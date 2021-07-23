Evidence of RWP In Florida

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

I recently came across this paper from 2012:

https://www.academia.edu/19377134/Seasonal_climate_change_across_the_Roman_Warm_Period_Vandal_Minimum_transition_using_isotope_sclerochronology_in_archaeological_shells_and_otoliths_southwest_Florida_USA?email_work_card=view-paper

It suggests that both winters and summers were warmer than now in Florida at certain periods during the RWP.

But what is really interesting is their comment about a falling sea level at the Vandal Minimum transition.

HH Lamb strongly believed that sea levels fell during that period, the Dark Ages, following maybe a metre of rise during the RWP, a rate of rise similar to that of today. Following the fall, seas began to rise again during the MWP.

HH Lamb: Climate, History & The Modern World

Some modern studies, such as this one which I debunked last month, claim that these variations did not exist and simply assume that the rate of rise prior to the 20thC was unchanged. These are usually based on extremely limited data. The evidence from glaciers alone of colder epochs, such as the Dark Ages and Little Ice Age show such conclusions are worthless.

The work of experts such as Sylvia Hallam has been ignored in favour of computer models and global warming theory. It is good to see another study that prefers real hard data.

5 9 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...