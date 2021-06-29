Coronavirus

UK Government Explicitly Exempts Rich People and Other Elites from Covid Lockdown Rules

23 mins ago
Eric Worrall
5 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Following the very recent embarrassment of the minister for lockdowns Matt Hancock breaching his own lockdown rules, while having a fling with a staffer, the British Government has decided to avoid future problems by granting people they consider to be important an explicit exemption to the lockdown rules which ordinary people have to follow.

Working in England if you are a senior executive bringing significant economic benefit to the UK

Senior executives can temporarily leave quarantine in England if they are undertaking business activities which are likely to be of significant economic benefit to the UK.

From: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
Published 4 December 2020 Last updated 29 June 2021

You may be permitted temporarily to leave quarantine for coronavirus (COVID-19) in England if you are a senior executive in a business and you are undertaking activities which are likely to be of significant economic benefit to the UK.

You are only exempt when you are undertaking activities that qualify for the exemption. You must self-isolate at all other times.

You must notify the government of your intention to use the exemption before you travel. You will only be able to use the exemption if you have received written confirmation from the government that you are eligible to do so based on the information provided.

This exemption is designed to enable activity that creates and preserves UK jobs and investment, while taking steps to ensure public health risks are minimised.

Who is exempt

Certain senior executives that are performing activities which would be more likely than not to bring ‘significant economic benefit’ to the UK are exempt. Read the regulations for a full definition of a ‘senior executive’.

The exemption covers 2 types of senior executives (where they are undertaking qualifying activities in England). These are:

  • multinational executives – executives based overseas who are part of multinational firms and visiting their UK based subsidiaries or branches
  • international executives – executives of overseas companies normally based overseas who are seeking to undertake exempt activity in England related to either:
    • making a financial investment in a UK based business
    • establishing a new business within the UK

You do not qualify for the exemption if your activities can be done remotely (for example by telephone or email) or can be done by anyone other than you who would not need to leave self-isolation.

You are considered to be bringing ‘significant economic benefit’ if the work you are doing has a greater than 50% chance of creating or preserving at least 500 UK-based jobs in either:

  • an existing UK-based business which has at least 500 employees
  • a new UK business within 2 years of the date you arrive in the UK

Read more: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/working-in-england-if-you-are-a-senior-executive-bringing-significant-economic-benefit-to-the-uk

This outrageous pandering to the elites, applying travel and movement restrictions to ordinary people but allowing the elites to do whatever they please, could last well beyond the Covid pandemic.

Back in 2020 the British government BBC suggested Covid lockdowns were a template for a future permanent climate lockdown. So it is pretty obvious where this new trend could lead, of locking down ordinary people, but providing an exemption for the elite, providing they pass a wealth and importance test.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Phillip Bratby
June 29, 2021 10:13 pm

It’s always one rule for them, one rule for us. We know our place.

1
Reply
Stephen Wilde
Reply to  Phillip Bratby
June 29, 2021 10:18 pm

It still looks pretty restrictive and only applies when the regulations might result in economic harm to the non elites.
Meanwhile the government is apparently hoping to remove all restrictions for everyone within weeks.

0
Reply
ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  Phillip Bratby
June 29, 2021 10:19 pm

Quiet! You are not allowed to comment!

0
Reply
Hans Erren
June 29, 2021 10:19 pm

So senior executives cannot afford a laptop with teleconference software?
LOL

0
Reply
OldGreyGuy
June 29, 2021 10:20 pm

All in this together. My Ar$e!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Coronavirus

CBS: CDC Emergency Meeting to Discuss Rare Covid Vaccine Heart Complications

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus Ridiculae

Facebook: People Are Now Permitted to Speculate Covid-19 Leaked from a Laboratory

1 month ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus Politics

Senator Rand Paul: NIH Financed Dangerous “Gain of Function” Virus Studies in Wuhan

2 months ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus

Covid-19 Standoff: China Accuses the USA of an Extensive Bioweapon Research Programme

2 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Coronavirus

UK Government Explicitly Exempts Rich People and Other Elites from Covid Lockdown Rules

23 mins ago
Eric Worrall
extreme weather Intermittent Wind and Solar

Climate Change, Extreme Weather, and Electric System Reliability

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits

Climate Litigation Supporters Admit That Attribution Science Is Failing In Court

8 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics

SMH: Aussie Government Economic Forecasts Ignoring Net Zero Impacts

12 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: