SMH: “If green hydrogen becomes competitive … gas prices will plummet”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Sydney Morning Herald thinks Australia’s Scott Morrison is making a big mistake, ignoring the imminent collapse in fossil fuel prices due to low cost green hydrogen.

Crunch time looming for Morrison on climate as the world looks to Australia to act

By Marian Wilkinson
July 12, 2021 — 8.02am

Since last December, Scott Morrison has crab-walked towards a net zero by 2050 target. But he is coming under serious pressure from Australia’s most important allies to put up a credible 2030 target in Glasgow. Morrison has been unwilling to do that.

Morrison’s determination to stick to Australia’s weak, increasingly implausible 2030 target was thrust into the international spotlight at Biden’s climate summit in April. The prime minister was one of 40 world leaders, including Xi Jinping, who attended the virtual gathering. It was designed to vault the United States into a leadership role in the global climate negotiations, and in his opening remarks Biden made it absolutely clear he wanted deep global emissions cuts by 2030. “This is the decade we must make decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of a climate crisis,” Biden said. “We must try to keep the Earth’s temperature to an increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius.”

It’s difficult to imagine the United States winning the long-term strategic competition with China if we cannot lead the renewable energy revolution,” Blinken told reporters. “Right now, we’re falling behind. China is the largest producer and exporter of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, electric vehicles. It holds nearly a third of the world’s renewable energy patents. If we don’t catch up, America will miss the chance to shape the world’s climate future in a way that reflects our interests and values, and we’ll lose out on countless jobs for the American people.”

Australia risks being overrun in this clean energy race. If green hydrogen becomes competitive with natural gas by the end of the decade, the oil and gas industry will react by slashing prices, and Australian liquefied natural gas prices will plummet. As Fortescue Metals’ chairman Twiggy Forrest put it colourfully in his Boyer lecture, the result will be “like a knife fight in a telephone box”.

For now, the Morrison government is making a strategic bet that the energy transformation won’t happen this fast. It does not believe that China, let alone India, will be able to radically shift course this decade. This will put the 1.5 Celsius plans out of reach and curb the enthusiasm in developed countries for ambitious targets to cut emissions.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/environment/climate-change/crunch-time-looming-for-morrison-on-climate-as-the-world-looks-to-australia-to-act-20210706-p587dc.html

Natural gas – you poke a hole in the ground and capture the gas which gushes out.

Green hydrogen, you build expensive solar arrays, use uncompetitively expensive electricity to crack water, capture and compress the hydrogen. Or you use steam reforming, in which water mixed with coal or natural gas is heated and pressurised so much it burns, releasing vast quantities of CO2 which somehow have to be sequestered.

And then there is the difficulty of actually handling pure hydrogen – the cost of containing a gas with molecules so small, only high spec pipes can contain it, the risk of handling a gas which ignites easily over an extraordinary range of conditions, the danger of working with a gas whose flame burns so hot it is all but invisible.

I’m guessing we might have to wait a little longer than 2030, for green hydrogen to become price competitive.

Scissor
July 12, 2021 2:01 pm

That would be great, just not likely.

dk_
July 12, 2021 2:06 pm

“If green hydrogen becomes competitive … gas prices will plummet”
Backwards, since hydrogen will have to be cheaper than natural gas in order to become competitive. And ignorant, since even the “greenest” hydrogen depends on the easy availability of cheap gas, oil, and coal.

DonM
Reply to  dk_
July 12, 2021 2:56 pm

“If green hydrogen becomes competitive (without subsidies)… monkeys will fly out of my butt (without encouragement).

Mr.
July 12, 2021 2:12 pm

I can’t understand why the Aussie government doesn’t just pull a number out of its arse and announce it as its “net zero CO2 emissions target by 2050”.

Just like every other country has to date, with no credible plans or means to actually achieve anything.

After all, citizens all around the world would not be able to say who has promised what by when when it comes to “carbon reductions”

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Mr.
July 12, 2021 2:19 pm

Garbage government targets can trip you up in court – look at all the trouble the Netherlands is having, or the recent Aussie court decision that ministers have a duty of care to future generations.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Eric Worrall
July 12, 2021 3:18 pm

Yeahbut…

This government won’t be here, at least the present members, in 2030. They’ll be living it up as ‘consultants’ adding juicy private sector dollars to their already fat and juicy parliamentary pension tax dollars.

Streetcred
Reply to  Eric Worrall
July 12, 2021 3:35 pm

Interesting, that “duty of care” schtik … what about economic management?

willem post
July 12, 2021 2:15 pm

H2 competitive?

If frogs had wings, they would not bump their asses so hard.

Here is an excerpt of an article regarding the H2 economy being highly unlikely

THE HYDROGEN ECONOMY WILL BE HIGHLY UNLIKELY
https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/the-hydrogen-economy

As part of the quest of having energy sources that produce near-zero CO2 emissions, energy systems analysts have looked at hydrogen as one such source. They see hydrogen as a possible fuel for transportation.

In California, the hydrogen economy movement has received support, in the form of subsidies and demonstration projects, from the state government and environmental groups, often supported and financed by prominent Hollywood actors.

Current Hydrogen Production: Hydrogen is used by the chemical, oil and gas industries for many purposes. The US produces about 11 million short tons/y, or 19958 million kg/y.
 
At present, about 95% of the H2 production is by the steam reforming process using fossil fuels as feedstock, mostly low-cost natural gas. This process emits CO2. 

Hydrogen for Transportation: Proponents of H2-powered fuel cell vehicles, FCVs, in California think the hydrogen economy will be the future and a good place to start to reduce CO2 emissions from internal combustion vehicles, ICVs, would be to have near-zero-emission vehicles.
 
Here are examples comparing the fuel cost/mile of an FC light duty vehicle, an E10-gasohol IC vehicle, and an EV:
 
– Honda Clarity-FCX, using electrolytic H2 in a fuel cell, mileage about 68 mile/kg, or 14.8 c/mile, at a price of $10/kg at a fueling station in California. About $7/kg is electricity cost, and $3/kg is station cost. The H2 is not taxed. The average commercial electricity rate in California is 13.41c/kWh, which ranks 7th in the nation and is 32.9% greater than the national average rate of 10.09 c/kWh.

http://www.airproducts.com/Company/news-center/2017/03/0306-air-products-california-fueling-stations-offering-hydrogen-below-$10-per-kilogram.aspx
http://www.electricitylocal.com/states/california/los-angeles/

– Honda Accord-LX, using E10-gasohol, mileage about 30 mile/gal, or 8.3 c/mile, at a price of $2.50/gal at a gas station in California; this price includes taxes, surcharges and fees.

– Tesla Model S, using 0.38 kWh/mile, includes charging and vampire losses of batteries, at user meter, or 7.6 c/mile, at a price of 20 c/kWh at user meter; this price includes taxes, surcharges and fees.

pochas94
Reply to  willem post
July 12, 2021 2:48 pm

The convenience of hydrogen and not having to haul thousands of pounds of batteries everywhere you go will weigh more heavily than you think. Especially to truckers, who would rather haul payload than thousands of pounds of batteries.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  pochas94
July 12, 2021 3:20 pm

If you know anything about hydrogen, you’ll know that it’s anything but convenient.

Last edited 27 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
MarkW
Reply to  pochas94
July 12, 2021 3:36 pm

Instead of thousands of pounds of batteries, their are going to have to haul thousands of pounds of super strong tanks in order to hold that highly pressurized hydrogen gas around. Either that or they are going to have to burn most of that hydrogen in order to keep the rest at cryogenic temperatures.

Rod Evans
July 12, 2021 2:17 pm

When hydrogen is lower cost than natural gas, I will be converted to the new climate alarmists religion.
Until then I will stick to believing in engineering principles and the scientific method.
The only way hydrogen could be made to appear lower cost than natural gas, would be to impose artificial price increases to NG such as punitive tax or carbon price penalties. While at the same time using state taxes, no doubt from fossil fuel tax revenues to grant aid the hydrogen producers.

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Rod Evans
July 12, 2021 3:03 pm

That’s what leftards mean by competitive.

To bed B
July 12, 2021 2:21 pm

The way this works is the media inundate us with the need to put hydrogen on a equal market footing ie. tax the crap out of natural gas and subsidise hydrogen. You wait and see. With the correct government in power, fossil fuels will be uncompetitive in the market in 10 years time, and that is before all the technical problems will be ironed out. When they are, you will be paid to heat your home! A bit like how electricity prices are sometimes negative in Australia because of renewables. Extrapolate to 2030, and we will be billing electricity companies for using their electricity. Its going to be marvelous.

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  To bed B
July 12, 2021 3:03 pm

🤣

Coeur de Lion
July 12, 2021 2:29 pm

The first serious hindenburg will cool enthusiasm.

rbabcock
July 12, 2021 2:50 pm

What are we going to do with all this corn we grow that won’t be converted to ethanol? There are going to be some really upset farmers.

DonM
Reply to  rbabcock
July 12, 2021 3:02 pm

Its only a little inefficient to convert corn to ethanol to be burned for energy.

So, since inefficiencies don’t matter, we continue the extrapolate the conversion to a hydrogen end, and keep utilizing the corn.

Call it sustainable and Everybody happy.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  DonM
July 12, 2021 3:27 pm

I will yet again repeat the misunderstood facts about ethanol at the 10% blend wall (anything beyond is farm politics). Ethanol additive has two benefits:

  1. It replaced groundwater polluting MTBE, itself replacing toxic TBPb, as an octane enhancer. This is good, more gas per barrel crude.
  2. It is an oxygenate, reducing summer smog. The 10% blendwall was set by premium gas in LA in summer. Most places most seasons use less.

Second, it’s impact on food costs is minimal. In the US, about 42% ‘dry weight’ annual corn harvest goes to ethanol production. But that returns 27% (‘dry weight — <15% moisture) as protein enhanced (from yeast) distillers grain, a protein and roughage enhanced ideal supplemental ruminant feed (dairy, beef). (Remember, cattle make simple carbohydrates from cellulose in their digestive system, so do not need the simple corn carbohydrates the yeast turn into ethanol). On my dairy farm, we cut back planting primary feed alfalfa, increased planting corn, sell it all for ethanol, then buy back the distillers grain to substitute alfalfa. My dairy cows are happier, and so am I financially.

MarkW
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 12, 2021 3:43 pm

MTBE and TBPb were only necessary because they were mandated by government.
Smog has already been taken care of via various pollution control gadgets, especially catalytic converters.
While you are financially better off, everyone who isn’t a farmer is worse off.

DaveW
Reply to  rbabcock
July 12, 2021 3:08 pm

Convert corn into cows and pigs: aka steaks and bacon.

Hoyt Clagwell
Reply to  rbabcock
July 12, 2021 3:10 pm

I’ll take a massive subsidy to grow hydrangeas and tell the government it’s a hydrogen farm. It will take them years to catch on.

Gerald Hanner
July 12, 2021 3:00 pm

If aliens land on Earth and bestow us with magic-like technology we can live in luxury.

Chris Hanley
July 12, 2021 3:04 pm

“… The professor’s [Lesley Hughes] appearance at the British event was just one more line item in Britain’s effort to pull off the world’s most ambitious climate summit yet in Glasgow …”.
Marian is a celebrated journalist and is now extending her oeuvre to pure fiction.

Rud Istvan
July 12, 2021 3:06 pm

Green hydrogen is a myth. Wrote up all the problems in essay Hydrogen Hype in ebook Blowing Smoke. If you want net ‘carbon’ (CO2) reduction given all the hydrogen energy losses involved, you are better off buying a gasoline fueled Toyota Prius hybrid than a ‘green hydrogen’ (produced by renewables) hydrogen fuel cell car.
Electrolysis about 75% efficient. Liquifaction, 65% efficient, or in the alternative high compression about 80% efficient but with range anxiety. PEM fuel cells about 60 percent efficient in operation, much worse when have to keep hot when not in use in cold weather (when they freeze (since the ‘exhaust’ is water), they don’t get going again).

And that is just energy, ignoring all the H2 storage/leakage problems. CTM has provided an apt unicorn image.

Zig Zag Wanderer
July 12, 2021 3:11 pm

“If green hydrogen becomes competitive … gas prices will plummet”

And if my aunt had balls, she’d be my uncle.

Last edited 34 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
Zig Zag Wanderer
July 12, 2021 3:12 pm

“It’s difficult to imagine the United States winning the long-term strategic competition with China if we cannot lead the renewable energy revolution,”

“It’s difficult to imagine the United States winning the long-term strategic competition with China if we cannot lead the renewable energy revolution,”

Fixed it for ya!

Rich Lambert
July 12, 2021 3:19 pm

If and when H2 becomes competitive with natural gas it will be converted into natural gas to reduce storage and transportation costs.

Mr Lee
July 12, 2021 3:35 pm

Marian Wilkinson thinks I should take her seriously when she opines on science and economics.
It would seem Marian Wilkinson is a delusional narcissist….which is typical of the media types.

Last edited 12 minutes ago by Mr Lee
Bruce of Newcastle
July 12, 2021 3:36 pm

LOL. Hydrogen electrolysis takes about 50 kWh per kg of H2 produced. My current electricity bill says I’m paying 34 c/kWh Aussie, which is 25 US c/kWh.

So a kg of H2 would cost US$12.50. Hydrogen calorific value is 143 MJ/kg, so that comes to just over US$87/GJ.

The US natural gas price today is about $3.50/GJ (=$3.75/mmBTU). So the hydrogen would only cost 25 times what natural gas would cost. And that’s just for the electricity. Add on-costs, depreciation and whatnot and it would cost a lot more than even that eye-watering figure.

Which is why most hydrogen producers make hydrogen from natural gas in a reformer.

Tom
July 12, 2021 3:39 pm

There is already a hydrogen pipeline system on the gulf cost. Refineries and chemical plats routinely handle high pressure, high purity hydrogen. Do not perpetuate the nonsense than we cannot pipeline hydrogen.

