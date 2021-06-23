Scott Base Near Record Cold. Source MSN (Video Screenshot), Fair User, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Climate News

Global Warming? Scott Base Antarctica Endures -115F

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
34 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall (see update below – Anthony)

h/t JoNova; Global warming appears to have brought near record cold to Scott Base in Antarctica, which a few days ago endured -81.7C / -115F, almost 4 degrees below the freezing point of Carbon Dioxide (-78C / -109F).

Scott Base crew enduring near-record breaking Antarctica winter – 10C colder than usual

Spare a thought for the hardy crew who are wintering down in Antarctica, experiencing near-record breaking cold temperatures. 

They’ve come very near to the coldest ever recorded temperature of -89.6C.

While it may have been -16C when Newshub spoke with the Scott Base crew – that’s almost balmy conditions compared to the -81.7C recorded on the icy continent this week. 

Antarctica New Zealand science tech Jamie McGaw says he “can’t even imagine that extreme cold”. 

NIWA Meteorologist Ben Noll says the polar vortex has “kept all of these cold temperatures locked in over the Antarctic continent, and they haven’t been able to really push north – whether it’s to Australia, New Zealand or South America – they’ve been kind of stuck here.”

Read more (includes video): https://www.msn.com/en-nz/news/national/scott-base-crew-enduring-near-record-breaking-antarctica-winter-10c-colder-than-usual/ar-AALaP9s

Its worth noting temperature is only part of the equation The partial pressure of CO2 in the atmosphere is very low, the -78C freezing point really only applies when you have pure CO2 at 1 atmosphere (h/t Dave Middleton, Anthony Watts). At lower pressures or where CO2 is only a trace component (normal atmospheric conditions) sublimation (evaporation of the CO2 ice) appears to dominate, making it highly unlikely there would be any accumulation of CO2 ice.

Nevertheless it would have been fascinating to monitor atmospheric CO2 content as the temperature dropped.

I understand if no such experiments were conducted. Perhaps scientists have already examined this possibility in situ as well as in laboratory conditions, or perhaps during the depths of the recent chill the researchers were more focussed on other priorities, like preventing body appendages from freezing solid and dropping off.


UPDATE by Anthony: I edited the title, because it gives an incorrect impression. The original title read:

Global Warming? Scott Base Antarctica Endures -115F, Cold Enough To Freeze CO2

The revised title:

Global Warming? Scott Base Antarctica Endures -115F

While the -115F air temperature is below the freezing point of CO2 at -109F, CO2 WILL NOT FREEZE OUT OF THE AIR. The partial pressure of CO2 in our atmosphere is too low. We did an experiment back in 2009 that proved this.

See: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/06/13/results-lab-experiment-regarding-co2-snow-in-antarctica-at-113f-80-5c-not-possible/

Tony Heller, aka “Steve Goddard” still won’t admit to making a mistake on that issue, which is why he no longer posts here.

34 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Tillman
June 23, 2021 10:13 am

Having CO2 fall as snow is one way to reduce it in the air. But if it doesn’t stick, you can’t shovel it up for collection.

Steve Case
Reply to  John Tillman
June 23, 2021 10:29 am

Please stop buying into the bullshit by coming up with ways to reduce CO2 in the air. Removing CO2 from the air, in order to “Save the Planet” is without merit. Yes, I know you’re just being sarcastic. I’m being serious.

“An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping
it will eat him last.” — Sir Winston Churchill 1954

Anthony Watts
Admin
Reply to  Steve Case
June 23, 2021 12:25 pm

His comment was tongue in cheek, lighten up.

Scissor
June 23, 2021 10:30 am

I have an ultra-cold freezer that does -86C and I occasionally use it to preserve dry ice for experiments from one day to the next. Dry ice will still sublime away at those temperatures unless sealed to prevent it. I should note that atmospheric pressure in the lab here varies around about 630 Torr.

If sealed, one must be concerned that very high pressures will develop if the temperature rises significantly, so one should not use a vessel for this unless it’s rated to over 74 Atm.
I find a sealable plastic bag to work pretty well.

At an atmospheric concentration of only about 0.04%, it’s very difficult to overcome entropy to freeze CO2 out from air regardless of temperature. Water is usually at much higher concentrations and it’s pretty easy to freeze out as frost.

Ric Werme
Editor
June 23, 2021 10:31 am

“Nevertheless it would have been fascinating to monitor atmospheric CO2 content as the temperature dropped.”

No, no, no, no. I’m permanently scarred from the the WUWT blow up years ago. (Tony Heller still may noi admit he was wrong….)

I don’t bother to monitor atmospheric H2O vapor when New Hampshire air temperatures fall below freezing unless the dew point (actually, its close relative the frost point) may be reached on a clear night. When it does, I have to scrape frost off my car’s windshield in the morning.

M Courtney
Reply to  Ric Werme
June 23, 2021 11:46 am

I remembered that when I read the headline. It is still the stupidest thing ever written here at WUWT – on the science. at least.

How long ago was it? It must be close to a decade.

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  M Courtney
June 23, 2021 12:49 pm

It was about 12 years ago.

Hans Erren
June 23, 2021 10:33 am

No CO2 won’t snow on antartica due to oartial pressure. Proof with freezer experiment on WUWT
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/06/13/results-lab-experiment-regarding-co2-snow-in-antarctica-at-113f-80-5c-not-possible/

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Hans Erren
June 23, 2021 11:01 am

That is specifically addressed in Eric’s post.

Ric Werme
Editor
June 23, 2021 10:37 am

Please, please read this before you even begin to think there is frozen CO2 on Earth (or in the clouds) that forms naturally.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/06/13/results-lab-experiment-regarding-co2-snow-in-antarctica-at-113f-80-5c-not-possible/

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Ric Werme
June 23, 2021 11:03 am

This is specifically mentioned in Eric’s post.

Ric Werme
Editor
Reply to  David Middleton
June 23, 2021 11:20 am

So why did Eric also state “Nevertheless it would have been fascinating to monitor atmospheric CO2 content as the temperature dropped.”

Eric did not say that CO2 frost or snow is impossible. I wanted to make that point very, very clearly.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Ric Werme
June 23, 2021 11:37 am

An idea I never would have….. even if Eric didn’t mention it.
As snow it should be not possible to monitor it the usual way.
But we know, in Antarctica CO2 cools

Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans
Steve Case
Reply to  Ric Werme
June 23, 2021 12:53 pm

When someone blabs to me that it’s hot enough on Venus to melt lead because of run away global warming due to an atmosphere that’s 95% CO2, I have always liked to tell them that Mars has an atmosphere that’s 95% CO2 and it’s so cold there it snows dry ice.

I was planning to say thank you for setting me straight, before someone points out I don’t know what I’m talking about.

But I like to look things up so I googled “Snows dry ice on mars” and this came up:

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter data have given scientists
the clearest evidence yet of carbon-dioxide snowfalls on Mars.
NASA Jet Propulsion Lab

Hmmm, I guess the 95% vs 0.04% is the difference. Still, thanks for the edjamacation.

Timo V
June 23, 2021 10:57 am

Aarghh! Not this “The CO2 will freeze in Antarctica” again! I’ve been here for ages, and i remember the last time it was talked. Just don’t, puhleeze!

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Timo V
June 23, 2021 11:02 am

Try actually reading Eric’s post.

Timo V
Reply to  Timo V
June 23, 2021 11:08 am

Sorry David, i did read it, and it’s fine. it’s just my PTSD;)

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Timo V
June 23, 2021 11:11 am

No worries. I very clearly remember the roasting Tony Heller received. However -115 F is still pretty freaking cold!

Timo V
Reply to  David Middleton
June 23, 2021 11:22 am

Yes! I remember when it dropped to -47 F here, and it was terrible enough.

Ric Werme
Editor
Reply to  Timo V
June 23, 2021 11:22 am

Timo, I wonder how many others suffer from (pretty damn close to!) PTSD over that episode.

Timo V
Reply to  Ric Werme
June 23, 2021 11:38 am

Well, at least i’m not alone! it was… not nice back then.

David Middleton
Editor
June 23, 2021 11:05 am

A note to all of the commentators simply replying to the thread title… If you actually read Eric’s post, you would have seen this:

Its worth noting temperature is only part of the equation The partial pressure of CO2 in the atmosphere is very low, the -78C freezing point really only applies when you have pure CO2 at 1 atmosphere (h/t Dave Middleton, Anthony Watts). At lower pressures or where CO2 is only a trace component (normal atmospheric conditions) sublimation (evaporation of the CO2 ice) appears to dominate, making it highly unlikely there would be any accumulation of CO2 ice.

M Courtney
Reply to  David Middleton
June 23, 2021 11:47 am

But it was madness.
Why try and trigger the flashbacks?

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  M Courtney
June 23, 2021 12:01 pm

I don’t think Eric remembered Tony Heller’s roasting… And, technically, -115 F is cold enough to freeze CO2.. if the concentration was 1,000,000 ppm… 😉

Gary Pearse
June 23, 2021 11:43 am

“Ben Noll says the polar vortex has “kept all of these cold temperatures locked in over the Antarctic continent, and they haven’t been able to really push north”

Ben is wrong. Didn’t Melbourne area experience record cold only a week or so ago? Contemplating -115°F in Antarctica PLUS having meridianal outflow with its implications would be too much for the disgraced NIWA who got caught so egregiously adjusting temperatures to create global warming, that a challenge in court was successful and NIWA agreed that the series was unfit for use in evaluating climate. Here are the raw and ‘cooked’ temperatures.
comment image

BallBounces
June 23, 2021 11:53 am

Where is the climate justice in this?? Oh, the humanity!!

gringojay
Reply to  BallBounces
June 23, 2021 12:09 pm

Silence used to be golden.

36BE0774-4CB2-410B-88A4-190BD15E3725.png
Notanacademic
Reply to  gringojay
June 23, 2021 12:22 pm

Love that.

griff
June 23, 2021 12:24 pm

On the other hand, Siberia is once again seeing record temperatures and there is a real heatwave in western USA… both down to climate change

David Kamakaris
Reply to  griff
June 23, 2021 12:40 pm

Griff, how long is your record?

Meanwhile, at the very same time, the temperature is 74F in Virginia Beach, 11F below normal for this day. I suppose this is down to climate change as well?

Anti-griff
Reply to  griff
June 23, 2021 12:59 pm

“both down to climate change”…..translation, please?

Anthony Watts
Admin
June 23, 2021 12:24 pm

I edited the title and placed an update caveat in the body.

CO2 cannot freeze out of the air here on Earth, ever. Mars is a different story.

Rud Istvan
June 23, 2021 12:27 pm

There is an interesting aside to this post, found in footnote 25 to essay When Data Isnt in ebook Blowing Smoke. Scott is BEST station 166900. BEST’s regional expectations automatic QC took a Scott pre-adjustment no trend and concluded post adjustment that Scott was warming. This was done by eliminating 26 extreme cold months that did not meet the ‘regional expectation’ derived by comparing Scott to McMurdo, which is 1300 km away and 2700 meters lower on the Antarctic coast.
Some version of this regional expectations problem underlies all fiddled homogenization adjustments that confound UHI with AGW from CO2. Other pristine to polluted illustrations in the essay included Rutherglen Ag research station in Australia, Reykjavik Iceland, and Sulina Romania.

Carlo, Monte
June 23, 2021 12:52 pm

This has to be some kind of tipping point.

