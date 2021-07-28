Opinion Ridiculae

Claim: Global Cooling – Because of Climate Change Driven Wildfires

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
33 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Are Climate activists preparing their excuses in advance, for the imminent plunge in global temperatures predicted by Dr. Willie Soon?

Super-outbreaks of fire thunderstorms could change Earth’s climate, Australian and US experts warn

ABC Weather / By Ben Deacon

Fire thunderstorms — which occur in pyrocumulonimbus clouds — not only create their own weather system but may also be powerful enough to actually change the climate, according to scientists from Australia and the United States. 

Key points:

  • Fire thunderstorms during Australia’s Black Summer released as much energy as about 2,000 Hiroshima-sized nuclear explosions
  • Clusters of fire thunderstorms may be powerful enough to change the climate, scientists say
  • Measuring the phenomenon as it occurs in North America and Australia has been used to validate the ‘nuclear winter’ theory

A “super-outbreak” of fire thunderstorms — also known as pyroCb events — during Australia’s Black Summer fires of 2019-20 released the energy of about 2,000 Hiroshima-sized nuclear weapons, according to a study published recently in the journal Nature Climate and Atmospheric Science. 

“The energy released was just vast,” said Rick McRae from the University of New South Wales, a co-author of the paper. 

“It doesn’t matter what units you use, they’re big numbers, far bigger than we’re used to handling.”

Mr McRae and a team of researchers — including scientists from the US Naval Research Laboratory in Washington — quantified the scale of the Black Summer pyroCb super-outbreak, concluding the fires injected as much smoke into the stratosphere as a moderately sized volcanic eruption. That smoke remained in the stratosphere for more than a year. 

Is fire now in a climate feedback loop?

Fire thunderstorm super-outbreaks are now emerging as a potential feedback loop in the climate system, according to Mr McRae.

He said climate change could drive an increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme fire events that, in turn, could change the climate.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-28/fire-thunderstorms-may-cause-nuclear-winter-scientists-say/100323566

Rick McRae is a former firefighter who is associated with the highfire risk project run by University of New South Wales, home of Ship of Fools professor Chris Turney.

I think this excuse for climate prediction failures is clever – it frames any pause or drop in global temperatures as a temporary reprieve caused by our negligent destruction of the planet, and builds on the long term excuse that the global temperature surge predicted by high sensitivity climate models is being masked by aerosol pollution.

Aerosols have long been a convenient excuse, in my opinion, for why global temperatures have failed to surge. They allow climate scientists to crank up their predictions for CO2 forced warming, so long as they counterbalance the predicted CO2 effect by cranking up the predicted cooling effect of aerosols.

Of course, if global temperatures do plunge, it will be fascinating to see how long they can keep making such excuses with a straight face.

Tom Halla
July 28, 2021 10:11 am

“We have an excuse!”.No matter what happens, heads they win, tails you lose.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 28, 2021 10:39 am

Same as “it cools because it warms” 😀

Tom Halla
Reply to  Krishna Gans
July 28, 2021 10:52 am

As with the Texas Valentine’s Day freeze being due to global warming?

Latitude
July 28, 2021 10:20 am

….and since these wildfires are man made…..how does that work?

John Chism
Reply to  Latitude
July 28, 2021 12:26 pm

AGW to AGC equals ACC.

Krishna Gans
July 28, 2021 10:21 am

Early tactical retreat… 😀

saveenergy
July 28, 2021 10:22 am

“2,000 Hiroshima-sized nuclear explosions”

I admire the precision measurement … not about 1,999 or 2,001 … but about 2,000.

BTW
What’s the conversion factors to change that ‘about 2,000’ into the more understandable ‘Olympic size pools filled with London buses’; or should it be expressed as ‘Wadams’ ?

Krishna Gans
Reply to  saveenergy
July 28, 2021 10:27 am

“About” is quite exact, isn’t it ? 😀

Fraizer
Reply to  Krishna Gans
July 28, 2021 11:06 am

Well, Yeah. 2000 +/- 2000

Dave Fair
Reply to  saveenergy
July 28, 2021 11:05 am

How many bombs in a typical thunderstorm? How about a typical hurricane?

Krishna Gans
July 28, 2021 10:23 am

As usual, Willis was right…. 😀
Thunderstorms cool the planet 😀 – confirmed by climate science 😀

Bruce Cobb
July 28, 2021 10:38 am

“It doesn’t matter what units you use, they’re big numbers, far bigger than we’re used to handling.”
Yeah, it’s like, you know, math is hard and stuff. I can’t count that high.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
July 28, 2021 10:41 am

One, two, many 😀

yirgach
Reply to  Krishna Gans
July 28, 2021 11:32 am

One too many!

PCman999
July 28, 2021 10:51 am

” 2,000 Hiroshima-sized nuclear explosions”
To how many Olympic sized swimming pools, filled with gasoline set alight, would that be equivalent?

David Holliday
July 28, 2021 10:52 am

So… that’s a feedback?

Coeur de Lion
July 28, 2021 10:56 am

The imminent global cooling can be attributed to the success of the Paris Agreement and the consequent reduction in global carbon dioxide. Well done everybody!

philincalifornia
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
July 28, 2021 11:45 am

Exactly, so now drink your taxpayer-funded champagne and F-off and leave us alone you climate crackpots.

JCM
July 28, 2021 11:02 am

Flipping this on its head – could 19th and 20th century fire suppression have had any impact on climate of the recent past? Just thinking out loud…

Richard Page
Reply to  JCM
July 28, 2021 12:20 pm

So, if I understand you correctly, you’re saying that the greenies policy of forest mismanagement actually caused global warming by not allowing all that energy to be released in smaller, more manageable controlled burns? Well it’s a radical idea, for sure.

John Larson
July 28, 2021 11:03 am

“Are Climate activists preparing their excuses in advance, for the imminent plunge in global temperatures predicted by Dr. Willie Soon?

Depends on where bears . . deposit stool.

Sara
Reply to  John Larson
July 28, 2021 11:40 am

The bears will deposit it exactly where these people will step in it. 🙂

MarkW
Reply to  John Larson
July 28, 2021 12:05 pm

What, bears use stools?
comment image

Richard Page
Reply to  MarkW
July 28, 2021 12:21 pm

Sure, what else are they supposed to sit on to eat their porridge?

Right-Handed Shark
July 28, 2021 11:13 am

IIRC, the worst Australian fire season on record was 1974-75, when more than 5 times the area burned than in 2019-20. These people probably weren’t around back then, so 2019-20 must be “unprecedented”

Charlie
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
July 28, 2021 12:30 pm

And in 1976 in the UK we had the best summer ever. Thanks for cooling the planet back then, Australia.

Keith Rowe
July 28, 2021 11:32 am

Trump was right? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3C93ZWCmvM

Mr.
Reply to  Keith Rowe
July 28, 2021 12:00 pm

On so many topics.

ren
July 28, 2021 11:37 am

Apparently due to frosts in southeastern Brazil, arabica coffee prices will increase?

Rud Istvan
Reply to  ren
July 28, 2021 12:32 pm

Yes. Arabica futures for this years Brazil crop are up about 30% after the frost. It matters because Brazil, rather than Columbia, is the biggest arabica producer.

Sara
July 28, 2021 11:38 am

Well, they finally did it. They proved that they are almost as smart as my cat.

I am gobsmacked at their cleverness.

Rob_Dawg
July 28, 2021 11:41 am

Since these fires were caused by lightning I shall [not serious;y] suggest that Earth Mother Gia has decided to invoke homeostasis to restore balance.

Rud Istvan
July 28, 2021 12:25 pm

I was skeptical about ‘pryoCB’ reaching the stratosphere. Ordinarily that takes a VEI 5 or 6; many VEI 4 do not. But FN 1 claims the recent Australian event did reach up to 35 km, so lower stratosphere. And they had some satellite measurements showing fairly low density aerosols not highly dispersed. They also have a graphic showing full washout in about 1 year, with about half washout in about 4 months.

So either we reburn what has already been burned recently (very difficult), or there is no persistent pyroCB cooling effect—unlike tropical thunderstorms.

