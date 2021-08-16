Climate Lawsuits

More on Biden Climate-cars: Secretly Negotiated Between "Certain Automakers" and Their "Partners"?

Reposted from Government Accountability and Oversight

Today’s Wall Street Journal editorial “The Electric Vehicle Welfare State: Car makers back the Biden climate agenda in return for subsidies and higher consumer prices” notes, among other things:

Yep:

h/t Elvin Bishop, how long has this been going on? Courtesy of Energy Policy Advocates:

Nope. Longer. A little more about this from when it first got, well, rolling, did manage to slip through:

Vermont’s Attorney General misrepresented the secrecy pact between “certain automakers” and progressive (apologies, ‘certain’) AGs, as a judge in an open records case who reviewed the pact in camera recently made clear:

Which OAG sought to clean up, in a somewhat more illuminating fashion.

Ronald Stein
August 16, 2021 10:10 am

The working poor need workhorse vehicles. Trend setting California’s EV message to America – they’re not for working families!

The executive orders from California Governor Newsom and President Biden desire to have the masses change their lifestyles to live with EV’s, but the messages from the elite California users have been demonstrating that they are being used intermittently and are not the workhorse transportation vehicles for middle class families.

https://www.cfact.org/2021/08/12/the-working-poor-need-workhorse-vehicles/

5
Reply
bigoilbob
August 16, 2021 10:12 am

Reminds me of the unfunded CCS give aways to oil producers….

-7
Reply
In The Real World
August 16, 2021 10:27 am

The world has just been through a pandemic Lockdown , with very little leisure road use , a huge reduction in aircraft flights and traffic has been down by about 80% in a lot of places .

The end result is that it made absolutely no difference to the amount of CO2 in the Atmosphere , which continued its slow natural climb https://gml.noaa.gov/ccgg/trends/
This is because the amount of CO2 produced by people is so small as to be insignificant .

So the whole idea of EVs is just another insanity by the greens to take the maximum amount of money from the Western world to bring about their Global domination dream .https://thenewamerican.com/un-agenda-2030-a-recipe-for-global-socialism/

3
Reply
markl
August 16, 2021 10:52 am

This is just more politics and less science. The manufacturers’ goal is to make money, not save the planet. Wait for the “we don’t have enough raw materials to keep up with the EV demand” along with “consumers can’t afford EVS” and see what happens. It will be automobile manufacturers vs. the eco warriors and those aligned with them. If you think there’s a lot of money behind the green machine just wait for the automobile industry to flex.

0
Reply
