extreme weather

Extreme Temperatures In England

36 mins ago
Guest Blogger
6 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

AUGUST 27, 2021tags: extreme temperatureExtreme weather

By Paul Homewood

th

Discussion of “extreme temperatures” tends to revolve around highs rather than lows. In a warming world, high temperature extremes will inevitably become more common, just as lows get rarer. But is there any sign that the former will outweigh the latter?

In other words, are temperatures really becoming more extreme?

As far as this country is concerned, we can check out the Central England Temperature series.

ECAD provide a useful tool, which shows the number of days each year when temperatures were either below the 10th or above the 90th percentile since 1900:

image
image

https://www.ecad.eu/utils/showindices.php?vja6445tvtc64ahlbfhkdv5iog

As we would expect, the number of warm days has increased, and the number of cold ones declined.

When we add the two together, we find that if anything the trend has declined since 1900. The most extreme year was, by the way, 1947, with 1919 in second place:

image

Somehow, I doubt whether the Met Office will tell you this!

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Coach Springer
August 28, 2021 6:06 am

Probably could have been described more clearly.

0
Reply
Ron Long
August 28, 2021 6:06 am

The only thing that will convince the CAGW crowd that we can escape a burning hell on earth is the onset of the next Ice Age, wait for it.

1
Reply
rbabcock
August 28, 2021 6:09 am

Probably the best thing is this data has been in the public for so long it can’t be fudged like all the other temperature data with the exception of the UAH datasets.

0
Reply
Derg
August 28, 2021 6:29 am

Warm is good. Cold is bad.

0
Reply
Mr.
August 28, 2021 6:31 am

The thing to note about historical “extreme” cold or hot weather spells is that back then, clothing and housing wasn’t nearly as appropriate or comfortable as we enjoy today.

If we could get our forebears’ take on how current generations respond to inclement weather spells, they’d probably say –
“PUSSIES!”

0
Reply
Beagle
August 28, 2021 6:33 am

I saw a BBC description of extreme heat and they said 25 to 28 deg C for 3 or more consecutive days is extreme. I don’t know what they would call 29 deg C.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

extreme weather hurricanes

Bastardi Comments on Hurricane Henri

6 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Communications extreme weather

Does Climate Change Cause Extreme Weather Now? Here’s a Scorcher of a Reality Check

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
extreme weather

Hot Air Coming From IPCC At Tropical Storm Levels: Typhoons Trending Down Since 1951

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
extreme weather

July 2021 A Month Of Extremes? The Archives Say Otherwise

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

extreme weather

Extreme Temperatures In England

36 mins ago
Guest Blogger
Snow

Silent Summer: August Snowfall In Austria, With More Forecast To Come Over Coming Days. “Winter Feeling”

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Opinion

Ipsos MORI: UK Climate Change Concern at a Near Record High

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Lawsuits

CLINTEL goes to court

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: