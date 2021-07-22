Aussie Health Minister Goes Off Script with Ivermectin Treatment for Covid-19

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova; A simple tried and tested generic medical treatment which may reduce Covid deaths by 80% is slowly winning grudging acceptance.

Hunt goes off script with ivermectin Health minister endorses doctors’ right to treat Covid Rebecca Weisser 17 July 2021 … It is to Australia’s credit that one of the most effective treatments was identified at Monash University along with the Doherty Institute which showed that ivermectin kills the Sars-CoV-2 virus within 48 hours. Yet to our national shame, the researchers have been starved of resources and the discovery ignored. Not so in Indonesia where an enterprising philanthropist, Haryoseno, leapt into action and made ivermectin available to the masses for free or at low cost. As a result, Indonesia has had an extremely low Covid mortality rate. That is until the Ministry of Health decided, in line with the WHO’s recommendation, that ivermectin would only be used in a clinical trial. Haryoseno has been threatened with a fine and a ten-year jail sentence and the supply of ivermectin has dried up. Result? Deaths per million have increased five-fold since withdrawal of ivermectin on 12 June. In Australia, one of the few doctors brave enough to use the drug to treat patients and save lives, Dr Mark Hobart, was reported to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA). Thankfully, AHPRA advised that there had been no infringement. Indeed, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt wrote to one of the doctors in Australia who prescribes ivermectin confirming that he was aware that some physicians are prescribing ivermectin off-label for Covid and that they were quite within their rights as the practice of prescribing registered medicines outside of their approved indications is not regulated or controlled by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), it is at the discretion of the prescribing physician. Yet the silence persists. Ivermectin is the drug that dare not speak its name. … Read more: https://spectator.com.au/2021/07/hunt-goes-off-script-with-ivermectin/

Regardless of your views about vaccination, there will always be a core of people who refuse vaccines. Having a cheap and effective generic therapeutic available would take the heat out of the debate, about whether vaccines should be mandatory.

I am not disputing that more work needs to be done, to establish the effectiveness of drug therapies, but denying therapies which appear to be well supported by anecdotal evidence could cost someone their life. President Trump understood this, when he established the right to try – a principle which in my opinion should be unequivocally extended to treatment of Covid-19.

So I applaud Health Minister Greg Hunt for standing up for choice, and hope he finds the courage to stick to his position, given the immense pressure he may be facing from vested interests, to shut down cheap generic alternatives to expensive patented treatments.

