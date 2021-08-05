Climate Communications

Debate: Is Global Warming an Emergency

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
19 Comments

Newsweek’s “The Debate” podcast invited James Taylor on their program to debate Heather Goldstone, the chief communications officer of the Woodell Climate Research Center.

Kudos to the podcast hosts at Newsweek for giving this topic a fair and even-handed airing.

You can listen below.

Here is the link to the Newsweek article by James Taylor

JAMES TAYLOR , PRESIDENT OF THE HEARTLAND INSTITUTE
ON 8/3/21 AT 8:05 AM EDT

For the vast majority of the time that human civilization has existed, temperatures have been significantly warmer than today. More than 30,000 scientists have signed on to a paper saying that we’re not facing a climate emergency.

Throughout the history of the earth, a more normal level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has been about 1000 parts per million, not the 420 ppm we see today. The fact that carbon dioxide levels are so high, and yet compared to over the past few 100 or few 1,000 years, temperatures are lower than they’ve been throughout most of human civilization, tells you that carbon dioxide is not the control knob for global temperatures.

I believe humans may be playing some role in that warming. But saying you know for sure—I think that’s really taking a leap of logic. The American Meteorological Society is the only scientific body in the world whose full membership has been polled extensively on this issue. And when they are asked, “How concerned are you?” only 30 percent say they are very concerned.

We know for a fact that the earth is greening; NASA satellites have measured it. We also know for a fact that crop production is setting records nearly every year in most countries. According to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, they have very low confidence of any negative observed impacts between global warming and severe weather events. NASA satellites have measured a decline in global wildfires. We see beneficial impacts from more atmospheric carbon dioxide and warmer temperatures.

We know for a fact that the earth is greening; NASA satellites have measured it. We also know for a fact that crop production is setting records nearly every year in most countries. According to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, they have very low confidence of any negative observed impacts between global warming and severe weather events. NASA satellites have measured a decline in global wildfires. We see beneficial impacts from more atmospheric carbon dioxide and warmer temperatures.

It is very important to have affordable and abundant energy; that’s the lifeblood of any economy. There’s a reason why in virtually every country in the world, new energy projects being built and being implemented are coal and natural gas, primarily. I don’t think that the leaders in virtually every country in the world lack intelligence; I don’t think they’re stupid. There’s a reason why coal and natural gas dominate energy production. If and when the day comes that wind power, solar power can compete with coal and natural gas, I’ll be the first one cheering them on.

You can read the rest of the article here.

Scissor
August 5, 2021 6:05 pm

Does the Pope shit in the woods?

3
Reply
Charles Higley
Reply to  Scissor
August 5, 2021 6:13 pm

And no one hears it or cares.

2
Reply
David Kamakaris
Reply to  Scissor
August 5, 2021 6:33 pm

Does a wooden hobby horse want a hickory
d!<&?

Last edited 1 hour ago by David Kamakaris
0
Reply
Ellen
Reply to  Scissor
August 5, 2021 7:12 pm

Is the bear Catholic?

0
Reply
Charles Higley
August 5, 2021 6:12 pm

The image of two brains punching it out is not accurate. It is more like a scientific brain versus a climate change amygdala. It’s not an even fight but the public has no clue. They think the emotional person must be in the right.

6
Reply
John Tillman
August 5, 2021 6:13 pm

CO2 didn’t dip below 2000 ppm until the end of the Devonian, but kept falling down into the 300s during the Carboniferous glaciation. But it climbed back up over 2000 in the Late Permian and for at least two intervals later in the Mezozoic. The PETM and Eocene peak also probably reached that level.
comment image

So, IMO, average Phanerozoic CO2 concentration is closer to 2000 ppm rather than 1000.

2
Reply
billtoo
August 5, 2021 6:23 pm

yes. if we don’t grow up soon, we are all going bankrupt

3
Reply
Tom Halla
August 5, 2021 6:27 pm

Considering that the Little Ice Age was a period of famine, plague, and war, the only reason to consider warming back to the Medieval Warm temperature a bad thing is either ignorance or perversity

4
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 5, 2021 6:33 pm

Yeah, but the trend was your friend: 100 Years’ War, 80 Years’ War, then 30 Years’ War. And subsequent plagues were less lethal than the Black Death. Plus, with so many fewer people, famines killed not as many, at least in Europe, giving agriculture time to catch up before population recovered.

1
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  John Tillman
August 5, 2021 7:43 pm

Somehow, relying on plague reminds me of Paul Enrlich, who seems to be the most cold blooded person since Iosip Dzugashvili (AKA Joseph Stalin)

0
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 5, 2021 7:19 pm

Here’s a link to a paper that says that very thing. If you care about your fellow humans, you have to be excited by the possibility of a little beneficial warming.

1
Reply
Robert of Texas
August 5, 2021 6:51 pm

The debate should be over the complete stupidity of climate change hysteria. There is not, has never been, and will never be a global warming crisis brought on by fossil fuels.

If the Sun starts shining brighter, then there could be a global warming crisis – good luck trying to stop it with wind turbines.

3
Reply
Mark ingraham
August 5, 2021 6:55 pm

Temperature is just sunspot area lagged fifty years. It’s cooling because the sunspots went down in the seventies-eighties.
Global warming doesn’t even work as a bare claim becuase temperature fell almost to where it was in 1980 already.

-1
Reply
Mark ingraham
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 5, 2021 7:53 pm

Why the downvote?

0
Reply
.KcTaz
August 5, 2021 7:05 pm

“THE greatest threat to humanity, is not from any natural event that will always test our existence, rather, the reflexive reactions that enable massive, overarching, and draconian Big-Government policies that result from superstition and self-interest.”

@JWSpry

1
Reply
Anti_griff
August 5, 2021 7:25 pm

536 AD….the worst year in history….the Dark Ages….are we going back? We need MSRs and we need’em now!

0
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Anti_griff
August 5, 2021 7:37 pm

I’m sure you know what you mean by an MSR.
Here’s the acronym list off the net:
https://acronyms.thefreedictionary.com/MSR
Is your meaning in there?

0
Reply
Lil-Mike
August 5, 2021 7:43 pm

Heather is a climate scientist, she needs climate research to be important just like an art critic needs art to be important. 

James continually went back to IPCC, NOAA, and NASA for evidence that there is no emergency.

0
Reply
eck
August 5, 2021 7:43 pm

Emergency? Willis pretty much “put the knife through the heart” of this BS nonsense.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/04/25/wheres-the-emergency/

0
Reply
