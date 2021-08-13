Alarmism Climate Propaganda IPCC AR6 Opinion

IPCC AR6 WG1 Author: "more and more starting to get scared … hopefully that'll affect the way they vote"

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Naked political scaremongering and manipulation? IPCC Author Jim Kossin, who works for The Climate Service, a consultancy firm which helps corporations navigate Biden’s push for climate risk disclosure, has made no secret he hopes the IPCC’s latest climate report will change the outcome of future elections.

‘Get scared’: World’s scientists say disastrous climate change is here

A new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is the latest — and starkest — warning yet of disasters around the globe.

By ZACK COLMAN and KARL MATHIESEN
08/09/2021 04:01 AM EDT
Updated: 08/09/2021 03:29 PM EDT

The long-feared era of disastrous climate change has arrived.

For the first time, the planet’s top scientists said in a monumental report released on Monday they have definitively linked greenhouse gas emissions to the type of disasters driven by a warmer climate that have touched every corner of the globe this year: extreme rainfall in Germany and China, brutal droughts in the western U.S., a record cyclone in the Philippines and compound events like the wildfires and heat waves from the Pacific Northwest to Siberia to Greece and Turkey.

This is the world as it exists today, with an atmosphere 1.1 degrees Celsius hotter than it was in the pre-industrial era thanks largely to burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas. Even grimmer: There is no scenario in the new analysis by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in which the world avoids breaching the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius that the U.S., EU and several other countries have set as a target. Even the weaker 2-degree target that major polluters China and India have set as guideposts will be eclipsed unless greenhouse gas emissions peak by mid-century.

“The IPCC report underscores the overwhelming urgency of this moment,” and the upcoming UN climate summit in Glasgow needs to be a turning point, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said in a statement Monday. “The world must come together before the ability to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is out of reach. As the IPCC makes plain, the impacts of the climate crisis, from extreme heat to wildfires to intense rainfall and flooding, will only continue to intensify unless we choose another course for ourselves and generations to come.”

And the message from those scientists about those disasters is stark: Get used to them. The research shows nations must start playing defense to withstand the weather disasters that will only grow worse unless emissions from fossil fuels are eliminated.

I think people are more and more starting to get scared,” said Jim Kossin, senior scientist with climate risk firm The Climate Service who was among the IPCC authors for the chapter on extremes. “I think that’ll help to change people’s attitudes. And hopefully that’ll affect the way they vote.”

Read more: https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/09/climate-change-scientists-report-disastrous-502799

My question – what disaster do activists believe has arrived?

A heatwave and a few fires? Even if climate change is contributing to heat waves, would you pay double or triple your current air conditioning electricity bill, because some corrupt politician or bureaucrat in Greece looted the forest management budget?

Think I’m exaggerating about higher bills? Check out how California and other green state electricity rates compare – and California have barely begun their green energy revolution.

As for fires, we know what causes wildfires in California, just like Greece and Australia – and it certainly isn’t climate change.

The argument that fires are inevitable because of climate change is absurd. Remove the fuel and you have no fire. Manage the fuel and you have manageable fires. Let forests grow wild, suppress small natural fires, and tolerate PG&E’s allegedly negligent maintenance of fire prone power lines, as they do in California, and you have fuel buildup and the makings of a forest fire catastrophe.

All totally preventable with an ounce of common sense.

ABC Gippsland Controlled Burn
Screenshot: ABC Gippsland Controlled Burn Climate Campaign (link google cache)
Bruce Cobb
August 13, 2021 10:13 am

“The sky has fallen!”
Chicken Little

Scissor
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
August 13, 2021 10:47 am

Climate change made him do it.

Biden does just about everything possible within the U.S. to destroy its energy security. Then he asks OPEC to increase its production.

Vuk
Reply to  Scissor
August 13, 2021 11:28 am

… and buying oil from Russians (possibly Venezuelan), Puting is laughing all the way to the Gosbank and keeping Maduro in power at the same time. How ridiculous can you get?

Vuk
Reply to  Scissor
August 13, 2021 11:45 am

After waiting for few minutes the train inspector: No need to get concern Mr. Biden, I will assume you have a valid ticket and will not issue a fine.
Biden: I’m not concern about the fine, what worries me is that on the ticket is printed where I’m suppose to be going to. 

Tom Halla
August 13, 2021 10:14 am

Yeah. Much of the wild lands fire risk is due to improper management, much of which was insisted on by the greens. I really think the level of knowledge by the supporters of the various environmentalist NGOs is taking 1950’s Disney nature documentaries seriously.
In both California and Australia, Europeans never encountered a “natural” landscape, as defined by uninfluenced by people. The greens have the ahistorical view that Aborigines or Amerindian people had no agency, and were not actively managing the “wildlands” for a purpose.

Hatter Eggburn
August 13, 2021 10:30 am

“ more and more starting to get scared … hopefully that’ll let us get away with murdering the science”

Spetzer86
August 13, 2021 10:39 am

Cause fear of something, wait, cause fear of something else, wait, more fear, wait, keep fear coming with little pauses in between. Eventually, people are rendered into a huddled, unthinking mass and just desparate for someone to give them directions and make it all better.

Scissor
Reply to  Spetzer86
August 13, 2021 10:50 am

This video speaks to that technique, which leads to mass psychosis and tyranny.

J Mac
August 13, 2021 10:44 am

Nope. Not afraid of your boogeyman yet!

Wade
August 13, 2021 10:45 am

Translation: “Get scared: World’s ‘scientists’ say we should imitate COVID fear to bring about a global Marxist paradise.”

Devils tower
August 13, 2021 10:48 am

By order of the New York Gov/Mayor….

All UN non electric vehicles directly owned or by affliation, will lose their parking privilege and be impounded.

All electric vehicles due to fire hazard must be parked in a bomb proof bunker or outside at least 50 feet from any structure or vehicle.

Diplomatic exemptions wil not be allowed.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Devils tower
August 13, 2021 12:01 pm

Suitcase bombs, poison darts with liquid poison potions, and other assignations of political refugees living in the U.S. and Europe will continue to allowed as accommodation for Mr. Putin and leaders in Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and assorted hit teams.

DMacKenzie
August 13, 2021 10:48 am

There are just so many stupid people, and our mothers taught us to be polite to them….

Mark ingraham
August 13, 2021 11:06 am

Global warming is actually declining in popularity, fossil fuels peaked long ago.
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/07/us-fossil-fuel-consumption-eia/

ResourceGuy
August 13, 2021 11:08 am

Actually, the new pipeline is here.

First New Oil Sands Pipeline in Years Could Start Next Month (yahoo.com)

Newminster
August 13, 2021 11:21 am

I feel very sorry for Mary from Nowa Nowa and mightily depressed because nothing any of us can say is going to convince her that preventing controlled burns is absolutely the only way to prevent uncontrolled burns.
And I agree, to an extent it’s counter-intuitive. Deliberately setting fire to trees and shrubs and brush doesn’t on the face of it make sense. The eco-nuts have made great play of this along with their totally cretinous idea that forests and woodland in general should be left to nature and that forest fires are caused by heat. (I’m not sure what is the point at which wood combusts but the day the temperature in Australia reaches it we’ll all be long dead.)
They aren’t! Given tinder and a spark I will light you a fire at the South Pole (not that it will burn for long!). Absent either of those things I cannot light a fire anywhere on the planet!

n.n
August 13, 2021 11:27 am

Take a knee, beg, good boy, girl, whatever.

H. D. Hoese
August 13, 2021 11:41 am

“Additions to the report not found in previous assessments were included in response to political demands as climate change-driven extreme weather events battered towns, torched crops and upended livelihoods……But the IPCC report said even that reality has changed with the advent of so-called attribution science.” Is “Attribution Science” like putting you hand in a powered socket to see if it is powered? One source–one product– like this “..Remove the fuel and you have no fire….” At least they admit that their report is due to “political demand.”

ResourceGuy
August 13, 2021 11:55 am

More and More ‘told’ to ‘Act Scared…on que for reasons not honestly conveyed by any of the parties involved and for monetary reward also not revealed.

Vuk
August 13, 2021 12:14 pm

Only thing politicians care is votes, ordinary people worry about cost of living and excessive taxation whatever the reason for it.
From today’s Daily Telegraph
“Even on regulation, the Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) seems to be getting cold feet, with the Government reportedly rowing back on plans to make the installation of new gas-fired boilers illegal from 2035; the goal is instead to ensure that households “do not face significant costs”. What is more, if the ETS (emissions trading scheme, effectively another name for carbon tax) is to work effectively, its coverage will have to be expanded, to domestic heating, motoring, agriculture and much else. It will feel like a tax, in the sense that it adds to prices and reduces disposable income correspondingly, even if it is technically not one.”

Allan MacRae
August 13, 2021 12:23 pm

JAPANESE CITY SUFFERS COLDEST SUMMER TEMPERATURE IN 128-YEARS OF RECORDS, + NOCTILUCENT CLOUDS PERSIST INTO AUGUST AS THE ATMOSPHERE CONTINUES TO COOLAUGUST 13, 2021 CAP ALLON
Not since at least 1893 (the Centennial Minimum) has northern Japan been this frigid in August. #GrandSolarMinimum

Allan MacRae
August 13, 2021 12:27 pm

Typo correction:IPCC AR6 WG1 Author: “more and more REALLY STUPID GULLIBLE FOOLS are starting to get scared … hopefully that’ll affect the way they vote”

Allan MacRae
August 13, 2021 12:33 pm

IMPORTANT

Dr. Ed Berry‘s latest paper destroys the global warming hypothesis, by proving that 75% of the increase in atmospheric CO2 is natural and only 25% is human-made.

Dr. Berry cites my 2008 paper which proved that atmospheric CO2 changes lag temperature changes by approximately nine months. 

As I published in 2008, “The future cannot cause the past”.

Regards, Allan

On Aug 12, 2021, at 1:33 PM, Edwin Berry wrote:

Dear Friends,

To me personally and to climate science in general, this is a big day. Over the last 4 years, I developed a scientific paper that shows why there is no climate emergency.

 

Today, August 12, 2021, the Swiss journal “Atmosphere” accepted my scientific paper for publication. Its title is:

 

“Human carbon caused 25% of the increase in atmospheric CO2 and nature caused 75%”

 

My paper is now an official peer-reviewed climate publication that overturns the popular political version of climate change.

You can read my paper and add your comments here: Preprint #3: Human carbon caused 25% of the increase in atmospheric CO2 and nature caused 75% – edberry.com

 

I thank you for your continued interest in my professional work in climate physics, and I thank you who have commented and critiqued my paper on edberry.com over the last 4 years which helped make it the paper it is today.

Sincerely,

 

Ed

 

Ed Berry, PhD, Physics, CCM

Climate Physics LLC

439 Grand Dr #147

Bigfork, MT 59911

 

Vuk
August 13, 2021 12:34 pm

Flush floods & mudslides disasters: global warming or shoddy building in wrong places?

fretslider
August 13, 2021 12:38 pm

It might well be the starkest warning so far

It’s still utter garbage

