Claim: Tasmania, New Zealand, Iceland, UK & Ireland the Best Places to Survive the Climate Crisis

According to researchers, climate worriers should consider moving to asylums, small isolated cold climate countries, which they see as lifeboats or arks which maximise their chance of surviving the coming climate apocalypse.

Tasmania among best places to survive global societal collapse, new study finds

By Fiona Blackwood

Tasmania has been ranked one of the top five places in the world to survive a global collapse in society, according to a British study.

Key points:

A UK study rated Tasmania one of the best places to survive a collapse in society

Scientists say Tasmania’s climate, agricultural resources and electricity supply make it an ideal refuge should “things go pear-shaped”

However, they say the state could not cope with an influx of people

Tasmania has been listed alongside New Zealand, Iceland, the United Kingdom and Ireland as potential havens of the future.

The study, published in the journal Sustainability, found Tasmania could become recognised “as Australia’s ‘local refuge (lifeboat)’ as conditions on the continental mainland may become less amenable to supporting large human populations in the future”.

While many people have already moved to Tasmania to escape the heat in other states, some doomsday preppers are weighing up the island state as a post-apocalyptic option.

…

Professor Byrne said there is no data on how many people move to Tasmania each year fearing the impact of future climate change scenarios.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that we’re seeing the edge of this effect right now.

“That’s why I’m here.”

Professor Byrne moved to Tasmania with his family from the Gold Coast in 2018.

“I’ve worked in the field of climate change adaptation for quite a while now and have become increasingly concerned about what the global models are telling us … about the intensity and scale of the change that’s happening,” he said.

“When the opportunity came to move down here to Tasmania, it was a no-brainer.”

