Hydrogen: UK government sees future in low-carbon fuel – but what’s the reality?

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Tom Baxter, University of Aberdeen

The UK’s long-awaited hydrogen strategy has set out the government’s plans for “a world-leading hydrogen economy” that it says would generate £900 million (US$1.2 million) and create over 9,000 jobs by 2030, “potentially rising to 100,000 jobs and £13 billion by 2050”.

The strategy document argues that hydrogen could be used in place of fossil fuels in homes and industries which are currently responsible for significant CO₂ emissions, such as chemical manufacturing and heavy transport, which includes the delivery of goods by shipping, lorries and trains. The government also envisages that many of the new jobs producing and using “low-carbon hydrogen” will benefit “UK companies and workers across our industrial heartlands.”

On the face of it, this vision of a low-carbon future in some of the most difficult to decarbonise niches of the economy sounds like good news. But is it? And are there other options for delivering net zero that will be better for the public?

Let’s examine some of the claims.

A heated debate

The government prefers what it calls “a twin track approach”, meaning both blue and green hydrogen will be used to phase out fossil fuels. Blue hydrogen fuel is produced from natural gas – a fossil fuel which currently provides most of the UK’s water and space heating – but the CO₂ that would usually be emitted is captured and stored underground.

Read more: Blue hydrogen – what is it, and should it replace natural gas?

A recent report cast doubt on the green credentials of blue hydrogen, though. The research suggested that, because of methane emissions throughout the supply chain, blue hydrogen may actually be 20% worse for the climate than simply burning natural gas for heat and power. It doesn’t appear that the government’s strategy has recognised these issues or explained how they might be avoided.

Green hydrogen meanwhile is produced by splitting water molecules using electricity. A lot of energy is lost in this process, and so on average, the cost of hydrogen per kilowatt-hour (kWh) will be greater than the electricity it is derived from.

Is green hydrogen a better option for UK households than electrifying the heating system with heat pumps in homes? Green hydrogen bills are likely to be three to five times higher than this alternative. That’s because heat pumps take 1 kWh of electricity and convert it to around 3 kWh of heat, whereas green hydrogen takes 1 kWh of electricity and converts it to around 0.6 kWh of heat.

The strategy also proposes blending natural gas supplies to home central heating systems with 20% blue or green hydrogen. This, it’s reported, will help reduce CO₂ emissions from heating by 7%. No bad thing, but are there better ways to use that blue or green hydrogen?

Around 1 kg of hydrogen blended into the natural gas supplying a boiler could save 6 kg of CO₂. The UK currently produces around 700,000 tonnes of grey hydrogen a year, used to make fertiliser production and to remove sulphur from oil. This type of hydrogen is produced from natural gas too, but unlike blue hydrogen, the CO₂ emissions aren’t captured. For every kg of grey hydrogen produced, the resulting emissions are around 9kg. So roughly, grey hydrogen produces six million tonnes of CO₂ annually. Would it not be better for the UK to use that blue or green hydrogen to replace current grey hydrogen production than using it less effectively in blends with natural gas?

The strategy claims that hydrogen could be providing between 20% and 35% of the UK’s energy by 2050. That is at odds with the Climate Change Committee – a body of experts which advises the government on climate policy. In their most recent carbon budget, which projected UK progress towards net zero emissions in the 2030s, their main pathway forecast around 14% of total energy demand being satisfied by hydrogen by 2050.

By comparison, the EU’s modelled pathways for reaching net zero by 2050 range from zero hydrogen use to 23%, with the average around 12%. Even industry projections like Shell’s forecast only 2% hydrogen use by 2050. The upper range of the UK government’s projected hydrogen use in 2050 lacks credibility, in my opinion.

Then there are influential groups lobbying parliament on behalf of hydrogen, such as the Hydrogen Taskforce, which represents members with a vested interest in the fuel who are set to receive a significant amount of business from this strategy. But is what is good for business good for UK consumers and taxpayers?

The UK government has failed to provide comparative evidence that hydrogen is a preferred net-zero route in many applications. Only by comparing the paths to net zero in a way that considers the complete life cycle of hydrogen fuel, quantifying the impacts on people, profit and the environment can the case for hydrogen be made accurately. That evidence is lacking in this strategy.

Tom Baxter, Honorary Senior Lecturer in Chemical Engineering, University of Aberdeen

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Chaswarnertoo
August 21, 2021 2:12 am

H2 is a leaky, sneaky, expensive, explosive fuel. Why not add some C atoms to improve it? We could call it gas…..

David Stone CEng
August 21, 2021 2:20 am

I wonder if they have added in the cost of compressing the CO2 to get it underground. along with all the other costs? Old gas wells do not have “zero” pressure, they just don’t produce enough gas to be economic. Blue hydrogen is not a good process and wastes much of the heating value of the LPG used, silly idea really. Electrolysis of water is also pretty difficult and inefficient, the figure in the article od 60% electricity to H2 is too high, but then it sounds good!

alastair gray
Reply to  David Stone CEng
August 21, 2021 2:45 am

UK projected power requirement 300 GW.

Supplied by 40% capacity factor wind turbines with maximum output 10 MW

Which must also during their 40% up time generate enough energy to put into Hydrogen storage at say 50% rfficiency ti power the nation during the 60% of the time when wind turbines dont produce ..

Do the sums and that tells you you need 1200 GW of power.

That is 120,000 big wind turbines .

There are about 10,200 days between now and 2050 . we need to build 10 behemoths every day to be carbon free in 2050 .

This is a monumental impossibility of gargantuan proportions and makes the whole AGW shennanigans the biggest scam ever perpetrated on the world..

Better to rely on flatulent unicorns

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  alastair gray
August 21, 2021 2:48 am

Or frack, then fusion.

griff
Reply to  alastair gray
August 21, 2021 2:56 am

There is already 30GW of offshore wind firmly in the UK development/build pipeline.

to avoid constraint, there will need to be an application for it at times of low demand (overnight, Sunday morning, etc)

Patrick MJD
August 21, 2021 2:27 am

If hydrogen is produced using conventional means then it is hugely not “low carbon”. CH4 is used to create hydrogen. It is actually “lower carbon” intensive to burn CH4. Mindless madness, bit like the window tax.

Mind you BoJo does not have his thinking head on right now.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Patrick MJD
alastair gray
Reply to  Patrick MJD
August 21, 2021 2:46 am

Brains in his bum for what they are. Corbyn would have been better Vote Labour

griff
Reply to  alastair gray
August 21, 2021 2:57 am

There is no scenario in which Corbyn could have been better!

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Patrick MJD
August 21, 2021 2:47 am

Not sure he’s in charge. Seems to be Princess Nut Nut, the history of Art grad.

Patrick MJD
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
August 21, 2021 2:53 am

Oh yes. I think roasted winter nuts are on the BoJo menu.

griff
Reply to  Patrick MJD
August 21, 2021 2:57 am

We’ll see.

both blue hydrogen with CO2 storage and renewably generated green hydrogen will be in first phase/ongoing trials.

Vuk
Reply to  Patrick MJD
August 21, 2021 3:35 am

Boris started with square eggs, strait bananas, graduated to the Thames estuary airport, London garden bridge, Irish sea tunnel, all long forgotten, hopefully his UK Hydrogen City will end up the same way.
There is no end to genius of our ‘tonto Boris’ the Leonardo of 21 century, who couldn’t tie his own shoelaces properly.
https://media.gettyimages.com/photos/london-mayor-boris-johnson-stops-lace-up-his-shoes-after-meeting-with-picture-id471814630

nicholas tesdorf
August 21, 2021 2:35 am

If the use of hydrogen becomes widespread, we can look forward to being entertained by a dense series of James Band scale explosions across the country caused by hydrogen’s unique characteristics.

3
griff
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
August 21, 2021 2:58 am

As I’ve said before, I know a man whose front door was blown off by an exploding oil depot…

fretslider
August 21, 2021 2:41 am

“On the face of it, this vision of a low-carbon future “

Is nuts.

griff
August 21, 2021 2:54 am

I think the blue hydrogen report referenced covered the US industry?

I note this:
‘Green steel’: Swedish company ships first batch made without using coal | Climate change | The Guardian

The UK is intending to replace 20% of natural gas with hydrogen injected into the natural gas grid. This is already being trialled, all UK boilers built after 1996 can cope with this.

If you look at govt documents, all the hydrogen projects are currently research and trials to see best approach.

fretslider
Reply to  griff
August 21, 2021 2:59 am

The best approach is using CH4 for heating, cooking etc

Efficient and affordable

Last edited 43 minutes ago by fretslider
Rusty
Reply to  griff
August 21, 2021 3:26 am

You’ve been told this before, but why listen to a metallurgist?

Hybrit has produced 100 tonnes of steel using a hydrogen reduction process. Worldwide steel production was 1.87 billion tonnes in 2019.

Hybrit plan on ramping their process up to a piddling 1.3 million tonnes. Others are trying too, but they will all fail to get anywhere near the economies of scale from a blast furnace/basic oxygen furnace (BF/BOF) route.

The thermodynamics are against the hydrogen reduction process and there will never be enough hydrogen produced to meet demand for iron and steel making until nuclear fusion is up and running.

Rusty
August 21, 2021 3:03 am

Simply fairy tales. Reality in the way of the laws of physics will put this to bed. It won’t stop the wasting of huge amounts of taxpayers money on it mind you.

zee raja
August 21, 2021 3:10 am

On the face of it, this vision of a low-carbon future in some of the most difficult to decarbonise niches of the economy sounds like good news. But is it? And are there other options for delivering net zero that will be better for the public?

Ron Long
August 21, 2021 3:16 am

First, British L900 million is U$D 1.2 billion (not million), and if you add hydrogen blue/green jobs somewhere else you eliminate methane jobs, and probably not one for one. Natural gas, please, it’s clean enough and produces plant food.

Gregory Woods
August 21, 2021 3:33 am

The government also envisages that many of the new jobs producing and using “low-carbon hydrogen” will benefit “UK companies and workers across our industrial heartlands.”

What is ‘low carbon hydrogen’?

