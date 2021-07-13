Beirut Harbour Explosion. Source Youtube. Fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
Energy

Study: Grid Battery Facilities Could Explode with Greater Force than the Beirut Harbour Blast

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
31 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova, GWPF; Brace for impact – as Beirut learned the hard way in 2020, thousands of tons of unstable chemicals piled up in one place can abruptly release their stored energy a lot faster than intended.

UK’s giant battery ‘farms’ spark fears of explosions that can reach temperatures of 660C – even worse than the Beirut port blast – with one expert calling them ‘potential bombs’

  • Facilities contain huge batteries storing electricity for the National Grid – a new form of crop for farmers scrambling to cash in on the ‘green’ energy revolution
  • New report from leading physicists says vast batteries amount to electrical bombs with force of many hundreds of tons of TNT
  • Wade Allison, emeritus professor of physics at Oxford University: ‘It’s like a potential bomb. When batteries catch fire, you can’t just squirt water on them’
  • MoS has identified nearly 400 battery sites – from Newquay to the Scottish Highlands – which are either operational or in development

By AMY OLIVER FOR THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

PUBLISHED: 07:23 AEST, 11 July 2021 | UPDATED: 07:28 AEST, 11 July 2021 

The first thing you notice is the noise – a strange, low-octave hum growing louder as you approach across the fields.

It’s coming from a group of bland metal cabins sitting on land that was once used to grow wheat and barley.

Yet these new agricultural buildings are nothing to do with food production. Instead, they contain huge batteries storing electricity for the National Grid – a new form of crop for farmers scrambling to cash in on the ‘green’ energy revolution.

And, according to a troubling new report from leading physicists, these vast batteries amount to electrical bombs with the force of many hundreds of tons of TNT.

With the potential for huge explosions, fires and clouds of toxic gas, they could devastate towns and villages nearby, says Wade Allison, emeritus professor of physics at Oxford University and co-author of the report.

Last year in Merseyside, one of three battery cabins on a site caught fire and exploded. A report seen by The Mail on Sunday said nearby residents, who were ordered to stay indoors, had their homes rocked by the explosion.

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9775467/UKs-battery-farms-spark-fears-explosions.html

The abstract of the study;

Safety of Grid Scale Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Systems

June 2021

Project: Energy. the basic science of its availability, storage and safety

EurIng Dr Edmund Fordham MA PhD CPhys CEng FInstP Fellow of the Institute of Physics
Dr Wade Allison MA DPhil Professor of Physics, Fellow of Keble College, Oxford University
Professor Sir David Melville CBE FInstP Professor of Physics, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Kent

Executive Summary

1. Li-ion batteries are dominant in large, grid-scale, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) of several MWh and upwards in capacity. Several proposals for large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) “energy farms” are current, incorporating very large capacity BESS. These “mega-scale” BESS have capacities many times the Hornsdale Power Reserve in S. Australia (193 MWh), which was the largest BESS in the world at its installation in 2017.

2. Despite storing electrochemical energy of many hundreds of tons of TNT equivalent, and several times the energy released in the August 2020 Beirut explosion, these BESS are regarded as “articles” by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), in defiance of the Control of Major Accident Hazards Regulations (COMAH) 2015, intended to safeguard public health, property and the environment. The HSE currently makes no representations on BESS to Planning Examinations.

3. Li-ion batteries can fail by “thermal runaway” where overheating in a single faulty cell can propagate to neighbours with energy releases popularly known as “battery fires”. These are not strictly “fires” at all, requiring no oxygen to propagate. They are uncontrollable except by extravagant water cooling. They evolve toxic gases such as Hydrogen Fluoride (HF) and highly inflammable gases including Hydrogen (H2), Methane (CH4), Ethylene (C2H4) and Carbon Monoxide (CO). These in turn may cause further explosions or fires upon ignition. The chemical energy then released can be up to 20 times the stored electrochemical energy. Acute Toxic gases and Inflammable Gases are “dangerous substances” controlled by COMAH 2015. Quantities present “if control of the process is lost” determine the applicability of COMAH.

4. We believe that the approach of the HSE is scientifically mistaken and legally incorrect.

5. “Battery fires” in grid scale BESS have occurred in South Korea, Belgium (2017), Arizona (2019) and in urban Liverpool (Sept 2020). The reports into the Arizona explosion [8, 9] are revelatory, and essential reading for accident planning. A report into the Liverpool “fire” though promised for New Year 2021, has not yet been released by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service or the operator Ørsted; it is vital for public safety that it be published very soon.

6. No existing engineering standards address thermal runaway adequately, or require measures (such as those already used in EV batteries) to pre-empt propagation of runaway events.

7. Lacking oversight by the HSE, the entire responsibility for major accident planning currently lies with local Fire and Rescue Services. Current plans may be inadequate in respect of water supplies, or for protection of the local public against toxic plumes.

8. The scale of Li-ion BESS energy storage envisioned at “mega scale” energy farms is unprecedented and requires urgent review. The explosion potential and the lack of engineering standards to prevent thermal runaway may put control of “battery fires” beyond the knowledge, experience and capabilities of local Fire and Rescue Services. BESS present special hazards to fire-fighters; four sustained life-limiting injuries in the Arizona incident.

9. We identify the well-established hazards of large-scale Li-ion BESS and review authoritative accounts and analyses of BESS incidents. An internet video [10] is essential initial instruction.

10. We review engineering standards relating to Li-ion BESS and concur with other authorities that these are inadequate to prevent the known hazard of “thermal runaway”. We conclude that large-scale BESS should be COMAH establishments and regulated appropriately. We respectfully request evidence from the HSE that “mega-scale” BESS are not within the scope of COMAH.

11. We seek the considered response of relevant Government Departments as well as senior fire safety professionals to these concerns.

Read more: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/352158070_Safety_of_Grid_Scale_Lithium-ion_Battery_Energy_Storage_Systems

The professors also published an explanatory article on Linked In.

Even if you are not injured or killed by the blast, the chemicals released by a battery fire or explosion are impressively toxic, so much so if you see say an EV catch fire the best thing for your health is to run the opposite direction, obviously after rendering assistance to any occupants if you can do so safely. Lithium poisoning can cause permanent dementia like brain injuries, along with a host of other horrible symptoms. The smoke from a major grid scale battery fire could potentially force the rapid evacuation of an entire city.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
31 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
July 13, 2021 10:14 am

Anything containing that much chemical energy,with the “fuel” and “oxidizer” both contained in the same packaging looks remarkably like an explosive.
And,obviously the more energy density, the larger the potential explosion.

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 13, 2021 11:11 am

Yes, that’s the issue, fuel and oxidizer together. But at least with batteries, separation of electrodes effectively lowers energy density to some extent compared to say ammonium nitrite.

Slower kinetics in batteries means that firefighting requires intensive effort over a relatively long time. With AN, the quick blasts mean it’s more of a recovery effort.

0
Reply
John Tillman
July 13, 2021 10:16 am

Lead-acid batteries would be a pollution nightmare, and also an explosion danger if the H2 they generate isn’t collected. The SO2 is smelly. But they cost less than Li-ion batteries, and less lithium would need be mined. Better to save the Li for devices and vehicles.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  John Tillman
July 13, 2021 10:25 am

Lead-acid batteries can be recycled. Unlike Li-ion batteries.
I thought Lead-acid only produced H2 if it was over charged? Anyway, just keeping the storage facility ventilated is usually enough to manage H2 production.

0
Reply
co2isnotevil
Reply to  John Tillman
July 13, 2021 10:57 am

It would be far better to ignore the blatantly false claims that battery storage, solar and wind are necessary to save the planet. All that can result from this insanity is economic harm that negatively affects the developed world, and mostly those who can least afford it. Considering that all of this green nonsense will be largely to the benefit of a greedy China attempting to wrest the world economy away from freedom, if enabling and allowing this to happen isn’t criminal, it should be and those responsible must be held to account.

0
Reply
MarkW
July 13, 2021 10:22 am

We are trying to save the planet here. So what if we accidentally kill a few million people.

3
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  MarkW
July 13, 2021 10:36 am

Shhh. The plan is to do both.

3
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  MarkW
July 13, 2021 10:50 am

Collateral damage [..]
friendy fire [..]

1
Reply
Bill Powers
Reply to  MarkW
July 13, 2021 11:02 am

Mark, Isn’t all this no consequence free renewable energy just the best stuff ever: Safe, clean, reliable, Climate stable, non polluting, and did I mention free?

Until we create the infrastructure for using it turning into: Expensive, explosive, unreliable, corrosive, planet polluting, deadly to avian wildlife, and besides “Death by Boom!” for 10s of thousands, unreliable can lead to death from exposure, and child slave labor to mine the necessary minerals has been know to lead to premature death in adolescence.

0
Reply
Bob Cherba
July 13, 2021 10:35 am

Interesting. I live in Tucson, AZ, and can’t recall hearing about the 2019 battery fire at Surprise, AZ. Get more than enough news and ads touting solar+batteries for my home and for Tucson Electric Power solar plants which can power X-number of homes for maybe 10 hours a day. (The ads don’t mention that solar panels only generate power while the sun shines.)

1
Reply
Spetzer86
July 13, 2021 10:35 am

I wonder how easy it is to eat electricity? Do you toss it with oil and a little basil or just eat it raw?

1
Reply
Robert of Texas
Reply to  Spetzer86
July 13, 2021 10:39 am

Needs salt…

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Robert of Texas
July 13, 2021 11:18 am

I assume berries go well with it because people keep talking about currents.

Also, if a husband and wife are seen eating electricity in a fancy restaurant, then people assume they are a power couple.

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Spetzer86
July 13, 2021 11:14 am

I don’t know about eating it, but a electricity Martini needs to be dry, otherwise it’s shocking.

0
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Spetzer86
July 13, 2021 11:26 am

Tastes like chicken.

0
Reply
rbabcock
July 13, 2021 10:37 am

Nothing to see here, please disburse.

1
Reply
Robert of Texas
July 13, 2021 10:38 am

As in all new technologies (giant battery farms) it will require a disaster before government takes it seriously. One can contain a blast fairly easily, just leave enough room around the facility and put up a blast wall high enough to focus the blast (if any) upwards.

Containing toxic fumes is a whole different can of worms. If indeed a battery facility can explode then you cannot contain the fumes. The first choice would be to use something non-toxic, but that isn’t going to happen. They will need to build these facilities far away from humans – work places, homes, roads, etc.

I wonder when these batteries facilities burn if they leave a “lithium fallout” shadow on the landscape?

Maybe they should apply the exact same standards to lithium battery farms as they do to nuclear power? Require airplane proof reinforced concrete shells to surround an inner shell of stainless steel where the batteries are placed? That would raise the price of green energy a tad.

So now we have the possibilities of glass-shard-nadoes plowing through the countryside, of burning wind turbines falling on dry crops, exploding cars and exploding buildings that release toxic fumes…Wow, what wonderful choices the Greens are making for our future.

3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Robert of Texas
July 13, 2021 11:20 am

Whats her name will want some for the South side of Chicago.

0
Reply
a_scientist
Reply to  Robert of Texas
July 13, 2021 11:24 am

Illinois had a lithium battery fire a few weeks ago. 80-100 tons of batteries.

It burned for almost a week as fire fighters could do nothing.

https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/3000-residents-evacuated-in-morris-after-warehouse-fire

https://chicago.suntimes.com/2021/7/1/22559542/batteries-exploding-as-fire-continues-to-burn-in-abandoned-building-in-morris

As for the people, a 10 mile evacuation radius, and a week later, people are still not back safely. This is what we are looking forward to with grid batteries. As with all technology, you could build in big safety pits or underground, but that drives up the cost of already too costly back-up batteries. (On top of already too expensive solar and wind power)

1
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  a_scientist
July 13, 2021 11:45 am

Yikes.

0
Reply
Tom
July 13, 2021 10:59 am

Lithium batterie are now ubiquitous. Each of us owns at least one. As with chemical plants, refineries, and nuclear power plants, there is risk which must be managed and mitigated. How many power walls or similar devices have been installed? Have there been fires? Of course, your house can burn down without a power wall.

0
Reply
BobM
Reply to  Tom
July 13, 2021 11:41 am

But is much more likely to do so with one.

0
Reply
Neo
July 13, 2021 11:12 am

I’ve been saying this for years.
If you have a power storage device that holds any reasonably useful amount of power, you also have a potential bomb.

0
Reply
Rich Lentz
July 13, 2021 11:19 am

A friend of mine that is an avid hot air balloonist that has set several height, speed and distance records was on an attempt to beat his height record when the very, VERY, expensive US Military specification certified for current, temperature and atmospheric pressure he would be subjecting it to burst into flames. He was hanging from his Balloon like a Hang Glider pilot in a Mummy Sleeping bag. Luckily, he could reach the battery and was quick enough to jettison it before serious damage happened to him or the rigging. Needless to say he still does not trust or use LiIon batteries regardless of the certification or pedigree. I read and follow ALL precautions for the LiIon batteries for my Laptops and tools.

0
Reply
dk_
July 13, 2021 11:21 am

The Morris, Illinois fire was pretty big just last week. Is it the fire or the news about it that is supressed?

0
Reply
Brad-DXT
July 13, 2021 11:21 am

A warehouse by Morris, IL is still smoldering after 2 weeks. There were evacuations and I’m not sure if people have been allowed back home yet. The firefighters tried several methods to quench the fire and ended up pouring concrete on it. More fires to be expected when the debris is removed.
These batteries were just in storage when they shorted out and caught fire. The ecological ramifications have yet to be assessed.

0
Reply
dk_
Reply to  Brad-DXT
July 13, 2021 11:37 am

That was fast! Thanks, Brad, it seems we were typing at the same time.

Last edited 7 minutes ago by dk_
0
Reply
griff
July 13, 2021 11:38 am

A friend of mine had his front door blown off by an exploding Hertfordshire oil depot…

0
Reply
dk_
Reply to  griff
July 13, 2021 11:40 am

You don’t have friends. Lying again.

0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
July 13, 2021 11:39 am

Hydrogen Fluoride? An extremely nasty compound you do not want to come in contact with—goes through the soft tissues and aggressively attacks bones.

0
Reply
Gary Pearse
July 13, 2021 11:41 am

Make easy targets for those with malice or mental problems.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Energy

SMH: “If green hydrogen becomes competitive … gas prices will plummet”

22 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Energy Intermittent Wind and Solar

2020 Global Energy Data Shows Fossil Fuels Completely Dominate World Energy Use

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
Energy Intermittent Wind and Solar

A Tale of Two States: A Warning About Joe Biden’s Power Plan

5 days ago
Guest Blogger
Energy Intermittent Wind and Solar

USA Energy Trends

1 week ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Energy

Study: Grid Battery Facilities Could Explode with Greater Force than the Beirut Harbour Blast

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

Susan Shelley: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ironic Climate Warning

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
nuclear power

Foreign Affairs: No Time for Nuclear Power to Save Us from Climate Change

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

China will benefit when Biden caves to climate activists: Marc Morano

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: