Evidence of RWP In Florida

Guest Blogger
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

I recently came across this paper from 2012:

https://www.academia.edu/19377134/Seasonal_climate_change_across_the_Roman_Warm_Period_Vandal_Minimum_transition_using_isotope_sclerochronology_in_archaeological_shells_and_otoliths_southwest_Florida_USA?email_work_card=view-paper

It suggests that both winters and summers were warmer than now in Florida at certain periods during the RWP.

But what is really interesting is their comment about a falling sea level at the Vandal Minimum transition.

HH Lamb strongly believed that sea levels fell during that period, the Dark Ages, following maybe a metre of rise during the RWP, a rate of rise similar to that of today. Following the fall, seas began to rise again during the MWP.

HH Lamb: Climate, History & The Modern World

Some modern studies, such as this one which I debunked last month, claim that these variations did not exist and simply assume that the rate of rise prior to the 20thC was unchanged. These are usually based on extremely limited data. The evidence from glaciers alone of colder epochs, such as the Dark Ages and Little Ice Age show such conclusions are worthless.

The work of experts such as Sylvia Hallam has been ignored in favour of computer models and global warming theory. It is good to see another study that prefers real hard data.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
July 23, 2021 6:11 am

The evidence of former high stands of sea level are everywhere around the world if only one chooses to look.

Scissor
July 23, 2021 6:12 am

Apparently, the sun stopped transitioning.

Ron Long
July 23, 2021 6:23 am

The world-wide raising and lowering of sea level is the basis for the part of geology known as “Sequence Stratigraphy”, discovered by EXXON geophysicists and geologists during the early 1970´s. The level of the sea is an excellent marker for the changing climate causing changes in the physical state of water, at least for the liquid versus solid state. It is important to note that these sea level changes have local variations, due to several potential factors, but coordinate at high confidence levels world-wide. So, 50 meters higher and 150 meters lower sea level is the normal range. Try to imagine these changes on coastal areas (at 50 meters lower the Obama’s would sell their beach house?).

