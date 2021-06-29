UK Government Explicitly Exempts Rich People and Other Elites from Covid Lockdown Rules

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Following the very recent embarrassment of the minister for lockdowns Matt Hancock breaching his own lockdown rules, while having a fling with a staffer, the British Government has decided to avoid future problems by granting people they consider to be important an explicit exemption to the lockdown rules which ordinary people have to follow.

Working in England if you are a senior executive bringing significant economic benefit to the UK

Senior executives can temporarily leave quarantine in England if they are undertaking business activities which are likely to be of significant economic benefit to the UK.

Published 4 December 2020 Last updated 29 June 2021

You may be permitted temporarily to leave quarantine for coronavirus (COVID-19) in England if you are a senior executive in a business and you are undertaking activities which are likely to be of significant economic benefit to the UK.

You are only exempt when you are undertaking activities that qualify for the exemption. You must self-isolate at all other times.

You must notify the government of your intention to use the exemption before you travel. You will only be able to use the exemption if you have received written confirmation from the government that you are eligible to do so based on the information provided.

This exemption is designed to enable activity that creates and preserves UK jobs and investment, while taking steps to ensure public health risks are minimised.

Who is exempt

Certain senior executives that are performing activities which would be more likely than not to bring ‘significant economic benefit’ to the UK are exempt. Read the regulations for a full definition of a ‘senior executive’.

The exemption covers 2 types of senior executives (where they are undertaking qualifying activities in England). These are:

multinational executives – executives based overseas who are part of multinational firms and visiting their UK based subsidiaries or branches

– executives based overseas who are part of multinational firms and visiting their UK based subsidiaries or branches international executives – executives of overseas companies normally based overseas who are seeking to undertake exempt activity in England related to either: making a financial investment in a UK based business establishing a new business within the UK

– executives of overseas companies normally based overseas who are seeking to undertake exempt activity in England related to either:

You do not qualify for the exemption if your activities can be done remotely (for example by telephone or email) or can be done by anyone other than you who would not need to leave self-isolation.

You are considered to be bringing ‘significant economic benefit’ if the work you are doing has a greater than 50% chance of creating or preserving at least 500 UK-based jobs in either:

an existing UK-based business which has at least 500 employees

a new UK business within 2 years of the date you arrive in the UK

