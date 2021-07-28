Sheldon Cooper, fictional nerd from the hit series Big Bang Theory. Fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
Climate Politics

Californian Gamers Being Starved of High End Computers Because of Green Energy Regulations

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
28 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

I have long predicted Californian support for the green revolution would evaporate the moment it interfered with coffee deliveries to Starbucks. But I never dreamed California would mess with the gamers.

Dell won’t ship energy-hungry PCs to California and five other US states due to power regulations

Energy efficiency rules appear to be limiting the availability of gaming rigs

Thomas Claburn in San Francisco
Mon 26 Jul 2021 // 21:35 UTC

Dell is no longer shipping energy-hungry gaming PCs to certain states in America because they demand more energy than local standards allow.

Customers seeking to purchase, for example, an Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop from Dell’s website and have it shipped to California are now presented with a message that tells buyers they’re out of luck.

“This product cannot be shipped to the states of California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont or Washington due to power consumption regulations adopted by those states,” the website says. “Any orders placed that are bound for those states will be canceled.”

Dell confirmed to The Register that the California ban was down to power consumption regulations, saying:

Yes, this was driven by the California Energy Commission (CEC) Tier 2 implementation that defined a mandatory energy efficiency standard for PCs – including desktops, AIOs and mobile gaming systems. This was put into effect on July 1, 2021. Select configurations of the Alienware Aurora R10 and R12 were the only impacted systems across Dell and Alienware.

Read more: https://www.theregister.com/2021/07/26/dell_energy_pcs/

Obviously the most elite gamers would sneer at the idea of buying rigs off Dell, or buying any pre-made rig, they are much more likely to assemble their own water cooled overclocked monstrosity in their mum’s basement.

But gamers are in some senses serious people, frequently the kind of nerds who could take down a government system in their lunch break, before the coffee gets cold. Even a suggestion the Californian State Government could starve them of their high end MMORPG fix could end badly for California’s green energy zealots.

28 Comments
John Shewchuk
July 28, 2021 2:07 pm

But of course they can’t have high-end, heat-generating computers — they cause global warming … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0C6VIdnWT38

Krishna Gans
July 28, 2021 2:10 pm

What’s about Climate models running supercomputers ? EOL ?
😀

ResourceGuy
July 28, 2021 2:11 pm

They can do the gaming on higher power machines at government offices and labs….while writing new regulations.

commieBob
July 28, 2021 2:13 pm

Useless computers have to take their place in line with useless vacuum cleaners and useless dishwashers.

Tom McCord
Reply to  commieBob
July 28, 2021 3:04 pm

The worst are low flush toilets that have to be flushed several times before “it” goes down the drain. They actually waste more water then the old fashioned kind.

Devils Tower
July 28, 2021 2:13 pm

Does that mean no “bit coin” processing either…..

Anti-griff
Reply to  Devils Tower
July 28, 2021 2:55 pm

YES, it does….and furthermore….AIR CONDITIONING has gotta go. A government sponsored Youth Green Corps will report all infractions immediately…the government must control and will control all man made climate change causing activities and endeavors.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Devils Tower
July 28, 2021 3:02 pm

No cryptominer who actually has to pay for the electricity they use is going to use CalISO’s expensive electricity to mine coin. That’s why crypto miners either steal the electricity in some rip-off scheme or set-up in locales where electricity is cheap.

For example:
British Cops Thought They Were Raiding a Weed Farm, But Found Bitcoin Instead
https://gizmodo.com/british-cops-thought-they-were-raiding-a-weed-farm-but-1846991137

The officers didn’t say how much electricity the operation was stealing, but chances are it was a whole lot. It takes a ton of power to operate a basic mining rig, with one recent study finding that the average energy used to churn out cryptocurrency annually is greater than the energy consumed by countries like Austria and Finland. And in the past, researchers have found that the energy consumption from crypto-mining is actually way more intensive than massive energy drain that comes with mining actual precious metals.

Ric
July 28, 2021 2:17 pm

So am I to understand that those wonderfully accurate global warming models are done with energy efficient Sinclair ZX81s? Pray tell.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Ric
July 28, 2021 2:38 pm

These old TI – pocket calculators with graphic mode (TI 80 or so) wouldt be good enough to calculate some wrong temperature curves… 😀

D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  Ric
July 28, 2021 2:43 pm

ZX81?!? Wow, that’s a blast from the past. Would be better to network your Sinclair QL’s. You could do a peer-to-peer with 64 units. Cray, watch out!

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
July 28, 2021 3:05 pm

I’m pretty sure the first home computer I used was a ZX80?

billtoo
July 28, 2021 2:18 pm

now do high speed quad chair ski lifts

Jonathan Petersen
July 28, 2021 2:21 pm

Let the smuggling begin.

peterg
July 28, 2021 2:24 pm

I just want a shower head with a decent flow rate.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  peterg
July 28, 2021 2:58 pm

Just remove the built-in flow restriction. It’s pretty easy to find online. I was incensed when I discovered this. I want my flow the way I like it, and my water falls from the sky, so I often have too much.

Art Slartibartfast
July 28, 2021 2:25 pm

This topic has come up on various news sites over the past few days. What is unclear in the discussions is whether the issue is total annual energy consumption, or whether this relates to idle power states.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Art Slartibartfast
July 28, 2021 2:30 pm

Even funnier – you can have your high end PC but it has a mandatory 2 min no activity power down.

So if mum demands you get up and empty your laundry hamper into the washing machine, you lose your place in the quest for the sword of Azeroth…

John Hultquist
July 28, 2021 2:32 pm

I recall — 6 or 8 years ago —  Alienware was doing high end gaming rigs.
Just repeating info from a friend.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  John Hultquist
July 28, 2021 3:02 pm

They’ve been doing so for years, selling through Dell. All my work computers have been Alienware for decades, highest spec possible because a new computer took me days to set up and I wanted to avoid the time wasted. I also liked the tax-deduction for my gaming wants 🙂

My final laptop was bought in 2013. It’s still going, and still beats the pants off most laptops I’ve seen.

mark from the midwest
July 28, 2021 2:34 pm

Sounds like a good opening for someone to boot-leg. or drop-ship to a UPS store in Vegas

niceguy
July 28, 2021 2:45 pm

Claim: The Big Bang Theory is a realistic TV show about the sciency thinking and personal academic dynamics of academic science nerds.
Change my mind!

markl
July 28, 2021 2:51 pm

Schadenfreude.

Joel O'Bryan
July 28, 2021 2:53 pm

I think most high end gamers, certainly those who know how to put those over-clocked power-hungry computer rigs together also know that Climate Change is a Trojan Horse scam for politcal power by Left.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
July 28, 2021 2:56 pm

Warlock command center scene from Die Hard 4

S Baz
July 28, 2021 2:54 pm

Do the same rules apply to gaming cryptocurrencies!?

Dr. Bob
July 28, 2021 2:57 pm

Next the need to ban mining for bitcoins, which is incredibly energy intensive and pointless.

ToddF
July 28, 2021 3:01 pm

Speaking of the nerds in Mom’s basement, it’s still legal to buy every single part in that Dell system, and assemble it themself. Or taking that box of components to your favorite computer repair store and having them assemble it. It’s only illegal to have Dell do it for you.

Morons…

