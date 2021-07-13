Alarmism

Susan Shelley: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ironic Climate Warning

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
29 Comments

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

The Orange County Register ran a great article written by columnist Susan Shelley addressing ironic comments made by former California  Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger who created the state’s AB 32 Global Warming Solution Act saying that people have “tuned out” the climate change activism movement because it is “stuck in despair and confusion.”

Her column addresses the climate alarmism politics that have taken over and flooded the public air waves and press articles that parrot endless doom and gloom pushing the global wide climate alarmist campaign. 

She notes the following key climate activist schemes: 

“The wild exaggerations of climate doomsayers have been called out by longtime environmental activist Michael Shellenberger in a 2020 book titled, “Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All.” In the introduction, he describes himself as “fed up with the exaggeration, alarmism, and extremism that are the enemy of a positive, humanistic, and rational environmentalism.”

“Let’s just say there’s a lot of money to be made in “grassroots” fundraising for causes that align with the business interests of various players in the energy sector of the economy. On all sides.”

“Who gets that money and on what is it spent? These are questions that are rarely asked and even more rarely answered. Climate alarmism facilitates the movement of billions of dollars from one set of pockets to another, and there is no evidence anywhere that this policy of wealth transfer is doing anything to affect the climate.”

Her article then exposes the complete uselessness of these schemes in actually doing anything that impact climate change as follows:   

“Yet it’s all sold to the public as “doing something” to stop climate change.

In 2006, then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger signed AB 32, the Global Warming Solutions Act, which committed the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The law put the California Air Resources Board in charge of figuring out how to do this, and CARB came up with a cap-and-trade program that essentially requires utilities, refineries and manufacturers to pay an extra fee for operating. The cap-and-trade program operates like a tax. It increases the cost of gasoline, diesel fuel, electricity and heat, and it raises the price of everything that’s made or moved in California, where the high cost of living has contributed to the highest poverty rate in the nation, according to the Census Bureau.

What has it done for the climate? 

Nothing.

Meanwhile, the mandate to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in California has affected decision-making on everything from road repair to housing construction. Driving is considered an “impact” that increases GHG emissions, so your gas taxes are being used to build bike lanes, and new housing construction in outlying areas, where homes would be more affordable, is virtually banned. That’s why state lawmakers are attempting to force high-density housing into existing single-family neighborhoods; the old pattern of expanding the suburbs to new areas where young families can happily buy homes is considered bad for the climate. So young people are told the world is ending, and then they can’t afford to live anyway.”

She then challenges the legitimacy of how the climate alarmism campaign is being pursued and suggests that Arnold Schwarzenegger is right to want to put a stop to the endless and useless message of despair promoted by alarmists.    

“With his signature on AB 32 and his advocacy of useless climate policies, Arnold Schwarzenegger did more than anyone to cause California’s housing crisis, high energy costs and high poverty rate.

Now he says it’s time to stop depressing the public.

Maybe it’s time to stop manipulating public opinion and open up a new debate about the cost, effectiveness and unintended consequences of the policies he has promoted.”

The GWPF has also chosen to address Ms. Shelley’s article as noted below.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
29 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Scissor
July 13, 2021 6:03 am

I always thought it was stuck in delusion.

5
Reply
Rod Evans
July 13, 2021 6:15 am

Actually Arnie, people have tuned out because an increasing number of people realise it is complete bull.

17
Reply
griff
Reply to  Rod Evans
July 13, 2021 6:48 am

er no… the number of climate skeptics is what is going down

-22
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  griff
July 13, 2021 6:51 am

Again, don’t feed the troll.

2
Reply
Tony Sullivan
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
July 13, 2021 8:36 am

Perhaps if we all simply stopped quoting griff, the person will go away. I’m not suggesting that those who are alarmists should stop posting, but if you can’t show up with data to be discussed/debated, or in the case of griff, actually respond with something of substance when called out, then everyone should just ignore them.

0
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  griff
July 13, 2021 7:20 am

And another lie from the liar. Tell us another lie, it is all you are good for.

2
Reply
Alan
Reply to  griff
July 13, 2021 8:28 am

He said skeptic not denier. There maybe hope for Griff yet.

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  griff
July 13, 2021 8:40 am

Good Grief – it’s Gullible Griff, again…

0
Reply
Climate believer
Reply to  Rod Evans
July 13, 2021 8:11 am

A recent BS poll came up with this sort of meaningless drivel:

“In the UK, just 13% of respondents said they were personally affected by rising temperatures.”

The uva day I got a bit hot like, fort it woz me meno watsit’s, but blow me naa it woz the blooming climate…

1
Reply
John Bell
July 13, 2021 6:22 am

But in THEIR (activists and politicians) minds it is doing something for the climate. (whatever such bans and taxes do for the climate) but of course any sane person knows it does nothing.

5
Reply
IanE
Reply to  John Bell
July 13, 2021 7:59 am

It is the money that they are after, not changing the climate: major success for many billionaires!

2
Reply
Anti-griff
July 13, 2021 6:37 am

“Ahnuld” should be kept away from maids….he knocks ’em up. We have pictures of “Ahnuld” driving a yugge SUV……and commercial flight or private to Austria? Kiddies, just stay away from steroids is the real lesson here.

7
Reply
garboard
July 13, 2021 6:42 am

alarmists are like the dog chasing and barking at the car going by . what do they do now that theyve caught it ?

1
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
July 13, 2021 6:50 am

From the above article’s very first sentence: “The Orange County Register ran a great article written by columnist Susan Shelley . . . saying that people have ‘tuned out’ the climate change activism movement because it is ‘stuck in despair and confusion’.”

I offer a much more simple reason: almost everyone has “tuned out” climate change activism because no one has yet defined objectively and quantitatively what the phrase “climate change” actually means, after more than 40 years of common usage of such phrase.

Need I mention also that no one know hows to prevent climate change? . . . yeah, that too.

7
Reply
George T
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
July 13, 2021 8:26 am

When these supposed models can explain the past warming periods prior to fossil fuels, I might have an interest. As of right now, none whatsoever. The weather forecasters cannot get our weather forecast right 5 days from now. I am suppose to kowtow to predictions 100+ years from now all hell will break loose, if we don’t implement draconian measures to save the planet. No thank you. My response to these lunatics is to shove it where the sun does not shine.

0
Reply
Rob_Dawg
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
July 13, 2021 8:30 am

S’okay. Coming Ice Age was replaced with Global Warming was replaced with Climate Change is being replaced with Climate Emergency. The idea is once people catch on to the old meme it gets changed. That the real change here.

0
Reply
Notanacademic
July 13, 2021 7:03 am

The Austrian Oak, fertilised with Dianabol. It would seem steroids can shrink your brain as well as your plums.

1
Reply
2hotel9
July 13, 2021 7:23 am

You can only screech at people for so long, then they walk away, follow them and continue to screech and you get hit in the mouth. Long past time for people to smack these idiots in the mouth, in every way possible.

3
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  2hotel9
July 13, 2021 8:07 am

Um, yeah, but that’s what they want to happen so they can criminalize “deniers” as they call them. There are some that call for that right now, they don’t need an excuse. But so far I don’t expect the thought police to haul me off to a re-education camp.

1
Reply
markl
July 13, 2021 7:37 am

Susan Shelley’s opinions are all true.

0
Reply
GregB
Reply to  markl
July 13, 2021 8:15 am

Opinions are not facts and therefore cannot be true. Her opinions may be based on facts which are true. But it is a misnomer to call opinions true.

1
Reply
AGW is Not Science
July 13, 2021 7:45 am

Arnold has provided some good entertainment over the years, but once he joined the ranks of the “climate” deluded, my opinion of him went into the toilet. “Pollution” from fossil fuels isn’t killing anybody (save perhaps if somebody locks themselves in an enclosed space with a running engine), and fossil fuel use has been an almost exclusively beneficial activity for humanity.

Unless, of course, you think food, medicine, clean drinking water, central heating, air conditioning, transport, refrigeration, electric lights and appliances of all other varieties, clothing, telecommunications, etc. are “bad” and that short, brutal, back-breaking and miserable lives of day-to-day clinging to subsistence survival are “good.”

And for those that do (I’m looking at YOU, Mr. Schwarzenegger), you firstand I don’t mean in the movies.

1
Reply
fretslider
July 13, 2021 7:51 am

Please tell us he ‘won’t be back’….

Check out my conversation with COP26 President Alok Sharma. If you don’t know what COP26 is, or why I will be there in November

http://schwarzenegger.com/issues/post/my-conversation-with-cop26-president-alok-sharma

Presumably, by private jet.

Yes, it’s the same Hummer-driving Schwarzenegger who came under fire for his near-daily private jet commute from his Brentwood home to the governor’s mansion in Sacramento. 

Last edited 53 minutes ago by fretslider
1
Reply
Caligula Jones
July 13, 2021 7:53 am

…or, just stay with me here, its the gross hypocrisy of the sellers of climate alarmism, from those who buy million dollar homes on the ocean (to go with their million dollar homes elsewhere) to the worst of the worst, Mr. “Drives Hummers and flies private” Actor here.

As Glenn “InstaPundit” Reynolds says, I’ll believe there is a climate emergency when those telling me there is a climate emergency act like there is a climate emergency.

3
Reply
John Garrett
July 13, 2021 8:13 am

Would somebody please inform NPR, PBS, MSNBC, ABC, CNN, the WaPo, Pravda (a/k/a the New York Times), NBC, ABC, the Associated Press (particularly Seth Borenstein), and the rest of the climate crackpots™.

We are witnessing what Francis Menton (“Manhattan Contrarian”) has correctly labelled The Greatest Scientific Fraud Of All Time™.

Lucky we are also witness to history in what must be included as a future chapter in a revised edition of Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds.

1
Reply
Gary Pearse
July 13, 2021 8:18 am

There is such a small number of Hollywood celebrities (all men it seems) that know what climate hysteria is fronting. I’m sure they have harmed their careers in tinseltown. There is nothing tinsley about them for sure.

Arnold was famous for the few word lines they wrote for him. He couldn’t handle more. A perfect unthinking believer.

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
July 13, 2021 8:20 am

For both actors and politicians, waving the CC alarm banner is free media coverage in an industry where your name needs to get around to be successful. This very article about Ahnuld is a case in point….

0
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
July 13, 2021 8:38 am

Self-awareness is something antithetical to leftists and climate alarmists. They can’t comprehend that they are acting in ways contradictory to their stated goals. It’s always their opponents who are causing the problems they whine about, they can’t possibly be the problem because their heart is in the right place. AB32 was well-intended, so it could not cause any problems. It’s a great way to live as you drive your car off a cliff at 90 mph. They do it in the Fast & Furious movies all the time.

0
Reply
Meremortal
July 13, 2021 8:40 am

Environmental policies will never do “enough” because those policies aren’t about the environment.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism

Global Warming To Threaten Wimbledon

5 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Sea level

Did Manmade Climate Change Cause the Surfside Condo Collapse?

6 days ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism Ridiculae

CNRS: “Global warming can lead to increased frost damage!”

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

Academic: Miami Building Collapse an “Early Warning” of Climate Change

1 week ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Alarmism

Susan Shelley: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ironic Climate Warning

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
nuclear power

Foreign Affairs: No Time for Nuclear Power to Save Us from Climate Change

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

China will benefit when Biden caves to climate activists: Marc Morano

11 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Paleoclimatology

Melting Glaciers Revealing Ancient Tree Stumps from a Warmer Period

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: