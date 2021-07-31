Polar Bears

Polar bear habitat update for end July 2021 compared to previous years

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
10 Comments

From Polar Bear Science

Here’s a trip down memory lane for Arctic sea ice at the end of July, which as far as I can see provides no evidence that a very low sea ice disaster is in the cards for polar bears this year.

A look at this year first:

The ice in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas is primarily thick multiyear ice (brown), as the charts below show (Chukchi and western Beaufort first) from the Alaska Sea Ice Program. Wrangel Island in the western Chukchi Sea, which is a major denning area and summer refuge for polar bears, is still surrounded by ice (in fact, ice is covering most of the label for the Chukchi Sea):

Eastern to central Beaufort, from the Canadian Ice Service, for the week of 26 July. That open water provides important ice-edge feeding areas for seals (and thus hunting potential for bears):

Hudson Bay is virtually ice free at this point, which is earlier than the last few years but not extraordinarily so, as I explained last week. As I also pointed out in that post, there is almost certainly more ice present than is shown on this map, due to the problems that satellites have interpreting melting ice. Oddly, Andrew Derocher has not updated the tracking map for his remaining bears with satellite collars since 19 July: I guess he is too busy. Same thing regarding the Town of Churchill problem bear reports, which haven’t been updated since 12 July. However, some of the bears that came ashore near Churchill and are hanging out on the shore of Wapusk National Park have been spotted by the Explore.org live cams.

Compare this year to previous years

2021

2020

2019

2018:

2017:

2016:

2015:

2014:

2013 (the Canadian chart is the only one I have in my archive for this period in 2013):

Here is Canada this year for comparison to 2013 above:

I don’t see a looming sea ice catastrophe for 2021, do you see a looming sea ice catastrophe?

4.7 9 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rud Istvan
July 31, 2021 2:20 pm

6.8 Wadhams worth of Arctic sea ice end July is only a reputational catastrophe for Wadhams. Who richly deserves the ridicule.

Plus, as Dr. Crockford has explained, polar bears do not depend on summer sea ice. They get about 85% of their annual caloric intake by gorging during the spring seal whelping season. Nobody claims the Arctic will be ice free in the spring.

6
Reply
Joe
July 31, 2021 2:41 pm

loocyyy, you got sum splain’in to do…..

1
Reply
Rich Davis
July 31, 2021 2:44 pm

Calling griff, time to apologize to Dr Crockford, and then you can let me know, given all the climatological catastrophes cascading across our fragile globe…in which time period would you prefer to live your life?

[__] Benign low CO2 1675-1750
[__] “Dangerous” CO2 1950-2025

4
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Rich Davis
July 31, 2021 3:12 pm

O, just leave him/her alone. Don’t rub it in.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
July 31, 2021 3:21 pm

Nope. Rub it in. Rub it in hard and often!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
1
Reply
rah
July 31, 2021 2:56 pm

No! But Griff claims to have been seeing it for a decade or so now!

2
Reply
Andrew Wilkins
July 31, 2021 3:00 pm

Many thanks for the update. It confirms once again that the alarmists are getting all het up about nothing

2
Reply
Right-Handed Shark
July 31, 2021 3:04 pm

do you see a looming sea ice catastrophe?”

Yes. I see grief approaching in 3.. 2.. 1..

2
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
July 31, 2021 3:11 pm

No north-east passage nor a north-west passage this year. If you booked a cruise, tough.

1
Reply
John Tillman
July 31, 2021 3:44 pm

Dearest Griffypoo,

If CO2 be the control knob on sea ice, please explain then why 2012 is still the low for Arctic sea ice extent, while the 42 year record high in Antarctic sea ice was registered in 2014. And why at this point, 2021 ranks third in extent since 1979, when dedicated satellite observations began.

Thanks!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Polar Bears

Western Hudson Bay polar bears: still some out on the sea ice, some causing trouble

6 days ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears

As much Beaufort Sea polar bear habitat at mid-July 2021 as there was in 1982

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears

Polar bears have begun to come ashore on Western Hudson Bay

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears

Constant dire predictions have been an attempt to counter effective criticism of polar bears as AGW icon, says outgoing PBSG chair

4 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Polar Bears

Polar bear habitat update for end July 2021 compared to previous years

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

A Little Arithmetic: The Costs Of A Solar-Powered Grid Without Fossil Fuel Back-up

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

The levelised cost of floating offshore wind

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Weather

Frigid polar air brings very rare snowfall, icy rains to southern Brazil

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: