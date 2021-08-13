Politico: Cannabis Restrictions are Raising CO2 Emissions

Alarmism

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Politico is worried that restrictions on the transport of Marijuana across state borders is creating distribution network inefficiencies which is helping to drive climate change – by a surprising amount.

An inconvenient truth (about weed)

Federal laws bar cannabis from crossing state lines, driving up the cost — and the emissions — of an industry using indoor grow operations.

By NATALIE FERTIG and GAVIN BADE

08/10/2021 04:30 AM EDT

Nationally, 80 percent of cannabis is cultivated indoors with sophisticated lighting and environmental controls designed to maximize the plant’s yield. It’s a setup that can consume up to 2,000 watts of electricity per square meter, 40 times what it takes for leafy greens like lettuce, when grown indoors.

“For being such a ‘green’ industry, there’s some skeletons in the closet,” said Kaitlin Urso, an environmental consultant with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Despite piecemeal attempts by states and some growers to reduce their power consumption, at least one expert estimates the industry’s footprint already accounts for more than 1 percent of U.S. electricity consumption and continues to rise. Complicating matters further, federal laws also bar the flow of weed over state lines. That requires companies to grow cannabis in each state where they want to do business and deprives them of the scale that makes other industries more efficient.

One recent model estimated that Massachusetts’ nascent cannabis industry represented 10 percent of the state’s industrial electricity consumption in 2020. Another study found that growing enough bud for a joint — a gram — consumes as much electricity as driving about 20 miles in a fuel-efficient car. Then there’s the still-vibrant illegal market — where there are no emissionsrules whatsoever — that consumes fossil fuels at an even higher rate, often using standalone generators or stealing power from neighbors to fuel their operations.

Read more: https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/10/weed-cannabis-legalization-energy-503004

Focussing on CO2 emissions from interstate transport seems seems a poor choice of priorities – surely the more pressing problem is all the electricity being used to actually grow the weed?

Mandating that only pure green electricity can be used to grow weed, no cheating by switching to fossil fuel sources if the renewables fail, would buy time to address the problem of distribution network inefficiencies.

With pure green electricity, the indoor weed plants will only receive light when the wind blows or the sun shines, or so long as the battery backup can supply electricity to the grow rooms. And it would be a great test case for moving the entire economy to renewables.

That shouldn’t be a problem right?

Tom Halla
August 13, 2021 2:07 pm

That would be “A Modest Proposal”. Allow anyone who voted for the Green or Democratic Parties in the US to only smoke weed grown according to “renewable” rules.

Gregory Lane
August 13, 2021 2:08 pm

Whoa … More weed cometh. Stoked

Trying to Play Nice
August 13, 2021 2:28 pm

Aren’t these the same morons who want you to source locally?

Rory Forbes
August 13, 2021 2:49 pm

I don’t understand why people are being allowed to SMOKE the stuff at all, considering the hullabaloo over tobacco smoke. Put it in a salad. It smells like shit. The entire issue is hypocritical.

Mark Kaiser
August 13, 2021 2:49 pm

 Complicating matters further, federal laws also bar the flow of weed over state lines. That requires companies to grow cannabis in each state where they want to do business and deprives them of the scale that makes other industries more efficient.

This stuff bothers me. I get the economies of scale with relation to labour/profits etc. But how does that apply to energy usage. If I grow twice as much pot in my factory do I not basically need twice as much light?
John Bell
Reply to  Mark Kaiser
August 13, 2021 3:32 pm

Put solar panels on the floors and walls and get some energy back.

Tom Abbott
August 13, 2021 2:55 pm

Why don’t they just require the growers to use Sunshine! Directly.

I think the crime cartels are getting heavily involved in this business. Oklahoma requested $5 million from the Feds recently for use in rooting out criminal gangs growing marijuana in the State.

Stopping illegal aliens from growing marijuana in the U.S., would cut back the use of electricity, and would help in other areas, too.

That’s made more difficult with a wide-open Southern border, like we have today, though.

Thanks for nothing, Biden.

stinkerp
August 13, 2021 3:16 pm

Funny how marijuana advocacy studies are rife with poor methodology and conclusions. It’s almost as if what we were told as kids is true: marijuana makes you stupid.

Although it’s heartwarming to see socialist pot heads discovering that production and supply chains are more efficient in a free market than one constrained by socialists.

DonM
Reply to  stinkerp
August 13, 2021 3:44 pm

marijuana makes you stupid.

Cause and effect … or effect and cause. For most of the people I have been around, stupid is the lead.

Bruce Cobb
August 13, 2021 3:30 pm

I’ve come up with a great slogan for cannabis: “This bud’s for you”.
What!

J Mac
August 13, 2021 3:44 pm

Excessive regulation of marijuana is the cause of climate change?
Dude – time to back away from the bong. Really.

Joel O'Bryan
August 13, 2021 3:53 pm

The purification of CBD and Hash oil from ground up buds typically uses copious amounts of butane as the solvent, which is then evaporated off to leave behind the pure oil. Butane(g) is a very potent GHG.

0
Videodrone
August 13, 2021 3:55 pm

Two things to note;

1) Here in NorCal (Mendocino) the cartel growers are stealing all the water on several watersheds (not going to mention the idiocy of the state who 3 years ago had overflowing lakes with 5-7 years of supply that are now down to puddles)

and

2) Several of the indoor/greenhouse growers bring the CO2 up to 1% during growth

Bruce Ranta
August 13, 2021 4:00 pm

This is crazy.

guard4her
August 13, 2021 4:01 pm

The stuff is a weed and grows like crazy naturally. It could be grown and harvested cheaper than hay. The only reason for the huge green houses, controlled environment, huge lights, heating, etc. is the limt on planting forces growers to increase the potency as much as possible to make any money. Each individual plant is registered in this state. This is ridiculous.
As usual, government is destroying the environment.

