Marc Morano and Joe Bastardi will be holding a Zoom event next week. They will be discussing their books, Green Fraud and the Weaponization of Weather in the Phony Climate War.

The event will be held Tuesday evening, August Aug 10, 2021 08:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Here is the link to register.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VLGF9KliS8Gc7ehRg0ubZA

Y’all are invited. You can also use this post as an open thread.

