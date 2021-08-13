IPCC AR6 WG1 Author: “more and more starting to get scared … hopefully that’ll affect the way they vote”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Naked political scaremongering and manipulation? IPCC Author Jim Kossin, who works for The Climate Service, a consultancy firm which helps corporations navigate Biden’s push for climate risk disclosure, has made no secret he hopes the IPCC’s latest climate report will change the outcome of future elections.

‘Get scared’: World’s scientists say disastrous climate change is here

A new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is the latest — and starkest — warning yet of disasters around the globe.

By ZACK COLMAN and KARL MATHIESEN

08/09/2021 04:01 AM EDT

Updated: 08/09/2021 03:29 PM EDT

The long-feared era of disastrous climate change has arrived.

For the first time, the planet’s top scientists said in a monumental report released on Monday they have definitively linked greenhouse gas emissions to the type of disasters driven by a warmer climate that have touched every corner of the globe this year: extreme rainfall in Germany and China, brutal droughts in the western U.S., a record cyclone in the Philippines and compound events like the wildfires and heat waves from the Pacific Northwest to Siberia to Greece and Turkey.

This is the world as it exists today, with an atmosphere 1.1 degrees Celsius hotter than it was in the pre-industrial era thanks largely to burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas. Even grimmer: There is no scenario in the new analysis by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in which the world avoids breaching the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius that the U.S., EU and several other countries have set as a target. Even the weaker 2-degree target that major polluters China and India have set as guideposts will be eclipsed unless greenhouse gas emissions peak by mid-century.

…

“The IPCC report underscores the overwhelming urgency of this moment,” and the upcoming UN climate summit in Glasgow needs to be a turning point, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said in a statement Monday. “The world must come together before the ability to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is out of reach. As the IPCC makes plain, the impacts of the climate crisis, from extreme heat to wildfires to intense rainfall and flooding, will only continue to intensify unless we choose another course for ourselves and generations to come.”

…

And the message from those scientists about those disasters is stark: Get used to them. The research shows nations must start playing defense to withstand the weather disasters that will only grow worse unless emissions from fossil fuels are eliminated.

“I think people are more and more starting to get scared,” said Jim Kossin, senior scientist with climate risk firm The Climate Service who was among the IPCC authors for the chapter on extremes. “I think that’ll help to change people’s attitudes. And hopefully that’ll affect the way they vote.”

…