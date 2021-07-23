Coronavirus

US Parents Sue Over Clandestine Covid-19 School Vaccination Programme Which Does NOT Require Parental Consent

39 mins ago
Eric Worrall
4 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

If you live in Washington DC, and your child comes home a bit wobbly, there is a chance the school you entrust with their care just gave them a clandestine Covid jab. Without talking to you about it first, or even warning you afterwards to keep a close watch on your child for adverse vaccine reactions.

Parents Take Aim At D.C. Law That Lets Minors Get Vaccinated Without Permission

July 19, 2021

D.C. parents are suing city officials over a new law that allows children 11 and older to acquire vaccines without permission from parents. 

Four parents of students at several public schools — both traditional and charter — said giving children the autonomy to get immunized on their own violates parents’ rights and religious freedom, according to a July 12 lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington. 

“All parents have a right to be directly involved in medical decision-making about their children,” said James Mason, an attorney representing the parents. 

It is the second lawsuit brought in recent weeks by parents who want the federal court to strike down the law, which went into effect in March.

The D.C. Council voted 10-3 in November to allow minors to give their own consent for vaccines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even if a parent has filed a religious exemption. 

It is unclear if or how the legal challenges will affect the city’s efforts to inoculate youth against the coronavirus before the next academic year starts.

Read more: https://www.npr.org/local/305/2021/07/19/1017879942/parents-take-aim-at-d-c-law-that-lets-minors-get-vaccinated-without-permission

Just in case you think this story is too absurd to be true, you can read the bill granting 11yr olds explicit right to consent, “B23-0171 – Minor Consent for Vaccinations Amendment Act of 2019“, on the District of Columbia Council Website.

What about my claim that the law authorises “clandestine” medical procedures? Councillor Vincent Gray attached the following amendment to the original law:

“The provider shall notify the insurer that the immunization has been provided under the authority of this section.”

Rationale: This amendment requires the provider to notify the insurer that the immunization has been provided under the authority of the “Minor Consent for Vaccinations Amendment Act of 2020”, so the insurer will know that they should not send an Explanation of Benefits (EOB) for the vaccination. Without this amendment, the insurer would not be on notice that they needed to refrain from sending the EOB.

Read more: https://lims.dccouncil.us/downloads/LIMS/42000/Other/B23-0171-Gray_Amendment_-_B23-171.pdf

I’m not a lawyer, but the above amendment appears to be an instruction to insurers to not send an Explanation of Benefits to the policy holders, in this case the parents. This appears to be an instruction not to inform the parents that a medical procedure has been performed on their child.

To say I am shocked is an understatement.

An 11 year old is not capable of giving informed consent. I remember what I was like at age 11 – I mostly did what the teacher told me to do. I was a kid, and that is what good kids do – they obey adult authority figures.

The idea that a school can administer a non-emergency medical treatment which could injure or in rare cases even kill a child, without talking to the parents about it, or providing any warning to watch for side effects or adverse reactions, in my opinion is a total breach of trust.

Update (EW): h/t Bob Tisdale – Fixed a typo in the first paragraph.

4 Comments
Bob Tisdale
Editor
July 23, 2021 2:04 am

Typo alert, Eric. Shouldn’t “his” in the first sentence be “is”?

Regards,
Bob

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
July 23, 2021 2:26 am

Thanks Bob!

0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
July 23, 2021 2:24 am

This looks like a clear case of child abuse authorised by the Regime in Washington DC.

1
Reply
fretslider
July 23, 2021 2:38 am

Which Does NOT Require Parental Consent

The experience in the UK at least is one of the state and its experts sidelining parental choices and responsibilities. Our teachers opted to their utmost to keep schools closed

Most reasonable people would agree I’m sure that a Drag act is adult entertainment. Most would prefer not to expose their young children to it. But the state knows better

“We’ve been told if we don’t like it then we should take our kids out of school on an unauthorised absence” said one mum

Speaking to the Bristol Post, a number of parents expressed concern about who the drag queens are as adult entertainers and the age-appropriateness of the reading materials.
The organisation has had country-wide success in teaching LGBT tolerance after a crowd funding campaign helped founder Tom Canham buy books and pay for a DBS check to perform in nurseries in London.

https://www.bristolpost.co.uk/news/bristol-news/parents-anger-over-drag-queens-1254111

Parents who won’t let their son wear a skirt may have to be referred to social services, schools advised
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/education/2018/10/04/parents-wont-let-son-wear-skirt-may-have-referred-social-services/

Our teachers opted to do their utmost to keep schools closed. There is talk of innoculating under 18s, but here I would expect that to remain a matter for parents, although given the direction of travel above – is your child in the right body? – I could well be wrong.

0
Reply
