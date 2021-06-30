Alarmism

The Conversation: Earth Exhibits a Cold Climate Species Distribution

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
5 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Academics Emma Dunne and Bethany Allen think we are heading into a new climate driven mass extinction – but they admit Earth still has polar icecaps, and global species diversity shows an “ice house” pattern of peaking in warm tropical latitudes.

Prehistoric creatures flocked to different latitudes to survive climate change – the same is taking place today

June 28, 2021 7.37pm AEST

Emma Dunne
Postdoctoral Researcher, School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Birmingham
Bethany Allen
PhD Student, School of Earth and Environment, University of Leeds

Life on Earth is most diverse at the equator. This pattern, where species biodiversity increases as we move through the tropics towards the equator, is seen on land and in the oceans, and has been documented across a broad range of animal and plant groups, from mammals and birds, to ants and even trees.

Despite this pattern being so striking today, the distribution of biodiversity across latitudes – called the latitudinal biodiversity gradient – hasn’t always been like this. Studies looking at the evolution of biodiversity by latitude have shown that during some intervals in Earth’s history, species biodiversity was actually highest at latitudes far from the equator.

Modern biodiversity peaks in low-latitude equatorial regions, such as in the tropical rainforests of the Amazon and central Africa. This pattern is more likely to be recorded during “icehouse” times, when ice sheets are present in both poles simultaneously – like today. 

During warmer intervals, called “hothouse” or “greenhouse” Earth states, bimodal peaks have been recorded. This means there were two bands where biodiversity was highest, and these wrapped around the Earth at mid-latitudes, or regions sitting between 25° and 65° north and south of the equator.

With a possible “sixth mass extinction” looming, or even already taking hold, a long-term perspective will be critical for understanding how to sustain Earth’s biodiversity into the future.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/prehistoric-creatures-flocked-to-different-latitudes-to-survive-climate-change-the-same-is-taking-place-today-163309

The part Bethany and Emma left out was that for most of the Earth’s history, including previous cool periods like the Carboniferous (800ppm), CO2 levels were much higher than today (420ppm). The Cretaceous, the age of the dinosaurs, was only 4C warmer than today, but had a staggering 1700ppm CO2.

What I am saying is, even if CO2 is the main driver of climate change, to achieve anything like the species redistribution Bethany and Emma are talking about would require around seven hundred years of burning fossil fuel at our current rate. That is simply not going to happen – we shall run out of recoverable fossil fuel reserves, long before we have a geologically noticeable impact on the global climate.

3.7 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Christopher Hanley
June 30, 2021 2:22 am

What I am saying is, even if CO2 is the main driver of climate change, to achieve anything like the species redistribution Bethany and Emma are talking about would require around seven hundred years of burning fossil fuel at our current rate.

Empirical evidence suggests that the Earth is likely to be much closer to real “ice house” conditions by then, if not actually in it.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Christopher Hanley
2
Reply
gringojay
June 30, 2021 2:25 am

Snow and ice impact diverse species’ survival no matter what anybody thinks bears do in the woods.

1
Reply
Philip Mulholland
June 30, 2021 2:55 am

The species number versus area occupied relationship is an important finding of bio-geography. This relationship was discovered by counting the number of species found on offshore islands adjacent to a land mass with a reservoir of endemic species. In general, the smaller the island area the lower the species number. Offshore island Britain for example has less species than adjacent Europe, Ireland less than Britain and the much smaller Isle of Man less still etc.

Viewed from this perspective the surface area of the globe between two lines of latitude 30 degrees apart for example is less at high latitudes, so we should expect to find less species in polar regions (latitudes 60 to 90 degrees) than in the tropics (latitudes 0 to 30 degrees).

Add to this the issue of the frost line for plants, which is the most critical biological barrier that separates tropical from temperate flora. Curiously it is not ice crystal formation that is the problem rather it is the solidification of bio-oils that is the issue. For example, coconut oil, olive oil etc solidifies at temperatures above the freezing point of water which are perfectly tolerable to other more cold-adapted plants thereby restricting these species habitable zone to warmer climates.

The interesting result of this study suggests that in a hot hothouse world it is the presence of an enhanced mid-latitude monsoonal climate that provides the living space where the greatest number of species can be found. This inferred seasonal climate zone with enhanced rainfall which would be present in both hemispheres may account for this study’s observed finding.

0
Reply
Disputin
June 30, 2021 3:04 am

“Studies looking at the evolution of biodiversity by latitude have shown that during some intervals in Earth’s history, species biodiversity was actually highest at latitudes far from the equator.”

How would we know? The fossil record is notoriously patchy.

0
Reply
fretslider
June 30, 2021 3:19 am

With a possible “sixth mass extinction” looming, or even already taking hold, a long-term perspective will be critical for understanding how to sustain Earth’s biodiversity into the future.

I wonder why they bothered to insert the word ‘possible’ in that? In non-Convers[at]ion speak that means:

With a “sixth mass extinction” looming, or even already taking hold, a long-term perspective will be critical for understanding how to sustain Earth’s biodiversity into the future.

prehistoric-creatures-flocked-to-different-latitudes-to-survive-climate-change-the-same-is-taking-place-today

I would recommend Christopher Scotese’s Paleomap project to them.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism

Bjorn Lomborg: “Climate Change Coverage Ignores the Heavy Impact of heat on cold deaths”

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Climate Politics Opinion

Climate Scientist: “Politics Is Now The Battleground For Climate Change”

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Arctic

Celebrate: We’ve Finally Hit an “Irreversible” Climate Tipping Point

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

Aussie Climate Activists in Damage Control Mode as Winter Weather Strikes the East Coast

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Alarmism

The Conversation: Earth Exhibits a Cold Climate Species Distribution

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus

UK Government Explicitly Exempts Rich People and Other Elites from Covid Lockdown Rules

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
extreme weather Intermittent Wind and Solar

Climate Change, Extreme Weather, and Electric System Reliability

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits

Climate Litigation Supporters Admit That Attribution Science Is Failing In Court

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: