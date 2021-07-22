Coronavirus

Aussie Health Minister Goes Off Script with Ivermectin Treatment for Covid-19

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
64 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova; A simple tried and tested generic medical treatment which may reduce Covid deaths by 80% is slowly winning grudging acceptance.

Hunt goes off script with ivermectin

Health minister endorses doctors’ right to treat Covid

Rebecca Weisser

17 July 2021

It is to Australia’s credit that one of the most effective treatments was identified at Monash University along with the Doherty Institute which showed that ivermectin kills the Sars-CoV-2 virus within 48 hours. Yet to our national shame, the researchers have been starved of resources and the discovery ignored.

Not so in Indonesia where an enterprising philanthropist, Haryoseno, leapt into action and made ivermectin available to the masses for free or at low cost. As a result, Indonesia has had an extremely low Covid mortality rate. That is until the Ministry of Health decided, in line with the WHO’s recommendation, that ivermectin would only be used in a clinical trial. Haryoseno has been threatened with a fine and a ten-year jail sentence and the supply of ivermectin has dried up. Result? Deaths per million have increased five-fold since withdrawal of ivermectin on 12 June.

In Australia, one of the few doctors brave enough to use the drug to treat patients and save lives, Dr Mark Hobart, was reported to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA). Thankfully, AHPRA advised that there had been no infringement. Indeed, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt wrote to one of the doctors in Australia who prescribes ivermectin confirming that he was aware that some physicians are prescribing ivermectin off-label for Covid and that they were quite within their rights as the practice of prescribing registered medicines outside of their approved indications is not regulated or controlled by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), it is at the discretion of the prescribing physician. Yet the silence persists. Ivermectin is the drug that dare not speak its name.

Read more: https://spectator.com.au/2021/07/hunt-goes-off-script-with-ivermectin/

Regardless of your views about vaccination, there will always be a core of people who refuse vaccines. Having a cheap and effective generic therapeutic available would take the heat out of the debate, about whether vaccines should be mandatory.

I am not disputing that more work needs to be done, to establish the effectiveness of drug therapies, but denying therapies which appear to be well supported by anecdotal evidence could cost someone their life. President Trump understood this, when he established the right to try – a principle which in my opinion should be unequivocally extended to treatment of Covid-19.

So I applaud Health Minister Greg Hunt for standing up for choice, and hope he finds the courage to stick to his position, given the immense pressure he may be facing from vested interests, to shut down cheap generic alternatives to expensive patented treatments.

4.6 15 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
64 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Derg
July 22, 2021 2:07 pm

“ Having a cheap and effective generic therapeutic available would take the heat out of the debate, about whether vaccines should be mandatory.”

Hahahaha…do you think drug companies want that?

11
Reply
ghalfrunt
Reply to  Derg
July 22, 2021 2:56 pm

A large Egyptian study of ivermectin for COVID-19 patients has been retracted over concerns of plagiarism and serious problems with their raw data, the publisher confirmed to MedPage Today.
Michele Avissar-Whiting, PhD, editor-in-chief of the preprint server Research Square, said in an emailed statement that the study was withdrawn on July 14 “because we were presented with evidence of both plagiarism and anomalies in the dataset associated with the study, neither of which could reasonably be addressed by the author issuing a revised version of the paper.”
Large Ivermectin Study Retracted | MedPage Today

-3
Reply
ghalfrunt
Reply to  Derg
July 22, 2021 3:00 pm

Many vaccines are being given free – no money there just money lost
Oxford AZ is being sold at cost and help given to countries wanting to set up there own production. – no profit there

-3
Reply
Izaak Walton
July 22, 2021 2:16 pm

Eric,
I am surprised you can write the phase “well supported by anecdotal evidence” with a straight face. If I were to claim that climate change is well supported by anecdotal evidence you would not doubt be shouting from the rooftops that that was rubbish and not science.

It is however true that the jury is still out on Ivermectin. Most peer reviewed studies with proper randomised controls find little to no positive effects. But there has not been a large scale properly designed study that can properly answer the question.

-11
Reply
ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  Izaak Walton
July 22, 2021 2:27 pm

More BS from Ivan – Ivermectin works very well, HCQ works almost as well.

If you cannot get either, try Quercetin (ref Dr Vladimir Zelenko)..

Take with Vitamin D, C and Zinc.

10
Reply
Izaak Walton
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
July 22, 2021 2:38 pm

Allan,
there is little to no scientific evidence that Ivermectin works. And only recently the largest study showing a positive effect was withdrawn due to fraud. See
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/jul/16/huge-study-supporting-ivermectin-as-covid-treatment-withdrawn-over-ethical-concerns

Currently no one has done a proper study to see whether or not Ivermectin is effective as a treatment. Thus it is too soon to say whether or not it works. HCQ on the other hand has repeatedly been shown to be ineffective in proper randomised studies.

-11
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Izaak Walton
July 22, 2021 2:48 pm

You are wrong as always.

4
Reply
Justin Burch
Reply to  Izaak Walton
July 22, 2021 3:06 pm

Well there is this meta-analysis. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8248252/
The author has since redone the meta-analysis without the Egyptian study and her results were even stronger in favour of Ivermectin. See the latest Dark Horse podcast for that.

6
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Izaak Walton
July 22, 2021 3:44 pm

Izaak the Idiot, where is the evidence that the mRNA gene treatments work as advertised?

0
Reply
icisil
Reply to  Izaak Walton
July 22, 2021 4:00 pm

There’s no scientific evidence, as you frame it, that PEEP in mechanical ventilation is beneficial or has saved a single life. Yet doctors out of fear used it as a first resort to treat covid patients, contrary to decades of clinical practice that relegated it to last resort due to its harmful effects.

There is an abundance of clinical evidence that ivermectin is very effective. And at this point that’s all that’s really necessary. It’s very safe and cheap, so there’s absolutely no downside to trying it. Only a criminally homicidal mind that cares more about purist “science” than peoples’ lives would disagree. Medicine is as much experience and informed hunch as it is your kind of purist science that realistically only very deep pockets can fund. And we know that they don’t fund anything they can’t profit from and control.

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
July 22, 2021 3:15 pm

Actually, studies for re-purposing approved drugs have come up with about 30 different drugs that all seem to work about as well. Take your choice! Even placebos seem to work nearly as well.

-2
Reply
Notanacademic
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
July 22, 2021 3:25 pm

I couldn’t get hydroxychoroquine so my wife and I take quercetin, zinc, d3, k2 mark 7 and vit c amongst other supplements daily. If these easily obtainable things suddenly become harder or impossible to get I will not be surprised.

2
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
July 22, 2021 3:27 pm

ACC600 (NAC) is even used at hospitals and may prevent, or help prevent COV19

0
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Izaak Walton
July 22, 2021 2:38 pm

Clinical trials of Ivermectin have had to be abandoned for ethical reasons because whilst the control group were dying in great numbers, those treated with Ivermectin weren’t.

As for peer reviewed studies, the editor of the Lancet stated that up to 50% of medical trials are junk.

In other words, toss a coin.

Observational studies of Ivermectin are universally successful and even if there is some confounding factor, the drug exhibits very few, mild side effects.

Sick to death hearing about peer reviewed studies. They are utter bunk.

7
Reply
Izaak Walton
Reply to  HotScot
July 22, 2021 2:47 pm

Can you point to a single clinical study of Ivermectin that was stopped for ethical reasons because too many people were dying?

-6
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Izaak Walton
July 22, 2021 3:20 pm

Didier Raoult in Marseille didn’t start any placebo based study, as, as he said, his job is to heal people and pointed to hippocratical oath, but that was HCQ, not Ivermectin.

3
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Izaak Walton
July 22, 2021 3:41 pm

Can you? That’s your job. Disprove my hypothesis, or don’t you believe in science?

0
Reply
gowest
Reply to  Izaak Walton
July 22, 2021 3:52 pm

Craig kelly published nearly 100 before being banned / de-platformed by facebook. Actually it happened in New Delhi and Indonesia. You want mRNA spike proteins running around your body for the next 15 years – enjoy!

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Izaak Walton
July 22, 2021 2:47 pm

Read the scientific papers and stop to lie.

4
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Izaak Walton
July 22, 2021 2:50 pm

You may have a look ant India, what do you think let drop the new infections ?

4
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  Izaak Walton
July 22, 2021 2:51 pm

I can give you a simple recipe how to scientifically prove that the HCQ does not work:

  1. HCQ was rumored to be effective only in early stages of the disease. So run your study on Intensive Care patients only.
  2. Carefully select the dose. As your patients are in late stages of the disease, the dose must be high. Make sure it is not lethal. Near lethal would do.
  3. Publish results showing that a double-blind clinical study of HCQ did not find any positive effect. Don’t emphasize the fact that your patients were poisoned with HCQ.

I remember reading a study that I just described.
Trump Derangement Syndrome. It kills people.

Hippocratic Oath be damned.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Curious George
3
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Curious George
July 22, 2021 3:08 pm

The dose has to be based on the patients weight.

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Izaak Walton
July 22, 2021 2:51 pm

The ivermectin evidence is no longer ‘only’ anecdotal, albeit not yet RDBPC gold standard. See my reference below.

2
Reply
William Astley
Reply to  Izaak Walton
July 22, 2021 3:46 pm

Izaak, Your comment is 100% incorrect. Have you looked at any of the positive of the Ivermectin data?

Ivermectin works or it does not. Science is repeatable. When ‘science’ appears to not be repeatable… people with covid agendas are generating fake studies to block a life saving drug.

Why are people generating fake ‘science’ studies to block the Ivermectin as an early treatment for covid or as a covid prophylactic? Ivermectin stops covid from replicating. It cannot help half dead covid patients. It must be given as soon as symptoms appear.

Ivermectin is safe to use in humans. Ivermectin in in-vitro tests binds to the covid spike and stops the covid virus from infecting cells.
 
Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19
 
https://assets-global.website-files.com/606d3dece4ec3c3866cc798a/609be2d665a92ea5cf61191f_Review_of_the_Emerging_Evidence_Demonstrating_the.4%20(2).pdf
 
In 4 of the studies, ivermectin was identified as having the highest or among the highest of binding affinities to spike protein S1 binding domains of SARS-CoV-2 among hundreds of molecules collectively examined, with ivermectin not being the particular focus of study in 4 of these studies.27
 
This is the same mechanism by which viral antibodies, in particular, those generated by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines contain the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
 
A Canadian start-up company, MVMD, has an injectable form of Ivermectin which invitro tests have shown starts to reduce covid viral count in 20 minutes and clears all virus within 48 hours.
 
Ivermectin Soluble MVMD
 

https://www.bigmarker.com/sagacitycm/Mountain-Valley-MD?bmid=8677af510421
 
MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD RECEIVES SUCCESSFUL RESULTS FROM BSL-4 COVID-19 CLEARANCE TRIAL ON THREE VARIANTS TESTED WITH IVECTOSOL™ TORONTO, ON – May 18, 2021 – Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “MVMD”) (CSE: MVMD) (FRA:20MP) is pleased to announce it has received its thirdparty Bio Safety Level 4 (“BSL-4”) lab study results from its recent COVID-19 viral clearance study conducted with its solubilized Ivermectin technology – Ivectosol™.

0
Reply
Gary Pearse
Reply to  Izaak Walton
July 22, 2021 3:47 pm

Izaac, don’t be obtuse. What goes for experiments (testing) in climate science is model runs missing unknown numbers of agents affecting climate followed by fudging to hindcast the temperature record. The models themselves have proven without skill in forecasting anything.

Giving invermectin to 100s of thousands of patients and cutting the death rate by 80% is a hands on experiment. In addition it is a no-regrets test.

The climate cure costs a couple of hundred trillion, mass death to the poor from poverty (few trillion spent has a notable death toll already as people choose between heating and food) based on “testing” that has never, not one time, even by chance, delivered a useful forecast. It’s like rolling dice with hundreds of facets. It seems designed to be a huge regret medicine.

I’m sure you read the study out of the U of Oregon here today (done by wokies in the sociology department) that showed “liberals” accepted unreservedly the view of authorities and conservatives showed natural scepticism, much in line with that expected in good science! I note you absented yourself from that post. Anyway, you don’t have to be fast on your feet given the detailed talking points your colleagues provide.

0
Reply
Devils Tower
July 22, 2021 2:24 pm

For the latest on the subject go to flccc.net or https://covid19criticalcare.com/

To keep your options open….

Find a pharmacist in India that takes paypal

Last edited 1 hour ago by Devils Tower
1
Reply
Devils Tower
Reply to  Devils Tower
July 22, 2021 2:38 pm

To understand the big picture…

Harvard is a tax exempt hedge fund mascarading as a university (plus many others)

They own big pharma

All their political influence drives the media

The FDA/CDC/NIH does their bidding

I

2
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Devils Tower
July 22, 2021 2:41 pm

Finding an Indian business that accepts PayPal is easier said than done in my experience.

There is also the big risk of not getting what you expected. Indians are as skilled at ‘counterfeiting’ drugs as anyone else.

0
Reply
ALLAN MACRAE
July 22, 2021 2:24 pm

“Now, to create a market for our sh!t, we have to fake a pandemic!”

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/07/22/google-censorship-due-to-vaccine-investment.aspx

Guess Who Developed the Spike Proteins Used in COVID Vaccines
July 21, 2021

In a stunning analysis of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidates, patent applications and intellectual property claims, two researchers have discovered that the National Institutes of Health developed the stabilized version of the spike protein used in the vaccines.

Moderna, CureVAc, Pfizer and BioNTech all disclosed that their mRNA vaccine candidates employ the NIH’s protein. Not only that, the researchers said, “It is also important to note that the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Moderna entered into an agreement in 2019 to co-develop coronavirus vaccines; however, this was before the identification and spread of SARS-CoV-2.”

To repeat: Moderna and the NIH had an agreement to develop coronavirus vaccines BEFORE the identification and spread of SARS-CoV-2. “The NIH also has four other provisional patent applications on a novel coronavirus vaccine as disclosed in a recent publication,” the researchers added.

Other findings show that the scientists have been studying mRNA as a novel therapeutic for decades, and that the NIH’s patents are connected to more than a dozen vaccine developers, either directly or through sublicensing. The links are depicted on a graph in the journal Nature Biotechnology.

SOURCE: Nature Biotechnology May 12, 2021

5
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
July 22, 2021 3:06 pm

Allan,

As you know, I haunt a few forums, although I have just deleted my Facebook Account. I’ll no longer encourage that cancel culture mob. As someone recently put it, “It’s not cancel culture, it’s effing communism.

Whilst there is no definitive proof that Covid-19 isn’t a threat to humanity, and that ‘vaccines’ are harmful, few people seem to understand the aggregation of evidence.

We look at the elderly nature of people dying, the almost complete lack of children dying and there is evidence there to suggest elderly people with underlying conditions are at risk, not children. Science is one thing but there comes a point at which, when it’s slapping you in the face, you must sit up and take notice.

In the same way, we as individuals should be able to decide on our own course of action in the face of a ‘novel’ viral pandemic when no one knows what the solution is.

I requested some prescription only pain killers because of me recent hip surgery. I was refused. A consultation with my Doctor is required, despite me having read all the contra indication information of the drug I want.

But were I to blindly stumble along to have a potentially life altering, experimental Covid-19 ‘vaccine’, I could have it.

Volunteer for a clinical drug trial and we would all be put through:

  1. a briefing to ensure we understand the risks and potential benefits of the drug we are taking
  2. an overall health chek to determin our overall fitness
  3. an assessment of any conditions we have that may risk our health or affect the trials
  4. An assessment of current medication that might interfere with the trial medication to affect our health or the outcome of the trial
  5. we might also be paid or even indemnified for participation.
  6. there is a control group

I’d be interested to understand if anyone has been subject to a single one of those conditions, far less them all, in this international trial of Covid-19 drugs. If many of us haven’t, any conclusions are invalid. And I don’t care if separate trials were run in parallel, they are also invalid.

The big one is, of course, has anyone taking the vaccination been informed they might be in a control group. I suspect the ethical questions around that one are very far reaching.

1
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
July 22, 2021 3:32 pm

Patents for this stuff go back to 2002.

0
Reply
Patrick MJD
July 22, 2021 2:27 pm

There has been 5 deaths from COVID-19 and 5 deaths from the vaccine so far this year. No figures on people who have had limbs amputated due to blood clots. About 350 deaths from blood clots not attributed to the vaccine (Source TGA). 800+ deaths last year were directly attributed to COVID-19 infections while in hotel quarantine in Melbourne.

There have been a total of 915 deaths from COVID-19, most (910) were in 2020. That’s quite a bit less than the 200,000+ deaths as was predicted by Prof. Neil “I can’t keep my pants on while in lockdown” Ferguson of The Imperial College London.

We have unelected health officials advising Govn’t in NSW to continue with lockdowns.

Chant is supposed to be a Dr. but I can’t find any reference to that. I found that Chant did a medical administration course in 1987 and masters in Public Health in 1995. Nothing studied for 26 years since as far as I can tell. Chant has not worked in the health industry at all as far as I can tell.

Hazzard is an ex-lawyer and an ex-teacher. No medical training what so ever.

There is a talk of mandatory vaccinations of everyone and “vaccine passports”. We’re in full lockdown here in Sydney and people are panic buying…toilet paper, again!

Australia, the lucky country.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Patrick MJD
6
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Patrick MJD
July 22, 2021 3:11 pm

Neil Ferguson predicted 500,000 deaths in the UK.

Australia has some very serious problems to look forward to assuming Covid deaths remain as well controlled as they are.

When, and if, vaccine deaths become a feature, there will be all hell to pay.

Aus. is perhaps the petri dish of political dissent over Covid in the coming years.

2
Reply
Justin Burch
Reply to  Patrick MJD
July 22, 2021 3:13 pm

It’s introduction of communism having nothing whatsoever to do with the virus.

1
Reply
HotScot
July 22, 2021 2:28 pm

Right to try?

The world has the right to try Covid-19 vaccines, if they dare.

I respect anyone who cares to accept an experimental drug, never before used on humans other than in some isolated terminal cancer cases as a last ditch effort, I just won’t be one of them.

All I ask is that my respect for them is reciprocated.

However, Ivermectin has an extraordinary success rate with early onset Covid-19. It seems it entirely eradicates Covid-19 with three tablets administered over five days, costing less than $1 US. It also seems to eradicate the ‘long covid’ effects.

It’s success rate under those conditions has been reported as 86%, with a 100% response (sorry, not medicaly expressed but I hope you get the gist).

It’s a 40 year old, Nobel winning drug available over the counter in many developing nations to treat human parasitic conditions (no, it can’t deal with politicians) including River Blindness, a parasitic worm that destroys the optic nerve. It exhibits very few side effects.

What does that say for the contempt for western nations held by their political and medical elite that, whilst relatively uneducated Africans are allowed to make their own decisions about their health, we’re not!

It’s also interesting to note that almost every morsel of beef, lamb/mutton and pork consumed in the western world over the last 30 years has probably been treated with Ivomec (The Merck trading name for Ivermectin) or marketing derivative thereof, to eradicate parasitic intestinal worms, amongst other growth inhibiting parasites.

I would doubt there’s a cattle/swine farmer/rancher or horse owner who hasn’t used Ivermectin, more usually available as a pour on (you literally pour it along the spine of beasts) but also as a bolus.

Unlike antibiotics routinely given to animals, I can’t recall having seen a single article condemning it as harmful to the humans who consume meat treated with it.

But somehow, despite this amazing record of human and animal safety, I can’t go out and buy it to at least try if my family or I become infected with Covid-19. I’m not just compelled, but coerced to accept an experimental ‘vaccine’ instead.

Talk about government restrictive influences on our lives. I could say more but I don’t want to upset people.

9
Reply
Patrick MJD
Reply to  HotScot
July 22, 2021 2:41 pm

All of my workmates have had the jab, not sure which one, but I respect their choice. However, I am not respected by them for my choice not to have the jab. In fact I am criticised and pressured in to having the jab because they don’t want to work with someone unvaccinated. I won’t be pressured.

Madness!

6
Reply
Archer
Reply to  Patrick MJD
July 22, 2021 3:11 pm

I’m being hounded by my mother over this vaccine stuff. It’s entirely out of character for her.

2
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Archer
July 22, 2021 3:19 pm

Just lie to your MIL. She won’t know the difference.

0
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Patrick MJD
July 22, 2021 3:19 pm

They are immune to filthy unvaccinated swine like us.

WTF are they worried about?

Vaccines work, don’t they?

Just lie and tell them you had the shot. You’ll have the last laugh.

2
Reply
Izaak Walton
Reply to  HotScot
July 22, 2021 2:45 pm

This is nonsense that will get people killed. The COVID 19 vaccines are not experimental but well tested, highly effective, and have been administered to millions of people worldwide with no evidence of significant likelihood of serious side-effects. There is some elevated risk of clotting but it is for example similar to risks from taking the contraceptive pill which is available over the counter in many countries.

Repeating false claims about vaccines results in the deaths of thousands of people every year.

0
Reply
a_scientist
Reply to  HotScot
July 22, 2021 3:27 pm

Here is a nice reference site that has a summary of all the Ivermectin trials. A real time listing and analysis of the trials. Good analysis criticizing the different study designs, many peer reviewed, many randomized trials. The media campaign against Ivermectin is massive. This is real data.

https://ivmmeta.com/

67% benefit in randomized clinical trials for early treatment, look at the meta-analysis tab.
16000 patients in the RCT and peer-reviewed studies!

The conclusion on the meta-analysis page is

“Conclusion
Ivermectin is an effective treatment for COVID-19. The probability that an ineffective treatment generated results as positive as the 60 studies to date is estimated to be 1 in 193 billion (p = 0.0000000000052). As expected for an effective treatment, early treatment is more successful, with an estimated reduction of 74% in the effect measured using random effects meta-analysis (RR 0.26 [0.16-0.43]). 64% and 96% lower mortality is observed for early treatment and prophylaxis (RR 0.36 [0.15-0.85] and 0.04 [0.00-0.59]). Statistically significant improvements are seen for mortality, ventilation, hospitalization, cases, and viral clearance. The consistency of positive results across a wide variety of heterogeneous studies is remarkable, with 92% of the 60 studies reporting positive effects (26 statistically significant in isolation).
“:

4
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  a_scientist
July 22, 2021 3:35 pm

I worked with Merial Animal Health as the Director of their UK communications centre in the early 2000’s for Ivomec.

I spoke with several scientists who were pushing the limits of the drug. To a man/woman they told me they were barely scratching the surface of what Ivermectin can do for the human race.

1
Reply
ALLAN MACRAE
July 22, 2021 2:30 pm

I suggest that the same facts are true in the USA and Europe – Lockdowns killed more people under 65 than COVID-19.
____________
 
We told you so – way back on 21March2020 – NO LOCKDOWNS. And we were correct!
 
21March2020 – Willis Eschenbach
The economic damage from the current insane “shelter-in-place” regulations designed to thwart the coronavirus is going to be huge—lost jobs, shuttered businesses, economic downturn, stock market losses. This doesn’t count the personal cost in things like increased suicides and domestic and other violence.
 
21March2020 – Allan MacRae
LET’S CONSIDER AN ALTERNATIVE APPROACH:
Isolate people over sixty-five and those with poor immune systems and return to business-as-usual for people under sixty-five.
This will allow “herd immunity” to develop much sooner and older people will thus be more protected AND THE ECONOMY WON’T CRASH.
 
22March2020 – Allan MacRae
This full-lockdown scenario is especially hurting service sector businesses and their minimum-wage employees – young people are telling me they are “financially under the bus”. The young are being destroyed to protect us over-65’s. A far better solution is to get them back to work and let us oldies keep our distance, and get “herd immunity” established ASAP – in months not years. Then we will all be safe again.
Regards, Allan MacRae in Calgary
 
Lockdowns killed more Canadians under 65 than COVID-19: Statscan
By Harrison Faulkner
July 18, 2021
https://tnc.news/2021/07/18/lockdowns-killed-more-canadians-under-65-than-covid-19-statscan/
 
The consequences of government-enforced lockdowns killed more Canadians under the age of 65 than the COVID-19 virus itself, according to a report by Statistics Canada.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
July 22, 2021 2:30 pm

Been following this. HCQ was objected to because Trump mentioned it and the efficacy data were a bit ambivalent.
Ivermectin was the subject a new paper giving a meta analysis of 15 papers in the American Journal of Therapeutics, July-August 2021. To quote the conclusions:

  1. Shown to be effective against COVID-19 in vitro.
  2. ”Moderate certainty evidence of large reduction in COVID-19 deaths—especially when used early. Known safety and low cost are significant global considerations.

Its low cost is why pharma would rather make $billions off vaccines. But given vaccine breakthroughs (Delta variant) plus low vaccination rates in many places, having a low cost therapeutic is IMO essential. WHO should be all over this, but isn’t.

10
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 22, 2021 2:54 pm

Been following this. HCQ was objected to because Trump mentioned it
﻿
He also mentioned Remdesivir in the same sentence as a possible gamechanger…..

0
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 22, 2021 3:12 pm

WHO is largely funded by Bill gates.

Ivermectin is profitless.

1
Reply
Justin Burch
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 22, 2021 3:15 pm

That paper was redone after the Egyptian paper was withdrawn and the results come out even more favourable for Ivermectin despite a Guardian hit piece on it.

3
Reply
Rod Evans
July 22, 2021 2:40 pm

The Don missed a political trick when he advised the use of ivermectin, suggesting it was clinically proven as an effective treatment against Covid 19. Once he had endorsed it, the entire woke media and the left wing establishment went into overdrive to condemn the idea of a cheap clinically safe drug being suitable to deal with Covid.
If the Don had said Ivermectin was useless, the exact opposite response would have been adopted by the woke and left. Thus millions of lives would have been saved not to mention $billions of dollars. saved too.
Hey ho, there is always the next time.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Rod Evans
0
Reply
ghalfrunt
Reply to  Rod Evans
July 22, 2021 3:07 pm

What a load of tosh! Most intelligent people rely on proper testing before using a drug (C19 vaccines have such testing!!!!) Ivermectin is safe with most people but not all.
An Egyptian trial reporting success with ivermectin has been retracted for data fiddling etc.

-3
Reply
Philip
Reply to  ghalfrunt
July 22, 2021 3:26 pm

(C19 vaccines have such testing!!!!)
Is this a question or a statement?

If it is a question, the answer is no.
If it’s a statement, it’s wrong [here in the US]. No final FDA approval. Emergency use authorization only. From what I can find about Canadian approval, they seem to be simply following the WHO recommendations. I don’t know about the rest of the world. Are there any western governments that are actually on the ball?

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Philip
July 22, 2021 3:41 pm

Emergency approuval in Germany too

0
Reply
Patrick MJD
Reply to  Philip
July 22, 2021 3:44 pm

In Australia it’s the Therapeutic Goods Administration that is responsible for approving drugs for use but they don’t have an Emergency Use Approval process. The TGA “fast tracked” approval, bypassing the usual trials and tests, for these drugs to be used. It is essentially the same but people still believe it’s not EUA.

0
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  ghalfrunt
July 22, 2021 3:27 pm

“C19 vaccines have such testing!!!!”

I don’t men to be rude, but forgive me Bwahahahah.

The ‘vaccine pharmaceutical companies have designated their products experimental with trials finishing in 2023.

What don’t you understand about ‘experimental’?

Ivermectin has been used for ~40 years. You have been eating it all that time, assuming you eat meat.

Got horns yet?

It’s one of the safest drugs on the planet. Aspirin is more dangerous.

2
Reply
Abolition Man
Reply to  ghalfrunt
July 22, 2021 3:34 pm

halfrunt,
You really need to get out more often; hiding in your basement or wherever you’re sheltering seems to have isolated you from the real world!
There are over fifty studies of ivermectin now, with the vast majority showing large improvements for victims of the ChiCom virus; especially when taken prophylactically! Maybe you should go outside and get some fresh air and sunshine; all the masking and cowering indoors seems to have given you a pronounced case of hypercapnia! That’s not the recommended way to sequester carbon!

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  ghalfrunt
July 22, 2021 3:35 pm

Have f.e. the vaccines passed a proper testing ? 😀 No, the tests are just running by millions, later billions.
Dare you to get a jab ?
Ivermection is tested in India and has shown how it works. I need no placebo deaths to compare them with the outcome of Ivermectin given patients.

1
Reply
Abolition Man
Reply to  ghalfrunt
July 22, 2021 3:39 pm

P.S.
If the “vaccines” (they’re actually gene modifying therapy) are so safe, why do they have a higher rate of deaths and harmful effects than ALL OTHER VACCINES over the last thirty years combined! You can’t come here and boldly lie without pushback!

0
Reply
Philip
July 22, 2021 3:14 pm

What is it with Australians anyways? They have these very hardliner eco-nuts and the most toxic and nasty feminist I’ve ever run across. Is it some kind of over compensation for being a small country and stuck at the bottom of the world? Really. I’d like an answer, if there is one.

1
Reply
Patrick MJD
Reply to  Philip
July 22, 2021 3:33 pm

For eco-nuts and feminists, New Zealand is WAY worse but Aus is catching up.

2
Reply
Philip
Reply to  Patrick MJD
July 22, 2021 3:48 pm

My sympathies. I though we had cornered the market on eco-nuts and rabid feminists, but when visiting Aus we listened to a lot of local radio while traveling. It was rough. 😄

1
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Philip
July 22, 2021 3:40 pm

[not meant to be a reply, removed]

Last edited 20 minutes ago by Carlo, Monte
0
Reply
S.K.
July 22, 2021 3:31 pm

Dr. Lee Merritt discovered research from 40 years ago which revealed the effectiveness of anti-microbials to combat viruses and big pharma has been suppressing that research to protect their $46 billion vaccine market. Ivermectin and HCQ/Azithromycin if used could save millions of lives.

Other prophylactics such as vitamin c, d3, zinc and Quercitin seem to be effective as well.

c19early.com

0
Reply
George T
July 22, 2021 3:36 pm

Wife and I have been prescribed ivermectin as a preventive (assuming we can get a pharmacy to prescribe locally) and other OTC as suggested by others on this forum.

I am a retired PH professional. IMHO, unethical to deny people therapeutics that could have a positive outcome from a Wuhan virus infection.

This relentless push to coerce an experimental gene therapy injection on unsuspecting individuals is wrong. Never in my lifetime have I seen such rabid behavior trying to persuade people who are at low risk to submit to this tyranny.

What about informed consent on risks vs benefits? I doubt the consent form is anywhere close to detailing the “real risks” associated with this emergency use authorization injection. Not approved. Experimental. Nevertheless, the powers to be are negligent and being dishonest. My risk of dying from Wuhan virus infection is less than 1%. No reason to become a test subject to line the pockets of big pharma or Bill Gates.

Makes me wonder if Bill Gates got his injection?

1
Reply
Carlo, Monte
July 22, 2021 3:43 pm

The emergency use authorization in the U.S. for the mRNA gene treatments was contingent on their being no other treatments. This is why HCQ and Ivermectin were disallowed and the anti-Trumpers did the dirty work for them.

Mighty sick the way these high and mighty people are toying with peoples’ lives for this experiment; in the old days the perpetrators were hanged for performing tests such as this.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Coronavirus

Covid Passports – Malfunctions, Discrimination and Police Abuse of Process

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus

UK Government Explicitly Exempts Rich People and Other Elites from Covid Lockdown Rules

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus

CBS: CDC Emergency Meeting to Discuss Rare Covid Vaccine Heart Complications

1 month ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus Ridiculae

Facebook: People Are Now Permitted to Speculate Covid-19 Leaked from a Laboratory

2 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Coronavirus

Aussie Health Minister Goes Off Script with Ivermectin Treatment for Covid-19

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Ecoterrorism

Recovering Ecoterrorist Likely to be Confirmed as BLM Director

6 hours ago
David Middleton
Climate Attribution

Miscommunication in Recent Climate Attribution Studies

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Oil and Gas

US Crude Oil Exports: Record High in 2020, Despite Lockdown

14 hours ago
David Middleton
%d bloggers like this: