts but he can’t ignore the loyal Democrat base. He can not say, “We have to drill for oil because it’s a good idea.” He can’t say, “Hey folks, we actually need fossil fuels.” If he did, I suspect he would be institutionalized and Harris would be the President within 24 hours.

0
Reply
Abolition Man
August 31, 2021 7:00 pm

What a great week the Bai Den Regime is having! After hurriedly surrendering to the Taliban, turning them overnight into the best armed terrorist group in the world by leaving billions of dollars in weapons and equipment, and, probably, hundreds of Americans behind in Afghanistan; our feckless and imcompetent elites must be gnashing their teeth over this news!

How can you crush the middle class when energy is cheap and abundant? Fortunately, the media lapdogs and the corporate owned “health” bureaucracies have hit on Perpetual Covid as the best way to attain the totalitarian control they crave. Why worry about pushing a nonexistent climate apocalypse when you can frighten most people into committing economic suicide and voluntarily taking genetic modifying vexxines that appear to be the primary cause of the ChiCom variants’ rise and rapid spread!?

If the ChiComs were in control of our government, what would they do differently? Probably figure out a way to drive fuel prices higher in spite of renewed exploration and drilling!

1
Reply
markl
August 31, 2021 7:28 pm

Reality will win the battle of AGW. But there is a question of will it win before or after the war.

0
Reply
Kenji
August 31, 2021 7:34 pm

Courts … schwarts … Byedin-Heiress don’t care about courts. They’d just keep appealing and/or ignoring rulings. No … what REALLY changed is the price of gasoline and runaway inflation.

The final tipping point of the last real estate bubble was $5.00/gal. gasoline. The gasoline surcharge fees KILLED the economy and drove unemployment … which drove evictions and rents crashed.

Byedin-Heiress are getting close to that tipping point again with $4.69/gal. cost in my Bay Area suburb.

0
Reply
John F Hultquist
August 31, 2021 7:37 pm

Thanks David, interesting information.
 Almost 6 PAs will fit in one TX.
When I was a kid in PA an uncle was a driller and another ran a dragline.
PA is a great state to be from.

0
Reply
