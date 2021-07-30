Claim: Tasmania, New Zealand, Iceland, UK & Ireland the Best Places to Survive the Climate Crisis

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to researchers, climate worriers should consider moving to asylums, small isolated cold climate countries, which they see as lifeboats or arks which maximise their chance of surviving the coming climate apocalypse.
Tasmania among best places to survive global societal collapse, new study finds
Tasmania has been ranked one of the top five places in the world to survive a global collapse in society, according to a British study.
Key points:
- A UK study rated Tasmania one of the best places to survive a collapse in society
- Scientists say Tasmania’s climate, agricultural resources and electricity supply make it an ideal refuge should “things go pear-shaped”
- However, they say the state could not cope with an influx of people
Tasmania has been listed alongside New Zealand, Iceland, the United Kingdom and Ireland as potential havens of the future.
The study, published in the journal Sustainability, found Tasmania could become recognised “as Australia’s ‘local refuge (lifeboat)’ as conditions on the continental mainland may become less amenable to supporting large human populations in the future”.
While many people have already moved to Tasmania to escape the heat in other states, some doomsday preppers are weighing up the island state as a post-apocalyptic option.
…
Professor Byrne said there is no data on how many people move to Tasmania each year fearing the impact of future climate change scenarios.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that we’re seeing the edge of this effect right now.
“That’s why I’m here.”
Professor Byrne moved to Tasmania with his family from the Gold Coast in 2018.
“I’ve worked in the field of climate change adaptation for quite a while now and have become increasingly concerned about what the global models are telling us … about the intensity and scale of the change that’s happening,” he said.
“When the opportunity came to move down here to Tasmania, it was a no-brainer.”
…
The following is the study which triggered this excitement, respect to whoever decoded the abstract.
An Analysis of the Potential for the Formation of ‘Nodes of Persisting Complexity’
by Nick King and Aled Jones *
Human civilisation has undergone a continuous trajectory of rising sociopolitical complexity since its inception; a trend which has undergone a dramatic recent acceleration. This phenomenon has resulted in increasingly severe perturbation of the Earth System, manifesting recently as global-scale effects such as climate change. These effects create an increased risk of a global 'de-complexification' (collapse) event in which complexity could undergo widespread reversal. 'Nodes of persisting complexity' are geographical locations which may experience lesser effects from 'de-complexification' due to having 'favourable starting conditions' that may allow the retention of a degree of complexity. A shortlist of nations (New Zealand, Iceland, the United Kingdom, Australia and Ireland) were identified and qualitatively analysed in detail to ascertain their potential to form 'nodes of persisting complexity' (New Zealand is identified as having the greatest potential). The analysis outputs are applied to identify insights for enhancing resilience to 'de-complexification'.
I think all the climate worriers moving to their chosen asylums is potentially a win / win scenario. They get to live out their fantasies without suffering the angst of having to endure more than a few days per year of warm weather. The rest of us get to live our lives without having to endure their endless eco-proselytisation and demands that normal people conform to their beliefs.
The losers will be the current inhabitants of cold climate countries, who will have to put up with an influx of climate zealots demanding they turn down their home heating thermostats.