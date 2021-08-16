Worst Frosts Hit Brazil Adjusted Away!

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT
AUGUST 15, 2021
By Paul Homewood
https://inews.co.uk/news/world/brazil-frosts-and-its-coffee-region-coldest-weather-in-decades-ravages-crop-for-worlds-biggest-producer-1130618
You will recall this story from 1st August, regarding the coldest weather in decades which has been affecting Brazil for much of July. Strangely the fraudsters at NOAA have decided that last month was warmer than average!
Despite having no data for much of the country, and most of the data they do have shows it has been a cold month:
And they call it science!