COP conferences

The knife through the heart of COP26

1 min ago
Guest Blogger
No Comments

Strong Increase In Thermal Power, As Wind & Solar Run Out Of Steam In China

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

AUGUST 5, 2021

By Paul Homewood

2021-q2-power-prod-ytd-v2019

https://chinaenergyportal.org/en/2021-q2-electricity-other-energy-statistics/

Any prospect that China would play ball at COP26 have surely now vanished with their latest power generation numbers.

Compared to 2019, as last year’s figures were affected by COVID, the first six months of this year show that total generation has risen by 504 TWh, or 7.2%. Three quarters of this increase has come from growing thermal generation, principally coal.

By contrast, wind and solar power have increased by just 96 TWh.

But even more significant are the figures for new wind and solar capacity:

wind-addi-MW-2021-Q2
PV-addi-MW-2021-q2

There we hefty increases for both wind and solar in Q4 last year, as work caught up after lockdowns. But so far this year, new capacity added is not even up to the level of 2019 and before. Wind power is of little consequence anyway in China, but there were signs that solar capacity could be ramped up quickly.

However, that was before subsidies were cut. Solar capacity currently stands at 267 GW. On current trends, about another 15 GW might be added this year, which is a tiny amount in comparison.

Meanwhile completed investments in thermal power projects is double that of wind and solar this year:

image

There is simply no way China will reduce its dependence on fossil fuels anytime soon, and clearly the expectation that renewables would one day take over is now dead in the water.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

Climate Politics COP conferences

Guardian’s Hamilton Nolan Blames Capitalism for the G20 Climate Negotiation Fail

8 hours ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences

Somalia is Furious They Have Not Yet Received their Climate Finance

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences

UN Fury: World Leaders Just Failed to Deliver $100 Billion / Year Climate Deal

1 month ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences United Nations

Covid Problems Disrupting UN Climate Negotiations

2 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

COP conferences

The knife through the heart of COP26

1 min ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Government funding of science

Your Tax Dollars At Work

4 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Climate Politics COP conferences

Guardian’s Hamilton Nolan Blames Capitalism for the G20 Climate Negotiation Fail

8 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Electric Vehicles

UK MPs Condemn Government’s 2030 Ban on New Fossil Fueled Car Sales and The Ill-Informed Push for Us All to Drive Electric

12 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: