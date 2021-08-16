Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Worst Frosts Hit Brazil Adjusted Away!

Guest Blogger
Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

AUGUST 15, 2021

By Paul Homewood

https://inews.co.uk/news/world/brazil-frosts-and-its-coffee-region-coldest-weather-in-decades-ravages-crop-for-worlds-biggest-producer-1130618

 You will recall this story from 1st August, regarding the coldest weather in decades which has been affecting Brazil for much of July. Strangely the fraudsters at NOAA have decided that last month was warmer than average!

Map showing temperature percentiles for July 2021
Hottest Month? Poppycock!

Despite having no data for much of the country, and most of the data they do have shows it has been a cold month:

And they call it science!

Pamela Matlack-Klein
August 16, 2021 6:04 am

Outrageous! Their noses must be meters long from telling all these porkies!

Serge Wright
August 16, 2021 6:06 am

With the geriatric now running the nursing home they probably figure they can get away with anything.

Scissor
Reply to  Serge Wright
August 16, 2021 6:29 am

So tragic.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Scissor
August 16, 2021 6:44 am

Meanwhile Creepy Dementia Joe and Cackling Karmela are hiding, and Circle-Back PSnarki is on vacation.

Tom Halla
August 16, 2021 6:11 am

Political science?

Bruce Cobb
August 16, 2021 6:20 am

True to form, the Caterwaulers will blame this on the Code Red Climate Catastrophe. Because Carbon Magic.

Phillip Bratby
August 16, 2021 6:27 am

Corruption in high places. They know they can get away with it.

PaulH
August 16, 2021 6:29 am

They are trying to frighten us by threatening the demise of our coffee.

Carlo, Monte
August 16, 2021 6:43 am

Quick! The YADAs are needed PDQ!

2hotel9
August 16, 2021 6:45 am

Nothing new, just more lies from NOAA.

Andy Pattullo
August 16, 2021 6:54 am

We who are lucky enough to inhabit wealthy western democracies now live in a world where what is said has more value and power than what is true. This is done deliberately so that criminal politicians, fraudsters and undemocratic nations can steal what our parents and grand parents built with their bare hands and heroic effort. All of our rights and freedoms will be the first things we lose unless we fight back.

Ron Long
August 16, 2021 6:55 am

I live in west-central Argentina and I remember when the cold air went through on its way to SW Brazil, it was unusually cold for weeks. The track of the cold air can be traced by news of crop failures, which would be a Reality Check.

AGW is Not Science
August 16, 2021 6:57 am

What can you say when supposed “scientific” bodies cannot be trusted? Pathetic.

But what we can expect, I guess, when temperatures are “divined” to be different from what the thermometer said based on what another said kilometers away, because that one gave an answer more suitable for pushing “climate change” propaganda.

griff
August 16, 2021 7:02 am

Well the thing is, this wasn’t a period of extreme cold weather, but a one off ‘freak frost’

freak frosts reported on July 20, when temperatures dropped to freezing levels in minutes…’.

Frosts are not unusual in July in the Bazil coffee region… the sudden onset and drop to minus 1.2 was unusual.

so the average monthly temperatures for Brazil wouldn’t have been severely impacted by this one off event, would they? And what about Argentina: unusually warm in July in the North!

Scissor
Reply to  griff
August 16, 2021 7:07 am

Give up the lies. See Ron Long’s comment above.

TheFinalNail
August 16, 2021 7:09 am

The first map shows temperature anomalies relative to the 20th Century July average; the second shows them relative to the warmer 1981-2010 July average. That’s why the colours on the maps don’t match up. Why NOAA do this I don’t know.

The author says the second map shows that Brazil had “a cold month” in July. However, you can see that large areas of north and east Brazil were warmer than the 1981-2020 average. Of the 33 or so grid squares I count in or touching on Brazil, 14 show warmer than average temperatures, 12 show cooler than average (including the coffee region mentioned) and 7 have insufficient coverage. Overall it is not surprising that this would make much of Brazil slightly warmer than average in July, based on a 20th century anomaly base.

UAH use a warmer-still 1990-2020 anomaly base and they determined that Brazil (or the lower troposphere above it at any rate) was pretty close to the 1990-2020 July average this year. The only exception is right over the coffee region. Again, that’s pretty consistent with the NOAA data. It’s confusing, but when the different base periods are taken into account the mystery kind of vanishes.

