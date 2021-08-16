Bad science IPCC AR6

Another Round Of Anti-Science From The IPCC

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
43 Comments

From the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

What with the ongoing catastrophe in Afghanistan and the earthquake in Haiti, among other news, you may have failed to notice that the IPCC came out on Monday with substantial parts of its long-awaited Sixth Assessment Report on the state of the world’s climate. This is the first such assessment issued by the IPCC since 2014. The most important piece is the so-called “Summary for Policymakers,” (SPM), a 41 page section that is the only part that anyone ever reads.

The IPCC attempts to cloak itself in the mantle of “science,” but its real mission is to attempt to scare the bejeezus out of everyone to get the world to cede more power to the UN. Beginning with its Third Assessment Report in 2001, the lead technique for the IPCC to generate fear has been the iconic “hockey stick” graph, supposedly showing that world temperatures have suddenly shot up dramatically in the last 100 or so years, purportedly due to human influences. The 2001 Third Assessment Report thus prominently featured the famous Hockey Stick graph, derived from the work of Michael Mann and other authors. Here is that graph from the 2001 Report:

Manns-hockey-stick.gif

As longtime readers here know, the Hockey Stick was then demolished by the work of Canadian mathematician Stephen McIntyre through his work at his website Climate Audit. The main issue was that the temperature “proxies” that had been used to create the “shaft” of the Hockey Stick, particularly various tree ring series, could not be shown to have any close relationship to actual temperatures; and moreover, there were strong reasons from many sources to think that the Medieval Warm Period (approximately 1000 – 1300 AD) had been warmer than the present.

And then came the ClimateGate emails of 2009. From my post of February 22, 2018:

The coup de grace for the Hockey Stick graph came with the so-called Climategate emails, released in 2009. These were emails between and among many of the main promoters of the climate scare (dubbed by McIntyre the “Hockey Team”). Included in the Climategate releases were emails relating specifically to the methodology of how the graph was created. From the emails, skeptical researchers . . . discovered that the graph’s creators had truncated inconvenient data in order to get the desired depiction.

One particular series that had gone into creation of the Hockey Stick had come from a guy named Keith Briffa. Briffa’s series diverged greatly from actual temperatures, going down (declining) substantially after about 1960 when temperatures measured by thermometers had gone up. This fact needed to be concealed in order to sustain the Hockey Stick presentation. So the creators simply deleted the inconvenient information. The most famous of the ClimateGate emails, copied among various Hockey Stick participants (including Mann), dated November 16, 1999, discussed the situation in these terms:

I’ve just completed Mike’s Nature trick of adding in the real temps to each series for the last 20 years (ie from 1981 onwards) amd from 1961 for Keith’s to hide the decline.

In any rational world, that email alone would have ended the careers of all of these participants. In the actual world where we live, Mann continues to hold a prestigious position at Penn State University, and in February 2018 he won the AAAS award for “Public Engagement With Science.”

And with that background, we come to this week’s SPM. After a few preliminaries, here’s the big scary headline:

Human influence has warmed the climate at a rate that is unprecedented in at least the last 2000 years

And to prove it? Yes, it is another Hockey Stick graph. Although coming from different authors and seemingly different data, it bears a striking resemblance to the Mann, et al., graph of 2001.

IPCC AR6 Hockey Stick.png

McIntyre is promptly on the job again. Here is his post of August 11, basically dismantling the new Hockey Stick. If you have a taste for a lot of technical detail, I urge you to read the whole thing. But the gist is actually simple. This time these people were not going to get caught furtively “hiding the decline.” Instead, they announce boldly that they are simply going to exclude any data that do not fit the narrative that they are putting forth.

McIntyre goes through multiple of the data series that contribute to the “shaft” of the new stick. Most just appear to be random fluctuations up and down. But then there are the few key series that show the sharp 20th-century uptick needed to support the Hockey Stick narrative. One such series is the McKenzie Delta tree ring series from Porter, et al., of 2013. McIntyre goes back to that Porter article and quotes the passage that describes how the researchers chose those trees that would contribute to the series::

Porter et al.png

Got that? It’s a “divergence-free chronology.” You can get that by simply excluding any data that don’t conform to the result that you want. And you don’t even have to exclude whole trees from the series, but only those portions from a particular tree that just don’t seem to be going along.

McIntyre comments:

They took “hide the decline” to extremes that had never been contemplated by prior practitioners of this dark art. Rather than hiding the decline in the final product, they did so for individual trees: as explained in the underlying article, they excluded the “divergent portions” of individual trees that had temerity to have decreasing growth in recent years. Even Briffa would never have contemplated such woke radical measures.

Read the full article here.

Ron Long
August 16, 2021 2:12 pm

I watch the CAGW fanatics on TV and think I am seeing three different types of action: Stupid, Delusional, and Dishonest. The Delusional ones manage to deliver their dire predictions with no signs of lying, this is the problem with Delusional. John Ketchup Kerry is simply dishonest, but enjoying the good life traveling around the world and lecturing everyone. Stupid? Well, scientifically stupid, most actors are in this catagory.

garboard
Reply to  Ron Long
August 16, 2021 4:03 pm

having read Kerry’s speech in which he describes co2 as being a thin band about 1/4′ thick surrounding the planet at the top of the atmosphere I certainly think he deserves inclusion in the stupid category .

Robert of Texas
August 16, 2021 2:12 pm

Well, at least they know they are liars and are not hiding that fact.

Loydo
Reply to  Robert of Texas
August 16, 2021 4:59 pm

No, this piece is riddled with lies. It’s really just thinly-veiled click bait, but real skepticism is dead at WUWT so they’re readily ignored if they confirm the bias.

AGW is Not Science
August 16, 2021 2:14 pm

Once again, the “Hockey Schtick” is not science, but statistical malfeasance.

alastair gray
August 16, 2021 2:15 pm

In fairness to Briffa he wasn’t the one who truncated his series. it Was Mann, and I have heard it suggested that Briffa may have been the source of the leaked climategate emails

M Courtney
Reply to  alastair gray
August 16, 2021 2:34 pm

In fairness to Briffa he was only saved from investigation into his involvement with Mann by being off work on sick leave.
At exactly the same time that all the evidence of malfeasance was gathered in the ‘Harry_read_me’ file inside UEA CRU.

The police worked out that Russian spies targeted the UEA by infiltrating it, gathering that data in an English named file and then… walked out without taking it so as other Russian could hack the CRU to get it. A strangely inefficient tactic but the police were convinced.

Climategate!

Then they circled the wagons and Briffa was welcomed back in – can’t afford to have him telling what he knew about Mann’s Nature Trick.

So we should be grateful to Keith Briffa.
The only person with then means, motive and opportunity to leak Climategate.

Derg
Reply to  M Courtney
August 16, 2021 2:39 pm

I love how the Russians are always at fault…never the CIA, Chicoms or DNC 🤔

Mr.
Reply to  M Courtney
August 16, 2021 2:57 pm

Shirley it would have to have been a mail server administrator that could access, search and scrape the archives to compile the files?

M Courtney
Reply to  Mr.
August 16, 2021 3:35 pm

Any one of Briffa’s rank could have requested it.
Internally.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  M Courtney
August 16, 2021 5:19 pm

There was the little thing of the data being a complete dogs breakfast of disarray … so much so that it was the only real slap on the wrist that Phil Jones and the others at the CRU received during the white-wash.

Jordan
August 16, 2021 2:19 pm

What with the ongoing catastrophe in Afghanistan…”
Will there will be a Taliban representative coming to the Glasgow COP26 in November? I’m not trying to be provocative, there is a serious question here. Does anybody expect the Taliban to honour Afghanistan’s commitments to the Paris Agreement?
Afghanistan Submits its Climate Action Plan Ahead of 2015 Paris Agreement | UNFCCC

Vuk
Reply to  Jordan
August 16, 2021 2:29 pm

No, Talibans’ crop of choice, grows larger fruit in the warmer weather. comment image

M Courtney
Reply to  Jordan
August 16, 2021 2:35 pm

I suspect that Afghanistan’s economic development will meet their Paris targets under the Taliban.

alastair gray
Reply to  Jordan
August 16, 2021 2:38 pm

Well why shouldn’t the Taliban queue up with all the other kleptocrats and dictators to get their greedy little mitts onto the climate cash that we are shelling out. After all they have Swiss bank accounts too and provaly super -yachts and Rolls Royces to buy too.

B Clarke
Reply to  Jordan
August 16, 2021 2:40 pm

Reading the headlines yesterday it was not so much horror that the taliban had taken over Afghanistan, they were more concerned that there would be no violence in the takeover, in fact stating there had been a agreement between the Afghanistan authorities and the taliban,even as the president fled,the civilian Airport was reported closed,while the military part under control of uk,usa was open ,so there must of again been a agreement with the taliban. That to me sounds like the west conceeded the inevitably of taliban back in power.

Does anybody expect the Taliban to honour Afghanistan’s commitments to the Paris Agreement?”

Its a hard one to call, but their wheeling and dealing in the background its possible.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  B Clarke
August 16, 2021 4:59 pm

The religious purges are sure to follow at some point.

B Clarke
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
August 16, 2021 5:18 pm

Where? And who? Aren’t the majority of Muslim faith, the only difference is the interpretation of the faith?

Steve Z
August 16, 2021 2:27 pm

My father, who gets all his news from CNN, is also an avid warm-monger on climate change. He claims that the latest IPCC report was so bad that Toyota and General Motors will only manufacture electric cars, and no more gasoline-powered models.

If they want to go broke, that is. Given the price and weight of the required batteries, their competitors will undoubtedly fill the vacuum with cheaper gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles. No wonder even Sleepy Joe, who canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, is now begging OPEC to export more crude oil.

By the way, Middle East crude is heavier and has a much higher sulfur content than fracked oil from Texas and North Dakota. If Sleepy Joe loves the environment so much, will somebody ask him why he wants to import acid rain from the Middle East instead of using cleaner crude oil from Texas and North Dakota?

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Steve Z
August 16, 2021 2:42 pm

It’s a complicated question, better ask others 😀

RicDre
Reply to  Steve Z
August 16, 2021 3:29 pm

“If Sleepy Joe loves the environment so much, will somebody ask him why he wants to import acid rain from the Middle East instead of using cleaner crude oil from Texas and North Dakota?”

I think Jen Psaki will have to circle back to you on that question.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  RicDre
August 16, 2021 3:45 pm

PSnarki is on vacation, so the circle has large radius.

David Elstrom
August 16, 2021 2:33 pm

The professional scammers Climate Change zealots have two solutions and only two: if the peasants give up their liberty and money the scammers will protect us. No matter how many times they’re caught out, their motto is, “Never give up the con!”

Anti_griff
August 16, 2021 2:44 pm

The temp went down 0.5 C in 900 years?….then rose 1.0 C in 150 years? What’s the problem?

Mr.
August 16, 2021 2:53 pm

As I have previously asked about tree-ring proxies –

if the later proxies were found to be so unreliable that they were found to be unusable, what’s to prove that the centuries-old proxies were also so unreliable as to be unusable?

(In which case, the whole “hokey-schtick” construct would be bollocks?)

Hoyt Clagwell
Reply to  Mr.
August 16, 2021 3:22 pm

I feel like the section marked “reconstructed” should extend all the way to the far right of the graph.

High Treason
August 16, 2021 2:54 pm

As the narrative starts to evaporate, the rhetoric ramps up to fever pitch. Those that have been caught up in the lies will do ANYTHING to avoid exposure as frauds. I mean ANYTHING. There will be absolutely no tactic that will be out of bounds.

The same thing is happening here in Australia with “the virus” as it has been renamed. The police are just allowed to make up new rules on the go- no vote in Parliament. Our freedoms and basic human rights are being suspended by the day.

The ever more shrill by the day rhetoric for cAGW and “the virus” is a sign that growing numbers of people are waking up. It is up to US to wake up more people by leading them to ask themselves the questions to wake themselves up. Questions break the spell of propaganda.

Questions are the answer.

The rhetoric will ramp up as WE work against the clock to get to the critical mass of people that have woken up to the sinister motives behind the perpetual scare. We need to get to 10% woken up to see the message go viral. We will just have to survive the “vaccine” for the deadly disease-Awareness (the deadly disease for those that seek to control ALL of us) which will be tyranny.

Wade
Reply to  High Treason
August 16, 2021 3:41 pm

The same is true of this COVID-19 nonsense. As the evidence of failure of the so-called vaccines mounts, those bought of by Big Pharma get more and more shrill. These people would rather cut off both their thumbs than to admit a mistake or give up 1 nanometer of power.

The parallels between COVID-19 and “climate change” are eerily similar. Both use slurs to try to discredit anybody who dares to do research. The solution to both is less liberty and more government control. Both are promoted by a very vocal minority and not believed in by the silent majority. Both are based on some truth mixed it with a mountain of lies.

Peter Fraser
Reply to  High Treason
August 16, 2021 3:56 pm

I don’t suppose there is a lot of concern about masks, social distancing or jabs in Afghanistan at the moment

Tom Halla
August 16, 2021 2:54 pm

The IPCC has gone into Lysenko territory here. The “results” fit their politics, so they no longer care.

Rud Istvan
August 16, 2021 2:56 pm

That AR6 SPM had to reincarnate the infamous AR3 hockey stick con is, IMO, a good sign—they know their scare messaging isn’t working. FAR WG1 was about 400 pages. AR6 is almost 4000. More verbiage does not provide more enlightenment. It only covers up the many past abject IPCC prognostication failures, cause nobody will read it.

Weather Extremes are not more extreme.
UK children still know snow.
Polar bears are thriving.
Tuvalu is still there, with a new airport.
Renewables are failing as penetration increases.
China and India don’t care.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Rud Istvan
August 16, 2021 3:47 pm

The bits of the SPM I saw were unreadable word salad.

Loydo
Reply to  Rud Istvan
August 16, 2021 5:08 pm

That hockey stick is not happening because hockey stick and yet it happens.

Jackie Pratt
August 16, 2021 2:57 pm

The IPCC does not care about the truth, or accuracy or even rebuttals. They know that ALL of the global NWO media will run with the report, and the sheeple will not look any further, or be skeptical. Mission accomplished.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Jackie Pratt
dging
August 16, 2021 3:04 pm

Here’s what I don’t understand. Why do they have to use thermometer data at all? Just update the tree rings etc. up to the current data. If the tree ring data spikes like the thermometer data, they you have a rock solid case. If if doesn’t, then you don’t have a case.

It’s that simple. Of course, they don’t want simple. They want the narrative and updating the tree rings would fit the narrative. That’s not science. But you already knew that.

John Phillips
August 16, 2021 3:53 pm

One particular series that had gone into creation of the Hockey Stick had come from a guy named Keith Briffa. Briffa’s series diverged greatly from actual temperatures, going down (declining) substantially after about 1960 when temperatures measured by thermometers had gone up. This fact needed to be concealed in order to sustain the Hockey Stick presentation. So the creators simply deleted the inconvenient information.
 
Sadly Mr Menton does not have clue one. The Briffa (and Osborn) studies that showed a decline were not used in the Mann et ‘Hockey Stick’. Mann did not delete or truncate anything. Not even the Auditor makes that claim. The Briffa studies were confined to the extratropics north of 20N and these data were not in the Hockey Stick multiproxy papers.
 
I know you guys like your stolen mails so here is one:
 

It should *also* be noted that we used essentially none of these data (the ‘Briffa’ data) in the multiproxy Mann/Bradley/Hughes (MBH) reconstruction, and that the MBH reconstruction tracks the instrumental record quite well through the very end of our calibration interval (1980–it stops then because there are far fewer paleo records available after 1980). This was shown in our 1998 Nature article quite clearly, and of course remains true today.

 
Mail from Dr Mann to Tom Karl.
 
Another one to add to my list of lies and myths about the Hockey Stick.

stinkerp
Reply to  John Phillips
August 16, 2021 4:58 pm

Peruse McIntyre and McKitrick’s brutal takedown of Mann’s hockey stick and get back to us. You can quibble all you want about “lies and myths” about the hockey stick but the hockey stick itself was a monumental lie and a myth.

https://climateaudit.org/multiproxy-pdfs/

B Clarke
Reply to  stinkerp
August 16, 2021 5:07 pm

Philips purpose here is to detract and mislead ,a trick he uses is to post on a thread a day old or so to disagree to provide a false narrative,

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  John Phillips
August 16, 2021 5:01 pm

“A Disgrace to the Profession”, i.e. Mickey Mann

garboard
August 16, 2021 4:15 pm

with the fall of Afghanistan the ipcc report became a three day news story with no legs .live by the media , die by the media .look for a new shocker of some kind between now and Glasgow to recapture attention .

nicholas tesdorf
August 16, 2021 4:27 pm

Michael Mann’s ‘Hockey Stick’ has as much scientific credibility these days as ‘Goldilocks and The Three Bears’.

To bed B
August 16, 2021 4:43 pm

As I understand it, they heavily weighted data that showed a 20th C uptick because it was good data, even though the pre 20th C data still varied dramatically. Averaging random data tends to give flat trend, like the 20th C data does without weighting.

Do the reverse – heavily weight the data that shows a flat trend before 1900, because that is good data – and you will most likely get a constant temperature post 1900.

What I don’t understand is how they still managed to get a decline in the tree ring data despite massaging the data rather than deconvoluting.

Hatter Eggburn
August 16, 2021 4:50 pm

Steve Macintyre is a true hero of our generation. Reading his work you sense the deep sadness of a brilliant mind confronted with egregious dishonest malpractice which is solidly entrenched in the power structures of a society that has sold itself all in for the climate disaster story and its attendant agendas. Something analogous to a Dietrich Bonhoeffer.

