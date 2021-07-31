Intermittent Wind and Solar

A Little Arithmetic: The Costs Of A Solar-Powered Grid Without Fossil Fuel Back-up

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
From the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

Yesterday’s post made the point that states or countries seeking to march toward 100% “renewable” electricity don’t seem to be able to get past about the 50% mark, no matter how many wind turbines and solar panels they build. The reason is that, in practical operation, due to what is called “intermittency,” no output is available from the solar and wind sources at many times of high demand; therefore, during those times, other sources must supply the juice. This practical problem is presented most starkly in California, where the “renewable” strategy is based almost entirely on solar panels, with only a very small wind component. Daily graphs published by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) show a clear and obvious pattern, where the solar generation drops right to zero every evening just as the peak demand period kicks in from about 6 to 9 PM.

Commenter Sean thinks he has the answer: “Given the predictable daily power generation cycle of solar in sunny places like California and the predictable daily demand which peaks in the evening perhaps solar generators should be required to have electricity storage equivalent to the daily generation of their PV system.”

I thought it might be instructive to play out Sean’s idea to see just how much solar generation capacity and storage it would take to make a system out of just those two elements that would be sufficient to fulfill California’s current electricity requirements. Note: this is an exercise in arithmetic. It is not complicated arithmetic. There is nothing here that goes beyond what you learned in elementary school. On the other hand, few seem to be willing to undertake the effort to do these calculations, or to recognize the consequences.

We start with the current usage that must be supplied. Currently, the usage ranges between a low of around 30 GW and a high of around 40 GW over the course of a day. For purposes of this exercise, let’s assume an average usage of 35 GW. Multiply by 24, and we find as a rough estimate that the system must supply 840 GWH of electricity per day.

How much capacity of solar panels will we need to provide the 840 GWH? We’ll start with the very sunniest day of the year, June 21. California currently has about 14 GW of solar capacity. Go to those CAISO charts, and we find that on June 21, 2021, which apparently was a very sunny day, those 14 GW of solar panels produced at the rate of about 12 GW maximum from about 8 AM to 6 PM, about half that rate from 7-8 AM and 6-7 PM, and basically nothing the rest of the time. Optimistically, they produced about 140 GWH for the day (10 hrs x 12 GW plus 2 hrs x 6 GW plus a little more for the dawn and dusk hours). That means that to produce your 840 GWH of electricity on a sunny June 21, you will need 6 times the capacity of solar panels that you currently have, or 84 GW. When 7 PM comes, you’ll need enough energy in storage to get you through to the next morning at around 8 AM, when generation will again exceed usage. This is about 13-14 hrs at an average of 35 GW, or around 475 GWH of storage.

That’s June 21, your best day of the year. Now let’s look at a bad day. For the past year, a good example would be December 24, 2020, which besides being one of the shortest days of the year, must also have been rather cloudy. Production from the existing 14 GW of solar capacity averaged only about 3 GW, and only from 9 AM to 3 PM. That’s 18 GWH in that window (3 GW x 6 hrs). Then there was another about 1 GWH produced from 8 to 9 AM, and another 1 GWH from 3 to 4 PM. About 20 GWH for the whole day. You need 840 GWH. If 14 GW of solar panels only produced 20 GWH for the day, you would have needed 588 GW of panels to produce your 840 GWH. (14/20 x 840) That 588 GW of solar panels is some 42 times your existing 14 GW of solar panels. And when those 588 GW of capacity stop producing anything at all around 4 PM, you are also going to need at least 16 hours worth of average usage in storage to get yourself to 8 AM the next morning. That would be around 560 GWH of storage.

So you can easily see that Sean’s idea of providing storage “equivalent to the daily generation of the PV system” doesn’t really get to the heart of the problem. Your main problem is that you will need capacity of close to 15 times peak usage (nearly 600 GW capacity to supply peak usage of around 40 GW) in order to deal with your lowest-production days of the year.

Cost? If you assume (charitably) that the “levelized cost” of energy from the solar panels is the same as the “levelized cost” of energy from a natural gas plant, then this system with 15 times the capacity is going to cost 15 times as much. Plus the cost of storage. In this scenario, that is relatively modest. At current prices of around $200/KWH the 560 GWH of storage will run around $112 billion, or around half of the annual budget of the state government of California.

But you may say, no one would build the system this way, with gigantic over-capacity in place just to cover the handful of days in the year with the very lowest solar output. Instead, why not build much less solar capacity, and save up power from the summer to cover the winter. Since the average output of the solar facilities in California is about 20% of capacity averaged over the year, then you ought to be able to generate enough power for the year with capacity of about 5 times peak usage, rather than the 15 times in the scenario above. You just will need to save up power all the way from the summer to the winter. Oh, and you will need a huge multiple more storage than for the one-day-at-a-time scenario. If 180 days per year have less production than usage, and the average shortfall of production on each of those days is 300 GWH, then you will need 54,000 GWH worth of batteries (180 x 300). At $200 per GWH, that will run you around $10+ trillion. This would be about triple the annual GDP of the state of California.

But don’t worry, batteries to store power for six months and more and release it without loss on the exchange don’t exist. Maybe someone will invent them in time for California to meet its 2030 renewable electricity targets.

Full article here.

28 Comments
No Name Guy
July 31, 2021 10:11 am

And with simple math and basic reasoning, you show the fundamental problem with so called renewable (wind / solar) energy sources. The one renewable that actually works to provide power on demand, hydro, isn’t “approved” by the greenie types.

6
Reply
Dan Sudlik
Reply to  No Name Guy
July 31, 2021 10:33 am

Er, maybe they could consider nuclear, or is that asking too much 😡

4
Reply
Toto
Reply to  Dan Sudlik
July 31, 2021 12:25 pm

https://www.livescience.com/china-creates-new-thorium-reactor.html
https://www.ans.org/news/article-3091/china-moves-closer-to-completion-of-worlds-first-thorium-reactor/

construction on the 2-MW prototype reactor is due to wrap up next month, and the first tests could begin as soon as September.”
“first commercial reactor, slated for construction by 2030”

0
Reply
MarkW2
Reply to  No Name Guy
July 31, 2021 11:00 am

It never ceases to amaze me how the elite left are taken in by all of this. People with strings of letters after their name just go along with it all when even basic calculations reveal how absurd many of the arguments for renewables are.

Let’s face it, nobody with an ounce of brain would have any problem with renewable energy if it actually made sense and was economically viable. Who wouldn’t want cheap and reliable renewable energy if it were achievable?

It’s the same in the UK. Absurd targets enshrined in law, which will never be met because the reality of achieving them will mean lower living standards, caps on people’s freedoms and costs that consumers just won’t accept. Any Government trying to get these things through will be voted out — as the Tories are beginning to learn. Plans to install heat pumps, which were meant to be announced now are being put back until after the next election because the true cost of installing them has hit home.

I shudder to think of the billions — trillions even — about to be wasted to achieve nothing.

9
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  MarkW2
July 31, 2021 11:52 am

Yes I too am dumbfounded by how basic numeracy skills seem to desert many so-called experts in physics, engineering, meteorology and economics as soon as the subjects are wind & solar power generation, storage & distribution.

Imagine if these ‘experts’ were in charge of the Apollo moon mission landing & safe return to earth.

1
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  MarkW2
July 31, 2021 12:00 pm

The world view of our “elites” is based on assumption that everyone who came before them was stupid. They cannot conceive that the people before them thought through things and came up with the effective solution.

“If it exists it must be wrong” is the theme that ties together all their science, economics, sociology, history, and politics. And it is why all their ideas are wrong.

1
Reply
Harry Passfield
Reply to  MarkW2
July 31, 2021 12:57 pm

You shouldn’t be surprised. The ‘elite left’ know exactly what they are doing. They have one objective: to make the West as weak as possible. I leave it to you figure out why.

1
Reply
RLu
July 31, 2021 10:17 am

You forgot the other obvious option.
Load shedding, based on Social(ist) Value Score, until demand complies with model predictions.

Last edited 2 hours ago by RLu
0
Reply
Tom Halla
July 31, 2021 10:18 am

Being unwilling or unable to do math is a prerequisite for being a green.
As both wind and solar are at roughly two thirds of theoretically possible performance, no Moore’s Law style increase in performance is possible.
Storage options are about on the same level as solar panels and windmills as far as performance, so the green blob is demanding the impossible.

5
Reply
Gary Pearse
July 31, 2021 10:24 am

The demand during the night (and for many households during the work day), except for peak evening and peak morning would be small. Best install “wall storage units” rather than giant grid ones.

-9
Reply
Gary Pearse
Reply to  Gary Pearse
July 31, 2021 10:30 am

Yeah, I know, it still isn’t going to work smoothly (rainy days, grid problems …). Probably you could click on your smart stove, A/C and kettle to have dinner ready when you arrive home and the place cooled down, using the peak power a bit early.

-6
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Gary Pearse
July 31, 2021 11:58 am

Why should any modern advanced society have to muck around with scheduling their electricity usage when we already have the means & resources to provide proven, reliable, affordable, reticulated electricity 24X7X52?

7
Reply
meab
Reply to  Gary Pearse
July 31, 2021 11:58 am

Nope. WRONG. Look at California’s projected demand curve for today. The minimum usage is projected to be 23,700 MW and the peak 36,700 MW. About 65% of the peak electrical demand runs all night and that’s in the summer with little use of heating which increases night demand. The average night usage is more than the minimum, it’s about 26,000 MW, compared to the day average of 32,000 MW or about 80% of the power. Since summer nights are short, only about 1/3 of the energy is used at night. However, in the winter it’s much worse – because winter nights are long, about 50% of the MW-hrs are used at night.

As EV usage of electricity grows, it’s going to get worse. As people are forced to install heat pumps instead of gas furnaces it’s going to get worse.

Your post illustrates why we can’t afford to let people who aren’t willing to put in10 minutes of research and use their elementary school arithmetic skills design the power system.

Last edited 1 hour ago by meab
4
Reply
A B O'Brien
July 31, 2021 10:28 am

“300 GWH, then you will need 54,000 GWH worth of batteries (180 x 300). At $200 per GWH, that will run”

Fifth line from the bottom should read: At $200 per kWh.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
July 31, 2021 10:31 am

Bad math. You also have to charge the storage during the day, so need more than twice as much solar as surmised. You cannot get there from here, ever.

11
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 31, 2021 11:33 am

“Bad math. You also have to charge …”

First thing I did after reading the article was do a [Ctrl-F] search on “Charge”. Your post was the first one up. Yes, the wind mills or solar panels will have to supply the grid with enough power to satisfy consumer demand AND charge up the giant back up batteries that can catch unextinguishable fire at the same time.

5
Reply
dk_
July 31, 2021 10:36 am

The grid (really, the grids) is an ad-hoc, adaptive, short-distance distribution network. It is not a single object, but operated as a collection of oligopolies: government and private owned cartels, organized to non-competitively fix prices share resources across territories. It is hugely wasteful, losing energy over long transmissions distances. It is not created or designed for efficiency or to guarantee service, and cannot distribute battery stored or intermittently generated power efficiently. There is no practical grid storage. There is no practical grid storage technology. The best use of battery storage is at or near the stationary point of use, after or externally to the grid.

1
Reply
markl
July 31, 2021 10:41 am

Because the desire to “go green” isn’t based on reality math is irrelevant. Just like AGW emotions rule the roost.

4
Reply
philincalifornia
July 31, 2021 10:48 am

Wake-up call guys and gals. Do you think they care ?? As long as there are enough stupid people paying for it, they’ll bank it The guys at the top of the pyramid of banking it don’t care where it comes from. They can even pretend that they’re in the highest echelons of planet-savers.

Vast fake knowledge of weather systems and not knowing how to work a calculator really, really works in the current useless human charade …..

Jeeeez, we really are that useless aren’t we collectively?

2
Reply
Bob Cherba
July 31, 2021 11:02 am

Aside from having to add in the additional generation to charge the backup batteries, if you add the additional GHW needed to charge all those electric vehicles that California is requiring you have . . . and if you also add in all the electrification of stoves, home heating, etc., etc., the actual cost will be several times what the article calculates. Good luck California! (I’m 84 and hoping to live long enough to see how this all turns out.)

7
Reply
AndyHce
Reply to  Bob Cherba
July 31, 2021 1:09 pm

Haven’t you heard, those EV for the great unwashed masses are actually going to be electrical bicycles. Since they can also be pedalled to get you where you are going, large batteries, and the charging thereof, aren’t necessary.

0
Reply
Scissor
July 31, 2021 11:11 am

It’s just a cost of doing something useless.

2
Reply
AWG
July 31, 2021 11:38 am

I’m just here to report in from the Kook fringe that you may not really understand what the move to “Green” is all about. (after all, they don’t participate in their own Green ideas, so what is up?)

Almost everyone who is in a position to impose Green on others is also Malthusian and a strong ZPG enthusiast (as long as they remain to enjoy Utopia). They tell us all the time how the planet needs fewer people. We have story after story talking about how technology is going to eliminate millions of jobs. What if it isn’t to be a neo-luddite or to promote UBI? What if it is boasting that fewer people need to be around to maintain the standard of living the Elites propose?

What technology requires the fewest number of skilled workers to maintain? Solar and Wind. To them, its some thing far away that provides free energy forever. What technology requires the least amount of technical skill to maintain? ICE or EV? We are seeing this revolution all over where complicated processes are eliminated. Who needs any part of the ranching industry if robots can convert crops into fake meat?

So you keep around some people who know how to keep the plumbing and electricity flowing, some darker skinned people to work the soy plantations and dispose of the garbage, and perfect mRNA therapeutics to cover inconvenient diseases and cancers.

That is why there is zero interest in building an infrastructure to maintain a first world standard of living with a constant or growing population – the plan is to have far fewer people around and thus much less dependency on people and things. And those who are permitted to remain, do so at the pleasure of the served.

Again, Kook Theory. But given enough thought, the template to interpreting their moves make more and more sense and makes it predictable.

1
Reply
AndyHce
Reply to  AWG
July 31, 2021 1:12 pm

Another nod to the ‘developing’ world. Only the west is giving up on a reasonable life.

0
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
July 31, 2021 12:11 pm

I take note of the last sentence in Mr. Menton’s piece:

“I just can’t believe that anybody talks about this as something remotely connected to reality.”

I could not agree more, especially regarding people with the letters PhD after their names.

1
Reply
Brian R Catt
July 31, 2021 12:18 pm

I did these numbers using the UK’s 1TWh per day average for a week, as we can have dark cold Februaries with no wind for a freezing High Pressure week.

The cost is £50Billion PER ANNUM per TWh capacity to keep buying the batteries necessary as required. So if we had half renewables supported by batteries, not gas, it would cost us £175Billion per annum. You could build enough nuclear power stations to power the whole grid at a level of up to 45GW for 60 years with that much cash.

WE also save on all the replacement batteries that follow after the first 8 years, 7.5 lots, saving 7.5 times another £175 Billions for other productive things. Another £1.3 TRILLION wasted on something that generates no energy, uses massive millions of tonnes of non recyclable resources, all to cope with a the problems of weak intermittent renewables that in fact will never scale to the level required to power our national grid, and are fiscal suicide to try becauase of the intermittency costs. Roughly ten times the generation cost. Bonkers.

I wrote this up as a paper gowing over all the physics and engineering issues of renewable enrgy – energy density, intermittency and sustainability. Renewables make no sense at developed economy levels of energy use on any of these measurements.

http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3274611

BUTI THINK YPOU UNDERESTIMATE THE COST FOR CALIFIRNIA.

While I don’t disagree with your approach or the scale of such a nonsense, which is driven by the enrgy density you can safely store other than in primary combustion fuels molecular binding energy or atomic binding energy for nuclear power. Your numbers are way out compared to anything I have seen. Far too cheap.

The biggest Tesla power banks sell for around $90M Au. for 130MWH in Australia. I make that $63K US so the price is closer to $500/KWh. I have seen Utility level prices of US $600/KWh – in the US. Where did $200/KWh come from?

In the UK the smaller domestic powerwalls are over $600/KWh.

It is also worth making the point that this cost recurs every 8 years, if you are lucky, and if you only use the Li-Ion batteries between 80% and 20% charge, as Tesla recommend for full life expectancy. Which means the duty factor drops to 60%.

So I suggest your one time cost is out by factor of at least 2.5 on price and 1.7 on duty cycle.

Hence your reality on my basis is over 4 times your estimate, if my numbers are correct.

It’s worse than you thought! Even madder than your first sum. And an additional cost that is wholly unnecessary if you use nuclear generation, which need no backup, is zero CO2, has lowest resource use of all in terms of construction and land use per KWh, and the lowest CO2 per GW in construction. and lasts 60 years. And produces no CO2.

Which in fact doesn’t matter as the climate data shows change to be largely natural and the Chinese will keep burning more and more fossil fuels, perhaps less polluting coal and more clean gas. Followed by a developing Africa.

1
Reply
Tom
July 31, 2021 12:49 pm

I will be surprised if the amount of storage required to utilize 100% renewables will ever be economical. I’ve certainly never seen a credible analysis that will show how it could work. I don’t expect the environmentalists to do this, but I can’t understand why the utility companies and other corporations aren’t pointing this out.

1
Reply
AndyHce
Reply to  Tom
July 31, 2021 1:15 pm

When the do, they get cancelled.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

