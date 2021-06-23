Coal nuclear power

Power Grid Operators, Experts And Federal Audit Office Warn Of Blackouts As Coal, Nuclear Get Phased Out

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
32 Comments

Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 23. June 2021

As wildly fluctuating, weather-dependent green energies come increasingly online, German grid operators and the German Federal Audit Office are warning the German government of power blackouts. But the government is ignoring the warnings and continues to insist everything is fine.

Grid operator 50Hertz, for example, warns of energy shortages as Germany continues to shut down its nuclear and coal power plants, which currently serve to provide crucial baseload power for the grid.

Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) refuses to heed the warnings and demands of the Federal Audit Office and the country’s grid operators, insisting: “All our studies show that, on the whole, we have sufficient power for Germany.”

“Momentous misjudgement”

But experts are calling BMWi’s stance “a technical and momentous misjudgement when it comes to power supply security, as will become apparent over the next few years,” reports the online Ruhrkultour here.

The President of the Austrian Society for Crisis Prevention, Herbert Saurugg, an expert for blackout and crisis prevention, says “the consequences of a blackout are being underestimated”.

“In Austria alone, this would mean damages of more than 1 billion euros in the first 24 hours. However, the danger of a sudden, supra-regional and prolonged power, infrastructure and supply failure affecting large parts of Europe is real. Help from outside is not to be expected.” reports the online Ruhrkultour here.

Power shortage warnings are mounting, “no Plan B”

The risk of blackouts are rising due to the unstable supply of growing wind and solar energy. The online Avantour reports:

Warnings of a massive power shortage are mounting. Three nuclear power plants are to be shut down at the end of the year, as are coal-fired power plants. Wind turbines and photovoltaic systems only supply electricity when the wind blows and the sun shines. There is no plan B to which energy policy can fall back.”

Germany will lose 50 GW of stable power

Experts have calculated that the phase-out of nuclear energy and coal-fired power generation means Germany will lose more than 50 gigawatts (GW) of stable power production capacity. Supply stability must be given higher priority, experts say.

Warnings of “considerable consequences”

Citing business daily Handelsblatt, “the energy industry warns of considerable consequences if the issue of secured capacity is not taken seriously.”

For power grid expert Herbert Saurugg, “the danger of a blackout is getting closer and closer if the government does not act,” reports Avantour .

4.8 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
32 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
n.n
June 23, 2021 2:06 pm

Neither clean nor green, Green renewable blackouts… one step forward, two steps backward.

2
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  n.n
June 23, 2021 2:09 pm

maybe ‘two steps backward’ into the abyss…

1
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Gregory Woods
June 23, 2021 2:35 pm

But the government is ignoring the warnings and continues to insist everything is fine

Sounds like Uberdenialist Supreme Griff and Denialist Sub-Komander Loydo are writing the German Government Propaganda these days

2
Reply
Robert Arvanitis
June 23, 2021 2:18 pm

What happens when the statists discover “oxygen pollution?”
That word is from the Greek oxy ,”cutting acid” and genos “creating.”
if the oxygen is in too pure a form, it causes myopia, detachment of the retina, even blindness, MOST especially in newborns.
We must ban this deadly threat at once!

7
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Robert Arvanitis
June 23, 2021 2:45 pm

Can be extremely dangerous when combined with hydrogen too!

3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Robert Arvanitis
June 23, 2021 2:48 pm

Yes, and all that ground level ozone pollution would not form without oxygen.

In fact, without oxygen, there would be far fewer dangers.There would be no fires, so we municipalities could save money by shutting down fire stations, and firefighters would not have to risk their lives in this dangerous line of work. We would no longer have to worry about wildfires too.

I understand that John McAfee gave up oxygen. RIP Mr. McAfee.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Scissor
0
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Scissor
June 23, 2021 3:28 pm

Rust would also be nonexistent

1
Reply
alastair gray
Reply to  Robert Arvanitis
June 23, 2021 3:23 pm

Its a slow acting poison that will kill us all but it usually takes 80 – 100 years to get you. Then the anoxic bacteria get the remains

0
Reply
B Clarke
June 23, 2021 2:20 pm

And so it begins.

2
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  B Clarke
June 23, 2021 2:48 pm

The greatest civilization yet, ending not with a bang, as predicted, but with a sad series of blackouts….

1
Reply
B Clarke
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
June 23, 2021 3:34 pm

I don’t know were in the world you aree my friend, start preparing.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
June 23, 2021 2:27 pm

Just did a little research. The NE US PJM grid has an official dispatchable reserve capacity margin of 16.1%. Germany has no dispatchable reserve standard at all. That is long term fatal to grid reliability. And Germany is interconnected to Austria, Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, and Belgium. They will take down most of Northern Europe.

3
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 23, 2021 2:46 pm

Griff’s socialist utopia in the making

2
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 23, 2021 3:18 pm

I think you forgot the connection to France

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Krishna Gans
June 23, 2021 3:32 pm

Yup

0
Reply
B Clarke
Reply to  Krishna Gans
June 23, 2021 3:35 pm

France will be busy supplying the UK or not as the case may be.

0
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
June 23, 2021 2:32 pm

Coming soon to a grid near you. And maybe a good thing, frequent blackouts are the only way to educate the public so this insanity ends.

16
Reply
John the Econ
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
June 23, 2021 2:46 pm

Unfortunately so. One of the many failures of our educational systems is not teaching people about the infrastructure that makes our historically easy lives possible. Too many will just consider this rhetoric until the lights go out and they won’t be able to tweet in complaint.

1
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  John the Econ
June 23, 2021 3:32 pm

Now Now, haven’t you heard Xo Bai-Den’s words on Infrastructure? Power supplies and the wires that deliver them aren’t Infrastructure…
Infrastructure is People, people who enter the country illegally so they can vote Democrat

1
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
June 23, 2021 2:49 pm

Don’t worry, they’ll blame it on fossil fuels somehow.

2
Reply
Sage
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
June 23, 2021 3:32 pm

I wish I had your faith.

California policy maker have learned nothing from the last two summers.

0
Reply
Joe Crawford
June 23, 2021 2:51 pm

You can tell a kid time and time again not to play with fire, he never listens. But, give him 5 minutes of field experience and he learns it. In other words, the BMWi won’t learn until they suffer one or more Texas style grid outages. Then they will listen.

2
Reply
Mr.
June 23, 2021 2:53 pm

I was just reading an article that described the new “crisis” facing the environment.

Unsurprisingly, it was about the “tsunami” of obsolete / redundant domestic solar panels that have bugger-all financially viable recyclable materials, and will be appearing globally in the next 2 decades.

Landfills will be at a premium.
Mostly filled with exploded greenie heads.

1
Reply
John Shewchuk
June 23, 2021 2:53 pm

This is what I call the “green” virus … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpVAHZCNTa8&t

1
Reply
TonyL
June 23, 2021 3:09 pm

People are of the opinion that these countries must learn the hard way. power outages and grid failure is what it takes to wake people up and fix things.

I do not think so.
Even a catastrophic grid collapse will teach them nothing. Even such a huge failure as a grid collapse will be blamed on….
wait for it……
will be blamed on …. Global Warming!!!!!

Rud Istvan notes that one grid in the US has a 16% reserve capacity. The engineers deem this prudent, and have forever. Yet everywhere we look, “renewables” do not really provide new power insofar as they simply chew into reserve capacity. Eventually, reserve capacity goes to 0%. It is impossible for grid operators not to know what happens next. Yet the “renewables” beat goes on.

2
Reply
Rich T.
June 23, 2021 3:13 pm

They might learn something. But it will be blamed on CC. No fault of our own. But will it take out all of the EU grid. Or will the grid protect itself by isolating Germany. The pipeline will help but not if they shut off the nuclear and coal, gas power stations. Given that this will happen again during this Grand Solar Minimum. https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/02/07/winter-storm-threatens-germanys-powerfreezing-hell-threatens-if-already-rickety-grid-collapses/ . Maybe more than once. Since the EU haven’t had a real spring. Summer?. Look out for winter! 21-22.

1
Reply
alastair gray
June 23, 2021 3:21 pm

The only reason I voted for Brexit was to get the UK out of the impending Euro-Energy doom that anyone with any sense could see. Now the buffoonish Johnson turns out to be a fully paid up XR loon along with his family and cronies, and is leading us over the precipice even faster. I weep for western civilization

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
June 23, 2021 3:31 pm

There is a second German grid problem to report, uncovered while researching the above comment. Much of the German wind power is in central and northern Germany. A lot of the coal, CCGT, and nuclear is in the south and east. For NIMBY reasons, the grid has been unable to add sufficient north/south transmission. So it is places like Schwaben (Mercedes) and Bavaria (BMW) that will be hit hardest as conventional generation is retired per Energiewende. The fairly new massive CCGT at Irsching in Bavaria was forced to close less than half thru its design life because it wasn’t economic when just run intermittently, and the German government refused to pay Irsching a fair price for just standing by as dispatchable reserve about 40% of the time.

1
Reply
Tom
June 23, 2021 3:53 pm

Good, and the sooner the better.

0
Reply
Brian
June 23, 2021 3:56 pm

As they used to say when I was a kid: Let the bastards freeze in the dark.

0
Reply
Serge Wright
June 23, 2021 4:04 pm

It’s becoming clear that the people in charge are aware of the outcomes but wish to proceed regardless. Perhaps this has always been their plan ?. If your end goal is to reset the system then creating anarchy in the streets by cutting the power is a good way to create mass civil unrest and after you have killed the liberal democracy then you can use the power grid as a means to control people. This might sound crazy, but so does removing the nuclear power, which is by far the best source of emissions free energy by a long way.

0
Reply
markl
June 23, 2021 4:20 pm

When the lights go out they can blame it on anything they want but people who have been accustomed to reliable energy their whole life know how it is achieved, how it was lost, and word smithing won’t convince them otherwise. It will be political suicide, and none too soon.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics nuclear power

The Guardian Demands More Nuclear Power to Fight Climate Change, Slams Plant Closures

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Energy Fail nuclear power

Bright Green California Dreaming

6 days ago
Willis Eschenbach
Coal natural gas

Climate Activist Europe Firing Up Coal Plants as Gas Shortage Bites

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Coal

Climate Woke G7 Agrees to Eliminate Coal Jobs

1 week ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Coal nuclear power

Power Grid Operators, Experts And Federal Audit Office Warn Of Blackouts As Coal, Nuclear Get Phased Out

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

Global Warming? Scott Base Antarctica Endures -115F

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
heat wave

The Greatest Heat Wave In (US) Northwest History?

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Astronomy NASA

Operations Underway to Restore Payload Computer on NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

15 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: