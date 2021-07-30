Intermittent Wind and Solar

The Triumphant March Toward 100% “Renewable” Electricity: Germany and California

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
19 Comments

Reposted from the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

As a state or a country, if you want to have any status in the ranks of the climate virtuous, the key metric is your commitment to get most or all of your energy from “renewables” (mainly wind and solar) by the earliest possible date. Everybody is doing it, and you are nobody if you don’t get in on the bidding. Just a couple of weeks ago (July 14), according to Reuters, the European Commission entered a bid of 40% of final energy consumption from “renewables” by 2030. Back here in the US, the most recent bid from the Biden administration (from April 28) is a goal of 80% of electricity by 2030, which is ambitious on its own, although electricity is a minority of final energy consumption. Congress has yet to consider the Biden administration bid.

Within both the EU and the US, there are national and state champions that are far out-virtuing everybody else. In the EU, it’s Germany. Germany adopted its “Energiewende” way back in 2010 to transition its energy sector to wind and solar. Since then Germany has repeatedly ramped up its renewable energy targets. Most recently, in December 2020, Germany adopted by statute a binding goal of 65% of electricity from renewables by 2030. Here in the US, our champion is California. In California the governing law is the famous SB 100, enacted in 2018, which sets mandatory targets for the electricity sector of 60% from “renewables” by 2030 and 100% by 2045.

As readers here know, the Manhattan Contrarian from time to time has expressed a high degree of skepticism as to whether these mandatory targets are achievable in the real world. Indeed, I have often noted that at somewhere around 40 – 50% of electricity from “renewables,” it becomes impossible as a practical matter to increase the share of electricity from renewables just by adding more renewable capacity. As far as I am aware, no large jurisdiction to date has gotten its percentage of electricity generation from “renewables” up above 50% for any extended period of time. (If a reader can point me to an example, I will be very interested.)

But maybe I’m just a crank. Surely these geniuses in Germany and California must know what they are doing. So let’s check in on the latest news.

Germany

The website No Tricks Zone has a report on July 27 covering electricity output in Germany for the first half of 2021. The No Tricks Zone post is based on data compiled at a German website called Die kalte Sonne.

And the answer is that in the first half of 2020 Germany achieved the level of 50% of its electricity from “renewables.” But in 2021 that level fell back to 43%:

“The share of renewable energies in gross electric power consumption in the first half of 2021 fell from 50% to 43% compared to a year earlier,” Die kalte Sonne reports.

What happened? The wind just didn’t blow as much:

“The production of onshore and offshore wind energy decreased by 20%.” . . . The reason for the steep drop, according to the findings, was due to unfavorable weather conditions. “This year, especially in the first quarter, the wind was particularly still. . . .”

So did solar energy then pick up the slack? Unfortunately, no:

“[T]he sun output was low. . . . Solar energy output . . . rose a modest 2%.”

So how did Germany make up the difference? The answer will not surprise you:

“Coal energy saw a renaissance. Brown coal [lignite] power plants produced 45.8 terawatt-hours of the net power – that is the power mix that comes out of the outlet.  That’s a strong increase of 37.6% compared to 2020, when only 33.6 terawatt-hours were produced. The net production by black coal power plants also increased, by 38.9% to 20.4 terawatt-hours after 14.4 terawatt-hours in 2020.”

Basically, Germany has hit the limit of what can be achieved by adding capacity of wind and solar power sources. To get to the higher levels of “renewable” market share that they have committed to, they will need to add large and rapidly-increasing amounts of grid-scale storage. So far, they have barely begun that process.

California

Perhaps you remember the excited headline from the LA Times from April 29: “California just hit 95% renewable energy.” April 29 was just the very day after President Biden had announced his goal of 80% of US electricity from “renewables” by 2030. Now California was already showing the world that they were way ahead and basically all the way to home plate:

Something remarkable happened over the weekend: California hit nearly 95% renewable energy. I’ll say it again: 95% renewables. For all the time we spend talking about how to reach 100% clean power, it sometimes seems like a faraway proposition, whether the timeframe is California’s 2045 target or President Biden’s more aggressive 2035 goal. But on Saturday just before 2:30 p.m., one of the world’s largest economies came within a stone’s throw of getting there.

(Emphasis in the original.). But maybe we shouldn’t get too excited just yet. First, although the author (Sammy Roth) says this was “95% renewable energy,” it turns out as you read further that he is only talking about electricity, which is only about 30% of energy consumption. And for how long did the renewables provide the 95% of electricity consumption?

Saturday’s 94.5% figure — a record, as confirmed to me by the California Independent System Operator — was fleeting, lasting just four seconds.

So what’s the real picture over the course of multiple months or a year? For that you’ll have to ignore the cheerleading reporters at the MSM, and try to find some aggregate statistics. Here are the figures from the California Energy Commission for the full year 2020. The total contribution to electricity supply from “renewables” is claimed to be 33.09%. Oh, but that includes 2.45% from “biomass,” 4.89% from “geothermal,” and 1.39% from “small hydro.” Take those out and you’re left with a big 24.36% from wind and solar. And since electricity is only about 30% of final energy consumption, that means that wind and solar are only contribution around 8% of total energy consumption in California.

Over at the website of California’s Independent System Operator (“CAISO”) they provide a chart for every day’s electricity production that dramatically illustrates the problem. California’s peak electricity demand is around 40 GW, generally occurring around 6 – 8 PM. The large majority of their “renewable” production is from solar. Their current solar capacity, on a sunny mid-summer day like today, provides around 12 GW from about 9 AM to 5 PM — and nothing the rest of the time, including at the time of peak usage. In the winter, the output is more like 8 GW from 10 AM to 4 PM, and nothing the rest of the time. So far, they have almost nothing in the way of grid scale energy storage. In the evening, they ramp up the natural gas plants, and import power from Arizona and Nevada — mostly natural gas, nuclear, and coal. Close to 30% of California’s electricity comes from imports from neighboring states.

Read the full article here.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
19 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Norvejun
July 30, 2021 6:36 am

Norway produces about 98% hydroelectric power and is a net exporter of electric power.
Practically all of it is sold as “green” certificates to Germany (hardly a kwh is actually sent there, only the certificates). So in the weird world of climate stuff we have a 60% fossil mix with actual hydro power in the outlet.

0
Reply
John Hultquist
July 30, 2021 6:44 am

CA ”  imports from neighboring states “

Search up Path 66 from OR & WA.

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  John Hultquist
July 30, 2021 6:45 am

Beat me to it.

0
Reply
Mike Dombroski
Reply to  John Hultquist
July 30, 2021 7:35 am

According to Mark Mills starting at 27 minutes into this video, California not only imports electricity from other states, they steal (through a back door clause) power from lines running through their state:

Last edited 32 minutes ago by Mike Dombroski
0
Reply
Bob Hoye
July 30, 2021 6:47 am

Come on in! It feels good–all the lemmings are doing it.

2
Reply
Beta Blocker
July 30, 2021 6:52 am

The only means for California and for the nation as a whole to reach Biden’s highly ambitious GHG reduction targets is for the federal government to mandate strict energy conservation measures on the entire country, up to and including a program of carbon fuel rationing not unlike the one imposed on Americans during World War II.

Using the authority of his office for managing a declared national emergency — authority already enacted into law by the Congress — Biden has the power to establish a carbon energy rationing program by issuing an executive order formally declaring a national climate emergency. But so far, he has shown no sign he will do so.

0
Reply
mark from the midwest
Reply to  Beta Blocker
July 30, 2021 7:13 am

Problem for Biden would be which emergency takes precedence, the Climate or the Energy Emergency? Facing a classic Catch 22 Joe’s head would probably just explode.

0
Reply
mark from the midwest
July 30, 2021 7:05 am

The other problem is distribution. If you look at the major transmission routes, particularly Path 26 and Path 15, there’s no way they can tie in 20GW of additional power. It would require engineering and construction on par with the high speed rail from L.A. to S.F., …. ??? ooops … it would require an army of competent …. oh never mind, not going to happen in CA.

1
Reply
KentN
July 30, 2021 7:20 am

Gov Kate Brown just signed new bills committing Oregon to 100% renewables by 2040. So it won’t matter what grid connections work, there will be no surplus power to sell to California. https://www.oregon.gov/newsroom/Pages/NewsDetail.aspx?newsid=64162 “House Bill 2021, the 100% Clean Energy bill, sets the most aggressive timeline in the country for moving to 100% clean electricity sources, by 2040.”

0
Reply
oeman 50
Reply to  KentN
July 30, 2021 7:40 am

Isn’t that amazing? When I saw that, I thought, “Hmm, I wonder who will be the first one to pass a bill going for 100% renewables in 2035?” If this keeps up, we will be committed to 100% renewables by…..today. It doesn’t matter what reality is, the virtue signaling is the most important.

They all seem to think these efforts will decrease droughts and wildfires. Oregon’s and California’s combined emissions could go to zero on all fronts and it would have no impact on the climate, even in the most radical climate scenarios.

0
Reply
Pauleta
July 30, 2021 7:21 am

They did for 4 seconds, clear path for the other 31,556,948 seconds.

0
Reply
Ron Long
July 30, 2021 7:23 am

Another well-delivered Reality Check here at WATTS.

0
Reply
2hotel9
July 30, 2021 7:46 am

Time for the states around Cali to jack up the prices for electricity, water, gas, oil and gasoline/diesel. Hit where it hurts and keep hitting till the people hang all these leftist scumbags.

1
Reply
Chas Wynn
July 30, 2021 7:47 am
  1. It looks as if politically engineered grid instability will continue until the peasants revolt. In Europe, Australia and the USA the propensity for brownouts and near, and actual, blackouts appear to be increasing as grid operations try to come to grips with increasing injections of unreliable power. To date, the public response has been muted, however, when Joe Public wises up to the reality of rotating blackouts combined with unaffordable electricity bills, the political poltroons responsible for this shambles may find their reelection in jeopardy. Holds breath in vain.
0
Reply
AGW is Not Science
July 30, 2021 7:50 am

What needs to happen is that California needs to be severed from the grid so that they can’t cover up the colossal failure of “renewables” by importing non-renewable electricity from other states. Ditto for any other state embracing this mass stupidity (I’m looking at you Oregon). This is the only way to show the idiocy of attempting this destruction of real energy infrastructure nationwide.

Then, let the blackouts and the riots begin – and if there is any intelligence among the people, let the voting habits change.

1
Reply
Archer
July 30, 2021 7:55 am

grid-scale storage is an impossible pipe dream.

0
Reply
griff
July 30, 2021 8:02 am

Quite likely Germany will average over 51% (its previous high) over the whole of 2021.

Weather conditions in the first part of 2021 were quite exceptional in Germany: no reason to expect this every year/most years.

Germany is still upping its offshore wind, interconnectors; North/South connections finally making some progress…

Germany is seeing a major boost in residential photovoltaic installations… could see installation of 150,000 residential batteries in 2021Germany could see installation of 150,000 residential batteries in 2021 amid solar PV boom | Clean Energy Wire

Clutching at straws…

0
Reply
Forrest
July 30, 2021 8:03 am

If these people were talking about this in a different set of terminology I would actually agree with them. Decentralized energy production and energy diversification would be great goals to be striving for, right along with load balancing and mitigation of fuel use.

No one WANTS to be burning coal/natural gas, we do it because it makes sense.

But instead it is foolish pie in the sky attempts at energy migration, which has so many issues. So MANY issues.

0
Reply
Michael
July 30, 2021 8:03 am

I always learn so much from the comments on WUWT. Today it was Path66 and that Oregon is going 100% renewables by 2035, only 14 years away. The thing is, Oregon gets most of it’s electricity from the dams on the Columbia River; I am in Coos Bay and all of our power comes from there. Does that count as a renewable? And California gets 15% of its electricity from Canada for God’s sake. They are such hippocrites.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Intermittent Wind and Solar

Ohio Eviscerates Preferred Siting, Accelerated Permission for Wind/Solar Developers (communities win!)

6 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics Intermittent Wind and Solar

The lurking threat to solar power’s growth

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Martis vs. Smucker: Industrial Wind on Defense

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

California is planning floating wind farms offshore to boost its power supply – here’s how they work

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Intermittent Wind and Solar

The Triumphant March Toward 100% “Renewable” Electricity: Germany and California

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism

Climate scientists realize models yield “implausibly hot forecasts of future warming”.

6 hours ago
David Middleton
Climate Politics

Europe’s Expensive Climate Club And Its Detractors

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Agriculture Alarmism

Aussie Govt Climate Report: Bad News, Farm Productivity is UP by 68%

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: