Worst Frosts Hit Brazil Adjusted Away!

AUGUST 15, 2021

By Paul Homewood

https://inews.co.uk/news/world/brazil-frosts-and-its-coffee-region-coldest-weather-in-decades-ravages-crop-for-worlds-biggest-producer-1130618

You will recall this story from 1st August, regarding the coldest weather in decades which has been affecting Brazil for much of July. Strangely the fraudsters at NOAA have decided that last month was warmer than average!

Despite having no data for much of the country, and most of the data they do have shows it has been a cold month:

And they call it science!

