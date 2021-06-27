extreme weather heat wave

Even More Extreme: Extraordinary Record Highs Followed by Perhaps the Most Rapid Cooling in Northwest (US) History

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
26 Comments

Reposted from the Cliff Mass Weather Blog

If you are living west of the Cascade crest of Oregon and Washington, tomorrow will be a day you will never forget.

The latest model runs, all at very high resolution, show even more profound extremes than previously predicted.  And the end of the event will be extraordinary, with temperatures falling by as much as 50F within a few hours.

Our upcoming weather

Records Already Broken

   Many records fell yesterday, including a new all-time high temperature at Portland (108F) and daily or monthly records falling at dozens of stations.  But his is nothing compared to what will happen now.

Situation Right Now (Noon Sunday)

A fascinating plot (below, click on image to expand) shows you the 24-h temperature change–how we stack up temperature-wise compared to exactly one day ago.  

Along the SW WA coast, some locations are 15-30F warmer, because of the switch to easterly (from east) winds–pushing away the cool, ocean air.  But look at the Portland area…many locations are 10-15F warmer because of increased offshore flow, with the air warming by compression as it sinks over the western slopes of the Cascades.

The new 108F record at Portland is going to be OBLITERATED today.  115F is quite possible.

But north of Seattle temperatures were a bit cooler. 

 Ironically, it is connected with the warmth along the coast and around Portland!  To explain, here is the forecast sea-level pressure map at 5 PM today.  You can see the low-level winds and lines of constant pressure (isobars).  You will also notice an area of low pressure–the thermal trough--centered in the Willamette Valley.  It is the result of warm air produced by easterly flow descending the western Cascade slopes.  With low pressure to the south and high pressure to the north, the thermal trough produced northerly winds over the Puget Sound, with the air cooled as it moved over cooler water to the north.


But that low pressure is going to move northward overnight and Puget Sound will be “enjoy” the torrid conditions now burning Portland.
Here is the latest temperature forecast for 5 PM today.  You can see the very warm conditions around Portland (dark brown is 109-112) and you will see very warm conditions along the lower western slopes of the central Washington Cascades and nearby lowlands.  Near the water around Seattle near the water, it will ONLY be the upper 90s.


Tomorrow: The Day of Unimaginable Extremes
But tomorrow, it all goes horribly wrong.  The thermal trough moves northward and westward, pushing the strong easterly, downslope flow northward to over the central Cascades (see map for 11 AM Monday).  The sinking air will compress/warm as it sinks.


The burst of downslope, compressional heating will cause temperatures to warm beyond the experience of any living inhabitant of the region (see forecast temperatures at 5 PM Monday).  Temperatures will rise above 112F on the eastside of Puget Sound and above 100F for everyone more than a few miles from the water.  Portland will be similarly warm.  And so will the lower elevations of the Columbia Basin. Heat apocalypse.   What more can be said?


You all know that looking at one forecast is not good enough.  We need to examine many (ensembles) to evaluate our confidence in the forecast.  Well, here are the high-resolution ensemble temperature forecasts at SeaTac airport.  Time is on the x-axis (00Z29 is 5 PM Monday).    Nearly every model run is taking SeaTac to around 112F.


And there is more…..after the temperature peaks around 5 PM it plummets steeply, like an insane meteorological roller coaster.   Some of you will be sweating in 110F temperates around dinner time, but looking for a light sweater around 6 AM.
The reasons for this profound shift?   The thermal trough will begin to move eastward over the Cascades, with an onshore marine push bringing in cool air off the Pacific (see forecast map at 2 AM Tuesday, green and blue colors indicate cool temperatures)


It will still get warm on Tuesday (80s for many), but the savage heat will be broken.  Good luck tomorrow.  You will be talking about it for a long time.
This is the “perfect storm” producing extreme temperatures for our region.  If you want to see how I feel, check out the video (go 60 seconds in) [I cued it up for the WUWT audience~cr]

Scissor
June 27, 2021 6:09 pm

I bet it’s not obliterated.

1
Reply
Philip
June 27, 2021 6:11 pm

I am just SW of Portland (about 15 miles) at an elevation of 550′.
Highest temp so far was 109.5 F. People not far away, lower elevations and closer to or in the concrete jungle of the town (Newberg) below us are seeing 111, and the odd 112F.

0
Reply
Greg
Reply to  Philip
June 27, 2021 6:37 pm

Are any of those Stevenson screen readings , or themometers on south facing brick walls ?

0
Reply
John Tillman
June 27, 2021 6:12 pm

Depends upon how you define “region”.

During Columbia Plateau wheat harvest last century, I experienced 115 F. When the unairconditioned truck drivers brought loads into the elevator, I’d hose them down.

The town of Umatilla, Oregon in 1939 hit 117 F. People still alive in Umatilla County lived then.

Medford in southern Oregon got almost as hot in the 1930s, as well as other areas of the PNW.

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Tillman
2
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  John Tillman
June 27, 2021 6:58 pm

Likely the climate hysterics “corrected” those temps from the 30s. They don’t fit the narative.

1
Reply
BobM
June 27, 2021 6:14 pm

Enjoying the updates. Thanks.

0
Reply
John Shotsky
June 27, 2021 6:20 pm

The high here in Beaverton was 111. It’s still 109 at 1800…That’s hotter than this area has ever recorded. Tonight, the ‘low’ is supposed to be 80. That will break another all time recorded temperature.

0
Reply
Mike Dubrasich
June 27, 2021 6:22 pm

I live in the Willamette Valley near Sweet Home, OR. We’re 90 miles south of Portland and smack dab in Cliff’s Heatpocalypse.

Buuuut, the temp here topped out today at 99°F. The National Weather Service, a division of NOAA, predicted 114°F (for my zip code), so they were off by 15 degrees. Yesterday they missed by 10 degrees. They predicted 104°F and it only got to 94°. Big misses. Way off. All hype, no delivery.

It’s warm, but not beyond my experience as a living inhabitant of the region. I remember a summer day in the 1980’s when it got to 115°F in The Dalles, OR. So I am not impressed with 99°F.

As to Portland burning, it may be so, but it has been for over a year, and that has nothing to do with the weather.

5
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Mike Dubrasich
June 27, 2021 6:34 pm

No doubt there were recording breaking temperatures, but the data you present illustrates warm bias.

I see this a lot from the news stations in Colorado calling for high temperature records to be broken and most often they are not, sometimes they are not even close.

2
Reply
Rich T.
June 27, 2021 6:27 pm

It will be blamed on CC, AGW. That was the proof. We are all going to die from the heatwaves!!!. Doom and Gloom. Validation of the fearmongers. Just a normal natural event. Wonder if a cold record will be set for the low temp reached?

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
June 27, 2021 6:28 pm

Does this mean stimulus payments to OR and WA because they got warm for a week?

1
Reply
Greg
June 27, 2021 6:29 pm

  Many records fell yesterday, including a new all-time high temperature at Portland (108F)

Oh dear, I think Cliff is getting a bit too excited by the hype.

None of this is an “all-time” record, nor the hottest EVAH, or the hottest in recorded history or any of the other over-excited claims bounding around in the press.

Recorded history goes back about 5000 years. “All time” is about 4.6 billion years, if we limit it to time on Earth.

What we could say is highest recorded temperature.

Last edited 49 minutes ago by Greg
3
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Greg
June 27, 2021 6:41 pm

I presume the 108 F was at the Portland airport (PDX). A lot has changed there since 1965, when the 107 F prior record was set. I lived in NW Portland when the PDX record was tied on two days in August 1981. Obviously, people talked about it, but at that time there was no global warming hysteria. We were just coming out of the global cooling hysteria of the 1970s.

1
Reply
Greg
June 27, 2021 6:39 pm

It seems impossible to get actual temperatures from Google. Whatever I do I get nothing but weather forecasts. Does anyone have link to ACTUAL data from a standard recording site?

Last edited 43 minutes ago by Greg
0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Greg
June 27, 2021 6:52 pm

Not that I trust the NWS or any organ of NOAA, but here are the records for Saturday and June in some Oregon sites, but not for hottest day ever:

https://www.weather.gov/pqr/

0
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Greg
June 27, 2021 6:53 pm

I find NWS Western has the data, though the site is klunky.

0
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 27, 2021 7:03 pm

Here is one of their tables, as at 5pm
comment image 

0
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Greg
June 27, 2021 7:07 pm

Morecomment image 

0
Reply
Chaamjamal
June 27, 2021 6:53 pm

“Worse than previously thought” does not mean that they were even more right than previously thought.

It means that they were wrong.

https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/05/22/global-warming-science-2007-the-dearth-of-scientific-knowledge-only-adds-to-the-alarm/

0
Reply
joe belford
June 27, 2021 6:57 pm

The AGW proponents did predict more extreme extremes.

0
Reply
Kit P
June 27, 2021 6:59 pm

Another beautiful day in the PNW.

Who knew knew it is warmer in summer.

Next thing you know they will discover cold and flu season and require wearing masks.

0
Reply
Kenji
June 27, 2021 7:00 pm

Ohhhhhhhhhhhh Mo’mmmmmmmmmaaaaaaaaaa …
EXTREME weather … therefore Global Warming. Right?
Next: human blood will boil. Cats, Dogs, living together. Real wrath of Gaia stuff.

0
Reply
Greg
Reply to  Kenji
June 27, 2021 7:16 pm

Heat of biblical proportions !!

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
June 27, 2021 7:08 pm

Thanks for sucking up all the hot air from the desert southwest. The humidity is rising in these areas along with the prospect for rain.

0
Reply
John
June 27, 2021 7:16 pm

Thanks for the update! We are expected to hit 113 in Tukwila tomorrow. We will welcome the drop to more normal temps on Tuesday. Whew

0
Reply
B. Zipperer
June 27, 2021 7:20 pm

A taste of Arizona style heat in the NW USA.. Hope they all have A/C!
And this should be a wake-up call, not for “climate change”, but for a reliable
electrical grid. Just remember the 2020 California heat wave & 2021 Texas
deep freeze where both states had marked penetration of renewables which
could not deliver power. Electricity needs to be both reliable and affordable.
Here in central Arizona, we had another typical hot (‘only’ 111 deg F) day that
was completely consistent with “climate change”.

0
Reply
