Claim: Global Cooling – Because of Climate Change Driven Wildfires

Are Climate activists preparing their excuses in advance, for the imminent plunge in global temperatures predicted by Dr. Willie Soon?

Super-outbreaks of fire thunderstorms could change Earth’s climate, Australian and US experts warn

Fire thunderstorms — which occur in pyrocumulonimbus clouds — not only create their own weather system but may also be powerful enough to actually change the climate, according to scientists from Australia and the United States.

Key points:

Fire thunderstorms during Australia’s Black Summer released as much energy as about 2,000 Hiroshima-sized nuclear explosions

Clusters of fire thunderstorms may be powerful enough to change the climate, scientists say

Measuring the phenomenon as it occurs in North America and Australia has been used to validate the ‘nuclear winter’ theory

A “super-outbreak” of fire thunderstorms — also known as pyroCb events — during Australia’s Black Summer fires of 2019-20 released the energy of about 2,000 Hiroshima-sized nuclear weapons, according to a study published recently in the journal Nature Climate and Atmospheric Science.

“The energy released was just vast,” said Rick McRae from the University of New South Wales, a co-author of the paper.

“It doesn’t matter what units you use, they’re big numbers, far bigger than we’re used to handling.”

…

Mr McRae and a team of researchers — including scientists from the US Naval Research Laboratory in Washington — quantified the scale of the Black Summer pyroCb super-outbreak, concluding the fires injected as much smoke into the stratosphere as a moderately sized volcanic eruption. That smoke remained in the stratosphere for more than a year.

…

Is fire now in a climate feedback loop?

Fire thunderstorm super-outbreaks are now emerging as a potential feedback loop in the climate system, according to Mr McRae.

He said climate change could drive an increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme fire events that, in turn, could change the climate.

…