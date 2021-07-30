Tasmanian devil, ferocious bad tempered carnivorous rodent, native to Tasmania. Author John Cummings link
Alarmism Climate News

Claim: Tasmania, New Zealand, Iceland, UK & Ireland the Best Places to Survive the Climate Crisis

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
23 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to researchers, climate worriers should consider moving to asylums, small isolated cold climate countries, which they see as lifeboats or arks which maximise their chance of surviving the coming climate apocalypse.

Tasmania among best places to survive global societal collapse, new study finds

By Fiona Blackwood

Tasmania has been ranked one of the top five places in the world to survive a global collapse in society, according to a British study.

Key points:

  • A UK study rated Tasmania one of the best places to survive a collapse in society
  • Scientists say Tasmania’s climate, agricultural resources and electricity supply make it an ideal refuge should “things go pear-shaped”
  • However, they say the state could not cope with an influx of people

Tasmania has been listed alongside New Zealand, Iceland, the United Kingdom and Ireland as potential havens of the future.

The study, published in the journal Sustainability, found Tasmania could become recognised “as Australia’s ‘local refuge (lifeboat)’ as conditions on the continental mainland may become less amenable to supporting large human populations in the future”.

While many people have already moved to Tasmania to escape the heat in other states, some doomsday preppers are weighing up the island state as a post-apocalyptic option.

Professor Byrne said there is no data on how many people move to Tasmania each year fearing the impact of future climate change scenarios.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that we’re seeing the edge of this effect right now.

“That’s why I’m here.”

Professor Byrne moved to Tasmania with his family from the Gold Coast in 2018.

“I’ve worked in the field of climate change adaptation for quite a while now and have become increasingly concerned about what the global models are telling us … about the intensity and scale of the change that’s happening,” he said. 

“When the opportunity came to move down here to Tasmania, it was a no-brainer.”

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-30/tasmania-among-best-places-to-survive-global-collapse/100333892

The following is the study which triggered this excitement, respect to whoever decoded the abstract.

An Analysis of the Potential for the Formation of ‘Nodes of Persisting Complexity’ 

by Nick King and Aled Jones *

Human civilisation has undergone a continuous trajectory of rising sociopolitical complexity since its inception; a trend which has undergone a dramatic recent acceleration. This phenomenon has resulted in increasingly severe perturbation of the Earth System, manifesting recently as global-scale effects such as climate change. These effects create an increased risk of a global ‘de-complexification’ (collapse) event in which complexity could undergo widespread reversal. ‘Nodes of persisting complexity’ are geographical locations which may experience lesser effects from ‘de-complexification’ due to having ‘favourable starting conditions’ that may allow the retention of a degree of complexity. A shortlist of nations (New Zealand, Iceland, the United Kingdom, Australia and Ireland) were identified and qualitatively analysed in detail to ascertain their potential to form ‘nodes of persisting complexity’ (New Zealand is identified as having the greatest potential). The analysis outputs are applied to identify insights for enhancing resilience to ‘de-complexification’.

Read more: https://www.mdpi.com/2071-1050/13/15/8161/htm

I think all the climate worriers moving to their chosen asylums is potentially a win / win scenario. They get to live out their fantasies without suffering the angst of having to endure more than a few days per year of warm weather. The rest of us get to live our lives without having to endure their endless eco-proselytisation and demands that normal people conform to their beliefs.

The losers will be the current inhabitants of cold climate countries, who will have to put up with an influx of climate zealots demanding they turn down their home heating thermostats.

Rob_Dawg
July 30, 2021 10:07 am

Mutton every night in the dark.

Len Werner
July 30, 2021 10:09 am

Would this be an appropriate and advantageous time to get a don’t-let-them-back law passed?

Derek Wood
July 30, 2021 10:11 am

Thanks for the tip, when is it due?

Bruce Cobb
July 30, 2021 10:21 am

Professor Byrne is a “no-brainer”. That is, he literally has no brain.

Brent Qually
July 30, 2021 10:23 am

Easy for Dr. Byrne to make his no-brainer move, because he doesn’t have one.

Joao Martins
July 30, 2021 10:27 am

Eric, will you please elaborate a bit further on the meaning of “asylum”?

Bruce Cobb
Reply to  Joao Martins
July 30, 2021 10:43 am

Loony bin. You have to be crazy to want to live there.

Krishna Gans
July 30, 2021 10:41 am

Tasmania etc will be happy to wellcome houndreds of thousand refugees and agricultural resources and electricity supply will be even then enough 😀

Rud Istvan
July 30, 2021 10:43 am

Who knew before this new ‘paper’ that decomplexification was the same as global societal collapse, caused by climate change caused by anthropogenic global warming? Or that qualitative assessment would identify Tasmania as an asylum refuge?
Greta Thunberg will be surely soon be sustainably setting sail for Tasmania, to provide it another complexified Tasmanian Devil equivalent.

dk_
July 30, 2021 10:45 am

There was a Heinlein story containing the secondary tale of the historian who absolutely predicted the second world war. He was so certain that he resigned, emigrated, became a planter at the place he was sure he and his family could ride out whatever conflict came along. He settled with his family on the island of Iwo Jima.

Every one of those Islands in the study is at the end of a long supply and logistics chain that each society totally depends upon. None is self-sufficient, and can support only a small human population, if any, without alot of shipping. In a disaster, they’ll be the first to go.

Wasn’t it just last week someone brought up the entire Easter Island lesson again? Byrne wasn’t listening.

The preppers and survivalists scoped all this stuff out in the 80’s. Not a lot has changed.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  dk_
July 30, 2021 11:11 am

They won’t be the first to “go.” They’ll be the first to fall back in a Feudal-Dark Ages living conditions for the masses.
For instance, the manufacturing base in New Zealand is almost non-existant. Agriculture exports, movie-film industry, and tourism are the big 3 money makers there in terms of generating foreign currency reserves to buy manufactured goods from China, North America, and Europe. NZ would still have agriculture (sheep, cattle) for their population to subsist, but living conditions would rapidly deteriorate for most except those with super wealth needed to have their own yacht and/or private airstrip to to escape-bring in small amounts of goods on their private jets and buy-off the politicians to allow it.

Michael in Dublin
July 30, 2021 10:46 am

While I wonder if we will survive the folly of our politicians in Ireland, I would certainly be even more depressed if I were living in the UK and fear that NZ is ignoring that they are simply going through a lull in the storm.

Ed Zuiderwijk
July 30, 2021 10:48 am

I’m afraid that the ‘no brainer’ was Prof Byrne himself.

Joel O'Bryan
July 30, 2021 10:52 am

How they rank ordered them:
New Zealand: 5.6 sheep for every person (still a far cry from the peak of 22 per person in 1982)
Iceland: 2.5 sheep person.
Scotland: 1.25 sheep per person.
Ireland: 1.02 sheep per person.

I suspect Messiers Jones and King may have other motivations.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
July 30, 2021 10:56 am

Tasmania: 4.07 sheep per person.

Max More
July 30, 2021 10:53 am

According to researchers, climate worriers should consider moving to asylums”. I agree with this!

Bill Toland
July 30, 2021 10:59 am

It’s very odd that I have yet to see any climate refugees in Scotland. Perhaps climate worriers would be even more depressed by the Scottish weather.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Bill Toland
July 30, 2021 11:20 am

It’s no mystery why Scotsmen left their home country to run sugar plantations and export businesses all over the world, almost all in warm-tropical locations, in the 19th Century.

markl
July 30, 2021 10:59 am

Now CC will cause “global societal collapse”. Who knew? As Gilda Radner said…. It’s always something”.

Ellen
July 30, 2021 11:08 am

I’ll make do with Minnesota. While we don’t have Tasmanian Devils, we can make do with wolves, bears, and wildcats.

Curious George
July 30, 2021 11:15 am

Why not Siberia, Alaska, Canada, Greenland, and Antarctica?

Last edited 4 minutes ago by Curious George
Retired_Engineer_Jim
July 30, 2021 11:19 am

“I’ve worked in the field of climate change adaptation for quite a while now and have become increasingly concerned about what the global models are telling us … about the intensity and scale of the change that’s happening,” he said.

Pity that the professor was unaware of this before uprooting his family:

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/07/30/climate-scientists-realize-models-yield-implausibly-hot-forecasts-of-future-warming/

Dusty
July 30, 2021 11:19 am

I take it the threat of all the polar ice melting has been put on the back burner, so to speak

