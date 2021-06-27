SMH: Young People Are Pouring Their Money into Climate Charities

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Sydney Morning Herald, climate charity donations are surging, mostly coming from the children of wealthy families.

‘It’s really hard to wait’: Young, rich, and spending heavily to fight climate change By Michael Koziol

June 27, 2021 — 12.00am A younger generation of philanthropists is driving a surge in donations to climate change charities, with the country’s biggest environmental advocacy groups almost doubling their revenue in a year. Analysis by Groundswell Giving and the Australian Environmental Grantmakers Network found the top six environmental charities increased their revenue to $163.5 million in the 2020 financial year, from $93 million the previous year. Most of this came from bequests and donations. For example, Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission records show donations to the World Wide Fund for Nature skyrocketed from $24 million in 2019 to $54 million last year. … Scions of Australia’s wealthiest families are increasingly ploughing their money into climate change prevention as they gain control of, and influence over, family trusts. … One of Australia’s most active young philanthropists is Clare Ainsworth Herschell, following in the footsteps of her father Geoff, the heir to pokies tycoon Len Ainsworth. Ms Herschell says she had a real-life “come to Jesus” moment while watching the climate change documentary Chasing Ice, which followed nature photographer James Balog around the Arctic. “I was like, ‘oh my gosh, what have I been doing all this time?’.” … Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/national/it-s-really-hard-to-wait-young-rich-and-spending-heavily-to-fight-climate-change-20210624-p583za.html

The fear campaign targeting young people is obviously getting some traction with people who are too young to have personally experienced all the failed climate predictions. But its going to be interesting to see how long charities can maintain this level of interest, without delivering any value for all those donations.

As Willis pointed out recently, achieving Biden’s 2030 emissions reduction target would require commissioning a new 2.25GW nuclear reactor every week. There is no hope of achieving anything like this drop in emissions. People who are finding it “really hard to wait” are going to have their hopes dashed.

But perhaps climate charities don’t care if they break the hearts of their most eager supporters. It doesn’t matter if the current crop of gullible young donors become disillusioned with the utter lack of progress, because the climate nonsense taught in our schools ensures a steady supply of new impressionable young people, to replace those who wise up and stop giving.

